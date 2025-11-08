Imperial Rig Arrives at Obodo-J Slot

By Eric Elezuo

Onitsha, one of the commercial nerve centres of the South East region, came alive over the week as a prestigious festival was unleashed on the town, the Glo-sponsored 2025 OFALA FESTIVAL.

A meeting point of cultural reality, the event left nothing to chance as presented a full length entertainment, cultural display, historical values and the invincibility of the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Nnaemeka Alfred Achebe (Agbogidi), the custodian of the tradition and culture of the Onitsha people.

The week-long Festival, with an overriding theme, NJIKO NA NTACHI (Unity and Perseverance), which started with the historic seclusion of the Agbogidi as tradition demands, pulled through his emergence after many days, in glory, splendour and attendant protective covering over his people.

In the middle of the entire razzmatazz and showcase of cultural grace, was Nigeria’s most sought after communication network, Globacom, who in its tradition, has over two decades been a veritable sponsor of the cynosure of all eyes festival, Ofala.

Communicating its readiness for the fiesta shortly before the event, Globacom has, in a statement sub-titled Celebrating Heritage, Unity and Prosperity.

“Onitsha, the historic commercial hub of Anambra State, is set to once again host the grand spectacle of its famed Ofala Festival. The 2025 edition, themed “Cultural Renaissance and Economic Renewal,” promises to be a vibrant celebration of Igbo heritage, unity, and cultural pride — reaffirming the enduring relevance of tradition in Nigeria’s social and economic landscape. More than a festival, Ofala represents the resilience and identity of the Onitsha people, a timeless gathering where history, spirituality, and community converge.

“At the centre of the celebration is His Royal Majesty Igwe Nnaemeka Alfred Ugochukwu Achebe, CFR, mni, the Obi of Onitsha. Under his visionary leadership, Ofala has evolved from a spiritual homecoming into an internationally recognised cultural event that showcases the richness of Igbo civilisation. The festival unites the people in celebration, reinforcing the traditional values and collective spirit that have shaped Onitsha’s identity for generations.

“This year’s theme underscores two intertwined goals — preserving cultural heritage and leveraging it as a catalyst for economic growth. It calls on communities and stakeholders to safeguard indigenous traditions while exploring how cultural assets can drive tourism, creative enterprise, and national development. In a time when Nigeria seeks to diversify its economy beyond oil, the festival provides a blueprint for how culture-led growth can foster sustainable prosperity.

“A cornerstone of the festival’s success is its enduring partnership with Globacom, Nigeria’s indigenous telecommunications giant. For over a decade, Globacom has been a strong supporter of the Ofala Festival, helping to transform it into a globally recognised celebration. The company’s contribution extends beyond sponsorship — it is a strategic alliance grounded in shared values of innovation, cultural preservation, and community empowerment.

“Through financial, logistical, and technological support, Globacom has enhanced the festival’s organisation, media visibility, and infrastructure. It has also facilitated the digital documentation of Ofala’s heritage, creating a valuable cultural archive for future generations. Igwe Achebe has praised Globacom’s commitment, noting that the partnership reflects the company’s genuine dedication to preserving Nigeria’s cultural diversity and promoting national pride.

“Globacom’s cultural involvement is not limited to Onitsha. The company also supports other landmark festivals, notably the Ojude Oba Festival in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State. Its cultural engagement rests on three guiding pillars — cultural preservation, continuity, and community empowerment. These pillars ensure that traditional celebrations remain vibrant, relevant, and economically beneficial to their host communities.

“By investing in these festivals, Globacom helps transform them into platforms for education, social inclusion, and economic opportunity. Its sustained involvement empowers local artisans, performers, and entrepreneurs to showcase their talents to wider audiences. This, in turn, generates employment, stimulates tourism, and strengthens local economies — demonstrating how corporate partnerships can meaningfully contribute to cultural sustainability and national development.

“The 2025 Ofala Festival is expected to attract thousands of visitors from within and outside Nigeria. The elaborate processions, royal displays, traditional dances, and artistic performances will once again highlight the splendour of Igbo culture. The influx of guests will significantly boost Onitsha’s economy, benefitting traders, artisans, hoteliers, and transport operators. For young creatives, it provides a platform for storytelling, art, and innovation, reinforcing the festival’s role as both a cultural and economic catalyst.

“Beyond commerce, the Ofala Festival embodies unity and continuity in a rapidly evolving nation. It serves as a reminder that tradition and modernity can coexist — that heritage, when nurtured, becomes a foundation for renewal. As Nigeria seeks new pathways to social cohesion and economic strength, Ofala stands as a symbol of what is possible when communities draw from their roots to build a shared future.

“Ultimately, the 2025 Ofala Festival is more than a celebration — it is a statement of identity, hope, and progress. It affirms that culture is not a relic of the past but a dynamic force that drives innovation, pride, and prosperity. Through the vision of Igwe Achebe and the steadfast support of Globacom, Ofala continues to bridge generations and inspire a renaissance of Nigerian heritage.

“As Onitsha bursts once more with colour, rhythm, and royal grandeur, the Ofala Festival reminds the nation that the strength of its future lies in the richness of its past — that through cultural renaissance and economic renewal, Nigeria can thrive, united in heritage and bound for prosperity.”

Heralding the pre-event activities was the Glo/Youth Carnival, which brought out a good number of the community’s young population, as the showcased culture in dressing, speech, drama and dance. The represented cultures cut across the legend breadth of the Nigerian nation.

The colourful march-pass and rally/Carnival spoke volumes of the unity that rules the Igbo nation, and how much they have, and are passing it across the federation.

AN EVENING WITH GLO

The evening of the day was extremely remarkable as Globacom pulled all the stops to host the community to a first class music fiesta, where a son of the soil, KCEE, the Limpopo King, gave his best to keep the capacity filled CJ Patterson Auditorium, consistently loud, unforgettable and meaningful. The vibe was contagious; the music was rhythmical; the energy was sapping, and the networking topnotch.

It was unarguably the unmistakable touch and advantageous imput of the Glo brand that kept the environment lively.

THE OFALA FESTIVAL (APPEARANCE OF THE AGIDIGBO) – THE IRU OFALA

The festival, held at the Ime Obi, Onitsha, was separated into two major ceremonies, vis-a-vis the Iru Ofala on Friday and the Azu Ofala on Saturday, reliving a time-honoured tradition of the Onitsha people.

During the Iru Ofala ceremony, the Obi of Onitsha emerged for the first time, respledent and in grace, after a period of spiritual seclusion. This marks a significant and symbolic ethos representing his readiness to usher in a new year of prosperity for his people. The Imperial Majesty, resplendent in his traditional attire, and not without the customary colourfully feathered headgear, received homage from chiefs, titled men and subjects alike.

Among high-profile guests that graced the events with their presence were the Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa; the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Benjamin Kalu; former Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Emeka Ihedioha; former Governor of Anambra State and former Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Mr Peter Obi; Director General, National Council for Arts and Culture, Obi Asika, Chairman, Stanel Group, Dr. Stanley Uzochukwu and several others.

In his goodwill message, the Obi of Onitsha lauded Globacom’s long-standing support for the festival, stating: “We thank them for believing in us, and I trust that the mutual benefit that we all derive from the festival will continue to prevail.”

THE AZU OFALA

The festival’s grand finale, the AZU OFALA, was basically set aside for a vibrant community celebration and thanksgiving for an event well done. It was during this event that Globacom made the celebration even more memorable by concluding its special Ofala promo tailored for the Onitsha community.

GLOBACOM’S PRESENTATION OF MOUTHWATERING PRIZES TO WINNERS

Globacom, in its characteristics of expressing its people-oriented attributes, co cluded the 2025 Ofala Festival in Onitsha with spectacular presentation of prize to winners in the Ofala promo.

The telecom giant, which has sponsored the festival for 14 years, added an exciting layer to the traditional celebration through the promo.

The prizes, which were presented to winners selected from the four-week-long promo, included a brand new Kia Picanto, two tricycles (Keke), power generating sets, and grinding machines.

Chidinma Esther Obi, a businesswoman from the 33 area of Onitsha, was the winner of the grand prize—the Kia Picanto. She received the car keys from Onitsha royal chief, Chief Albert Ibekwe (the Odu Osodi), and Globacom’s representative, Tochukwu Okechukwu.

Other fortunate winners included Ibeziakor Onyebuchi Anthony and Ejike Chiememma Gloria, who each went home with a tricycle. Numerous other winners also walked away with essential tools like power generating sets and grinding machines, adding a tangible measure of joy and prosperity to the close of the 2025 Ofala Festival.

GLO’S LUNCHEON TO HONOUR OBI OF ONITSHA

The events concluded with a classic luncheon due for Tuesday, and the whole 2025 Ofala Festival will wind down with a definite bang, and standing ovation for Africa’s first choice communication network, Globacom.