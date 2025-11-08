Boss Picks
Imperial Rig Arrives at Obodo-J Slot
Oil industry is awash with news of the arrival of The Imperial drilling rig at Conoil’s OML 150. It is expected to commence a three-year drilling campaign aimed at boosting production of the Obodo crude blend and enhancing reservoir performance.
This milestone speaks to a broader shift in Nigeria’s oil industry, where genuine recovery will come from companies investing in their assets and staying active despite market headwinds.
Classy Ghanaian Model, Victoria Michaels, Relives Journey of Compassion on Birthday
By Eric Elezuo
The 4th of November is not just another day on the calender; it is a special day. It is the day beautiful, highly achieving and classy Ghana-born international model, Victoria Michaels Agyeman Duah, was born. And the birthday girl is leaving nothing to chance to give herself the desired blast.
As a result, the model, fondly called Victoria by well wishers, has set aside November 8 for an all inclusive charity event, titled Party in the Park with Victoria Michaels, in conjunction with her foundation, Victoria Michaels Foundation. The aim is to reach out to the less privileged, and give them a sense of belonging.
Speaking exclusively to The Boss, Michaels noted that it has always been part of her to not only give back to the society, but also follow a passion of attending to the needy and less privileged persons of the society.
“I’m using the occasion of my 2025 birthday to party with, and support the less privileged children in Peri-urban communities.
“There’s an inner joy that cannot be explained, which I derived from being of assistance to the less privileged and needy persons of the society,” she said.
She added, “It wouldn’t speak well of us if at our various birthdays, we just sit in one corner, with celebrated friends and colleagues, enjoying ourselves without a thought to those children struggling to live on other people’s benevolence.
“Who will look after them if we don’t? So the Victoria Michaels Foundation and Victoria Michaels will at all times devote a chunk 9f its resources as enabled by other well meaning individuals, to reach out and touch somebody’s life for the better.
“That’s what this birthday is all about. Yes, that’s what my birthdays are all about; touching lives.”
THE CELEBRATED AMAZON, VICTORIA MICHAELS
Victoria Michaels is an accomplished Sustainability Champion, widely celebrated for her impactful contributions to environmental advocacy and social development. As the EU Goodwill Ambassador in Ghana, she leads initiatives that promote climate action, sustainable development, and green economic growth aligning with global sustainability objectives.
She is the CIO of Fashion Connect Africa and a founding member of VM Consult Limited and serves on the boards of notable organizations, including Victoria Michaels Foundation, Fashion Connect Africa and Goldcard Resources LLC, where She drives policies and Strategies that integrate sustainability into core operations. Victoria has collaborated with global brands such as Vodafone, Emilio Pucci, Alexander McQueen, Roberto Cavali, Luisa Beccaria, Love Moschino,, Pringle of Scotland, Yardley London, Tresmme, Super dry, The Fix SA, Vodacom SA, GUESS, Hertz, Melcom Vlisco, LeasAfric, Bel Aqua, Art Dress by Kofi Ansah, and others, leveraging these partnerships to promote eco-conscious practices.
Her nonprofit, the Victoria Michaels Foundation, focuses on empowering marginalized communities through education and sustainable development programs. The Foundation’ s Africa
Literacy Development Initiative (ALDI) has been instrumental in transforming undereserved communities, with a strong emphasis on environmental awareness and literacy,
Victoria’s commitment to sustainability has earned her prestigious accolades, including Forty Under 40 Achiever in Fashion and Eminent Paragon of the Year. She remains a leading voice in the global sustainability movement, championing innovative solutions for a better future.
Happy birthday the queen of runway and fashion!
Super 2025 Ofala Festival: How Glo Lit Up Agbogidi’s Onitsha
By Eric Elezuo
Onitsha, one of the commercial nerve centres of the South East region, came alive over the week as a prestigious festival was unleashed on the town, the Glo-sponsored 2025 OFALA FESTIVAL.
A meeting point of cultural reality, the event left nothing to chance as presented a full length entertainment, cultural display, historical values and the invincibility of the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Nnaemeka Alfred Achebe (Agbogidi), the custodian of the tradition and culture of the Onitsha people.
The week-long Festival, with an overriding theme, NJIKO NA NTACHI (Unity and Perseverance), which started with the historic seclusion of the Agbogidi as tradition demands, pulled through his emergence after many days, in glory, splendour and attendant protective covering over his people.
In the middle of the entire razzmatazz and showcase of cultural grace, was Nigeria’s most sought after communication network, Globacom, who in its tradition, has over two decades been a veritable sponsor of the cynosure of all eyes festival, Ofala.
Communicating its readiness for the fiesta shortly before the event, Globacom has, in a statement sub-titled Celebrating Heritage, Unity and Prosperity.
“Onitsha, the historic commercial hub of Anambra State, is set to once again host the grand spectacle of its famed Ofala Festival. The 2025 edition, themed “Cultural Renaissance and Economic Renewal,” promises to be a vibrant celebration of Igbo heritage, unity, and cultural pride — reaffirming the enduring relevance of tradition in Nigeria’s social and economic landscape. More than a festival, Ofala represents the resilience and identity of the Onitsha people, a timeless gathering where history, spirituality, and community converge.
“At the centre of the celebration is His Royal Majesty Igwe Nnaemeka Alfred Ugochukwu Achebe, CFR, mni, the Obi of Onitsha. Under his visionary leadership, Ofala has evolved from a spiritual homecoming into an internationally recognised cultural event that showcases the richness of Igbo civilisation. The festival unites the people in celebration, reinforcing the traditional values and collective spirit that have shaped Onitsha’s identity for generations.
“This year’s theme underscores two intertwined goals — preserving cultural heritage and leveraging it as a catalyst for economic growth. It calls on communities and stakeholders to safeguard indigenous traditions while exploring how cultural assets can drive tourism, creative enterprise, and national development. In a time when Nigeria seeks to diversify its economy beyond oil, the festival provides a blueprint for how culture-led growth can foster sustainable prosperity.
“A cornerstone of the festival’s success is its enduring partnership with Globacom, Nigeria’s indigenous telecommunications giant. For over a decade, Globacom has been a strong supporter of the Ofala Festival, helping to transform it into a globally recognised celebration. The company’s contribution extends beyond sponsorship — it is a strategic alliance grounded in shared values of innovation, cultural preservation, and community empowerment.
“Through financial, logistical, and technological support, Globacom has enhanced the festival’s organisation, media visibility, and infrastructure. It has also facilitated the digital documentation of Ofala’s heritage, creating a valuable cultural archive for future generations. Igwe Achebe has praised Globacom’s commitment, noting that the partnership reflects the company’s genuine dedication to preserving Nigeria’s cultural diversity and promoting national pride.
“Globacom’s cultural involvement is not limited to Onitsha. The company also supports other landmark festivals, notably the Ojude Oba Festival in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State. Its cultural engagement rests on three guiding pillars — cultural preservation, continuity, and community empowerment. These pillars ensure that traditional celebrations remain vibrant, relevant, and economically beneficial to their host communities.
“By investing in these festivals, Globacom helps transform them into platforms for education, social inclusion, and economic opportunity. Its sustained involvement empowers local artisans, performers, and entrepreneurs to showcase their talents to wider audiences. This, in turn, generates employment, stimulates tourism, and strengthens local economies — demonstrating how corporate partnerships can meaningfully contribute to cultural sustainability and national development.
“The 2025 Ofala Festival is expected to attract thousands of visitors from within and outside Nigeria. The elaborate processions, royal displays, traditional dances, and artistic performances will once again highlight the splendour of Igbo culture. The influx of guests will significantly boost Onitsha’s economy, benefitting traders, artisans, hoteliers, and transport operators. For young creatives, it provides a platform for storytelling, art, and innovation, reinforcing the festival’s role as both a cultural and economic catalyst.
“Beyond commerce, the Ofala Festival embodies unity and continuity in a rapidly evolving nation. It serves as a reminder that tradition and modernity can coexist — that heritage, when nurtured, becomes a foundation for renewal. As Nigeria seeks new pathways to social cohesion and economic strength, Ofala stands as a symbol of what is possible when communities draw from their roots to build a shared future.
“Ultimately, the 2025 Ofala Festival is more than a celebration — it is a statement of identity, hope, and progress. It affirms that culture is not a relic of the past but a dynamic force that drives innovation, pride, and prosperity. Through the vision of Igwe Achebe and the steadfast support of Globacom, Ofala continues to bridge generations and inspire a renaissance of Nigerian heritage.
“As Onitsha bursts once more with colour, rhythm, and royal grandeur, the Ofala Festival reminds the nation that the strength of its future lies in the richness of its past — that through cultural renaissance and economic renewal, Nigeria can thrive, united in heritage and bound for prosperity.”
Heralding the pre-event activities was the Glo/Youth Carnival, which brought out a good number of the community’s young population, as the showcased culture in dressing, speech, drama and dance. The represented cultures cut across the legend breadth of the Nigerian nation.
The colourful march-pass and rally/Carnival spoke volumes of the unity that rules the Igbo nation, and how much they have, and are passing it across the federation.
AN EVENING WITH GLO
The evening of the day was extremely remarkable as Globacom pulled all the stops to host the community to a first class music fiesta, where a son of the soil, KCEE, the Limpopo King, gave his best to keep the capacity filled CJ Patterson Auditorium, consistently loud, unforgettable and meaningful. The vibe was contagious; the music was rhythmical; the energy was sapping, and the networking topnotch.
It was unarguably the unmistakable touch and advantageous imput of the Glo brand that kept the environment lively.
THE OFALA FESTIVAL (APPEARANCE OF THE AGIDIGBO) – THE IRU OFALA
The festival, held at the Ime Obi, Onitsha, was separated into two major ceremonies, vis-a-vis the Iru Ofala on Friday and the Azu Ofala on Saturday, reliving a time-honoured tradition of the Onitsha people.
Among high-profile guests that graced the events with their presence were the Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa; the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Benjamin Kalu; former Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Emeka Ihedioha; former Governor of Anambra State and former Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Mr Peter Obi; Director General, National Council for Arts and Culture, Obi Asika, Chairman, Stanel Group, Dr. Stanley Uzochukwu and several others.
In his goodwill message, the Obi of Onitsha lauded Globacom’s long-standing support for the festival, stating: “We thank them for believing in us, and I trust that the mutual benefit that we all derive from the festival will continue to prevail.”
THE AZU OFALA
The festival’s grand finale, the AZU OFALA, was basically set aside for a vibrant community celebration and thanksgiving for an event well done. It was during this event that Globacom made the celebration even more memorable by concluding its special Ofala promo tailored for the Onitsha community.
GLOBACOM’S PRESENTATION OF MOUTHWATERING PRIZES TO WINNERS
Globacom, in its characteristics of expressing its people-oriented attributes, co cluded the 2025 Ofala Festival in Onitsha with spectacular presentation of prize to winners in the Ofala promo.
The telecom giant, which has sponsored the festival for 14 years, added an exciting layer to the traditional celebration through the promo.
The prizes, which were presented to winners selected from the four-week-long promo, included a brand new Kia Picanto, two tricycles (Keke), power generating sets, and grinding machines.
Chidinma Esther Obi, a businesswoman from the 33 area of Onitsha, was the winner of the grand prize—the Kia Picanto. She received the car keys from Onitsha royal chief, Chief Albert Ibekwe (the Odu Osodi), and Globacom’s representative, Tochukwu Okechukwu.
Other fortunate winners included Ibeziakor Onyebuchi Anthony and Ejike Chiememma Gloria, who each went home with a tricycle. Numerous other winners also walked away with essential tools like power generating sets and grinding machines, adding a tangible measure of joy and prosperity to the close of the 2025 Ofala Festival.
GLO’S LUNCHEON TO HONOUR OBI OF ONITSHA
The events concluded with a classic luncheon due for Tuesday, and the whole 2025 Ofala Festival will wind down with a definite bang, and standing ovation for Africa’s first choice communication network, Globacom.
Behold the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja
By Eric Elezuo
“In exercise of the power conferred on me as the governor, I hereby present the staff of office to Oba, Senator, Governor, Engineer, my Baba, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, Arusa the first. This is in confirmation as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland. I am so present.”
The feeling was exhilarating, the atmosphere turbocharged and turn up of people massive as the whole of Ibadanland stood still to welcome their new king, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, Arusa I, the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland.
Earlier before the big day, which drew a retinue of highly placed Nigerians, especially of Yoruba extract, including President Bola Tinubu, the Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, had given his approval for the nomination of Oba Rashidi Ladoja as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland.
The approval was reportedly a sequel to a meeting between the government delegation and Oba Ladoja as well as members of the Olubadan Advisory Council.
Confirming the approval, Oba Ladoja’s media aide, Chief Adeola Oloko, had informed that the installation ceremony of the traditional ruler will hold September 26, at the Mapo Hall, Oja-oba, Ibadan.
“Oba Ladoja will be enthroned as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland on Friday, September 26, 2025,” he said.
Ladoja’s nomination by the Olubadan Advisory Council on August 4 followed the demise of the late Oba Owolabi Olakulehin on July 7, whose reign lasted for little over a year
On the D-day, the who’s who in the Southwest region among them traditional rulers, top government functionaries, political bigwigs and others, flung the Mapo Hall venue for the coronation as a cloak, giving sight to the ground a near-impossibility.
The Afobaje of Ibadanland, Chief Waheed Popoola of the Labosinde Compound, Oja’ba, in the Ibadan South East Local Government Area of Oyo State, had earlier placed the Akoko leaves on the head of Oba Ladoja, attracting loud ovation from the crowd that witnessed it.
The ceremony, which was in preparation for his move to the Ose-Meji Temple, was to prepare him for crowning as the 44th Olubadan.
As the morning was gradually giving way for the bright and hot afternoon sun, the Olubadan made his grand entrance into the venue, and the welcome was as rousing as expected, and even beyond expectations.
The systematic entrance of notable dignitaries, cultural troupes and super dressed individuals lent added impetus to the shine that has engulfed the environment and atmosphere. Their celebratory chants that echoed from more corners than one released the rich cultural heritage of the Yoruba people, and made a convincing statement for the moment.
In his acceptance speech after receiving the staff of office, Oba Ladoja thanked Governor Makinde, the Olubadan in Council, President Tinubu, royal fathers and dignitaries that graced the event, as well as made a request for the creation for Ibadan State, giving a timeline of 2027 latest.
Speaking in Yoruba, he said, “I thank the President for creating time to attend today’s event. I also thank him for agreeing to give us Ibadan state.
“My people sent me a message to Mr President. Mr President, they said the creation of Ibadan State is their priority. Give us Ibadan State before 2027,” he said.
The governor said the orderly transfer of the Olubadan stool remained an enviable model of traditional leadership in Nigeria.
Makinde maintained that the orderly transfer of the Olubadan stool remained an enviable model of traditional leadership in Nigeria.
“The succession process to the throne of Olubadan is now well established and free from contestation, and this is a source of pride for us all. I rejoice with the Olubadan, the Ibadan Council of Chiefs, and the entire people of Ibadanland.
“It is my prayer that the reign of Oba Adewolu Ladoja will usher in lasting peace, unity, and greater progress for Ibadanland and for Oyo State as a whole,” Governor Makinde added.
In his speech, President Tinubu congratulated Oba Ladoja, noting the historical significance of his journey from political leadership as a former governor to the revered Olubadan stool, urging him to champion peace and development, while assuring of Federal Government’s support.
Tinubu also used the opportunity to appeal to Nigerians to exercise more patience as regards the prevailing hardship, noting that the economy is rebounding.
“Your suffering has been as painful to us as a painful surgery. But the economy has now returned to a moment of growth and prosperity,” Tinubu said.
The president recalled times of struggle with Ladoja, and added, “It is a privilege for me, as President, to witness your coronation and all the things you’ve started, the expectations, and the history we share together as you ascend the throne of your forebears.”
Among the highpoint of the occasion were cultural displays by various troupes, prayers by Christian and Islamic clerics, and tributes from eminent traditional rulers, including the Sultan of Sokoto.
Oba Ladoja’s emergence as the Olubadan has been described by many as a product of patience, and that whatever is due anyone will not elude him. It also ushers Ibadan into a new chapter of development.
Among top guests that graced the event all day were the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, governors from neighbouring states, traditional rulers like the Alaafin of Oyo, the Soun of Ogbomoso, the Olugbo of Ugbo Land Oba Fredrick Akiruntan as well as Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi. Meanwhile, Folashade Adegoke, wife of the Ooni of Ife, represented the Ife king, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, at the coronation ceremony, who was unavoidably absent as a result of the Olojo Festival in Ife.
The Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Bayo Lawal; former National Security Adviser, Col Sambo Dasuki (retd); and the Iyaloja-General of Nigeria, Folasade Tinubu-Ojo, were on ground to witness the event.
Also present at the coronation were former Kano State Governor, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso; former Osun State Governor, Olagunsoye Oyinlola; former Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi; and former Cross River State Governor, Donald Duke.
Others were the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu; Senator Yunus Akintunde (Oyo Central), Senator Abdulfatai Buhari (Oyo North), Olamijuwonlo Alao-Akala, who represents Ogbomoso North in the House of Representatives, alongside other federal and state lawmakers; Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service, Dr Zach Adedeji; Vice Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Prof Kayode Adebowale and Nigerian gospel artiste, Evang (Dr) Funmi Aragbaye.
Alhaji Taye Adebisi, popularly known as Taye Currency, rounded off the colourful as he entertained guests at the event.
Oba Ladoja was born on September 25, 1944 in Gambari village near Ibadan.
He attended Ibadan Boys High School between 1958 and 1963, and Olivet Baptist High School (1964–1965) before going over to the University of Liège, Belgium in 1966, where he earned a degree in Chemical Engineering.
He secured a job at graduation with Total Nigeria, an oil company, and spent 13 years with the outfit, attaining various positions before divesting into the private sector in 1985.
His business interests include shipping, manufacturing, banking, agriculture and transportation. By 2000, Ladoja had become a director of Standard Trust Bank Limited.
Before ascending the throne, and aprt from secular business practice, Ladoja was a politician who served as the governor of Oyo State from 2003 to 2006; and from 2006 to 2007. He was earlier in 1992 elected as Senator representing Oyo South before the republic was truncated in 1993 as a result of the June 12 umpasse.
In August 2025, he was officially approved as the 44th Olubadan-designate by the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde.
Photos: Koya Adegbite
