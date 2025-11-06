CPC: Dele Momodu Advises Tinubu to Quit Playing Politics, Suggests Top Diplomats for Ambassadorial Positions

By Eric Elezuo

Chairman, Ovation Media Group, Chief Dele Momodu, has weighed on the ongoing discourse regarding the redesignation of Nigeria as a ‘country of particular concern’ by the Donald Trump-led United States of America government, calling on President Bola Tinubu to take the threat seriously, and hasten up to appoint ambassadors.

Momodu registered his advice via his verified social media handles, suggesting names of prominent technocrats with diplomatic backgrounds capable of representing Nigeria at the highest level of diplomacy.

Some of them, according to Momodu are Babatunde Raji Fashola, Shehu Sani, Oby Ezekwesili, Joe Keshi, Fola Adeolu, Abubakar Bukola Saraki, Ibikun Awosika, Yakubu Dogara, Donald Duke and Foluke Abdulrazaq among others.

The veteran journalist encouraged Tinubu to rein in his loyalists from unwholesome comments, quit playing with the lives of Nigerians, and rise to the occasion by resuming governance. He further accused Tinubu of propaganda and concentrating on his reelection in 2027 instead of giving attention to governance.

Chief Momodu’s statement is presented in details below:

MY KOBO ADVICE FOR PRESIDENT TINUBU…

Mr President, I have chosen to write this open letter to you as a patriotic Nigerian. This is not the time to play politics with the lives of our citizens, because whatever affects one touches all. While confessing to not being an expert in International Diplomacy, my journalism career has made it possible for me to interact with world leaders. The current hoopla about the categorization of Nigeria as a country of serious concern by President Donald Trump should not be dismissed so casually. As such, I have the following observations and suggestions to make without partisan considerations. I wish to state categorically that I SEEK nothing from your government except the PEACE and PROGRESS of Nigeria, lest your ubiquitous acolytes begin to ascribe motives to my mission:

SEEK YE THE TRUTH SIR. President Trump did not lie against Nigeria. He reacted to the information available to him. His help was sought from within Nigeria by some helpless Christian leaders from States like Benue, Plateau, Adamawa, Taraba, Kaduna and others who have become easy and relentless targets for bandits. This has gone on for far too long despite endless promises from government and stupendous budgets for security and defense. Sir, please, caution some of your noisy aides who are already trying to put the blame on some groups like the IPOB.

Even if it is true that Muslims have also been victims, unless they’ve reached out for help in Washington, we cannot blame TRUMP for not recognizing their pitiable plight in some affected parts of Nigeria. We need to focus less on semantics and seek urgent cooperation of our foreign partners in finding a lasting solution to the deadly insecurity across Nigeria.

Sir, your inability to appoint Ambassadors in over two years has made our situation precarious and untenable. One would have expected serious investments in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs but rather we’ve seen so much attention on propaganda for your re-election in 2027.

I wish to appeal to you not to politicize the appointments as usual. Nigeria deserves the best at this time. Please, reach out and engage responsible and respected people:

Please sir, consider the following calibre of Nigerians: Babatunde Raji Fashola, Shehu Sani, Oby Ezekwesili, Joe Keshi, Fola Adeolu, Abubakar Bukola Saraki, Ibikun Awosika, Yakubu Dogara, Donald Duke, Foluke Abdulrazaq, and some distinguished career diplomats.