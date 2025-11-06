Headline
Alleged Genocide: Approach Nigeria’s Security Situation with Understanding, FG Tells Trump
The Federal government has again urged United States President, Donald Trump, to demonstrate understanding in his approach to Nigeria’s security challenges.
The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, made the call during a press briefing on Wednesday in Abuja, days after Trump threatened military action against Nigeria over what he claimed is a genocide against Christians in the country.
“We call on our American friends and partners to approach the Nigerian situation with an understanding of its complex realities. Nigeria is a vast, multi-ethnic, multi-religious nation, making significant strides in economic reforms and strengthening its security architecture.
“We believe constructive engagement is the surest and most effective way to achieve peace and stability not only in Nigeria but in any part of the world.
“Nigeria welcomes dialogue, we welcome cooperation, and we also welcome support from foreign nations, including the United States of America, in addressing our shared security concerns,” the minister said.
Idris reiterated the current administration’s commitment to tackling the menace of terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, and other violent crimes in the country.
The minister maintained that the Federal government was winning the war against terrorism with major achievements recorded in the North-Eastern part of the country.
“In March this year, a report by the Global Terrorism Index indicated that terrorist attacks were at their lowest in over a decade in Nigeria. The Nigerian government did not say this; it is the international community that has given out this information,” he stated.
“In the last eight months, the Nigerian military has neutralised over 592 terrorists in Borno State alone. Many of them have been sent to their onward beyond.
“Over 11,200 hostages have been freed, and this is still going on. More importantly, over 124 insurgents and their families have surrendered. They have handed over more than 11,000 weapons to the security agencies,” Idris added.
According to the minister, the current administration has made multi-million dollar investments in modernised equipment for security agencies.
Noting that President Bola Tinubu has always supported the nation’s armed forces, Idris said the Commander-in-Chief has increased the budgetary allocation for the military.
He explained that Tinubu has demonstrated the political will to root out terrorism, rampaging bandits, and other criminal elements terrorising Nigerians.
The minister also highlighted military operations in the North-West region of the country, saying that the onslaught against criminals had led to the surrender of bandits in the region.
Idris cited cases where notorious bandit leaders had been eliminated by military strikes in Niger and Zamfara states.
“In the North-West, especially in Zamfara and Kaduna, 11,250 hostages have been freed, and some of the terror leaders that have made life very unbearable for people there have been neutralised.
“They include Ali Kachalla, Boderi, Halilu Sububu, and many others. All these have been sent to where they belong. Only this August, the military intercepted and killed in one operation over 400 armed bandits who had converged to attack a village in Zamfara State,” he stated.
Last Friday, Trump said Christianity faces an existential threat in Nigeria, describing the alleged killing as a “mass slaughter”.
“Christianity is facing an existential threat in Nigeria. Thousands of Christians are being killed. Radical Islamists are responsible for this mass slaughter,” he wrote.
The US president added that the United States “cannot stand by while such atrocities are happening” and directed Congressman Riley Moore and House Appropriations Chairman Tom Cole to investigate the matter.
“I am hereby making Nigeria a ‘country of particular concern.’ But that is the least of it. When Christians, or any such group, is slaughtered like is happening in Nigeria (3,100 versus 4,476 Worldwide), something must be done!
“I am asking Congressman Riley Moore, together with Chairman Tom Cole and the House Appropriations Committee, to immediately look into this matter and report back to me.
“The United States cannot stand by while such atrocities are happening in Nigeria and numerous other Countries. We stand ready, willing, and able to save our Great Christian population around the World!” Trump wrote.
Headline
Aftermath of Visa Revocation: Trump, a Petty-minded Dictator, Soyinka Knocks U.S President
Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, has sensationally described U.S. President Donald Trump as a “petty-minded dictator” whose rise to power fuelled hate-driven violence and worsened racial tensions in the United States.
Speaking in an interview with BBC News Pidgin on Facebook on Wednesday, Soyinka said Trump’s presidency exposed the “dark side” of America and emboldened acts of hatred, particularly against minorities.
“This is a petty-minded dictator. You see how he deals with his objects of hate,” Soyinka said, barely two weeks after the Trump administration announced permanent revocation of his entry visa to the country.
“We saw that dark side of the American side. There were more killings, extrajudicial killings by the police of black people, of minorities, during that build-up, during the campaign, and on account of hate rhetoric, the hate rhetoric of this individual,” he added.
The Nobel Laureate noted that Trump’s campaign rhetoric normalised hate speech and created a climate of intolerance that had lasting consequences.
Soyinka recalled that he had earlier warned about Trump’s leadership style, predicting that one of his first actions as president would be to target immigrants.
“I saw it and I said, listen very carefully, and you can go and check this, I said, ‘When that man comes to power, the first thing he will do is cancel even the green cards’,” he said.
The literary icon, who has often criticised authoritarian tendencies in global politics, maintained that Trump’s administration reflected a deep moral and cultural decline within American society, particularly in its treatment of minorities.
Headline
CPC: Dele Momodu Advises Tinubu to Quit Playing Politics, Suggests Top Diplomats for Ambassadorial Positions
By Eric Elezuo
Chairman, Ovation Media Group, Chief Dele Momodu, has weighed on the ongoing discourse regarding the redesignation of Nigeria as a ‘country of particular concern’ by the Donald Trump-led United States of America government, calling on President Bola Tinubu to take the threat seriously, and hasten up to appoint ambassadors.
Momodu registered his advice via his verified social media handles, suggesting names of prominent technocrats with diplomatic backgrounds capable of representing Nigeria at the highest level of diplomacy.
Some of them, according to Momodu are Babatunde Raji Fashola, Shehu Sani, Oby Ezekwesili, Joe Keshi, Fola Adeolu, Abubakar Bukola Saraki, Ibikun Awosika, Yakubu Dogara, Donald Duke and Foluke Abdulrazaq among others.
The veteran journalist encouraged Tinubu to rein in his loyalists from unwholesome comments, quit playing with the lives of Nigerians, and rise to the occasion by resuming governance. He further accused Tinubu of propaganda and concentrating on his reelection in 2027 instead of giving attention to governance.
Chief Momodu’s statement is presented in details below:
MY KOBO ADVICE FOR PRESIDENT TINUBU…
Mr President, I have chosen to write this open letter to you as a patriotic Nigerian. This is not the time to play politics with the lives of our citizens, because whatever affects one touches all. While confessing to not being an expert in International Diplomacy, my journalism career has made it possible for me to interact with world leaders. The current hoopla about the categorization of Nigeria as a country of serious concern by President Donald Trump should not be dismissed so casually. As such, I have the following observations and suggestions to make without partisan considerations. I wish to state categorically that I SEEK nothing from your government except the PEACE and PROGRESS of Nigeria, lest your ubiquitous acolytes begin to ascribe motives to my mission:
SEEK YE THE TRUTH SIR. President Trump did not lie against Nigeria. He reacted to the information available to him. His help was sought from within Nigeria by some helpless Christian leaders from States like Benue, Plateau, Adamawa, Taraba, Kaduna and others who have become easy and relentless targets for bandits. This has gone on for far too long despite endless promises from government and stupendous budgets for security and defense. Sir, please, caution some of your noisy aides who are already trying to put the blame on some groups like the IPOB.
Even if it is true that Muslims have also been victims, unless they’ve reached out for help in Washington, we cannot blame TRUMP for not recognizing their pitiable plight in some affected parts of Nigeria. We need to focus less on semantics and seek urgent cooperation of our foreign partners in finding a lasting solution to the deadly insecurity across Nigeria.
Sir, your inability to appoint Ambassadors in over two years has made our situation precarious and untenable. One would have expected serious investments in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs but rather we’ve seen so much attention on propaganda for your re-election in 2027.
I wish to appeal to you not to politicize the appointments as usual. Nigeria deserves the best at this time. Please, reach out and engage responsible and respected people:
Please sir, consider the following calibre of Nigerians: Babatunde Raji Fashola, Shehu Sani, Oby Ezekwesili, Joe Keshi, Fola Adeolu, Abubakar Bukola Saraki, Ibikun Awosika, Yakubu Dogara, Donald Duke, Foluke Abdulrazaq, and some distinguished career diplomats.
Headline
Senate Erupts As Akpabio Declares ‘Who Am I to Answer Trump’
There was drama in the Senate on Tuesday following the recent threat by Donald Trump, the President of the United States to take military action against Nigeria over alleged persecution of Christians.
It started when Godswill Akpabio, the Senate President, was addressing reports by an online platform alleging that he had publicly rebuffed Trump over his recent comments and had said Nigerians were “not complaining” about their condition.
The visibly displeased Senate President denied ever making such statements, describing them as “false and malicious.”
He condemned the publication, saying it was an attempt to create diplomatic tension and discredit the National Assembly.
“The fake report claimed I said Nigerians are not complaining that we like the way we are living. That is completely false. I have petitioned the police and the DSS,” he said.
Akpabio said, “Somebody will sit in the comfort of his room and fabricate a report, attaching fake pictures from 2023 when I visited Port Harcourt with senators for a completely different event, and then claim that the Senate President replied President Trump.
“Who am I to answer Trump?” Akpabio asked jokingly.
The issue, however, sparked heated reactions on the floor of the Senate as Akpabio, and his deputy, Barau Jibrin, openly differed on how the Nigerian legislature should respond.
While Akpabio dismissed reports that he had already reacted to Trump’s comments, declaring, “Who am I to answer Trump?”, Barau quickly interjected, insisting that he was not afraid of the American leader.
“I’m not scared of Trump. I will say my mind. I’m a Nigerian. Nigeria is a sovereign nation,” Barau said passionately.
The Deputy Senate President added, “I’m a parliamentarian, the Deputy Senate President, I can speak. Don’t be scared of Trump. You can say your mind about Trump. We are a sovereign nation.”
The exchange, which briefly lightened the mood in the chamber, underscored a divide in tone between both presiding officers on how Nigeria’s parliament should handle the diplomatic row.
“It is the Presidency that will respond to President Trump, not the Senate President. But who is that person that would ascribe a comment to me when I was never contacted?”
Akpabio urged security agencies to investigate and prosecute those behind the viral story, describing it as an effort to “cause friction and bring the Nigerian Senate into disrepute.”
“I believe the Cybercrimes Unit of the police, the DSS, and others should find that character out. This is meant to sow division. Social media should not be allowed to break Nigeria,” he added.
The Senate President, however, noted that the Red chamber would take an official position on Trump’s remarks once the federal government had clarified its stance.
He said, “When the executive responds, we will take a position as a Senate. Until then, no one should speak for this institution.”
Over the weekend, Trump declared via social-media that Nigeria faces “an existential threat” to its Christian population and warned that the U.S. may deploy troops or conduct air-strikes if the Nigerian government fails to halt the killings.
He instructed the Pentagon to prepare for possible action and threatened to cut all U.S. aid to Nigeria.
In tandem, the U.S. re-added Nigeria to its “Country of Particular Concern” list for religious freedom violations.
The Nigerian government rejected the designation and the characterisation of persecuting Christians, insisting that Nigeria protects religious freedom for all.
Source: Businessday.ng
The Oracle: When a Nation Undermines Citizens’ Rights (Pt. 1)
Aftermath of Visa Revocation: Trump, a Petty-minded Dictator, Soyinka Knocks U.S President
Friday Sermon: The Quran Speaks: Of Justice, Equity and Fairness
Alleged Genocide: Approach Nigeria’s Security Situation with Understanding, FG Tells Trump
CPC: Dele Momodu Advises Tinubu to Quit Playing Politics, Suggests Top Diplomats for Ambassadorial Positions
Alleged Defamation: Court Declines DSS Request to Order Sowore’s Arrest
CPC: Senator Ted Cruz Vows to Hold Nigerian Officials Accountable
Popular Live Band Leader, Akin Shuga Dies at 50
COUP! Who Wants Tinubu Out by Force?
The Talented Enigma Called David ‘Davido’ Adeleke
FirstBank Partners Verve to Issue Free Debit Cards in Nationwide Promo
Voice of Emancipation: Trump’s Designation of Nigeria As a Country of Concern
China Tackles Trump over Invasion Threat Against Nigeria
From Chibok Girls to Christian Genocide: How 2015’s U.S Script is Replaying in 2027
Trending
-
Featured5 days ago
Popular Live Band Leader, Akin Shuga Dies at 50
-
Headline6 days ago
COUP! Who Wants Tinubu Out by Force?
-
Boss Of The Week5 days ago
The Talented Enigma Called David ‘Davido’ Adeleke
-
Business6 days ago
FirstBank Partners Verve to Issue Free Debit Cards in Nationwide Promo
-
Voice of Emancipation6 days ago
Voice of Emancipation: Trump’s Designation of Nigeria As a Country of Concern
-
World4 days ago
China Tackles Trump over Invasion Threat Against Nigeria
-
Opinion5 days ago
From Chibok Girls to Christian Genocide: How 2015’s U.S Script is Replaying in 2027
-
Headline4 days ago
Senate Erupts As Akpabio Declares ‘Who Am I to Answer Trump’