Unauthorised Charges – Anene vs MTN (Nig): When Supreme Court Delivered a Landmark Judgment
The Supreme Court of Nigeria Delivered another Landmark Decision in the case of:
ANENE v. MTN (Nig) .COMM.PLC (2025) 16 NWLR ( pt 2010 ) 1
Facts of the Case:
Mr Anene, a customer of MTN, had his airtime frequently deducted over a period of time for indeterminable reasons.
On 18th May 2014, while he was making contributions to a live radio program, his airtime was cut off by MTN. He found that there was no airtime in his phone line and could not purchase airtime on that day to re-connect as it was a Sunday.
Thereafter, he realised that it was MTN that was responsible for this and that MTN had subjected him to deductions from his airtime for caller tunes service which he allegedly never subscribed to.
Mr Anene wrote to MTN complaining of the deductions. After some correspondences, MTN wrote back to him stating that it had de-activated the caller tunes and then refunded him N700 airtime with an undertaking not to unlawfully and illegally deduct his airtime again.
However, after a while, MTN resumed the deductions for caller tunes service when he did not subscribe to it in spite of their claim of having deactivated the unsubscribed caller tunes.
Consequently, Mr Anene instituted a suit against MTN at the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja for a declaration that the uncountable deductions breached his quiet enjoyment of the airtime he paid for; an order restraining MTN from further deductions from his airtime as service charge for caller tunes; an order directing MTN to refund all deductions made from his “plaintiff’s airtime”; the sum of N50,000,000.00 as damages; and the sum of N1,000,000.00 as the cost of litigation.
At the conclusion of trial, the trial court found in favour of Mr Anene and awarded him the sum of N5,000,000.00 as General damages for the disruption of the quiet enjoyment of his airtime and the consequent hardship and discomfort which he was subjected through MTN’s unholy deductions.
The court also awarded him cost in the sum of N500, 000.00. Dissatisfied with the judgment of the trial court, MTN appealed to the Court of Appeal. The Court of Appeal held that the trial court was right in its decision.
However, it held that the quantum of general damages was excessive and that the whole surrounding circumstances did not justify the quantum of damages awarded by the trial Court.
Consequently, it reviewed downwards the award of general damages to N400,000.00. It also held the cost of litigation was not particularized and assessed it to be N100,000.00.
Aggrieved, Mr Anene appealed to the Supreme Court.
The Supreme Court allowing the Appeal, set aside the decision of the Court of Appeal and upheld the Decision of the trial Court by awarding N5,000,000.00 Naira as Damages and 500,000 as cost of litigation with an additional N3,000,000.00 as Cost of Appeal and order MTN to pay a total sum of 8.5M for Consumer right Violation.
This is indeed a strong precedent for consumer rights protection under our Law.
Source: Mutiu Popoola
Tinubu Revokes Presidential Pardon Granted Maryam Sanda, 140 Others
President Bola Tinubu has ordered the return of several convicted persons earlier granted state pardon, including Maryam Sanda and over 140 others, to prison following widespread criticisms that greeted the decision.
In a statement from the Presidency on Tuesday, October 29, signed by the Special Adviser to the President on Information & Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the president formally signed a revised instrument of clemency and pardon after reviewing the earlier approved list with input from the Council of State and feedback from the public.
The October 11 pardon had drawn outrage nationwide after it emerged that the list included persons convicted of murder, drug and human trafficking, fraud, and unlawful possession of firearms.
Among those pardoned at the time were former lawmaker Farouk Lawan, late environmental activist Ken Saro-Wiwa, nationalist Herbert Macaulay, the late Mamman Vatsa (a major general), and Maryam Sanda, sentenced to death in 2020 for killing her husband.
However, the latest Presidency’s statement said the president had directed a further review of the list to exclude individuals convicted of serious crimes. Those deleted from the list were persons found guilty of kidnapping, murder, drug-related offences, human trafficking, fraud, and arms dealing. The president reduced the initial list, containing 175 beneficiaries, to 34.
According to the statement, the president’s decision was guided by national security concerns, the feelings of victims and the general public, and the need to uphold justice and maintain confidence in law enforcement.
“The action became necessary in view of the seriousness and security implications of some of the offences, the need to be sensitive to the feelings of the victims of the crimes and society in general, the need to boost the morale of law enforcement agencies and adherence to bilateral obligations,” the statement said.
The Presidency also explained that the review was informed by the concept of justice as a “three-way traffic” involving the accused, the victim, and society.
While some convicts had their sentences commuted, others were ordered back to prison after the review. The final approved list of eligible beneficiaries has now been transmitted to the Nigerian Correctional Service for implementation in line with the newly signed instruments of release.
To ensure greater accountability in future exercises, Tinubu directed the relocation of the Secretariat of the Presidential Advisory Committee on Prerogative of Mercy from the Federal Ministry of Special Duties to the Federal Ministry of Justice. He also ordered the Attorney-General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi, to issue new operational guidelines for the exercise of the prerogative of mercy.
The guidelines, according to the statement, will make it mandatory for the committee to consult relevant prosecuting agencies before recommending any convict for clemency. This, the president said, would ensure that only deserving individuals who meet established legal and procedural requirements benefit from future pardons.
Tinubu also thanked Nigerians for their feedback on the matter, describing it as essential to improving governance and strengthening public trust in the justice system.
He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to judicial reforms and transparency in the exercise of constitutional powers, saying the objective was to “improve the administration of justice in Nigeria and uphold the principles of fairness, accountability, and public confidence.”
In the new list, Tinubu granted clemency to 15 convicts, namely Oroka Michael Chibueze, Adesanya Olufemi Paul, Daniel Bodunwa, Hamza Abubakar, Buhari Sani, Mohammed Musa, Muharazu Abubakar, and Ibrahim Yusuf.
Others are Saad Ahmed Madaki, Ex-corporal Michael Bawa, Richard Ayuba, Adam Abubakar, Emmanuel Yusuf, Chinedu Stanley, and Johnny Ntheru Udor.
The president also granted pardons to another 15 convicts. They are: Anastasia Daniel Nwaobia, Hussaini Alhaji Umar (a lawyer), Ayinla Saadu Alanumu, Farouk M. Lawan, Herbert Macaulay, Mamman Jiya Vatsa (a late major general), Ken Saro Wiwa, and Saturday Dobee.
The list includes Nordu Eawo, Daniel Gbooko, Paul Levera, Felix Nuale, Baribor Bera, Barinem Kobel, and John Kpuine.
In addition, he commuted the death sentence of four convicts to life sentences. The beneficiaries are Emmanuel Baba, Abubakar Usman, Khalifa Umar, and Mohammed Umar
The controversy surrounding the initial pardon had triggered widespread public criticism, with rights activists and civil society groups questioning the rationale for freeing convicted murderers and drug traffickers.
Many Nigerians argued that the decision undermined the country’s anti-corruption and anti-narcotics efforts and sent the wrong message to law-abiding citizens.
Culled: ICIRNigeria
Ernest Azudialu-Obiejesi in Big Trouble, to Pay over $1bn Debt
By Eric Elezuo
The Federal High Court, Lagos, has ordered the confiscation and forfeiture of all property including shares, bonds and bussinesses linked to Mr. Ernest Azudialu-Obiejesi, his partner, Nnenna Obiejesi, his companies, Nestoil Limited and Neconde Energy, within the jurisdiction of the court.
Consequently, members of the Nigerian Police Force, supported by the Navy were on ground Tuesday morning to enforce the court order pending when debt owed to affiliates of FirstBank of Nigeria Limited, as at September 30, 2025 are fully paid.
The ruling was contained in a certified true copy of judgment dated October 22, 2025, delivered by the Honourable Justice D. I. Dipeolu, and signed by the Registrar, Orakwe Nonye Ossy, and obtained by The Boss Newspaper.
In the case filed before Justice Dipeolu on October 20, FBNQUEST Merchant Bank Limited and First Trustees Limited as Plaintiffs/Respondents, have sought an order for the repayment of a debt totaling US$1.012,608,386.91 (One Billion, Twelve Million, Six Hundeed and Eight Thousand USDollars, 91 Cents) and N420,014,064,380.77 (Four Hundred and Thirty Billion, Fourteen Million, Sixty Thousand, Three Hundred and Eighty Naira, Seven Seven Kobo), owed them by Obiejesi, his partner and his companies including Nestoil Limited and Neconde Energy Limited, who were listed as defendants.
Adjourning the matter till November 7, 2025 for hearing of Motion on Notice, Justice Dipeolu ordered that the property be sealed, and the companies including Citibank, listed as respondents, where shares and assets of the defendants are lodged to depose on oath the shares, assets, investments and sums among other things with Seven days of receiving the judgment’s certified true copy.
By the judgment, Honorable Justice granted the custody of any property belonging to the defendants to the Plaintiffs, including the office at 41/42 Akin Adesola street, Victoria Island, Lagos and any other asset wherever they may found within the jurisdiction of the court as well as the defendant’s interest in OML 41 JV by virtue of Deed of Appointment dated August 21, 2025 pending the hearing and determination of motion of notice on November 7.
Senate Fixes Wednesday to Screen Tinubu’s New Service Chiefs
The Senate has brought forward the screening of newly appointed Service Chiefs to Wednesday, October 29, reversing its earlier decision to conduct the exercise next week.
The announcement came shortly after Senate President, Godwill Akpabio, read a separate correspondence from President Bola Tinubu, seeking the confirmation of appointment of Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Oluyede.
Akpabio said the change was necessary to enable the military chiefs to assume their duties immediately.
President Bola Tinubu had urged the Senate to give expeditious consideration to the confirmation process to ensure continuity and effective coordination of the nation’s security architecture.
Following the new schedule, the Committee of the Whole is expected to conduct the screening exercise during plenary on Wednesday.
A few days ago, Tinubu reshuffled the military hierarchy. Tinubu removed General Christopher Musa, with Oluyede (a former Chief of Army Staff) replacing him as the Chief of Defence Staff.
He, however, retained Major-General E.A.P. Undiendeye as the Chief of Defence Intelligence.
The rejigging, according to presidential aide Sunday Dare, was due to “the efforts of the Federal Government of Nigeria to strengthen the national security architecture”.
“All appointments take immediate effect,” he wrote.
But critics have faulted the rejig of the military hierarchy, with the opposition African Democratic Congress (ADC “as an opposition political party, our interest remains the stability of our country and our democracy. In the light of developments in our neighbourhood of Chad and the Sahel States, we are gravely concerned”) asking President Tinubu to come out clean on the reason for the move.
“Our position remains, therefore, that the Federal Government owes Nigerians a categorical explanation about what truly happened,” the ADC wrote in a statement by its spokesman, Bolaji Abdullahi.
