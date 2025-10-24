Court Adjourns Nnamdi Kanu’s Defence Till October 27 over Inability to Assess Case File

The Federal High Court in Abuja has adjourned the trial of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, till Monday, October 27, to enable him to open his defence in the terrorism charges filed against him.

Justice James Omotosho fixed the new date on Friday, after Kanu informed the court that his former legal team, led by former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Chief Kanu Agabi (SAN), had yet to release his case file to him.

At the resumed hearing, Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN) appeared for the Federal Government and reminded the court that the matter was fixed for Kanu to begin his defence as earlier directed.

However, no counsel represented Kanu.

Kanu, who appeared in court with a bundle of documents, announced his appearance personally and told the judge that his dismissed legal team had refused to hand over his case file.

He pleaded for an adjournment to allow him to retrieve and study the file to prepare adequately for his defence.

He said, “My lord, my counsel left the case yesterday, and I have not received the file from them.”

He also informed the court of his intention to call 23 witnesses, both local and foreign, and requested an order directing the Department of State Services to allow his foreign witnesses access to him.

Additionally, he sought permission for his lawyers to visit him on non-working days — a request Omotosho granted.

Counsel to the Federal Government, Awomolo, however, described Kanu’s complaint as “strange”, noting that the defendant had spent hours in court with his former lawyers. He further urged the court to strictly enforce its earlier directive giving Kanu six days to open and close his defence.

The prosecution said, “I’m aware that there is a standing order for the defendant to defend himself within six days. The defendant wasted yesterday. This is the second day, my lord. I urge your lordship to keep to the standing order of the number of days given to the defendant,” Awomolo said.

In his ruling, Omotosho said while Kanu’s claim about the withheld case file was “strange and difficult to believe”, he would still grant a short adjournment in the interest of justice.

The judge cautioned against unnecessary delays, stressing that several other cases had been affected by the protracted proceedings.

The matter was subsequently adjourned to Monday, October 27, for Kanu to open his defence.