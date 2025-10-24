News
Court Adjourns Nnamdi Kanu’s Defence Till October 27 over Inability to Assess Case File
The Federal High Court in Abuja has adjourned the trial of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, till Monday, October 27, to enable him to open his defence in the terrorism charges filed against him.
Justice James Omotosho fixed the new date on Friday, after Kanu informed the court that his former legal team, led by former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Chief Kanu Agabi (SAN), had yet to release his case file to him.
At the resumed hearing, Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN) appeared for the Federal Government and reminded the court that the matter was fixed for Kanu to begin his defence as earlier directed.
However, no counsel represented Kanu.
He pleaded for an adjournment to allow him to retrieve and study the file to prepare adequately for his defence.
He said, “My lord, my counsel left the case yesterday, and I have not received the file from them.”
He also informed the court of his intention to call 23 witnesses, both local and foreign, and requested an order directing the Department of State Services to allow his foreign witnesses access to him.
Additionally, he sought permission for his lawyers to visit him on non-working days — a request Omotosho granted.
Counsel to the Federal Government, Awomolo, however, described Kanu’s complaint as “strange”, noting that the defendant had spent hours in court with his former lawyers. He further urged the court to strictly enforce its earlier directive giving Kanu six days to open and close his defence.
The prosecution said, “I’m aware that there is a standing order for the defendant to defend himself within six days. The defendant wasted yesterday. This is the second day, my lord. I urge your lordship to keep to the standing order of the number of days given to the defendant,” Awomolo said.
In his ruling, Omotosho said while Kanu’s claim about the withheld case file was “strange and difficult to believe”, he would still grant a short adjournment in the interest of justice.
The judge cautioned against unnecessary delays, stressing that several other cases had been affected by the protracted proceedings.
The matter was subsequently adjourned to Monday, October 27, for Kanu to open his defence.
#FreeNnamdiKanuNow: Court Grants Sowore, Nnamdi Kanu’s Brother, Lawyer, Others N.5m Bail
A Kuje Magistrate’s Court on Friday granted bail to a former presidential candidate and activist, Omoyele Sowore; a member of the legal team representing the Nnamdi Kanu, the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Aloy Ejimakor; the IPOB leader’s brother, Prince Emmanuel Kanu; and ten others, in the sum of ₦500,000, with two sureties in like sum.
According to The Punch reports, all thirteen defendants were arrested and arraigned before the court for inciting public disturbance and breach of peace in connection with the #FreeNnamdiKanuNow protest held on Monday, October 20, in Abuja.
While Ejimakor, Emmanuel and the other ten defendants were arrested during the protest and later remanded at the Kuje Correctional facility, Sowore was apprehended on October 23 at the premises of the Federal High Court in Abuja while on a solidarity visit to Kanu.
Niger Gov Bago Urges Residents to Defend Selves Against Bandits
Amid growing insecurity in different parts of the country, Niger State Governor, Umaru Bago, has urged residents to defend themselves against persistent bandit attacks.
He insisted that his administration would neither negotiate with nor pay ransom to criminals under any circumstances.
Bago made the declaration during a visit to the Rijau and Magama local government areas, where several communities were recently attacked by bandits operating from the Kontagora axis.
The governor said the State has reached a critical stage that demands collective action, warning that ransom payments would only embolden the criminals and turn kidnapping into a profitable venture.
“I will not negotiate with bandits. I will not pay ransom.
“The moment we start paying, they will open shop on our heads and continue kidnapping people,” he said.
“The situation has reached a state of war that requires collective resistance. We are surrounded by enemies, but we will not give up.
“The constitution gives us the right to defend our lives and property, and we will do just that,” the governor added.
Describing the recurring attacks and displacement of residents as “embarrassing and unacceptable,” Bago announced plans to recruit and train 10,000 personnel into the state’s joint task force to strengthen community security and restore peace.
In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Print Media, Aisha Wakaso, the governor also announced a total ban on all mining activities across Zone C of the state.
The affected local government areas include Magama, Kontagora, Rijau, Wushishi, Mariga, Borgu, Mashegu, and Agwara.
Bago explained that illegal mining had become a major driver of insecurity in the zone, noting that many miners had unrestricted access to forest areas considered unsafe for residents.
“It is suspicious that miners can enter the forests freely, yet the bandits don’t touch them. I have ordered the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to arrest anyone caught engaging in mining activities,” he said.
Governor Bago also reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to ending the cycle of violence and restoring lasting peace throughout the state.
Bandits’ Kingpin Bello Turji Releases 100 Captives in Zamfara Fresh Peace Deal
Notorious bandit leader, Bello Turji, has released about 100 captives as part of a renewed peace initiative in Zamfara State.
A counter-insurgency expert, Zagazola Makama, quoted security sources to have said that the release followed ongoing dialogue and confidence-building efforts championed by community leaders under the North West Operation Safe Corridor peace process.
The victims, including men, women, and children, were handed over to local authorities and taken to a hospital for medical examination before being reunited with their families.
A source involved in the negotiations said the release was part of an agreement with Turji’s camp to embrace peace and end hostilities in affected communities.
According to the source, 36 people were initially released, followed by eight others, bringing the number to 46 before the remaining captives were freed, totaling over 100.
The source added that more releases were expected as discussions continued between Turji’s group and mediators.
Authorities said they were maintaining close surveillance to ensure the credibility of the peace process and prevent any group from exploiting it to regroup or rearm.
