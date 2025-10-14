Africa
Madagascar’s Military Announces Take over of Government
Madagascar’s army has taken over power and dissolved all institutions, while President Andry Rajoelina fled the country for safety.
Mr Randrianirina also added that the military has dissolved all institutions except the lower house of parliament, which voted to impeach Mr Rajoelina a few minutes before his announcement.
Kenya Opposition Leader, Raila Odinga, Dies at 80
Kenyan opposition leader, Raila Odinga, has died at the age of 80 during a health visit to India, local police said Wednesday — a political earthquake that could transform politics in the East African nation.
Odinga was the perennial opposition figure of Kenyan politics, running unsuccessfully for the presidency on five occasions, most recently in 2022.
He remained a dominant force, able to rally huge numbers, particularly from his native western Kenya.
Indian police told AFP he was walking with his sister, daughter, and a personal doctor “when he suddenly collapsed”.
“An Indian police security officer and a Kenyan security officer were also with them at the time. He was rushed to a nearby private hospital, but was declared dead,” the police source said.
Odinga’s death was also confirmed to AFP by a member of his political team, but they requested anonymity while awaiting an official announcement from the party.
Born on January 7, 1945, Odinga spent his early years in politics either in jail or in exile, fighting for democracy during the autocratic rule of President Daniel arap Moi.
A member of the Luo tribe, he entered parliament in 1992 and ran unsuccessfully for the presidency in 1997, 2007, 2013, 2017, and 2022, claiming to have been cheated of victory in the last four elections.
He cast himself as an anti-establishment firebrand despite belonging to one of Kenya’s top political dynasties — his father serving as the country’s first vice president after independence in 1963.
His death leaves a leadership vacuum within the opposition, and it is far from clear if anyone will have the same ability to mobilise opposition forces as the country heads into a potentially volatile campaign period ahead of elections in 2027.
Kenya’s former chief justice, and current presidential candidate, David Maraga, said he was “shocked” by news of the death.
Odinga was “a patriot, a pan-Africanist, a democrat and a leader who made significant contributions to democracy in Kenya and in Africa,” Maraga wrote on X.
“Kenya has lost one of its most formidable leaders who shaped the trajectory of our beloved country. Africa has lost a leading voice in pushing for peace, security, and development. The world has lost a great leader,” he added.
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed was among the first to react, posting on X:
“On behalf of the Government of Ethiopia, I extend my sincere condolences on the passing of former Kenyan Prime Minister Raila Odinga. May he Rest In Peace.”
A spokesman for the Sreedhareeyam Ayurvedic Eye Hospital and Research Centre in Kerala, India, also confirmed the death.
“He experienced some breathing difficulties and collapsed. He was provided CPR on the spot, and having seen some sign of recovery, he was rushed to the nearest modern hospital. Despite repeated efforts by the medics, his condition deteriorated and the doctors were unable to save him,” the spokesman said.
Our Nation is Grieving, Mahama, Ghanaians Mourn Helicopter Crash Victims
Ghana’s President John Mahama has promised a full investigation into Wednesday’s helicopter crash that killed two government ministers and six other people.
Defence Minister Edward Omane Boamah and Environment, Science and Technology Minister Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, both 50, were among those killed when a military aircraft crashed in the central Ashanti region.
In a televised address to the nation, Mahama said the crash represented “a personal loss” for him.
The president confirmed that the flight data and cockpit voice recorders – often referred to as the “black boxes” – had been retrieved and that the armed forces had “initiated a full and transparent investigation”.
“I shared a bond with many of those who died. Our nation is grieving,” Mahama told Ghanaians.
The Z9 helicopter, carrying three crew and five passengers, came down in a dense forest as it was flying from the capital, Accra, to the town of Obuasi for an event to tackle illegal mining. There were no survivors.
The bodies of the eight deceased have been recovered from the crash site, and samples have been sent to South Africa for forensic identification and analysis.
Ghana’s Deputy National Security Coordinator and former Agriculture Minister Alhaji Muniru Mohammed was also among the dead, along with Samuel Sarpong, Vice-Chairman of the governing National Democratic Congress party.
A state funeral will be held on 15 August for the victims, AFP reported.
What caused the crash?
Authorities have not confirmed the cause of the crash.
Ghana’s meteorological agency had forecast unusually cold weather for August, with recent rains and light showers causing foggy conditions in many forest areas. Local farmers near the crash site reported morning fog as the helicopter flew overhead.
One eyewitness told the BBC the helicopter was flying at an “unusually low altitude” and the weather was bad.
He said he heard the sound of the helicopter passing by, followed by a “loud sound” and then a “bang”.
“That’s when I realised that the helicopter had exploded. So I hurried to the place to see if I could find survivors,” he said.
The farmer said when he got to the scene there was “no-one to be rescued”.
This is the most deadly of three separate emergency incidents involving Ghana Air Force helicopters in recent years.
In 2020, a Ghana Air Force Harbin Z-9 helicopter made an emergency landing near Tamale Airport, and last year, another Ghana Air Force helicopter made an emergency landing at Bonsukrom in Ghana’s Western Region.
Three days of national mourning
Many Ghanaians are shocked by the news and are still struggling to come to terms with the news. Images purportedly showing the charred remains of the helicopter have been circulating on social media.
President Mahama has suspended all his scheduled activities for the rest of the week and declared three days of mourning starting from Thursday.
The country’s flags are flying at half-mast.
The crew members were named as Squadron Leader Peter Bafemi Anala, Flying Officer Manin Twum-Ampadu, and Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah.
Who was Edward Omane Boamah?
Boamah served under Mahama’s previous government as communications minister and before that he was minister of environment. As defence minster he tackled jihadist activity that was brewing in the northern border in Burkina Faso.
In 2022, a France-based NGO, Promediation, said its research showed that jihadist groups had recruited between 200 and 300 young Ghanaians.
Violence in the area has also been on the rise, with concerns that jihadists may be trying to exploit communal in-fighting between rival communities in northern Ghana.
Boamah’s book A Peaceful Man In An African Democracy, about former president John Atta Mills, was due to come out later in the year.
Who was Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed?
Muhammed was at the forefront of the battle against illegal gold mining, which has wrecked the environment and contaminated rivers and lakes.
Protests against the practice, known locally as Galamsey, peaked during Mahama’s run for the presidency last year.
Ghana Defence Minister, Omane Boamah, Others Feared Killed in Helicopter Crash
By Eric Elezuo
A Wednesday morning helicopter crash has reportedly claimed the life of the Ghana’s Minister of Defence, Dr Edward Omane Boamah, and many others.
According to reports monitored on GhanaWeb, the Ghana Army has confirmed that the helicopter at the center of the crash somewhere in the Ashanti Region was assigned to the Minister of Defence.
The aircraft, a Ghana Air Force Z9 utility helicopter, carrying eight people, including three crew members and five passengers, departed Accra at 09:12 GMT bound for Obuasi, but lost radar contact shortly afterward.
According to the official release, the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) launched search and rescue operations, and it was reported that a helicopter has been engulfed in flames and burned beyond recognition after crashing into a tree at Adansi Akrofuom in the Ashanti Region.
Myjoyonline reports that ‘the Assembly Member for the area, Matthew Baah, confirmed the incident during an interview on Adom FM’s Kasiebo Is Tasty. He explained that he was working on his farm when he received a distress call’.
He said, “After the crash, everything went silent. Residents who rushed to the scene found the helicopter in flames.”
Initial observations suggest that four people may have been on board, as dismembered body parts were recovered from the crash site. However, their identities have not yet been confirmed.
While the exact cause of the crash remains under investigation, Mr Baah noted that poor weather conditions could have been a contributing factor.
Meanwhile, a briefing at the Jubilee House seat of power, is a expected soon to explain in details the issues surrounding the crashed aircraft.
