Africa
Our Nation is Grieving, Mahama, Ghanaians Mourn Helicopter Crash Victims
Ghana’s President John Mahama has promised a full investigation into Wednesday’s helicopter crash that killed two government ministers and six other people.
Defence Minister Edward Omane Boamah and Environment, Science and Technology Minister Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, both 50, were among those killed when a military aircraft crashed in the central Ashanti region.
In a televised address to the nation, Mahama said the crash represented “a personal loss” for him.
The president confirmed that the flight data and cockpit voice recorders – often referred to as the “black boxes” – had been retrieved and that the armed forces had “initiated a full and transparent investigation”.
“I shared a bond with many of those who died. Our nation is grieving,” Mahama told Ghanaians.
The Z9 helicopter, carrying three crew and five passengers, came down in a dense forest as it was flying from the capital, Accra, to the town of Obuasi for an event to tackle illegal mining. There were no survivors.
The bodies of the eight deceased have been recovered from the crash site, and samples have been sent to South Africa for forensic identification and analysis.
Ghana’s Deputy National Security Coordinator and former Agriculture Minister Alhaji Muniru Mohammed was also among the dead, along with Samuel Sarpong, Vice-Chairman of the governing National Democratic Congress party.
A state funeral will be held on 15 August for the victims, AFP reported.
What caused the crash?
Authorities have not confirmed the cause of the crash.
Ghana’s meteorological agency had forecast unusually cold weather for August, with recent rains and light showers causing foggy conditions in many forest areas. Local farmers near the crash site reported morning fog as the helicopter flew overhead.
One eyewitness told the BBC the helicopter was flying at an “unusually low altitude” and the weather was bad.
He said he heard the sound of the helicopter passing by, followed by a “loud sound” and then a “bang”.
“That’s when I realised that the helicopter had exploded. So I hurried to the place to see if I could find survivors,” he said.
The farmer said when he got to the scene there was “no-one to be rescued”.
This is the most deadly of three separate emergency incidents involving Ghana Air Force helicopters in recent years.
In 2020, a Ghana Air Force Harbin Z-9 helicopter made an emergency landing near Tamale Airport, and last year, another Ghana Air Force helicopter made an emergency landing at Bonsukrom in Ghana’s Western Region.
Three days of national mourning
Many Ghanaians are shocked by the news and are still struggling to come to terms with the news. Images purportedly showing the charred remains of the helicopter have been circulating on social media.
President Mahama has suspended all his scheduled activities for the rest of the week and declared three days of mourning starting from Thursday.
The country’s flags are flying at half-mast.
The crew members were named as Squadron Leader Peter Bafemi Anala, Flying Officer Manin Twum-Ampadu, and Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah.
Who was Edward Omane Boamah?
Boamah served under Mahama’s previous government as communications minister and before that he was minister of environment. As defence minster he tackled jihadist activity that was brewing in the northern border in Burkina Faso.
In 2022, a France-based NGO, Promediation, said its research showed that jihadist groups had recruited between 200 and 300 young Ghanaians.
Violence in the area has also been on the rise, with concerns that jihadists may be trying to exploit communal in-fighting between rival communities in northern Ghana.
Boamah’s book A Peaceful Man In An African Democracy, about former president John Atta Mills, was due to come out later in the year.
Who was Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed?
Muhammed was at the forefront of the battle against illegal gold mining, which has wrecked the environment and contaminated rivers and lakes.
Protests against the practice, known locally as Galamsey, peaked during Mahama’s run for the presidency last year.
Culled from BBC
Africa
Ghana Defence Minister, Omane Boamah, Others Feared Killed in Helicopter Crash
By Eric Elezuo
A Wednesday morning helicopter crash has reportedly claimed the life of the Ghana’s Minister of Defence, Dr Edward Omane Boamah, and many others.
According to reports monitored on GhanaWeb, the Ghana Army has confirmed that the helicopter at the center of the crash somewhere in the Ashanti Region was assigned to the Minister of Defence.
The aircraft, a Ghana Air Force Z9 utility helicopter, carrying eight people, including three crew members and five passengers, departed Accra at 09:12 GMT bound for Obuasi, but lost radar contact shortly afterward.
According to the official release, the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) launched search and rescue operations, and it was reported that a helicopter has been engulfed in flames and burned beyond recognition after crashing into a tree at Adansi Akrofuom in the Ashanti Region.
Myjoyonline reports that ‘the Assembly Member for the area, Matthew Baah, confirmed the incident during an interview on Adom FM’s Kasiebo Is Tasty. He explained that he was working on his farm when he received a distress call’.
He said, “After the crash, everything went silent. Residents who rushed to the scene found the helicopter in flames.”
Initial observations suggest that four people may have been on board, as dismembered body parts were recovered from the crash site. However, their identities have not yet been confirmed.
While the exact cause of the crash remains under investigation, Mr Baah noted that poor weather conditions could have been a contributing factor.
Meanwhile, a briefing at the Jubilee House seat of power, is a expected soon to explain in details the issues surrounding the crashed aircraft.
Africa
Afreximbank Gets New President, Dr. George Elombi
By Afreximbank
The shareholders of the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) have appointed Dr. George Elombi as the next President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the continental financial institution. He becomes the fourth President to lead the Bank since its establishment in 1993.
His appointment was one of the key decisions of the 32nd Afreximbank group annual meetings and associated events held in Abuja, Nigeria, from 25 to 28 June, with the formal annual general meeting of shareholders taking place on Saturday, 28 June 2025.
He succeeds Professor Benedict Oramah, who has served as President and Chairman of the Board of Directors since 2015, and who will be stepping down in September 2025.
A Cameroonian national, George Elombi has been with Afreximbank since 1996, joining as a Legal Officer. He rose through the ranks to become Executive Vice President, Governance, Legal and Corporate Services. Over his nearly three decades at the Bank, he has served as Director and Executive Secretary (2010–2015); Deputy Director, Legal Services / Executive Secretary (2008–2010); Chief Legal Officer (2003–2008); and Senior Legal Officer (2001–2003).
Prior to joining Afreximbank, he taught law at the University of Hull, United Kingdom.
Dr. Elombi played a pivotal role in establishing Afreximbank group’s structure, including the formation of key subsidiaries that have expanded the Bank’s capacity to deliver on its mandate. As Chair of the Emergency Response Committee, he led the Bank’s response to the COVID-19 crisis, mobilising over $2 billion for vaccine acquisition and deployment across African and Caribbean nations. Under his supervision of the Equity Mobilisation and Investor Relations department, the Bank’s total ordinary equity mobilised amounted to USD 3.6 billion as at April 2025.
In his acceptance speech, Dr. Elombi expressed a deep commitment to the Bank’s mission and future, stating:
“I have worked alongside remarkable colleagues and extraordinary leaders to help shape this institution’s vision, its mandate as well as its growth. As we look to the future, I see Afreximbank as a force for industrialising Africa and for re-gaining the dignity of Africans wherever they are. I will work to preserve this important asset.”
He accepted the shareholders’ desire as expressed by his predecessor to make the institution a US$250 billion bank in ten years.
Dr. George Elombi holds a Master of Laws (LL.M.) from the London School of Economics, University of London, and a Ph.D. in commercial arbitration from the same university. He obtained a ‘Maitrise-en-Droit’ from the University of Yaoundé in 1989.
His appointment followed a rigorous selection process initiated in January 2025, which included a global call for applications published in international media and on the Afreximbank website. Shortlisted candidates were interviewed by an international human resource executive search firm. The top candidates were presented to the Board of Directors, which recommended Dr. Elombi to the General Meeting of Shareholders for final approval.
Under the Afreximbank Charter, a president is appointed by the general meeting of shareholders upon the recommendation of the Board of Directors for a term of five years, renewable once.
Africa
Akinwumi Adesina Bags Kenya’s Highest National Honour
By Eric Elezuo
“I am very proud to be the President that confers on you this well-deserved honor of the people of Kenya”
One of Nigeria’s finest exports, who is the President of the prestigious African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, has once again, raised the bars in honours and awards acquisition.
The seasoned diplomat, who once served as Nigeria’s Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, was on Monday, March 17, 2025, conferred with the highest-rated honour in Kenya, the Chief of the Golden Heart (C.G.H) at the State House, Nairobi.
President William Ruto of Kenya, who joyfully did the honours, noted that the award was for his role in the East African country’s Last Mile Connectivity and Lake Turkana Wind Projects among other landmark achievements across Africa.
For starters, the C.G.H. is the highest award in Kenya and is mostly given to sitting heads of state or exceptional global leaders. This signifies that Adesina, for his global glories, developmental strides, efforts at uniting Africans through via economic options, equate in status with a sitting president of Kenya. The award was some days earlier also given to His Highness Prince Rahim Al-Hussaini Aga Khan V.
Speaking elatedly after giving the award to Adesina, with all the accompanying paraphernalia, President Ruto hailed the AfDB President, saying he deserves the honour for his commitment and distinguished service to the people of Kenya.
He noted: “I am very proud to be the President that confers on you this well-deserved honor of the people of Kenya. It is an honor that I have the privilege as President but on behalf of the government and the people of Kenya to award you for the distinguished service, the commitment you have demonstrated, and the passion you have worked with to see to it that in every way even before you became the President of the African Development Bank.”
Responding, Adesina, who was flanked by his beloved wife, many other aides, colleagues and associates including the Chairman, Ovation Media Group, Chief Dele Momodu, thanked President Ruto for honoring him with the prestigious award saying it is a rare privilege to be conferred with the award.
“Your Excellency President Ruto I am most grateful to you for conferring me today with the prestigious honor of the Chief of Order of the Golden Heart (C.G.H), Kenya’s highest and most distinguished honor.
“I am very humbled for your incredible kindness what a great honor, what a rare privilege, what a historic recognition. The country that I love so much, Kenya, loves me back, appreciates and celebrates my leadership at the African Develpment Bank. Thank you, Mr. President,” said the AfDB President.
He added, “On behalf of my dear wife and your sister, Grace, the Board of Directors at the African Development Bank, our boards of governance, the management and staff of the African Development Bank and on my own behalf, I accept this honour with great humilty.”
A statement shared on their verified X handle after the award, the Kenyan State House noted in part that, “President William Ruto has thanked the African Development Bank (AfDB) for working with Kenya to drive critical areas of the country’s growth in the past 60 years.
“The President made the remarks when he conferred AfDB President and Chairman of the Board Akinwumi Adesina with the Chief of the Order of Golden Heart (CGH) award in Monday at State House, Nairobi.”
“It is an honour that I have the privilege as President, and on behalf of the people of Kenya, to award you for the distinguished service, commitment, and passion you have demonstrated for our country,” Ruto was qouted as saying.
Akinwumi was elected President of Africa Development Bank in 2015, and has remained in office till date.
The AfDB President’s speech is produced in full next page…
