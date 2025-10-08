National
Thanks for Job Well Done, Tinubu Honours Yakubu with CON Award
President Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday, accepted Professor Mahmood Yakubu’s departure as chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) following the expiration of his second term in office.
Yakubu was first appointed in November 2015 as the 14th chairman of the commission for an initial term of five years.
The appointment, which was renewed in 2020, has now expired due to the passage of time.
President Tinubu thanked Professor Yakubu for his services to the nation and his efforts to sustain Nigeria’s democracy, particularly through the organisation of free and fair elections throughout his two-term tenure.
In recognition of Yakubu’s dedicated service to the nation, President Tinubu has bestowed on him the honour of Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON).
President Tinubu also directed that Professor Yakubu should hand over to the most senior national commissioner, May Agbamuche-Mbu, who will direct the affairs of the Commission until the completion of the process to appoint a successor.
In the letter dated October 3, 2025, Professor Yakubu thanked the President for the opportunity to serve the nation as chairman of the commission since 2015.
National
Alleged Certificate Forgery: Science and Technology Minister Resigns, Tinubu Accepts
The Minister of Innovation, Science, and Technology, Geoffrey Uche Nnaji, has resigned his position following allegations of certificate forgery levelled against him.
President Bola Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, confirmed the resignation in a statement on Tuesday, saying the President has accepted the Minister’s decision to step down.
He added that “President Tinubu appointed Nnaji in August 2023. He resigned today in a letter thanking the President for allowing him to serve Nigeria.”
Onanuga further quoted the former Minister as saying he had “been a target of blackmail by political opponents.”
“President Tinubu thanked him for his service and wished him well in future endeavours,” the statement added.
National
Tinubu’s Minister Admits UNN Didn’t Issue Him Degree Certificate
The Minister of Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji, has admitted under oath that the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) did not issue him a degree certificate.
This revelation, contained in court documents, followed an investigative report published by Premium Times on Sunday, which alleged that Nnaji forged the academic credentials he submitted to President Bola Tinubu and the Senate during his ministerial screening.
Nnaji, who has faced persistent allegations of certificate forgery since his nomination in July 2023, made the disclosure in a suit he filed before Justice Hauwa Yilwa of the Federal High Court, Abuja.
The case was instituted against the Minister of Education, the National Universities Commission (NUC), UNN, its Vice-Chancellor Professor Simon Ortuanya, its Registrar, former acting Vice-Chancellor Professor, Oguenjiofor Ujam, and the University Senate.
In the motion ex-parte, the minister sought leave of the court to issue prerogative writs prohibiting the university and its officials from “tampering with” his academic records.
He also sought an order of mandamus to compel the university to release his academic transcript, as well as directives to the Minister of Education and the NUC to enforce compliance.
Nnaji further requested an interim injunction restraining the university from altering his records pending the determination of the substantive suit.
In a ruling delivered on September 22, Justice Yilwa granted three of the minister’s prayers but declined to issue an injunctive order against the defendants.
The case was adjourned to October 6 for further hearing.
However, in his 34-paragraph verifying affidavit, Nnaji confirmed that he never obtained a degree certificate from UNN.
The minister claimed that the university’s officials had failed to cooperate with him.
He stated that he was admitted to the university in 1981 to study Microbiology/Biochemistry and completed the program in 1985. In paragraph 13 of his affidavit, he wrote:
“Even though I am yet to collect my certificate from the 3rd Defendant (UNN), due largely to the non-cooperative attitude of the 3rd–5th Defendants (UNN, its Vice-Chancellor, and Registrar), the 3rd Defendant issued a letter dated 21st December 2023 to People’s Gazette (attention: Samuel Ogundipe) which stated amongst other things as follows:
“This is to confirm that Geoffrey Uchechukwu Nnaji, with registration number 1981/30725, was admitted in 1981 to study Microbiology/Biochemistry at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. Mr. Geoffrey Uchechukwu Nnaji graduated from the University of Nigeria in July 1985 with a Bachelor of Science in Microbiology/Biochemistry, Second Class (Hons.) Lower Division.’”
Despite this acknowledgment, questions persist about the authenticity of the academic documents Nnaji submitted to the Presidency and Senate.
Nnaji was among the first batch of 28 ministerial nominees President Tinubu forwarded to the Senate in July 2023, shortly after assuming office.
National
Flood: Bayelsa, Sokoto, Zamfara, 13 Others, Urged to Take Precautions
The National Flood Early Warning Centre under the Federal Ministry of Environment, has predicted that 16 states will experience heavy rainfall and flooding between October 4 and October 8, 2025.
The prediction notice was signed by the Director, Erosion, Flood and Coastal Zone Management Department, Usman Abdullahi Bokani.
The ministry urged relevant stakeholders and State governments to take precautionary measures to mitigate the potential impacts of the predicted flooding.
According to the centre, the areas likely to be hit include: Delta State (Asaba); Yobe State (Damaturu); Sokoto State (Isa); Zamfara State (Anka, Bungudu, Gusau, Kaura-Namoda, Maradun, Shinkafi); Katsina State (Jibia); Oyo State (Kisi, Oyo); Kebbi State (Ribah, Sakaba, Yelwa); Kano State (Gwarzo, Sumaila, Karaye) and Niger State (Kontagora, Mashegu, Mokwa, New-Bussa, Rijau, Wushishi).
Others are Kwara State (Kosubosu); Benue State (Agaku, Buruku, Gboko, Katsina-Ala, Ugba); Borno State (Briyel); Bayelsa State (Brass, Ikpidiama, Odoni); Cross River State (Edor, Ikom); Rivers State (Itu, Ahoada), and Enugu State (Nsukka).
According to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), as of September 20, at least 232 persons had lost their lives, while 121,224 others had been displaced following floods that swept through parts of the country.
The 2025 flood dashboard shows that at least 339,658 people have been affected so far, with 681 sustaining various degrees of injuries.
Forgery: Atiku Demands Probe into Tinubu, Ministers’ Certificates
Police Suspend Tinted-Glass Permit Enforcement
Afenifere Chieftain Accuses APC of Manipulating Figures, Deceiving Nigerians
Thanks for Job Well Done, Tinubu Honours Yakubu with CON Award
Alleged Certificate Forgery: Science and Technology Minister Resigns, Tinubu Accepts
INEC Gets New Acting Chairman, May Agbamuche-Mbu
ASUU Begins Mobilisation of Members for Nationwide Strike
Voice of Emancipation: Kogi and Kwara killings’ Fulani’s Call to Jihad
Adding Value: Focus on Things that Matter by Henry Ukazu
Imisi Wins Big Brother Naija 10/10 Season
Audit to Architecture: Building Legacies that Scale for People, Corporations and Nations (Pt.2)
I’m Peter Obi’s Friend, Brother, Oba Ladoja Corrects Mischief Makers
Mike Adenuga’s CSR: The Spirit You Don’t See, But Feel
PENGASSAN/Dangote Rift: Cooking Gas prices Hit N3,200/kg
Trending
-
Voice of Emancipation4 days ago
Voice of Emancipation: Kogi and Kwara killings’ Fulani’s Call to Jihad
-
Adding Value5 days ago
Adding Value: Focus on Things that Matter by Henry Ukazu
-
Entertainment3 days ago
Imisi Wins Big Brother Naija 10/10 Season
-
Opinion5 days ago
Audit to Architecture: Building Legacies that Scale for People, Corporations and Nations (Pt.2)
-
Featured4 days ago
I’m Peter Obi’s Friend, Brother, Oba Ladoja Corrects Mischief Makers
-
Opinion3 days ago
Mike Adenuga’s CSR: The Spirit You Don’t See, But Feel
-
Featured5 days ago
PENGASSAN/Dangote Rift: Cooking Gas prices Hit N3,200/kg
-
Entertainment5 days ago
Court Slams 50-month Jail Term on Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs for Over Prostitution-Related Offence