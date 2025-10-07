Alleged Certificate Forgery: Science and Technology Minister Resigns, Tinubu Accepts

The Minister of Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji, has admitted under oath that the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) did not issue him a degree certificate.

This revelation, contained in court documents, followed an investigative report published by Premium Times on Sunday, which alleged that Nnaji forged the academic credentials he submitted to President Bola Tinubu and the Senate during his ministerial screening.

Nnaji, who has faced persistent allegations of certificate forgery since his nomination in July 2023, made the disclosure in a suit he filed before Justice Hauwa Yilwa of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

The case was instituted against the Minister of Education, the National Universities Commission (NUC), UNN, its Vice-Chancellor Professor Simon Ortuanya, its Registrar, former acting Vice-Chancellor Professor, Oguenjiofor Ujam, and the University Senate.

In the motion ex-parte, the minister sought leave of the court to issue prerogative writs prohibiting the university and its officials from “tampering with” his academic records.

He also sought an order of mandamus to compel the university to release his academic transcript, as well as directives to the Minister of Education and the NUC to enforce compliance.

Nnaji further requested an interim injunction restraining the university from altering his records pending the determination of the substantive suit.

In a ruling delivered on September 22, Justice Yilwa granted three of the minister’s prayers but declined to issue an injunctive order against the defendants.

The case was adjourned to October 6 for further hearing.

However, in his 34-paragraph verifying affidavit, Nnaji confirmed that he never obtained a degree certificate from UNN.

The minister claimed that the university’s officials had failed to cooperate with him.

He stated that he was admitted to the university in 1981 to study Microbiology/Biochemistry and completed the program in 1985. In paragraph 13 of his affidavit, he wrote:

“Even though I am yet to collect my certificate from the 3rd Defendant (UNN), due largely to the non-cooperative attitude of the 3rd–5th Defendants (UNN, its Vice-Chancellor, and Registrar), the 3rd Defendant issued a letter dated 21st December 2023 to People’s Gazette (attention: Samuel Ogundipe) which stated amongst other things as follows:

“This is to confirm that Geoffrey Uchechukwu Nnaji, with registration number 1981/30725, was admitted in 1981 to study Microbiology/Biochemistry at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. Mr. Geoffrey Uchechukwu Nnaji graduated from the University of Nigeria in July 1985 with a Bachelor of Science in Microbiology/Biochemistry, Second Class (Hons.) Lower Division.’”

Despite this acknowledgment, questions persist about the authenticity of the academic documents Nnaji submitted to the Presidency and Senate.

Nnaji was among the first batch of 28 ministerial nominees President Tinubu forwarded to the Senate in July 2023, shortly after assuming office.