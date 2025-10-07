Connect with us

ASUU Begins Mobilisation of Members for Nationwide Strike

Published

2 days ago

on

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has begun mobilising its members nationwide for a possible warning strike, following the Federal government’s alleged failure to address long-standing issues affecting the university system.

The mobilisation comes one week to the expiration of the union’s 14-day ultimatum issued on September 28, to the government.

In a circular dated October 5, 2025, and signed by ASUU President, Prof. Christopher Piwuna, the union expressed disappointment over what it described as the government’s “continued silence and lack of commitment” toward resolving the lingering crises in the education sector.

According to the circular, the National Executive Council (NEC), during an emergency meeting held on September 29, 2025, reviewed the outcome of a referendum conducted across its branches and resolved to issue the ultimatum to compel the government to sign and implement the renegotiated agreement submitted in February 2025.

Prof. Piwuna lamented that despite communicating ASUU’s resolutions to the Ministers of Labour and Employment and Education, as well as the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), there hasn’t been any meaningful response from the government.

“I regret to inform you that there is no meaningful development deserving of any consideration to be reported,” he stated.

He explained that the current mobilisation is aimed at compelling the government to fulfil its promises, particularly regarding the signing and implementation of the renegotiated agreement and other outstanding issues.

As the ultimatum enters its final week, the ASUU president commended members for their patience and resilience throughout what he described as a “tortuous and unjustifiably prolonged” negotiation process spanning over eight years.

He called on all branches to intensify mobilisation efforts on their campuses to ensure unity and preparedness for any industrial action, stressing that collective strength remained the union’s most potent weapon.

“The days ahead call for mobilisation of every member of our union to ensure unity of purpose.

“No one should be left out of the struggle to defend our welfare, stem the Japa syndrome, and reposition the Nigerian university system for global competitiveness,” the statement partly read.

ASUU further advised its members to take directives only from their branch chairpersons and zonal coordinators, and to attend congress meetings regularly for updates on the next steps.

Featured

Afenifere Chieftain Accuses APC of Manipulating Figures, Deceiving Nigerians

Published

20 hours ago

on

October 8, 2025

By

Oba Oladipo Olaitan, a leader of Yoruba Socio-Cultural Organization, Afenifere, has come hard on the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking during an interview on ‘Sunrise Daily’, a programme on Channels Television, Olaitan said APC is good at deceiving people and manipulating figures.

“APC is good at what they know how to do – deceive people, manipulate figures, conceal issues, that’s their job and they know how to do it.

“The question I have is, do you feel safe where you are now?

“The last administration before the current one, the story is out there that just because they want to rule this nation by hook or crook, they go to the extent of imposing foreign nationals – Fulanis to be precise, coming into this country to destroy the nation if they could not get power.

“If anybody has that type of mind, nothing good can come out of him. And the current President, when he was campaigning, he told Nigerians that it was his turn. What that means is it’s either me or nobody else,” Olaitan said.

Featured

INEC Gets New Acting Chairman, May Agbamuche-Mbu

Published

2 days ago

on

October 7, 2025

By

A National Commissioner at the Independent National Electoral Commission, May Agbamuche-Mbu, has taken over as the acting Chairman of the Commission.

This followed the formal handover of duties by Professor Mahmood Yakubu, who is proceeding on a terminal leave.

The transition was announced during a stakeholders’ meeting with Resident Electoral Commissioners held on Tuesday at the INEC headquarters in Abuja.

Speaking at the meeting, Yakubu explained that he was stepping down in accordance with Section 306, Subsections 1 and 2 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

“In recognition of the significant challenges ahead, and having had the honour of serving the Commission for the past 10 years, with only a few weeks remaining in my tenure. I have made a decision.

“In the interim, I am handing over to one of the most senior national commissioners by date of appointment. Following consultation with other national commissioners, May Agbamuche-Mbu will serve in an acting capacity pending the appointment of a substantive chairman of the Commission.

“I hope that this will afford the appointing authorities adequate time to appoint a new chairman. It will also enable the new chairman to quickly settle down to the task of conducting elections and electoral activities in Africa’s most demographically and logistically complex environment.

“Since 2015, I have worked with 24 national commissioners and 67 resident electoral commissioners, so also to the staff of the Commission. Those involved in elections or vastly knowledgeable about election management understand the conduct of elections and what it entails. I will forever cherish the support of successive secretaries and staff of the Commission nationwide,” he noted.

Yakubu expressed gratitude to colleagues, stakeholders, civil society groups, development partners, and Nigerians, acknowledging their roles in supporting electoral processes during his tenure.

He also praised members of the National Youth Service Corps, calling them “among the most educated and most patriotic and also most knowledgeable election officials I have worked with.

“Above all, I thank Nigerians for their comments as well as criticisms, which encouraged rather than discouraged us to persevere.”

As part of his farewell, Yakubu presented two publications documenting the Commission’s work during his tenure: Election Management in Nigeria 2015–2025 and Innovations in Electoral Technology 2015–2025.

“All that remains at this point is for me to pray that God will continue to bless our country and our democracy,” Yakubu said as he handed over to Agbamuche-Mbu.

He added, “It is now my pleasure to sign my official handing over notes and present the same to Agbamuche-Mbu. And from that point, I will take my exit.”

Before taking his exit, the outgoing chairman outlined the Commission’s preparations for several upcoming elections, including the Anambra State governorship election next month, the Area Council election in the Federal Capital Territory in February 2026, the Ekiti State governorship election in June 2026, and the Osun governorship election in August 2026.

He also confirmed that “INEC has already begun preparations for the 2027 general elections” while awaiting the passage of “a new Electoral Act currently before the National Assembly.”

“Beyond these reviews, the commission needs to further clean up the voters’ register, review the locations of some of the polling units, and allotment of voters to them. The management of party primaries is another major area of activity,” he said.

Yakubu reflected on the logistics and challenges of managing Nigeria’s electoral process, highlighting issues such as insecurity, natural disasters like floods, and the need to update frameworks for internally displaced persons’ voting.

“Over the years, we achieved a lot in responding to challenges and monitoring our introducing many innovations. We have consolidated the biometric register of voters and replaced many of our manual processes with digital platforms and applications,” he said.

He listed innovations introduced under his leadership, including technologies for locating election facilities, virtual training, management of political party finances, and monitoring elections through the Election Monitoring and Support Centre.

“Indeed, we have made tremendous progress, but a lot more needs to be done,” he said.

Before his foray into electoral administration, Yakubu, born in May 1962, served as Executive Secretary of the Education Trust Fund.

Former president Muhammadu Buhari appointed Yakubu as INEC on October 21, 2015, following Senate confirmation, and he assumed office on November 9, 2015, succeeding Professor Attahiru Jega.

In 2020, he was reappointed for a second five-year term, again confirmed by the Senate — first in Nigeria’s democratic history.

The Punch

Featured

Natasha Returns to Senate after Six Months Suspension

Published

2 days ago

on

October 7, 2025

By

Senator representing Kogi central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, on Tuesday, returned to her seat in the Senate to resume her legislative duties.

According to TheCable, the Senator walked into the senate chamber at about 11.42am with a smile and smirk, made her way to her seat and after making herself comfortable, exchanged pleasantries with a few senators.

The legislator was accompanied to the senate by a handful of activists and loyalists, including Aisha Yesufu, who was spotted in the gallery.

Some of the lawmaker’s supporters were, however, not allowed into the senate gallery.

Her return, in as much as a court described her six-month suspension as excessive, followed after she exhaustively served out the half a year suspension.

The senate had earlier unsealed her office to pave the way for her return, days after the national assembly insisted that she remained suspended, citing ongoing litigation.

Her resumption comes amid longstanding controversy over her allegation of sexual harassment against Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

During her suspension, imposed on March 6, 2025, Akpoti-Uduaghan was not allowed access to her office, with her security detail and allowances withdrawn.

