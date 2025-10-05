Voice of Emancipation
Voice of Emancipation: Kogi and Kwara killings’ Fulani’s Call to Jihad
By Kayode Emola
I believe by now, the alarm bells are all over the place that the Fulani have no two intentions than to take over the whole of Nigeria as a homeland for themselves. To achieve this, they have decided that the best option is to annihilate the current occupants of the land, wherever they may be.
This explains the incessant killings of farmers, young women, and children in the villages and communities across Nigeria, and especially in Yorubaland. Rather than the government of the country putting measures in place to protect the lives and properties of the indigenous people that make up Nigeria. The government is parleying with the Fulani terrorists because of the 2027 elections.
Last week Thursday, 2nd October 2025, two Jewish men were killed in a terrorist attack in Manchester, UK, which prompted international outrage. The UK Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, had to cut short his trip to Copenhagen to attend a Cabinet Office Briefing Room (COBRA) meeting.
In his earlier remarks shortly after the incident, the Prime Minister promised extra resources to tackle hate crime and to fight terrorism. If we compare this to the events unfolding in Nigeria and the government’s response, we see a clear neglect of duties by political officeholders in Nigeria.
Countless people have been killed or kidnapped for ransom in Kogi, Kwara, and several parts of Nigeria since the beginning of this year. On 23rd September 2025, two police officers were killed in Kogi state, yet there was no fuss about it. The media in Nigeria did not even report it, and life continued as though nothing had happened.
On 28th September 2025, about fifteen Yoruba people were killed in Oke Ode village, Kwara State. Again, the Nigerian press was silent, and life moves on as though nothing had happened. All these killings are happening on an industrial scale by the Fulani to frighten the Yoruba people out of their towns and communities so that they can occupy the land for themselves.
Yet rather than the Yoruba politicians and the elite seeing what is happening to their people, they are currently soliciting the help of the Fulani for the 2027 general election. The President of Nigeria has not, since the recent killings or previous killings, made a public statement as to the terrorists’ attack happening to innocent citizens in their towns and villages.
The Yoruba people are left to their own devices to defend themselves against trained jihadists who are on a conquest mission. Not only are the Yoruba people left to themselves with nothing to fight with. Those who have dane guns have been dislodged by the security operatives in Nigeria before all these attacks by the Fulani terrorists, leaving them in harm’s way.
This goes to show that the government itself has a hand in the extrajudicial killing of the Yoruba and other indigenous people in Nigeria. For heaven’s sake, how can known terrorists be giving press interviews, and yet the government says they are helpless in tackling the security challenges Nigeria is facing?
The government knows the hideouts of these killers, yet fails to go after them. It is as though the Nigerian government is providing a sanctuary for the Fulani terrorists in Nigeria. Or how can we explain that to date, no attacker of those two law enforcement officers killed on 23rd September has been arrested. Let alone the terrorists that killed over fifteen Yoruba people in Oke-Ode.
In all of this, it is very clear that the government is failing in its primary duty, which is to secure the lives and properties of the people. Therefore, those who can provide security for themselves had better start to make arrangements for themselves and their families if they don’t want to be the next victims of the Fulani terrorist massacre.
Communities should band together to provide security for themselves and to devise a means of alerting themselves whenever they are being attacked. It must be a collective call to action to protect the very heart and soul of the Yoruba people and our heritage.
Above all, we cannot continue to live in our own land with one eye open all the time for the fear of being killed by an invading Fulani force who are on a mission to conquer. It is time for every Yoruba person, both in Nigeria and the diaspora, to rise to put a stop to this senseless killing.
The only effective way to do this is to demand our sovereign Yoruba nation outside of Nigeria. Many Yoruba people had thought that if a Yoruba person were to be the President of Nigeria, then the killings in Yoruba land would stop. However, we have seen that making a Yoruba man the president of Nigeria was a ruse to stop the Yoruba people from demanding their own independent country.
If we fail to demand our independent Yoruba nation now that a Yoruba man is president. We should not think that the world will hear us when a Fulani person becomes the president in a few years. We all witnessed what happened to us from 2015 to 2023 when Buhari, a Fulani man, was president of Nigeria.
What will happen if we fail to get our sovereignty now is better imagined than experienced. I am therefore appealing to the senses of our people that Nigeria was not built for us. We have no business being in Nigeria, and the longer we delay our exit from Nigeria, the more innocent lives that will be lost.
Let us not think that the Fulani will show us mercy when they capture our land for themselves. Those who think that because they practice the same Islamic religion will give them an edge will soon realise that what happened to the Hausaland in Northern Nigeria will be child’s play compared to what will happen in Yorubaland.
For those who think they will escape to Europe, America, and other developed countries like Australia and Canada. They will soon realise that there is no sanctuary away from our homeland, and anything short of our own independence will not accord us the respect we deserve among the comity of nations.
Therefore, the time to act is now. Our Yoruba nation, with a population of over 70 million in Nigeria, has all it takes to provide adequate security for itself. We have all the resources to provide a good, healthy living for our people. Let us work hard now to put our case before the international community so that our chances of leaving this contraption called Nigeria can become a reality. We do not want to be a victim of the Fulani jihad going on in Nigeria at the moment.
Voice of Emancipation: Yoruba Kings and their Relevance in the 21st Century
By Kayode Emola
A few days ago, we witnessed the coronation of the newly appointed Olubadan of Ibadan land, His Royal Highness Oba Rasidi Ladoja, as the 44th Olubadan. During his inauguration, he could be heard asking for the creation of Ibadan State from the president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.
It makes me wonder what the kings in Yorubaland do when they are faced with bigger challenges, such as insecurity and starvation in the land. No doubt, Ladoja may not hold any more political office until he goes to where the elders go after their time on earth.
The pressing question that should be on every Yoruba person’s lips now is, Do we need more state creation in Nigeria before development can reach the people? Or is this question from the Olubadan another showman and a means to an end for some new set of political office holders?
With the current invasion of Yorubaland by Fulani terrorists, who have not hidden their agenda for conquest. I believe the many kings in Yoruba land can do much better than just looking for political appointments for their stooges. Yoruba land is under siege with the several killings going on daily. This is not the time to be complacent; hence, what happened to northern Africa and Turkey may one day happen to us. God forbids!
There are over 3,000 kings in Yoruba land, holding that ancestral position that is linked to the ground where they have their domain. The original belief of the Yoruba people is that the kings are representatives of Olodumare (God) and are divine. As such, they should put the needs of their people at heart, and I believe nothing is more serious now than the security of the lives and property of our people.
However, we see clearly now that some of the Yoruba kings have brought disrepute to an agelong institution that should be the pinnacle of our society. Many kings look the other way whilst innocent people are being murdered by terrorists. They justify their silence by using the long-standing mantra that they can’t do anything, whereas they have enormous power and influence on any government of the day.
I believe that it is very disheartening for our kings in Yoruba land to stand on the sidelines whilst our people are being driven out of their communities en masse. Our Yoruba kings have a moral obligation and duty to come together in their thousands to confront the security menace facing the Yoruba people.
This is not the time for them to be diplomatic and watch on whilst their people are being butchered daily. The Yoruba people deserve better, and it would be best if the kings could use any political capital left in their arsenal to bring justice for the Yoruba people.
If our Yoruba kings want to be relevant in this 21st century, they must realise that they need to up their game from showmen to action takers. It can no longer be business as usual when our kings are partying away whilst Yoruba land burns.
Those who are close to them need to tell them that they can either stand up for the Yoruba land and its people now or be ready to become vassals to the Fulani people in not too long a future if the Yoruba land is finally captured by the Fulani warlords. Again, God forbids that this becomes our lot.
Voice of Emancipation: Ongoing Insecurity in Kwara State: A Cause for Concern
By Kayode Emola
By now, the good people of Kwara State will feel as though they are alone in the fight against insecurity on their land. For lack of clarity, they are unsure who to turn to for help in times of need. They are constantly faced with the question of whether they are from the North, Yoruba, or the Southwest.
The Federal and State governments seem unconcerned about the plight of these people. The people themselves are caught between the uncertainty of crying to the northern people or the Yoruba people for help, as they are at a crossroads in terms of their identity.
The fact of the matter is that Yoruba must remove the myth from their mind that Kwara state belongs to the north. Kwara state, for all intents and purposes, is a Yorubaland, and whatever affects the Kwara people affects the rest of the Yoruba.
Therefore, we must be decisive in our actions to support our people in our Yoruba northern borders. They must not be left on their own to do battle against the Fulani marauders, seeing that the government is not ready to help them in any way, shape, or form.
We hear this week that the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Coordinator in Kwara state has announced to newsmen in Ilorin that the 2025 Batch B orientation camp will be relocated to Kwara State Polytechnic. Not only is this a sign of giving in to the insecurity in Kwara, but it will also rob the people of Edu local government of the exposure that the orientation exercise brings to their community.
One community at a time, and the Yoruba people seem to be losing ground to the incursion of Yoruba land by these terrorists. Yet, we claim to have a Yoruba president, and some people are already gearing themselves for the renewal of their suffering come 2027, when it is time to renew their suffering in sham elections.
Despite the challenges we face as a people, I am pleased with the little support the leadership of the self-determination struggle is providing for the people on the ground in Kwara state. It goes a long way to show that we are actively seeking the liberation of our people in the northernmost part of Yorubaland.
This is despite the victimisation of the people themselves by successive governments of Kwara state and the Federal government. We witnessed how the Oba of Jebba, a few years ago, had his entitlement withheld by the state government with the old man having to be dragged from one court to another.
The successive governments in Kwara state, trying to please their Fulani paymasters, have over the years employed wicked tactics to weaken the morale of the Yoruba people in Kwara state. We cannot afford to fold our arms and watch the enemies of Yorubaland do to us whatever they want in the name of political correctness.
We must be ready to take the matters of insecurity in Kwara state to appropriate local and international quarters where help can genuinely be gotten. If the Federal government that controls the military and police cannot guarantee the security of lives and properties of the Yoruba people of Kwara state and every other state in Nigeria. Then we may have to seek the world’s attention to the security challenges facing our people back home.
I only hope and pray that our people understand that the only way to end this incursion into Yorubaland is to get a decisive victory for the Yoruba people. If Yoruba land gets its autonomy to make its own laws and govern itself, then we would not need to go hand in cap begging for any authority to save us.
We will be able to do the needful by bringing security to the people wherever they are in Yorubaland. The good people of Edu local government will not have to miss out on the vital development that their land will enjoy when events like the NYSC orientation exercise are being conducted.
We have witnessed farmers not being able to go to their farmlands in Yorubaland, and people being kidnapped on the highways and in their houses. Now, it is entire communities that are being displaced. If we keep mute and do nothing, we may wake up one day to find out that what we call Yorubaland no longer exists if we do nothing to safeguard it for the generations unborn. My hope and prayer are that the Yoruba people rise to the occasion to save us from this unnecessary embarrassment. If not, future generations will curse us for doing nothing to safeguard their future.
Voice of Emancipation: TIN: Another Exercise In Futility
By Kayode Emola
The recent announcement by the Federal Government of Nigeria to link the Tax Identification Number (TIN) to an individual’s bank account, effective January 2026, is a misplaced priority. This shows that the Nigerian government is not considering a more effective way to generate revenue for the economy, thereby improving the lives of ordinary people on the street. Rather, it sets out schemes to marginalise people who are already disenfranchised.
There is nowhere in the world where your tax identity is linked to your bank account. Not even in the so-called developed countries do they ask you to produce your tax receipt or identity before you can operate a bank account. The government of Nigeria must adopt a global best practice when implementing policies to foster growth and development for the people, rather than making their lives more difficult.
In 2014, the government introduced the Bank Verification Number (BVN) to safeguard bank customers and to enhance the security of the banking system. This measure was put in place to ensure bank customers are who they say they are. I believe this should be the only requirement of the government for any citizen of the country to operate their bank account(s).
However, in 2020, the Federal government made it mandatory for every citizen to obtain a national identification number (NIN) to operate their bank account or acquire an international passport. This was in conjunction with the BVN introduced in 2014, when it felt as though the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) established under Act No. 23 of 2007 was ineffective.
Asking people to obtain a Tax Identification Number for the purposes of operating their bank account is an aberration and an intimidation of the citizens whose rights continue to be trampled by the men in power. It is just an exercise in futility that will not generate more revenue for the coffers of the government.
Even if it does generate any revenue, it will be so marginal that there will be no real benefit to the ordinary person on the street. I have never seen anywhere in the world where Tax identity is linked to banking operations. Not least when we already have NIN and BVN that were set up specifically for such a purpose.
I am not saying registering for tax is wrong; however, if a country like Nigeria, whose diaspora population is propping up the Nigerian economy enormously with remittances back home, is made to choose between registering for tax in Nigeria or going without a bank account, I’m sure they would choose the latter. What such a policy will achieve is to further push them away. I don’t believe the diaspora community will be bothered about setting up tax affairs in Nigeria with this new policy.
Many Nigerians who live abroad are the backbone driving growth in the Nigerian economy. If the government were to implement this unnecessary policy, it would give them a reason to keep their money and not invest it in Nigeria.
Importantly, how can the government explain that a minor whose parents want to open an account for must first register for a TIN to operate a bank account? Is the minor going to be paying taxes even though they are not legally allowed to work? Is the policy not already failing the litmus test before it is put out to the public to implement?
What the government should have done is to make sure that the National Identification Number (NIN) already in place is linked to people’s taxes with the Inland Revenue. In that way, there is no duplication of information and effort. This would have saved a lot of time and effort if this TIN time-wasting exercise had been channelled into profitable ventures that will drive the economy forward.
Except if the government is hoping that this policy is another avenue to create something for the boys to keep them going. If not, there is no reason why it can’t think through the policy properly, rather than pushing through a policy that is bound to fail. I know for certain that many in the diaspora will never register for this tax rubbish, and do not care if their bank account is blocked or closed for whatever reason that the Nigerian government can find, except they have business in Nigeria already.
It is only those who live in Nigeria who, for the fear of intimidation, will go ahead to register for the TIN. I can bet that more than 70% of the people who will register for the TIN will not pay tax for the next 10 years, as they have no earning power to pay tax. How can the government tax what is not available? So, tying banking operations to TIN is not only foolish but counterproductive to the economy.
There must be adequate jobs for the people to do to earn a decent income to be able to pay tax. Merely forcing people to register for TIN does not translate into revenue generation for the government. It is just another irritating layer of bureaucracy to punish the poor people already wallowing in poverty.
Which is why the Yoruba people must understand that if the government succeeds in forcing our people to register to pay taxes through the TIN. The north will blatantly refuse to register, but we would have been foolish to pay more money into the government to continue to subsidise the north. A fruitless venture we have undertaken for over 100 years.
It is high time we cut ties with Nigeria to set up our Yoruba nation so that we can generate good jobs and decent wages for our people, so they can be proud to pay their fair share of taxes. Patching Nigeria and hoping that one president, governor, or politician will change the country is living in a fool’s paradise. We don’t have to dawdle in our decision to leave Nigeria. We must make haste whilst we can so that we can build a better future for our unborn children.
