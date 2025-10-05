Voice of Emancipation: Kogi and Kwara killings’ Fulani’s Call to Jihad

By Kayode Emola

I believe by now, the alarm bells are all over the place that the Fulani have no two intentions than to take over the whole of Nigeria as a homeland for themselves. To achieve this, they have decided that the best option is to annihilate the current occupants of the land, wherever they may be.

This explains the incessant killings of farmers, young women, and children in the villages and communities across Nigeria, and especially in Yorubaland. Rather than the government of the country putting measures in place to protect the lives and properties of the indigenous people that make up Nigeria. The government is parleying with the Fulani terrorists because of the 2027 elections.

Last week Thursday, 2nd October 2025, two Jewish men were killed in a terrorist attack in Manchester, UK, which prompted international outrage. The UK Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, had to cut short his trip to Copenhagen to attend a Cabinet Office Briefing Room (COBRA) meeting.

In his earlier remarks shortly after the incident, the Prime Minister promised extra resources to tackle hate crime and to fight terrorism. If we compare this to the events unfolding in Nigeria and the government’s response, we see a clear neglect of duties by political officeholders in Nigeria.

Countless people have been killed or kidnapped for ransom in Kogi, Kwara, and several parts of Nigeria since the beginning of this year. On 23rd September 2025, two police officers were killed in Kogi state, yet there was no fuss about it. The media in Nigeria did not even report it, and life continued as though nothing had happened.

On 28th September 2025, about fifteen Yoruba people were killed in Oke Ode village, Kwara State. Again, the Nigerian press was silent, and life moves on as though nothing had happened. All these killings are happening on an industrial scale by the Fulani to frighten the Yoruba people out of their towns and communities so that they can occupy the land for themselves.

Yet rather than the Yoruba politicians and the elite seeing what is happening to their people, they are currently soliciting the help of the Fulani for the 2027 general election. The President of Nigeria has not, since the recent killings or previous killings, made a public statement as to the terrorists’ attack happening to innocent citizens in their towns and villages.

The Yoruba people are left to their own devices to defend themselves against trained jihadists who are on a conquest mission. Not only are the Yoruba people left to themselves with nothing to fight with. Those who have dane guns have been dislodged by the security operatives in Nigeria before all these attacks by the Fulani terrorists, leaving them in harm’s way.

This goes to show that the government itself has a hand in the extrajudicial killing of the Yoruba and other indigenous people in Nigeria. For heaven’s sake, how can known terrorists be giving press interviews, and yet the government says they are helpless in tackling the security challenges Nigeria is facing?

The government knows the hideouts of these killers, yet fails to go after them. It is as though the Nigerian government is providing a sanctuary for the Fulani terrorists in Nigeria. Or how can we explain that to date, no attacker of those two law enforcement officers killed on 23rd September has been arrested. Let alone the terrorists that killed over fifteen Yoruba people in Oke-Ode.

In all of this, it is very clear that the government is failing in its primary duty, which is to secure the lives and properties of the people. Therefore, those who can provide security for themselves had better start to make arrangements for themselves and their families if they don’t want to be the next victims of the Fulani terrorist massacre.

Communities should band together to provide security for themselves and to devise a means of alerting themselves whenever they are being attacked. It must be a collective call to action to protect the very heart and soul of the Yoruba people and our heritage.

Above all, we cannot continue to live in our own land with one eye open all the time for the fear of being killed by an invading Fulani force who are on a mission to conquer. It is time for every Yoruba person, both in Nigeria and the diaspora, to rise to put a stop to this senseless killing.

The only effective way to do this is to demand our sovereign Yoruba nation outside of Nigeria. Many Yoruba people had thought that if a Yoruba person were to be the President of Nigeria, then the killings in Yoruba land would stop. However, we have seen that making a Yoruba man the president of Nigeria was a ruse to stop the Yoruba people from demanding their own independent country.

If we fail to demand our independent Yoruba nation now that a Yoruba man is president. We should not think that the world will hear us when a Fulani person becomes the president in a few years. We all witnessed what happened to us from 2015 to 2023 when Buhari, a Fulani man, was president of Nigeria.

What will happen if we fail to get our sovereignty now is better imagined than experienced. I am therefore appealing to the senses of our people that Nigeria was not built for us. We have no business being in Nigeria, and the longer we delay our exit from Nigeria, the more innocent lives that will be lost.

Let us not think that the Fulani will show us mercy when they capture our land for themselves. Those who think that because they practice the same Islamic religion will give them an edge will soon realise that what happened to the Hausaland in Northern Nigeria will be child’s play compared to what will happen in Yorubaland.

For those who think they will escape to Europe, America, and other developed countries like Australia and Canada. They will soon realise that there is no sanctuary away from our homeland, and anything short of our own independence will not accord us the respect we deserve among the comity of nations.

Therefore, the time to act is now. Our Yoruba nation, with a population of over 70 million in Nigeria, has all it takes to provide adequate security for itself. We have all the resources to provide a good, healthy living for our people. Let us work hard now to put our case before the international community so that our chances of leaving this contraption called Nigeria can become a reality. We do not want to be a victim of the Fulani jihad going on in Nigeria at the moment.