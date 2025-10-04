Entertainment
Court Slams 50-month Jail Term on Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs for Over Prostitution-Related Offence
Music icon, Sean “Diddy” Combs, was sentenced to more than four years in prison on Friday for his conviction on prostitution-related charges.
Prosecutors had sought 11 years behind bars for Combs but Judge Arun Subramanian handed down a 50-month sentence after an emotional daylong court hearing.
Combs’s lawyers had urged the judge to sentence the 55-year-old hip-hop star to 14 months, which would effectively have been time served since he has been incarcerated in Brooklyn for more than a year.
Addressing the court before the judge handed down the sentence, Combs said he was “truly sorry” for his actions and asked the judge for “another chance.”
“I ask your honor for mercy,” he said. “I beg your honor for mercy.”
Diddy Combs was acquitted by a jury in July of the most serious charges against him — sex trafficking and racketeering — but convicted of two counts of transporting people across state lines for prostitution.
Combs’s former girlfriend Casandra Ventura submitted a letter to the judge asking him to consider “the many lives that Sean Combs has upended with his abuse and control.”
Ventura, the 39-year-old singer known as Cassie, described in wrenching detail the physical, emotional and sexual abuse she suffered while in a more than decade-long relationship with Combs.
Ventura and another woman, identified as Jane, said they were coerced into performing so-called “freak offs”: sexual marathons with hired men that Combs directed and sometimes filmed.
“The entire courtroom watched actual footage of Combs kicking and beating me as I tried to run away from a freak off in 2016,” Ventura wrote.
She said she has nightmares and flashbacks “on a regular, everyday basis.”
Ventura said she and her family had left the New York area for fear of “retribution” from Combs if he is released.
Speaking before the sentencing, prosecutor Christy Slavik said Combs has not accepted responsibility for his actions.
“His remorse was qualified. It’s as though he thinks the law doesn’t apply to him,” Slavik said.
Slavik said Combs had booked speaking engagements in Miami next week in anticipation of a light sentence, which she called “the height of hubris.”
Arguing for a lesser sentence, Nicole Westmoreland, one of Combs’s lawyers, called him an “inspiration” to the Black community and a social justice crusader.
“No, Combs is not larger than life,” she said. “He’s just a human being. He’s made mistakes.”
But he is remorseful and “it’s of no benefit to anyone to warehouse him in a prison.”
Combs’s six adult children each delivered an emotional plea on their father’s behalf, with the eldest Quincy Brown calling him “a changed man.”
“Please, please give our family the chance to heal together,” said one of his daughters, D’Lila Combs. “Not as headlines but as human beings.”
Entertainment
Glo-sponsored African Voices on CNN Features Literary Genius, Chimamanda Adichie
Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie is the special guest on this week’s edition of Glo-sponsored African Voices on CNN International.
She will be answering questions and providing exposition on her writing career from the host of the programme, Larry Madowo, on the special package, which premieres at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 20, 2025.
Adichie’s gripping narratives continue to inspire readers all over the world. She has established herself as a significant writer whose works question stereotypes, reinterpret identities, and honour African stories, starting with her highly praised debut novel, Purple Hibiscus, and continuing with the widely acclaimed Half of a Yellow Sun and Americanah.
She once again demonstrates her status as a cultural icon whose influence transcends literature into international discussions on feminism, heritage, and authenticity with her eagerly awaited new book, Dream Count.
This edition was shot in Adichie’s hometown of Nsukka, Enugu State, Nigeria, which also appears frequently in her writing. The show gives viewers a close-up look at her writing development, sources of inspiration, and ongoing efforts to reimagine African storytelling for the world.
The programme will air multiple times to give viewers across different time zones the opportunity to watch, with rebroadcasts scheduled for Sunday, September 21, at 3:30 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.; Monday, September 22, at 3:00 a.m. and 5:45 p.m.; as well as the following weekend, Saturday, September 27, at 7:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.; Sunday, September 28, at 3:30 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.; and Monday, September 29, at 3:00 a.m. and 5:45 p.m.
Through Globacom’s sustained sponsorship of CNN’s African Voices, the programme has become a premier platform for celebrating African excellence. By shining a spotlight on trailblazers like Adichie, it continues to showcase the continent’s talent, creativity, and cultural influence to a global audience.
Entertainment
Denari, Tracy Evicted from Big Brother House 10/10
The Big Brother Naija Season 10 house witnessed another emotional moment during Sunday’s live eviction show, as two housemates, Arinze Ekwenme (Denari), and Uchenna Ekwe (Tracy), were evicted after seven weeks in the competition.
Twenty-seven-year-old Denari, who appeared surprisingly excited, was the first to leave the show.
Tracy, who hails from Anambra, became the second housemate evicted, marking the end of their journey in the Big Brother Naija reality show.
Their departures reduced the pool of contenders, leaving 17 housemates vying for the N150 million grand prize.
Faith Adewale emerged as the “Most Influential Player” of the week.
The title, awarded through a combination of tasks and housemate recognition, grants Faith immunity from eviction in Week 8.
Entertainment
Big So So, Ivatar, Doris Evicted from BBN 10/10
Three housemates, Big Soso, Ivatar, and Doris, have been evicted from the ongoing Big Brother Naija Season 10, leaving 20 contestants in the house out of the original 29.
The live eviction show on Sunday, hosted by Ebuka in Lagos, also saw Kaybobo announced by Biggie as the most influential housemate of Week 6 after votes by fellow contestants.
Big Soso was the first to leave. On stage, where she jokingky said she has gained weight through food to the extent that her clothes doesn’t size her again.
When asked about the motherly character she brought into the house, she admitted to have a motherly nature.
She said this is because she have six boys as brothers, adding that most of the guys in the house don’t have their mum, sister, so she is stepping into the shoe.
Big Soso said she didn’t force them, but the male housemates were just drawn to her.
Doris, who also left the show, said she was shocked by her eviction, as people that are not talented and fun as her still remain the house. When asked to name them, she ignored the question.
When asked about Denari, she described him with affectionate words and confessed that she loves dark-skinned guys unlike the light-skinned guys.
Ivatar was the second housemate evicted, finishing bottom of the viewers’ vote chart with the lowest votes.
During the show, Imisi refused to comment on Joanna when asked about her, saying she can’t talk because she is currently tensed.
Ebuka rounded off by cautioning housemates to stop acting as if the show was a performance, urging them to be themselves and say whatever they have to say about any housemate during the week.
The host frowned at the trend of housemates waiting for the Sunday live eviction before they can clear the air or address issues in the house.
