Opinion
Audit to Architecture: Building Legacies that Scale for People, Corporations and Nations (Pt.2)
…A Strategic Imperative for the Federal Republic of Nigeria and its Global Diaspora at the 65th National Milestone
By Tolulope A. Adegoke Ph.D
Introduction: The Critical Transition from Diagnostic Analysis to Strategic Design
The commemoration of a nation’s 65th year of sovereign independence represents a profound milestone—a point of maturation that demands a critical transition from the foundational hopes of youth to the deliberate construction of an enduring legacy. The inaugural discourse in this series, Part I, served as the essential National Audit. It involved a rigorous, unflinching examination of the structural integrity of our national project: diagnosing the systemic fractures within our governance institutions, quantifying the economic costs of institutionalized corruption, and evaluating the significant deficits in social trust and public infrastructure. This audit was a necessary, albeit sobering, exercise in corporate and national governance, revealing the pressing need for comprehensive remediation and strategic renewal.
The present treatise, Part II, constitutes the foundational response to that diagnostic. We now pivot decisively from the realm of analysis to the discipline of Architecture. This entails the deliberate, methodical, and collective endeavor of designing and erecting a resilient, adaptive, and scalable national framework. On this significant anniversary, this document serves as a formal charge and a strategic blueprint for all stakeholders—the Nigerian state, its private sector, its citizenry within its borders, and its vast, influential diaspora worldwide. Our collective mandate is to wield the tools of visionary leadership, ethical practice, and innovative execution to architect a future that fulfills the formidable promise encapsulated in the green-white-green banner.
The Tripartite Pillars for a Scalable and Sovereign National Architecture
Legacies that endure and scale across generations are not accidental; they are the products of intentional design, constructed upon pillars of immutable principle and pragmatic, executable strategy. For the Federal Republic of Nigeria to transcend its current challenges and unlock its latent potential, its new architectural paradigm must be engineered upon three interdependent and non-negotiable pillars.
Pillar I: Engineering a Foundation of Unassailable Institutional Integrity
The diagnostic audit unequivocally demonstrates that the primary impediment to Nigeria’s progress is not a paucity of human or natural resources, but the pervasive weakness and compromised integrity of its public and private institutions. A nation designed for scale is architected on the bedrock of predictable, transparent, and impartial systems, thereby rendering personality-dependent governance obsolete.
· The Paradigm Shift from Patrimonial Networks to Meritocratic Systems: The foundational element of this new architecture requires a systemic transition from a “who you know” patronage network to a “what you know” meritocracy. This necessitates the absolute sanctity of the rule of law, manifested through a truly independent and well-funded judiciary, a civil service restructured to recruit and reward based on competence and performance, and security agencies constitutionally dedicated to the protection of life and property. The colloquial “Nigerian Factor” must be architecturally redesigned to become a global synonym for integrity, professionalism, and excellence.
· The Digital Infrastructure as a Transparency and Accountability Mechanism: To fortify this foundation, the state must deploy digital technologies as the ultimate tool for transparency. This involves the implementation of a centralized, secure, and interoperable National Digital Identity System, which serves as the single source of truth for citizen-state interactions. Concurrently, the establishment of a mandatory Open Government Data Platform—publishing real-time data on public procurement, budgetary allocations, and government revenue—would act as a powerful disinfectant, exposing corruption and fostering civic oversight. This digital layer is the indispensable cement that binds the bricks of institutional integrity.
· Re-calibrating Regulatory Frameworks for Economic Acceleration: Regulatory bodies such as the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) must be architecturally re-imagined as facilitators of enterprise and innovation. This entails regulatory modernization: streamlining bureaucratic processes, ensuring policy predictability, and enforcing robust intellectual property rights. Such a recalibration sends a clear signal to both domestic and international investors that Nigeria is a jurisdiction predicated on fairness, stability, and strategic economic enablement.
Pillar II: Constructing the Infrastructure for Human Capital Development and a Knowledge-Based Economy
Nigeria’s most valuable and appreciable asset remains the ingenuity, resilience, and intellectual capacity of its people. However, the current architecture facilitates a debilitating “brain drain,” exporting top-tier talent. The strategic imperative is to construct a domestic ecosystem that cultivates, retains, and attracts this talent, transforming the nation into a net importer of human capital.
· The Pedagogical Reformation: From Industrial-Age Instruction to Information-Age Empowerment: The existing educational superstructure, a relic of a bygone era, requires a fundamental architectural overhaul. The curriculum must be dynamically re-engineered to prioritize STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics), critical thinking, digital fluency, and socio-emotional learning. This must be coupled with massive investment in Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) models to fund state-of-the-art research institutes, innovation incubators, and vocational training centers whose mandates are directly tied to solving national challenges in sectors such as agriculture, healthcare, and renewable energy.
· The Strategic “Brain Gain” Initiative and Diaspora Engagement Framework: The global Nigerian diaspora, a vast repository of expertise, capital, and international networks, must be formally integrated into the national architecture. This requires a proactive “Brain Gain” policy suite featuring tangible incentives such as tax holidays for returning experts, streamlined dual citizenship processes, and the creation of virtual knowledge-sharing platforms. Furthermore, establishing dedicated Diaspora Investment Funds and venture channels can catalyze the flow of not just remittances, but transformative intellectual and entrepreneurial capital back to the homeland.
· Powering the Ecosystem: Architecting a Resilient and Decentralized Energy Grid: No modern economic or social architecture can function without reliable, scalable energy. While the rehabilitation of the national grid is a non-negotiable priority, the scalable architectural approach is one of strategic decentralization. This involves creating a conducive policy environment for private investment in renewable energy micro-grids, solar farms, and embedded generation. A multi-nodal, resilient energy architecture is the fundamental prerequisite for industrial productivity, digital transformation, and an improved quality of life.
Pillar III: Erecting a Framework for Economic Complexity, Value Addition, and Inclusive Growth
An economy architected on the export of raw commodities is inherently vulnerable and low-yield. A legacy that scales is built on economic complexity—the capacity to produce and export a diverse range of sophisticated, high-value goods and services—ensuring resilience and broad-based prosperity.
· The Industrial Transformation: From Primary Commodity Exporter to Value-Added Manufacturer: The national economic strategy must pivot from being a mere extractive quarry for global supply chains to becoming a integrated manufacturing hub. This requires targeted, strategic investments in sectors where Nigeria possesses comparative advantage: moving beyond crude oil export to establishing world-class petrochemical complexes; beyond exporting raw cocoa and sesame to dominating the global market in high-value chocolate and edible oils; and beyond mining solid minerals to refining them into finished components for international industries.
· The Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) Ecosystem as the Core of Economic Vitality: While large corporations represent the skyscrapers of an economy, SMEs are the residential blocks, commercial plazas, and industrial parks that constitute its vibrant, living fabric. Architecting for scale requires designing a supportive ecosystem for SMEs, including the development of alternative credit scoring systems to enhance access to finance, technology adoption grants for digital transformation, and the creation of specialized export processing zones and trade corridors to integrate Nigerian SMEs into regional and global value chains.
· The Financial Inclusion Architecture: Formalizing the Informal Economy: A significant portion of Nigeria’s economic activity remains informal and thus outside the formal financial and fiscal architecture. Leveraging the nation’s globally recognized FinTech sector to create seamless, low-cost digital financial services is the next frontier of economic expansion. Bringing millions into the formal banking system expands the tax base, creates reliable data for economic planning, and unlocks the immense latent capital currently circulating in the informal sector, thereby fueling further investment and growth.
The Charge to the Tripartite Architects: Defining Roles and Responsibilities
The construction of this new national architecture is a collaborative enterprise that demands clearly defined and conscientiously executed roles from all primary stakeholders in the societal compact.
To the Government (The Master Planner and Enabling Regulator): The role of the state is not to be the sole proprietor of all enterprise but to function as the master planner and impartial referee. Its primary function is to establish and ruthlessly enforce the rules of the game, ensuring a level playing field. This involves prioritizing long-term policy consistency over short-term political expediency, dismantling obstructive bureaucratic red tape, and making strategic investments in public goods—security, education, and core infrastructure. The ultimate legacy of a government should be measured by the robustness and resilience of the institutions it bequeaths to the next generation.
To the Corporate Sector (The General Contractor and Engine of Value Creation):
The private sector must evolve its mandate from a narrow focus on shareholder profit to a broader commitment to stakeholder capitalism—a concept we may term Corporate National Responsibility (CNR). This entails ethical leadership: unequivocal tax compliance, the outright rejection of corrupt practices, investment in local content and supply chain development, and proactive environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices. Corporations must adopt a long-term perspective, recognizing that their sustained profitability is inextricably linked to the health and stability of the Nigerian polity and society.
To the Citizenry and the Global Diaspora (The Ultimate Beneficiaries and Primary Craftsmen):
The most potent force in this architectural endeavor is the collective will and action of the people.
· Exercising Sovereign Oversight: Citizens must transition from passive subjects to active principals, holding the “master planners” and “general contractors” accountable. This entails informed civic participation—utilizing Freedom of Information acts, engaging in public consultations, and most critically, casting votes based on a rigorous assessment of competency, integrity, and manifestos, rather than primordial sentiments.
· Championing a Cultural and Ethical Renaissance: There must be a conscious, collective shift in the national psyche from a narrative of “shared suffering” to one of “shared responsibility and building.” This involves celebrating and rewarding integrity, industriousness, and innovation in all spheres of life, while socially and economically sanctioning corrupt and unprofessional conduct, however minor it may seem.
· The Principle of Subsidiarity: Building Where You Stand: Every Nigerian, whether resident in Abeokuta, Abuja, or Atlanta, possesses a role to play. This can manifest as mentoring a young person, pioneering a social enterprise, investing in a local startup, or simply exemplifying the highest standards of professional excellence. Each individual action constitutes a vital brick laid in the edifice of the new Nigeria.
Conclusion: The Groundbreaking Ceremony—A Nation at 65 Reclaims Its Destiny
A nation at 65 stands at a defining inflection point, poised between the unfulfilled potential of its past and the daunting yet magnificent possibility of its future. This is the age for wisdom, for decisive action, and for legacy-building.
The comprehensive audit is concluded, its findings documented and clear. They present not a verdict of failure, but a detailed bill of quantities for the monumental work of rebuilding that lies before us. The architectural blueprints for a prosperous, secure, and unified Nigeria—a nation that scales to meet the aspirations of its people and commands respect on the global stage—are now drawn.
The charge is hereby issued. Let us collectively take up the instruments of our respective trades—our votes, our intellectual capital, our financial resources, and our unwavering collective resolve. Let us move, with purpose and unity, from being critical auditors of a fractured past to becoming the master architects of a formidable and enduring future.
The time for groundbreaking is now. Let us build.
Opinion
The State of the Republic at 65: A Reflection
By Bola Abimbola
Nigeria celebrates its 65th Independence Anniversary today, October 1, 2025. After 65 years of prayers, promises, and proclamations, we must face a harsh truth: we have achieved far less than we should have, and prayer alone won’t bring us change. The Prayer Excuse Has Fallen Short. For 65 years, Nigerians have prayed more than almost any other people on earth. We have more churches and mosques per person than hospitals and schools. Every street corner hosts a prayer house. Yet after 65 years of fervent prayer:
Our road infrastructure is 80% in poor condition
Our national electricity grid collapsed 12 times in 2024 alone
Our currency has been devalued repeatedly
Millions of our best minds have fled abroad
Youth unemployment has reached crisis levels
Insecurity has made entire regions ungovernable
This isn’t a spiritual issue. It’s a leadership, accountability, and systems issue.
Yes, “with God all things are possible.” But God does not award contracts, prosecute corrupt officials, maintain power grids, or build roads. People do. And for 65 years, we have preferred prayer over action, excuses over accountability.
The Dangote Refinery: A Private Success Story Amid Public Failure
After 65 years of independence, Nigeria has finally built a functional refinery, but it was constructed by a private individual, not the government. The Dangote Refinery began producing diesel and aviation fuel in January 2024, with gasoline sales starting in September.
This $19 billion private investment succeeded where the Nigerian government had failed for decades. When fully operational, the refinery can process about 650,000 barrels of crude oil per day, making it the largest single-train refinery in the world.
Even this achievement is bittersweet. The refinery has struggled to secure steady crude oil supplies from Nigerian sources and has had to import oil from the United States, a clear reminder of its failure to manage its own resources after 65 years.
What Is Happening to Our National Institutions?
Let’s document the demise of our national dreams:
Nigeria Airways (1958-2003): Established in 1958, Nigeria Airways was liquidated in 2003 after accumulating debts of $528 million. The airline struggled with mismanagement, corruption, and overstaffing; at the time of its closure, it operated only one aircraft on domestic routes. What once symbolized Nigerian independence ultimately became a symbol of failure, representing billions of wasted resources and causing significant harm to the nation’s morale.
Nigerian National Shipping Line (1959-1995): The NNSL was liquidated in September 1995 after several of the company’s vessels were seized in different parts of the world for alleged breach of contract and unpaid bills. By 1979, the company operated 24 oceangoing ships. However, a 1987 World Bank study found that the investment had not significantly contributed to GDP, employment, the balance of payments, or national security; the gains were less than the opportunity costs of the resources used.
At independence in 1960, Nigeria inherited a fleet of ships ready to support its growing economy. However, 64 years later, no Nigerian shipping company owns a single vessel among the more than 5,000 ships that visit Nigerian ports each year. These foreign-owned ships benefit their nations, while we export oil and gas without participating in the transportation process.
Ajaokuta Steel Company (1979-Present): Established in 1979 on a 24,000-hectare site, the Ajaokuta Steel Company is Nigeria’s largest steel mill. However, the project was poorly managed and remains unfinished after 40 years, having never produced a single sheet of steel by December 2017.
Between 2016 and 2024, Ajaokuta Steel received a budget allocation of ₦42.03 billion, despite its dilapidated condition, with 80.87% of the funds spent on personnel costs. We have been paying salaries for over 40 years to workers at a plant that has never produced anything.
Even Aliko Dangote has stated that the long-delayed Ajaokuta Steel Complex might never become operational.
NITEL – Nigerian Telecommunications (1985-2009): NITEL was established in 1985 as a result of the merger of telecommunications services to improve coordination within the country. Starting in 2001, the company experienced a series of failed sales and divestments.
Between April 2003 and March 2004, under Pentascope management, NITEL incurred a loss of ₦15 billion and recorded a further loss of ₦19.15 billion, while the number of working lines decreased from 553,471 to 291,000. The sale to Transcorp was revoked in 2009 after years of mismanagement and fraud.
NNPC – Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation: The Nigerian National Petroleum Company, once Nigeria’s prized asset and self-proclaimed largest national oil company in Africa, has been plagued by inefficiency, corruption, and declining investments, and has been unable to fulfill its obligations.
In 2014, then-Central Bank Governor Lamido Sanusi made headlines worldwide when he told parliamentarians that $20 billion in oil sales earnings had gone “missing” in just 19 months, and he was dismissed shortly afterward. In August 2015, an independent analysis uncovered that over $32 billion in oil revenue was lost due to NNPC’s mismanagement of Domestic Crude Allocation, opaque revenue retention practices, and corruption-ridden oil-for-product swap deals.
As of July 2025, the Senate Committee on Public Accounts revealed allegations of ₦3.3 trillion in unremitted revenue and contract racketeering involving top NNPCL officials.
Sixty-five years after independence, the institution that manages our primary source of wealth remains a haven of corruption and mismanagement.
NEPA/Power Sector: The national electricity grid failed 12 times in 2024. Sixty-five years after gaining independence, Nigeria continues to struggle to provide reliable power. Nigeria produces around 12,000 MW of electricity but can only transmit about 4,000 to 5,000 MW due to grid inefficiencies.
Our Football Clubs – The Death of National Pride:
Even our sports, once a symbol of national joy and unity, have been ruined by the same pattern: mismanagement, corruption, and neglect.
IICC Shooting Stars of Ibadan: Shooting Stars won the African Cup Winners’ Cup in 1976, becoming the first Nigerian club to secure an international trophy. They are one of Nigeria’s most decorated clubs, alongside Enyimba, Enugu Rangers, and the now-defunct Stationery Stores, although they haven’t won any major trophies since 1998.
After the Nigerian Football Association introduced a double-league format, Shooting Stars was relegated to the lower division in 2006 but earned promotion in 2009. A club that once brought pride to Nigeria in Africa now struggles to stay afloat domestically.
Enugu Rangers International FC: Rangers International, founded in 1970, is the only Nigerian club never to have been relegated from the top division. They won their sixth title in 1984 but did not reach another cup final in the 1990s, and their highest league finish was third place in 1998.
Like most clubs in Nigeria, Rangers is owned by the state government, and for the past three decades, the club’s management has had to operate on a shoestring budget that makes other organizations seem lavish. After a 32-year title drought, they finally won the 2016 Nigeria Premier League, their first championship since 1982, and repeated the feat in 2024.
But even this success occurred despite state government neglect, not because of support. During their 2016 title run, Rangers’ players were owed wages and match allowances.
Port Harcourt Sharks FC: Sharks were nearly relocated to Abeokuta in 1998 due to crowd issues. In protest, they missed the last six games of the 1998 Professional League, finished at the bottom with 32 points, and were suspended for two years. In 2016, Sharks FC merged with Dolphins FC to form Rivers United FC, a merger driven not by strength but by financial difficulties.
These clubs, which once made Nigeria proud by producing legends like Rashidi Yekini, Segun Odegbami, and Christian Chukwu, have been reduced to shadows of their former glory. State governments that own them provide barely enough funding to survive, let alone compete internationally.
Our Universities: From “Africa’s Most Beautiful” to Decay
Obafemi Awolowo University (formerly University of Ife):
Obafemi Awolowo University was founded in 1961, and classes commenced in October 1962 as the University of Ife, established by the regional government of Western Nigeria. Designed by Israeli architect Arieh Sharon, the campus includes buildings constructed between 1963 and 1980, recognized as part of the Bauhaus international heritage and as one of the most iconic examples of modernist campus architecture in Africa.
The campus was once celebrated as “Africa’s Most Beautiful Campus,” and it remains an architectural marvel. But beyond the beautiful facade lies a harsh reality of neglect.
Behind the respected image of Africa’s Most Beautiful Campus lies a troubling truth: students face daily struggles with unhygienic and poorly maintained restrooms across the campus, particularly in male hostels such as Adekunle Fajuyi Hall, Awolowo Hall, and Angola Hall. Students complain about foul odors, broken fixtures, poor lighting, and, most importantly, a lack of water supply to flush waste, which leads to discomfort and serious health hazards.
The Students’ Union Building, once praised as a modern facility after its 2022 renovation, has now fallen into disrepair, with both toilets closed due to neglect.
Due to inadequate government funding and deteriorating infrastructure, OAU established a ₦1 billion Advancement Foundation in 2021 to explore alternative sources of funding, underscoring the decline of federal universities, which now rely on private donations to maintain basic facilities.
University of Ibadan and Teaching Hospitals:
The University of Ibadan and its teaching hospital, University College Hospital, were once the pride of West Africa. Established in 1952 to train medical personnel for Nigeria and the West African sub-region, the hospital originally had 500 beds. Today, it has expanded to 1,000 beds.
However, our universities and teaching hospitals fall far short of their potential. Talented Nigerian doctors and researchers leave in large numbers for the UK, US, and Canada because we lack basic research equipment, competitive salaries, and functional systems.
The irony? Nigerian leaders travel abroad for medical care in hospitals staffed by Nigerian doctors who left because we didn’t build world-class institutions at home.
The Education Crisis: We’ve Run Everything Down
In the 1970s and 1980s, almost everyone attended government schools. They were the pride of the nation, well-funded, adequately staffed, with quality infrastructure. Government schools produced Nigeria’s top talents. But 65 years after independence, we have systematically destroyed public education.
The Collapse of Government Schools:
The Nigerian government allocates only about 7% of the national budget to education, which is well below the UNESCO recommended minimum of 26%. Most public schools lack basic infrastructure, such as laboratories, libraries, electricity, and quality learning environments, with existing infrastructure in terrible condition or below acceptable standards.
In some public schools, there is a lack of proper sanitary facilities; therefore, the ‘bush’ is used as a substitute. It is common for government school classes to have over 60 students, well above the recommended number, with only one teacher assigned to them.
Many schools lack basic amenities such as classrooms, desks, libraries, and labs. In rural and conflict-affected areas, students learn under trees or in run-down classrooms without chairs, textbooks, or teachers.
The Flight to Private Schools:
Disappointed with government-funded education, even poor Nigerian families are increasingly turning to private schools, with many resourceful individuals transforming dilapidated or unfinished buildings into affordable private schools.
The decline of public institutions has created a market opportunity for private education. Private schools can cost as much as $3,000 per term. Today, most parents, except those without the means, choose private schools because of the higher quality and service they offer.
In many states, government officials send their children abroad or to expensive private schools while neglecting public education. The same politicians who dismantled government schools send their own children to private schools or abroad, and their actions are the ultimate hypocrisy.
Nigeria now has approximately 13 million out-of-school children, accounting for 20% of the global out-of-school children population.
Consider this: A generation ago, government schools were excellent and accessible to all. Today, Nigerians find it hard to afford private schools because we’ve ruined government schools through corruption, underfunding, and intentional neglect.
Roads and Infrastructure:
Currently, 80% of Nigeria’s road network is in poor shape, hindered by a lack of funding and the effects of climate change. Covering a land area of 923,768 square kilometers and a population of over 220 million, Nigeria has about 200,000 km of roads, with 63% unpaved and most in poor condition.
A report ranked Nigeria as having the sixth-worst road infrastructure in Africa. We performed better than only Rwanda, Guinea, Burundi, Madagascar, and The Gambia.
What Others Achieved in Less Time:
While we prayed and made excuses, others took action.
Singapore (Independent 1965 – 60 years ago):
GDP per capita: $72,000+ (Nigeria: ~$2,000)
Zero tolerance for corruption; leaders are prosecuted and jailed.
World-class infrastructure, education, and healthcare
Universal access to quality public education.
Built on discipline, planning, and strict accountability
South Korea (Post-war 1953 – 72 years ago):
Rose from ashes to emerge as a technological powerhouse.
Global leader in electronics, automobiles, and entertainment.
Leaders who stole were prosecuted, with several former presidents imprisoned.
Made significant investments in education, research, and development (R&D).
Free, top-tier public education system
Malaysia (Independent 1957 – 68 years ago):
A diversified economy beyond just natural resources
Robust public education system
Consistent governance and strategic long-term planning
United Arab Emirates (Formed 1971 – 54 years ago):
Converted the desert into a worldwide business center
Top-tier public and private schools
Economic diversification despite oil wealth
What did these nations possess that we do not?
Not prayer houses. Not oil wealth (most had less than us). Not natural resources.
They had:
Accountability: Corrupt leaders truly faced consequences
Meritocracy: Competence outweighs tribe or religion
Investment in public services: Quality schools, hospitals, and roads for all citizens.
Long-term planning: 20-50 year development visions, carried out consistently.
Rule of law: Systems greater than individuals
Zero tolerance for mediocrity: Standards enforced strictly
The Bitter Truth About Our Choices:
For 65 years, we have:
Celebrated wealth without examining its origins
Voted based on tribe and religion rather than competence
Permitted corrupt politicians to steal and then gave them chieftaincy titles.
Undermined public institutions that served everyone and established a two-tier system where only the wealthy can afford quality services.
Refused to prosecute the powerful.
Accepting mediocrity for ethnic solidarity
Prayed instead of took action
We had over $400 billion in oil revenue over 65 years. Where is it? In Swiss bank accounts. In Dubai real estate. In London properties. Anywhere but in Nigerian infrastructure, education, or healthcare.
We Have No Other Country, So We Must Confront Reality
Yes, America, France, and China experienced corruption. In the 18th and 19th centuries, they prosecuted robber barons, broke up monopolies, reformed institutions, and advanced their progress.
Nigeria in 2025 isn’t competing with 19th-century Europe. We’re competing with 21st-century China, India, Vietnam, Rwanda, and Ethiopia, nations that are advancing while we debate whether our problems are spiritual.
What Nigeria Needs at 65:
Accountability, not prayer points: Prosecute corrupt officials, recover stolen funds, and set examples that scare future looters.
Meritocracy over tribe: Stop voting for incapable people just because they’re “one of us.” Prioritize competence first.
Rebuild public institutions: Properly fund government schools, universities, and hospitals. Restore their excellence so all Nigerians can access quality services.
Education revolution: Raise the education budget to at least 20% of the national budget. Renovate schools. Pay teachers adequately. Improve infrastructure.
Consequences for failure: Singapore sometimes executes corrupt officials, yet we give them national honors. Which approach works?
Economic diversification: We continue to depend on oil after 65 years. Our agricultural sector, once the backbone of our economy, has collapsed.
The Final Reflection:
At 65, Nigeria is not a young country discovering itself. We are a failed state making excuses.
Our parents and grandparents attended excellent government schools. Today, we resort to begging, borrowing, and stealing to send our children to private schools because we have destroyed what was built for us.
Obafemi Awolowo University was once Africa’s most beautiful campus with world-class facilities. Today, students cannot flush toilets.
NNPC was supposed to make us wealthy. Instead, $20 billion disappears and no one faces jail.
Prayer gave us hope. But hope without action is empty. God will not come down from heaven to fix NEPA, prosecute corrupt governors, rebuild schools, revive Ajaokuta Steel, start a new shipping line, restore our football clubs, or repair roads. We have to do it ourselves.
After 65 years of prayer resulting in corruption, poverty, and decay, perhaps it’s time to try:
Taking action instead of just praying
Accountability Instead of excuses
Merit rather than sentiment
Systems over strongmen
Prosecution versus protection
Investment in public services rather than private enrichment
Countries younger than us have surpassed us multiple times. Not because God favors them more, but because they prioritize accountability over prayer meetings, action over excuses, and nation-building over nation-looting.
Happy 65th Independence Day, Nigeria.
We deserve more than this. And change starts by facing the truth: Our problems are not spiritual. They’re structural, systemic, and self-inflicted. Only we can fix them, not through prayer, but through accountability, action, and the courage to demand better.
The choice is ours. Another 65 years of excuses and prayers? Or, finally, building the Nigeria we should have been all along, where government schools function effectively, universities thrive, hospitals provide quality care, and every citizen has access to quality services, regardless of their wealth.
Our parents built it. We tore it down. Will we rebuild it for our children? Or will we continue to pray as everything falls apart?
Opinion
The Coronation of His Imperial Majesty, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, Arusa I
By Prince Adeyemi Aseperi-Shonibare
INTRODUCTION
History is a master storyteller. On 25 September 1944, Ibadan welcomed a son. Eighty-one years later, in 2025, that son—Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja—ascended the throne as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland. Born in 1944, crowned the 44th. Destiny had been whispering this symmetry from the very beginning.
An engineer of precision, trained at the University of Liège, Belgium. An oil executive with Total Nigeria Plc, whose business empire spread across petroleum, banking, agriculture, real estate, and shipping. A former Governor of Oyo State (2003–2007) and respected Senator of the Federal Republic. A reconciler of men, a bridge-builder of politics, a man of patience and perseverance. Now he reigns, with the dignity of a crown awaited for 32 long years on the chieftaincy ladder.
At his side, a friend and ally of decades—President Bola Ahmed Tinubu—who once shared the oil trade and later the rough-and-tumble of Nigerian politics. Today, their partnership brings promise: when royal stool and federal throne align, development will surely follow.
THE HISTORY OF IBADAN AND THE OLUBADAN STOOL
Ibadan’s history is a saga of courage and survival. Founded by Lagelu, the valiant warrior, the city rose from the ashes of Old Oyo’s collapse. By the 1820s, Ibadan had become a warrior republic: its Baales, chosen by merit not blood, led men into legendary battles—the Osogbo War of 1840, the Jalumi War of 1878, the Kiriji War (1877–1893).
At first, rulers bore the humble title of Baale. By the 20th century, Ibadan had grown too great for a lesser title. In 1930, the stool was elevated, birthing the modern Olubadan.
What makes Ibadan unique is its succession system. Two ladders—the Otun Olubadan (civil) and the Balogun (military)—move step by step, strictly by seniority. There are no coups, no shortcuts. Every chief knows his time will come—if he lives long enough. The Olubadan stool is not a prize of power but a crown of patience.
And so it was that Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, Arusa I, waited patiently for 32 years, moving with quiet dignity until destiny opened the door.
ORÍKÌ ÌBÀDÀN
“Ìbàdàn mesi ọ́gọ́, nílé Olúyọ̀lé
Ilú Ogunmólá, Olódògbo kèri l’ojú ogun
Ilú Ìbíkúnlè alágbála jaya-jaya
Ilú Ájàyí, ó gborí Ẹ̀fọn se fìlafìlà
Ìbàdàn ọmọ ajòrò sùn
Ọmọ a jẹ́ ìgbín, yóò fí ikarahun fò rí mú
Ìbàdàn májà-májà bí tokọ́ kin-í-ni
Ẹ̀yí tó ja aládùúgbò gbogbo lógun
Ìbàdàn kì í bá ní ṣòrẹ́
Aí mú ní lo s’ogun — Ìbàdàn kúré!
Ìbàdàn béèrè kì ó tó wò ó
B’Ìbàdàn ti ń gbón ilé béẹ̀ ló ń gba àjọ́jí.”
Ibadan, city of glory, home of Oluyole; land of Ogunmola and Ibikunle the protector; Ajayi’s city of triumph; the child of destiny, the fearless warrior, the wise counsellor—Ibadan, eternal and enduring.
ORÍKÌ OF HIS IMPERIAL MAJESTY
“Ọmọ Ladoja aláwàdà
Ọmọ aláṣọ́ àtọ́rẹ́
Ọmọ tí ń gbé ọ̀rí gíga
Ọmọ tí orí rẹ̀ kì í bálẹ̀
Ọmọ tí kì í fi ìgbésẹ̀ sílẹ̀
Ọmọ tí ìrọ́ àṣẹ rẹ̀ ń sọ̀rọ̀
Arusa I, Olúbàdàn ọmọ ọlọ́lá
Kabiyesi onítẹ̀sí, ọmọ Ajòrò kì í sùn.”
Child of Ladoja, noble and cheerful; one who wears dignity and raises his head high; crown that never bows; voice that commands respect; Arusa I, steadfast king of noble patience.
PROFILE OF HIS IMPERIAL MAJESTY
Name: His Imperial Majesty, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, Arusa I
Born: 25 September 1944
Education: Ibadan Boys’ High School; Olivet Baptist High School; Chemical Engineering, University of Liège, Belgium
Career: Senior executive at Total Nigeria Plc; founder of businesses in oil, banking, shipping, agriculture, real estate
Politics: Governor of Oyo State (2003–2007); Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria
Qualities: Humility, patience, reconciliation, international reach
Crown: Ascended as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland, 2025
THE BALES AND OLUBADANS OF IBADAN (1–44)
1. Lagelu (Founder, early 1800s)
2. Baale Maye Okunade (c.1820–1826)
3. Baale Oluyedun Labosinde (c.1826–1830)
4. Baale Lakanle (c.1830–1835)
5. Basorun Oluyole (c.1835–1850)
6. Baale Oderinlo Opeagbe (c.1850–1851)
7. Baale Oyesile Olugbode (1851–1864)
8. Baale Ibikunle (1864–1865)
9. Basorun Ogunmola (1865–1867)
10. Balogun Beyioku Akere (1867–1870)
11. Baale Orowusi Kobomoje (1870–1871)
12. Aare Obadoke Latoosa (1871–1885)
13. Balogun Ajayi Osungbekun (1885–1893)
14. Baale Fijabi I (1893–1895)
15. Baale Osuntoki (1895–1897)
16. Basorun Fajimi Yerombi (1897–1902)
17. Baale Mosaderin Sunlehinmi (1902–1904)
18. Baale Dada Opadare (1904–1907)
19. Basorun Sumonu Apanpa (1907–1910)
20. Baale Akintayo Awanibaku (1910–1912)
21. Baale Irefin (1912–1914)
22. Baale Shittu Latoosa (1914–1925)
23. Baale Oyewole Aiyejenku (1925–1930) — last Baale before Olubadan title
24. Oba Okunola Abass Alesinloye (1930–1946)
25. Oba Fagbinrin Akere II (1946)
26. Oba Oyetunde I (1946)
27. Oba Akintunde Bioku (1947–1948)
28. Oba Fijabi II (1948–1952)
29. Oba Memudu Alli (1952)
30. Oba Igbintade Apete (1952–1955)
31. Oba Isaac Babalola Akinyele (1955–1964)
32. Oba Yesufu Kobiowu (1964)
33. Oba Salawu Akanbi Aminu (1965–1971)
34. Oba Shittu Akintola Oyetunde II (1971–1976)
35. Oba Gbadamosi Adebimpe (1976–1977)
36. Oba Daniel Tayo Akinbiyi (1977–1982)
37. Oba Yesufu Oloyede Asanike I (1983–1993)
38. Oba Emmanuel Adegboyega Operinde I (1994–1999)
39. Oba Yinusa B. Ogundipe Arapasowu I (1999–2007)
40. Oba Samuel Odulana Odugade I (2007–2016)
41. Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji (Aje Ogungunniso I) (2016–2022)
42. Oba Lekan Balogun (Alli Okunmade II) (2022–2024)
43. Oba Akinloye Owolabi Olakulehin (2024–2025)
44. His Imperial Majesty Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, Arusa I (2025– )
THE CORONATION — SCINTILLATING AND RESPLENDENT
Mapo Hall glittered in regal splendour. The drums thundered, bata dancers spun in ecstasy, praise-singers hailed with booming oríkìs. The city was a canvas of aso-oke in resplendent shades—royal blue, emerald, crimson, gold. Necklaces of coral and beads glistened, velvet crowns sparkled, shoes of Italian leather shone in the sun.
It was a gathering of Nigeria’s finest. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu arrived aboard the Boeing Business Jet 737, the largest presidential aircraft to ever land at Ibadan Airport, newly expanded and upgraded under Governor Seyi Makinde’s visionary leadership. That single landing proved Ibadan’s airfield could handle the biggest of domestic flights.
And yet, one truth was whispered by all: “Oyo still needs a 5-star hotel worthy of such occasions.”
THE ROLE OF GOVERNOR SEYI MAKINDE
The Governor of Oyo State, Engr. Seyi Makinde, was the chief host and crowning authority. Resplendent in flowing agbada, he was every inch the statesman. It is a rare destiny: to crown two paramount rulers in a single year. Only months earlier, he had crowned the Ikubabayeye of the Oyo Empire, the new Olunloyo. And now, he placed the crown upon the head of the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland. A double honour, a record in history, and a blessing upon his governorship.
Seyi Makinde left no stone unturned. Security was airtight, hospitality flawless, cultural displays dazzling. He proved himself not only as governor but as the pride of Oyo State.
PAGEANTRY AND PRESENCE
The coronation was not just a Yoruba affair—it was Nigeria in miniature. Governors, senators, captains of industry, traditional rulers from across Yorubaland, the North and the East, international envoys, and Ibadan’s sons and daughters from the diaspora. The who’s who arrived in convoys of black SUVs, Mercedes Maybachs, Range Rovers, Rolls-Royces. Private jets lined the Ibadan runway.
Market women in gele of pink and gold sang. University dons in academic gowns gave tribute. Billionaires in agbada embroidered with diamonds whispered prayers. All of Ibadan stood united.
WHAT ARUSA I BRINGS TO THE THRONE
The discipline of an engineer
The reach of an oil magnate
The wisdom of a governor
The humility of a reconciler
The patience of 32 years of waiting
With his alliance with President Tinubu, and the loyalty of Governor Makinde, Ibadan can expect peace, progress, and prosperity.
A KING OF PATIENCE
The Olubadan stool is the throne of patience. Only those who wait, endure, and persevere ascend. Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja waited 32 years, watching, learning, preparing. Now crowned, his story is proof: greatness in Ibadan is never seized, it is awaited.
PRAYER FOR THE REIGN
Kabiyesi o!
Káde pé lórí, kí bàtà pé lẹ́sẹ̀, kí àṣẹ pé l’énu.
May the reign of Arusa I be long, peaceful, and glorious.
May Ibadan prosper, may Oyo flourish, may Yorubaland rise.
And may the Olubadan crown forever shine.
Opinion
Audit to Architecture: Building Legacies that Scale for People, Corporations, Nations
By Tolulope A. Adegoke PhD
…The Systemic Blueprint for Collective and Enduring Impact
“True impact scales through a virtuous cycle: the purposeful individual inspires the principled corporation, which advocates for the farsighted nation—each elevating the other to build a legacy that endures” – Tolulope A. Adegoke, PhD
The journey of legacy-building, as initiated in our previous discourse, begins in the quiet, deliberate space of self-examination. “Zero to Global Impact: Auditing Yourself for a Sustainable Legacy,” established the non-negotiable prerequisite of the personal audit—a rigorous introspection across the four pillars of Vision/Values, Skills/Knowledge, Influence/Networks, and Actions/Outputs. This process answers the fundamental questions of why we act and who we aspire to become as agents of change.
However, the transformation from introspection to transformation, from individual intent to systemic impact, represents the next critical phase. This evolution requires a shift in mindset: from being a solitary sculptor, carefully carving a personal monument, to becoming a master architect, designing resilient structures that others can inhabit, build upon, and thrive within for generations. The challenge, and the profound opportunity of our time, is to scale the principles of sustainable legacy-building beyond the individual to the monumental scales of corporate enterprise and national governance.
This comprehensive sequel, therefore, moves from the microscope of the self to the drafting table of the collective. We will meticulously unpack a detailed, actionable framework for constructing scalable legacies across three interdependent tiers of influence: the Individual (the Architect), the Corporation (the Institution), and theNation (the Ecosystem). By exploring the unique responsibilities, strategies, and possibilities at each tier, we provide a master blueprint for turning audited potential into orchestrated, global impact.
The Scalable Legacy Framework: An Interdependent Model of Change
Sustainable impact is not a linear path but a dynamic, iterative process. It originates from a Purpose-Driven Core, is amplified and operationalized through Strategic Pillars, and achieves genuine, enduring scale via Multiplier Effects that reshape the entire environment. The following blueprint visualizes this powerful, reinforcing progression:
As illustrated, the individual’s clarity of purpose is the essential seed from which all else grows. This purpose is then championed within and through corporate structures, which provide the resources and reach to amplify impact. Nations, in turn, can create the fertile ground—the policies, education, and infrastructure—that enables corporations and individuals to flourish in their legacy-building endeavors. Crucially, the flow is reciprocal: progressive national policies influence corporate behavior, and purpose-driven corporations attract and develop conscious individuals, creating a virtuous cycle of escalating positive impact.
Tier 1: The Individual Architect – Engineering a Life of Intentional Impact
The individual remains the fundamental catalyst for all change. With the personal audit complete, the task shifts to architectural execution—designing a life where daily actions are consciously aligned with long-term significance.
Elaborated Blueprint for Action:
· From Vision to a Strategic Portfolio of Impact Projects: The modern professional must transcend the confines of a single job description. The legacy-conscious individual strategically manages their career as a “diversified portfolio of impact projects.” Your primary employment is one key asset in this portfolio. Other holdings might include a pro-bono mentorship role guiding young professionals, a leadership position in a community non-profit, a personal research initiative into a sustainable technology, or a creative pursuit that advocates for social change. This portfolio approach not only diversifies your impact channels but also builds resilience, ensuring that your legacy is not dependent on a single institution or role.
· From Skills to Curating Knowledge Ecosystems: The goal evolves from being a mere repository of skills to becoming a curator and distributor of knowledge. This involves the systematic codification of expertise—creating detailed whitepapers, recording instructional modules, developing standardized templates, or maintaining a thought-leadership blog. By creating this “open-source” repository for your network, you transition from a knowledge hoarder to a knowledge hub. This strategy ensures that your expertise compounds, creating a living, growing ecosystem that educates and empowers others long after your direct involvement has ceased.
· From Networks to Strategic Impact Coalitions: Move beyond passive networking to the active formation of focused, mission-driven “impact coalitions.” Identify a specific, tangible challenge aligned with your core vision—for instance, “reducing plastic waste in the local supply chain” or “improving digital literacy in underserved communities.” Then, intentionally gather a small, dedicated group of diverse stakeholders from your network to address it. This transforms your network from a static Rolodex into a dynamic engine for collaborative problem-solving, creating a powerful force multiplier for your individual efforts.
The Expanded Possibility: The individual architect becomes a living prototype of integrated success. By demonstrating that professional achievement and profound positive impact are not mutually exclusive but synergistic, they serve as a powerful beacon. This influence ripples outward, inspiring peers, shifting team dynamics, and gradually elevating the cultural expectations within their organizations and communities, thereby creating a grassroots foundation for widespread change.
Tier 2: The Corporate Institution – Weaving Legacy into Organizational DNA
Corporations represent the most powerful institutional force in the global landscape. Their capacity for impact—through technological innovation, global supply chains, capital allocation, and cultural influence—is unprecedented. A legacy audit for a corporation must therefore transcend peripheral Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives and even the more integrated Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) reporting. The ultimate goal is to evolve into a fully Purpose-Driven Enterprise, where legacy is the core operating system, not a sidelined application.
Elaborated Blueprint for Action:
· Audit and Realign the Corporate Soul: This begins with a courageous, enterprise-wide audit mirroring the personal one. Leadership must ask:
o Vision/Values: Is our stated purpose the definitive litmus test for all major strategic decisions, including mergers and acquisitions, market entry, and capital expenditure? Does it guide us in times of ethical crisis?
o Skills/Knowledge: Are we investing sufficiently in Research & Development dedicated to sustainable and circular solutions? Are we proactively up-skilling our workforce for the green economy, future-proofing both our employees and our business model?
o Influence/Networks: Are we leveraging our industry influence to advocate for higher ethical standards and progressive public policies? Are we engaging in pre-competitive collaborations with rivals to solve systemic issues like supply chain transparency or carbon neutrality?
o Actions/Outputs: Have we moved beyond short-term shareholder primacy to adopt a integrated triple-bottom-line framework that rigorously measures our performance against social equity, environmental stewardship, and financial prosperity?
· Incentivize Legacy-Driven Leadership and Innovation: To operationalize purpose, incentive structures must be fundamentally redesigned. A significant portion of executive compensation and bonus pools should be tied to the achievement of ambitious, measurable legacy metrics—such as net-zero carbon milestones, employee well-being and diversity indices, and supply chain ethical compliance scores. Furthermore, corporations must foster intra-preneurship by creating internal incubators and innovation grants specifically earmarked for employee-led projects that tackle social and environmental challenges aligned with the company’s core mission.
· Embed Transparency and Stakeholder Capitalism: A true legacy is built on trust. This requires radical transparency through detailed, audited annual impact reports that openly discuss both successes and failures. It also means formally embracing a stakeholder capitalism model, where the interests of employees, customers, suppliers, communities, and the environment are given serious weight in corporate governance, alongside those of shareholders.
The Expanded Possibility: The corporation transforms from a perceived extractive entity into a regenerative and integral part of society. It builds unshakeable brand loyalty, attracts and retains the most talented and purpose-seeking employees, mitigates long-term regulatory and reputational risks, and unlocks new markets through sustainable innovation. In doing so, it generates superior, durable shareholder value by actively contributing to the health and stability of the world upon which its business depends.
Tier 3: The National Ecosystem – Governing for Intergenerational Equity
Nations are the ultimate stewards of the rules, infrastructure, and cultural context that shape all other activities. The legacy of a nation is not measured by the GDP of a single quarter but by the long-term health, security, and opportunity it provides for generations of its citizens. The national audit demands a shift in perspective from governing for the next election cycle to governing for the next generation.
Elaborated Blueprint for Action:
· Audit Beyond GDP: Implementing a Legacy Dashboard: Nations must pioneer a new scorecard for progress. This involves supplementing or replacing Gross Domestic Product (GDP) with a comprehensive “legacy dashboard” based on frameworks like the Genuine Progress Indicator (GPI) or Bhutan’s Gross National Happiness (GNH). This dashboard would provide a holistic view of national well-being, tracking metrics such as environmental asset depletion, income inequality, educational attainment, public health outcomes, work-life balance, and the resilience of critical infrastructure.
· Create Legislative and Policy Frameworks for Long-Termism: To combat short-term political pressures, nations can establish independent, non-partisan institutions like “Future Generations Commissions” or “Office for Intergenerational Responsibility.” These bodies would be empowered to review proposed legislation and policy for its long-term consequences, providing impact assessments that extend 25, 50, or even 100 years into the future. Furthermore, governments can issue “Legacy Bonds” or establish sovereign wealth funds specifically dedicated to funding century-scale projects, such as national climate adaptation networks, transformative public transportation systems, or foundational scientific research.
· Foster Synergistic Public-Private-Academic Impact Alliances: The government’s role as a strategic convener is paramount. It can launch national “Moonshot” missions—ambitious, focused goals like achieving energy independence through renewables or eradicating a specific disease. These missions are then powered by synergistic alliances, combining public funding and policy support with corporate innovation, manufacturing scale, and academic research excellence.
· Reform Education for Legacy Citizenship: The education system is the cornerstone of a nation’s long-term legacy. Curricula must be reformed to move beyond rote memorization and vocational training to cultivate the values, critical thinking, and systemic understanding required for “legacy citizenship.” This includes emphasis on ecological literacy, ethical reasoning, media literacy, civic engagement, and the skills for collaborative problem-solving.
The Expanded Possibility: The nation establishes itself as a global leader in sustainable and equitable development. It attracts responsible long-term investment, fosters a vibrant culture of innovation and civic trust, and ensures the well-being and resilience of its citizens against future shocks. This creates a legacy of stability, prosperity, and global respect that secures the nation’s position and influence for the 21st century and beyond.
The Convergence: The Virtuous Cycle of Escalating Impact
The true power of this architectural approach lies in the powerful, synergistic convergence between the tiers. This is not a top-down hierarchy but an interactive, reinforcing network:
· Informed and empowered individuals act as change agents within corporations, demanding higher ethical standards and more purposeful work, while also acting as conscious consumers, rewarding responsible brands.
· Purpose-driven corporations, in turn, become powerful advocates for smarter, more stable, and forward-thinking national policies, creating a level playing field that rewards high standards and long-term thinking.
· Forward-thinking nations create the enabling environment—through education, infrastructure, and policy—that empowers individuals to thrive and enables corporations to innovate responsibly.
This creates a virtuous cycle where progress at any level catalyzes and accelerates progress at all others, leading to a compound effect on the scale and sustainability of global impact.
The Call to Action: Laying Your Stone in the Cathedral of the Future
The construction of a sustainable legacy is the most critical project of our personal and collective lives. It is not a solitary act of grandeur but a collective, intergenerational endeavor—akin to the building of a great cathedral. You may not see the spire completed in your lifetime, nor will you lay every stone. But your solemn responsibility is to ensure that the stones you do lay are true, that the foundation you build upon is solid, and that the blueprint you follow is one of integrity, compassion, and foresight.
Facts to Uphold:
1. Your legacy is not a monument to be admired, but a foundation to be built upon. Stop sculpting a statue for yourself; start architecting a future where others can thrive
2. A sustainable legacy begins not with a grand gesture, but with a ruthless audit of the self. The blueprint for global impact is drawn from the honest alignment of your actions with your values.
3. Stop building a career. Start architecting a legacy. Audit your values, align your actions, and build systems that outlive you.
Therefore, we must all—as individuals, as leaders of institutions, as citizens of nations—continually ask ourselves the defining question:
“Does the system I am building today have the integrity and resilience to endure, thrive, and provide sanctuary for those who come long after I am gone?”
Begin with your audit. Clarify your purpose. Then, pick up your tools—your skills, your influence, your actions—and begin your work as a master architect of a future we can all be proud to inherit. The blueprint is here. The time to build is now.
Dr. Tolulope A. Adegoke, AMBP-UN is a Recipient of the Nigerian Role Models Award (2024), and a Distinguished Ambassador For World Peace (AMBP-UN).
