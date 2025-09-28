Featured
PENGASSAN’s ‘Lawless Directive’ Could Trigger Fuel Scarcity, Price Hikes, Dangote Warns
Dangote Petroleum Refinery has cautioned that the recent directive by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) to cut crude oil and gas supplies to its facility could plunge Nigerians into another round of fuel scarcity, trigger price hikes, and cause revenue losses for the government.
In a statement released on Saturday, the refinery said: “The products that would be disrupted and stopped include but are not limited to aviation fuel, petrol, kerosene, diesel and cooking gas – all products that are used and required by all stripes of Nigerians and persons living in Nigeria, whether high and mighty or lowly and ordinary.”
Beyond the immediate effect on citizens, the refinery highlighted the impact on government revenue. “Dangote Refinery is one of the largest contributors to the revenue purse of the Nigerian governments – both Federal and sub-nationals. That contribution is currently threatened by PENGASSAN and would of course be paused if and as soon as and for as long as the PENGASSAN directive is implemented by its branches,” the statement noted.
The company also argued that the directive had no legal basis. “Absolutely no law gives PENGASSAN the right to direct its branches to ‘cut off’ gas and crude oil supplies to Dangote Refinery at all. Besides, it constitutes misconduct for PENGASSAN or its members to disrupt or interfere in the contract between Dangote Refinery and its various vendors for the supply of gas and crude oil,” it stated.
Describing the refinery as a strategic national asset, the statement continued: “Dangote Refinery is the only refinery of its type in Africa and ordinarily should be the pride of all Nigerians as well as the governments of Nigeria. It should ordinarily have special protection and status.”
The company urged swift intervention. “We call on the Federal Government and security agencies to act swiftly. Nigerians should take note of the hardship which PENGASSAN wishes to inflict on all of us if not checked. Fuel queues, energy shortages and price hikes could quickly resurface,” it warned.
Concluding, Dangote Refinery appealed for dialogue: “We urge PENGASSAN to submit to amicable and legal resolution and not resort to actions that could introduce mayhem, disrupt the economy, and discourage investment in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.”
WTD: Lagos Govt Partners NATOP, FTAN to Train, Empower Tarkwa Bay Beachfront Operators
Lagos State government in partnership with the Nigeria Association of Tour Operators (NATOP), and the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), South West Zone, have trained and donated sets of modern grilling and barbecue equipment to beachfront tourism operators in Tarkwa Bay Island, Lagos. This was part of the activities to mark the 2025 World Tourism Day (WTD) with the theme ‘Tourism and sustainable transformation.’
The state’s celebration of WTD took place at the beachfront of Tarkwa Bay Island, Lagos State.
President of NATOP Hajia Bolaji Mustapha who spoke on behalf of the Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism and Culture Mrs. Toke Benson-Awoyinka, said the donation of the these items was in line with the theme for this year’s celebration ‘Tourism and Sustainable Transformation’. She said: “Tourism is not just about leisure, it is about transforming lives. Tourism will help diversify our economy beyond oil. You can see how countries like Kenya, Morocco, South Africa and others have harnessed tourism to change their stories. Nigeria has even greater potentials with our culture, landscape, and warm people.
“To achieve success, we must work together both the government and the private sector to make the industry thrive. That is why I urge all to visit and explore different tourist sites in Nigeria before we start thinking of touring outside Nigeria. As Nigerians, we need to also know Nigeria.
“Tourism is also about people, telling our stories and building opportunities for the next generation. Together, we can make Nigeria a nation that tourists will not just want to visit, but return to again and again.”
Speaking on why the donations were made to grill operators, the NATOP President said: “Thanks to the FTAN Vice President for joining us in this initiative and actually bringing in chefs to help accomplish the initiative by training people on ground here. When visitors come to this community and the sellers want to serve, the presentation really matter. From what the chefs have taught them.”
Mr, Gbenga Sunmonu, the FTAN Vice President of South West Zone, said tourism is used to foster cultural exchange, economic growth and sustainable development. He thanked both the Lagos State government and NATOP for the collaboration, said the theme for 2025 WTD
emphasizes on sustainability. He continued: “One of the things we have come here to do today is to look at our cuisines and see how we can support the community here, and see how they can incorporated some new techniques and innovations in preparation of grilled fish.”
The fish grilling equipment were later presented the grill making equipment to the restaurant owners.
Responding on behalf of the recipients, the island’s youth leader, Mr. Agabi Godwin, said: “I am speechless, but accept us the way we are. What you have done today is beyond our expectations, but believe me, we are so happy. We are blessed and God will bless you all for remembering this island. We have gone through a lot… after demolition; we were pushed here and there. In short, God brought you and we say God will bless you for remembering us. Of course you can see with the charcoal, that is a how we manage. Thank you in advance for so many other things you promised to do for us”
Aijay Media Sets October 1 for 2025 National Day Schools Competition
Education oriented outfit, Aijay Media, has announced that the 2025 edition of the National Day Schools Competition, scheduled will take place on October 1, 2025, at Caleb British International School, Lagos.
The event, which is in its nineth edition, promises to be an inspiring and vibrant gathering of young minds from various schools across Lagos state, according to the organizers.
Speaking on the theme: “My Vision for a Great Nation: From Classroom to the Communities”, the convener, Mrs. Ijeoma Oka, informed that the competition is aimed at nurturing patriotism, leadership, creativity and social responsibility among schoolchildren, as they articulate their hopes and strategies for national transformation, through diverse presentations.
Mrs. Ijeoma Oka, a renowned educator and advocate for youth development through education and the creative arts, has been in the forefront of creating educational platforms for the young ones towards expressing themselves.
Among distinguished personalities expected at the event are Ministry of Education and other key sectors officials, primarily to offer young students the needed exposure to national building and change making.
The special guest of Honour Mrs. Efemona Bassey, from the Nigerian Upstream Regulatory Commission will be giving the keynote address.
The organisers hereby extend invitation to schools to participate “in this exciting celebration of talent, learning, and nation-building”.
Glo, Osun Govt Launch ‘Imole Connect’ for 20,000 Civil Servants
Globacom has entered into a strategic partnership with the Osun State Government to roll out 20,000 closed user group (CUG) lines for civil servants, teachers, local government staff and political appointees across the state.
The initiative, branded Imole Connect, is designed to foster seamless communication and collaboration among government workers, thereby improving efficiency and productivity.
Speaking at the official launch in Osogbo on Wednesday, Governor Ademola Adeleke commended Globacom for supporting the state’s digital drive. He described the project as a crucial step towards bridging communication gaps in the public sector.
“With the launch of 20,000 Glo Imole Connect lines today, we are taking a bold step towards improving our public servants’ linkage across the State. These lines, operating under a closed user group (CUG) arrangement, come with significantly reduced call and data rates,” Governor Adeleke noted.
He further explained that, “one of the challenges in public governance has always been the difficulty of seamless communication. Information does not always move quickly or efficiently and this has often led to avoidable delays and disconnections between agencies and officers across different levels. With this new arrangement, I am confident that we will begin to close those gaps and work in closer alignment.”
On his part, Globacom’s National Head, Enterprise Business Group, Mr. Adeniyi Odejobi, assured that the company was committed to enhancing service delivery in Osun State through efficient communication.
“Globacom has transformed from being just a telecommunications company to being a digital solutions provider where we offer enterprise solutions to large organisations, government and public sector organisations to enhance digital economy and enhance the operations of smart cities in some sub nationals,” he explained.
