Aijay Media Sets October 1 for 2025 National Day Schools Competition

Lagos State government in partnership with the Nigeria Association of Tour Operators (NATOP), and the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), South West Zone, have trained and donated sets of modern grilling and barbecue equipment to beachfront tourism operators in Tarkwa Bay Island, Lagos. This was part of the activities to mark the 2025 World Tourism Day (WTD) with the theme ‘Tourism and sustainable transformation.’

The state’s celebration of WTD took place at the beachfront of Tarkwa Bay Island, Lagos State.

President of NATOP Hajia Bolaji Mustapha who spoke on behalf of the Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism and Culture Mrs. Toke Benson-Awoyinka, said the donation of the these items was in line with the theme for this year’s celebration ‘Tourism and Sustainable Transformation’. She said: “Tourism is not just about leisure, it is about transforming lives. Tourism will help diversify our economy beyond oil. You can see how countries like Kenya, Morocco, South Africa and others have harnessed tourism to change their stories. Nigeria has even greater potentials with our culture, landscape, and warm people.

“To achieve success, we must work together both the government and the private sector to make the industry thrive. That is why I urge all to visit and explore different tourist sites in Nigeria before we start thinking of touring outside Nigeria. As Nigerians, we need to also know Nigeria.

“Tourism is also about people, telling our stories and building opportunities for the next generation. Together, we can make Nigeria a nation that tourists will not just want to visit, but return to again and again.”

Speaking on why the donations were made to grill operators, the NATOP President said: “Thanks to the FTAN Vice President for joining us in this initiative and actually bringing in chefs to help accomplish the initiative by training people on ground here. When visitors come to this community and the sellers want to serve, the presentation really matter. From what the chefs have taught them.”

Mr, Gbenga Sunmonu, the FTAN Vice President of South West Zone, said tourism is used to foster cultural exchange, economic growth and sustainable development. He thanked both the Lagos State government and NATOP for the collaboration, said the theme for 2025 WTD

emphasizes on sustainability. He continued: “One of the things we have come here to do today is to look at our cuisines and see how we can support the community here, and see how they can incorporated some new techniques and innovations in preparation of grilled fish.”

The fish grilling equipment were later presented the grill making equipment to the restaurant owners.

Responding on behalf of the recipients, the island’s youth leader, Mr. Agabi Godwin, said: “I am speechless, but accept us the way we are. What you have done today is beyond our expectations, but believe me, we are so happy. We are blessed and God will bless you all for remembering this island. We have gone through a lot… after demolition; we were pushed here and there. In short, God brought you and we say God will bless you for remembering us. Of course you can see with the charcoal, that is a how we manage. Thank you in advance for so many other things you promised to do for us”