The Oracle
The Oracle: The Place of Education in a Crisis-Ridden Nigeria (Pt. 4)
By Prof Mike Ozekhome SAN
INTRODUCTION
Walt Disney once opined: “I would rather entertain and hope that people learned something than educate people and hope they were entertained”. In our last outing in this series, we discussed kidnapping, armed banditry and herdsmen menace; UNICEF corroborations and other forms of crises in the educational sector. Today, we shall x-ray specific reasons for decline in education with special emphasis on: falling standards; crisis of manpower; abandoned projects and exodus of teachers. We shall also take a look at more causes of crises in education; irrelevant knowledge and learning; debasement of virtues and good reasoning- moral decadence; poor family upbringing; etc. We will then conclude by proffering some recommendations and possible solutions to our crisis-ridden education system. Enjoy.
SPECIFIC REASONS FOR DECLINE IN EDUCATION
Coming to University education, Omebe & Omebe (The crisis of Education in Nigeria, the International Journal of Humanities, Social Science and Education, Vol.2, Issued 12, December 2015. www.arcjournals.org; Accessed on 1st October 2022) identify the following as what they called the “specifics on its Decline”, viz:
FALLING STANDARDS
• the dismissal of 3 graduates of the Enugu State University of Science & Technology from the NYSC scheme for falling below the standard expected of graduates;
CRISIS OF MANPOWER
• crisis of manpower in Nigeria universities, here instead of the required 80% of academics holding Ph.D degrees, only 43% possessed that qualification; furthermore, instead of the minimum requirement of 75% of the academics being between Senior lecturers and Professors, only 44% fall within that bracket; worse still, almost all the universities have excess of non-teaching staff, with many instances where they exceed teaching staff two, three or four times, while in others, the number of senior administrative staff is more than twice the total teaching staff.
ABANDONED PROJECTS
• That is not all, the two scholars report that “there is an average of 4 abandoned projects per university in Nigeria with the attendant negative consequences for classrooms, laboratories, student’s hostels and staff accommodation”. They add that “poor infrastructure adversely affects teaching, research, learning and students’ health and safety”.
EXODUS OF TEACHERS
• Even though Nigerian universities are grossly starved of Ph.D holders, there are confirmed reports that people with such degrees seek graduate level positions while others, incredulously, reportedly compete to be truck drivers.
MORE CAUSES OF CRISES IN EDUCATION
We have touched on the ‘external’ causes of the crises in education in Nigeria. By that we mean the choices made by the power elite who control access to the material and other external resources which inhibit education from attaining its optimum level in Nigeria.
But, there are other factors which are play – some of them societal, psychological, normative and cultural – which, together have combined to erode the quality of education to its present abysmal level. These factors were highlighted by Omebe and Omebe (Ibid) as follows:
IRRELEVANT KNOWLEDGE AND LEARNING
• Irrelevant knowledge and learning. According to them, (Ibid) “when educators do not understand the nature of learning and knowledge, both the teacher and the student are trapped in a futile struggle. No matter how much money the tax payers spend and how many quick-fixes are tried, the chronic failure will continue until education in the country is more responsive to the needs and aspirations of the people as well as relating education of the child to the demands of the labour market”;
DEBASEMENT OF VIRTUES AND GOOD REASONING
• “Debase(ment) of virtue and good reasoning. Virtue was one almost as highly exalted as truth in Western educational institutions. Reasoning was rigorously deployed to understand and define moral virtue. By contrast, modern academia propagates nations of moral relativism and situational ethics”;
MORAL DECADENCE
• “Moral Decadence. Our educational institutions are more or less morally bankrupt. Both students and teacher disobey rules with impunity and have scant regard for morality. This manifest in disrespect, needless contention and antagonism, exam malpractices, inappropriate relationships, stealing, fighting, dereliction of duties etc. Hence, the rising incidence of social vices in educational institution”;
POOR FAMILY UPBRINGING
• “Family up-bringing. This is very instrumental in defining a person’s character. Positive or negative behaviors are often rooted in a person’s family history. Undisciplined children are often the product of bad parentage”;
PEER PRESSURE
• “Peer Pressure. This can affect the choices of even ordinarily good people. Habits like smoking, alcoholism, cultism, illicit sex, exam malpractices and indecent dressing have been blamed on peer group pressure” ;
PROLIFERATION OF QUACKS
• “Involvement of Quacks. Teaching has become something of an all-comers affairs and a transit point between jobs for the unemployed. This has inevitably compromised standards”;
LACK OF MOTIVATION
• “Absence of motivation. This factor explains many unethical choices by especially educators: poor and irregular payround irregular training and retraining programmes being major triggers. Poor motivation manifest in low morale, indifference and indecency”;
PERVASIVE CORRUPTION
• “Corruption. The prevailing culture of corruption in Nigeria has rendered it virtually impossible to earn an honest living in the country. Corruption simply thrives in the country and it is often blamed for social vices in educational institutions. It is the root cause of exam malpractices, certificate and admission racketeering, misappropriation and embezzlement of official funds in virtually all tertiary educational institutions”;
POVERTY
• “Poverty. The challenging economic circumstances have plunged many Nigerians into poverty, forcing to resort to various social vices such as bribery, stealing, pilfering, cheating, prostitution to make ends-meet”;
IGNORANCE
• “Ignorance. Some lecturers and students who engage in anti-social behavior seem oblivious of the gravity of those choices, leading some of them to brag about (or flaunt) it as if a badge of honour”;
LACK OF ROLE MODELS
• “Poor Example or Role Models. No child is born bad. He or she is shaped or moulded by socialization by parents, guardians, leaders and the larger society for better or for worse”;
RECOMMENDATIONS AND POSSIBLE SOLUTIONS TO OUR CRISIS-RIDDEN EDUCATION SYSTEM
I do not believe in mere damage assessment alone. Nor do I believe in drinking from the Book of Lamentations which is a collection of poetic laments and cries over the destruction of Jerusalem in 586 BCE. We must go beyond this gloomy picture I have painted above; this frightening spectre of disillusionment, to proffer workable solutions to our crisis-ridden education system.
In discussing the story of Nigeria’s collapsed educational system, there has been no shortage of precepts. Indeed, so much literature has been written and said; oceans of ink I spilled, to address the challenges and problems of our ailing education sector (with correspondingly little by way of concrete action), that it has practically been a case of too many Chiefs and not enough Indians. Everyone appears to know what needs to be done; but who is willing to bell the cat? That is the question. No one. As with the methodology adopted to x-ray the challenges, we shall discuss the possible panaceas under two different perspectives: firstly, the big picture in terms of the regulatory framework as dictated by political leverage wielded by the government, the power elite; viz-a-viz the people; and, secondly through the somewhat narrower (but perhaps more important) prism of the academic environment of the educational institutions themselves, in terms of the role of government, attitudes and choices of parents, students, educators and administrators, in their relationship, both as individuals and interse.
GOVERNMENT AND THE REGULATORY FRAMEWORK SOLUTIONS BY EXPERTS
Starting with the former, Kenneth Maduagwu (Ibid) (quoting the Inter-Agency Network for Education in Emergencies), argues (and I agree), as follows: “quality education protects cognitive development and psychological well-being, giving children hope in times of crisis. To provide educational services to millions of deprived children in Nigeria means to sustainably address structural, cultural, security and humanitarian factors that limit children’s access to education. The Nigerian government must rethink the provision of education services, especially in conflict-impacted locations. There is need to invest in the capacity development of the existing teaching workforce in information and communication technology (ICT) skills. This can ensure that children in displacement camps, for instance, can remotely be taught in a controlled environment especially where school infrastructure has been destroyed.
Remote learning can also be mainstreamed on a broader scale to care for school children in southeast Nigeria who cannot go to school on designated IPOB sit-at-home days. The practicability of remote learning will ensure that children living in areas where government agencies and development actors cannot access can receive quality education irrespective of the teaching staff strength in those locations. The semi-digitalization of teaching in public schools does not excuse the urgency of tackling Nigeria’s woes, However, it is a temporary solution to ensure that accessible conflict-affected children in Nigeria are not deprived of education while security agencies continue to push for stability. Therefore, security actors must focus on restoring peace and stability in areas affected by conflict. In addition, the government must deploy non-conflict intervention measures to de-escalate emerging and existing violent hotspots”.
“More livelihood, nutrition, and children protection programmes are needed to salvage many Nigerian children’s current challenges. The future of children in crisis-impacted zones may appear uncertain, but adequate intervention efforts will ensure positive outcomes. Beyond education, violent conflict affects all aspects of childrens lives. Therefore, addressing the humanitarian impact of violent conflict issues in Nigeria will help prevent its implication on education and other socio-economic activities. The effects of violent conflicts on education in Nigeria require a tailored solution. It also requires that sustainability be achieved by upscaling interventions that significantly impact the lives of communities and children”.
Contributing to this, Dakuku Peterside (ibid), poignantly identifies the issues in the following manner, which I concur with: “now is the time to pay attention and call for ‘a state of emergency’ in our education sector. We must bring all ideas, talents, skills and resources to the table to resolve some of the crises threatening to mar the future of the next generation of Nigerians. It is not just a policy and monetary issue. We need to focus on teacher education to improve the quality of teachers and engage in their periodic testing and retraining. The promotion of teachers should be tied to the quality of the teaching, personal development and the impact of teaching on students. We need to provide them with the teaching resources and incentives they need to do a good job. Individual states should set independent standards for teachers’ accreditation in their jurisdiction. We must provide all forms of financial and psychological incentives to teachers. We must ringfence their benefits and emoluments in both federal and state budget and never allow a situation where governments owe them salaries. The reward of teachers must be here on earth and not in heaven”. We should pay their wages when due and pay them a living wage. We must review the pay of teachers on the basis of current economic realities and attract the best to the teaching profession”. (To be continued).
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“Education is an admirable thing, but it is well to remember from time to time that nothing that is worth knowing can be taught”. (Oscar Wilde).
The Oracle
The Oracle: The Place of Education in a Crisis-Ridden Nigeria (Pt. 3)
By Prof Mike Ozekhome SAN
INTRODUCTION
Last week, we dealt with the following issues: Failure to Accommodate The Rising Population Demands; The Factor Of Greed; How Have We So Far Fared? The Exodus Focusing On Falling Standards Of Education In Nigeria; The Crisis Of Manpower; Abandoned Projects; the exodus of teachers. After which we stated that we are no longer at ease in our educational institutions and later x-rayed how bad the educational crisis in Nigeria has become. Today, we shall look at kidnapping, armed banditry and herdsmen menace; UNICEF corroborations and other forms of crises. Read on.
KIDNAPPING, ARMED BANDITRY AND HERDSMEN MENACE
We have gotten a terrifying situation where armed bandits and kidnappers now hoist flags on Nigerian soil, collect taxes from Nigerians; and give them identity cards and passes. They challenge Nigeria’s sovereignty and suzereignty. Some hold school children hostage and demand from their parents, bags of salt, rice, maize, millet, and beans; baskets of tomatoes, tarodo, tatashe and miango hot pepper. They also demand for jerry cans of palm oil, vegetable oil; Maggie cubes, ugba and other condiments. These are necessary to feed the children of traumatized Nigerians held firmly in their gulag, to keep them alive for payment of enforced ransome. Herdsmen invade homes and farms freely. They kill, maim, rape and pillage. The government appears helpless. If these are not symptomatic of a failed state, then tell me what a failed state is.
UNICEF CORROBORATES
These alarming figures were corroborated by UNICEF itself (the United Nations Internal Children’s Emergency Fund) in a statement (UNICEF warns of Nigerian education crisis; https://www.unicef.org. Accessed on 1st October 2022) to mark the International Day of Education the 24th day of January, 2022.
According to the world body, “In 2021, there were 25 attacks on schools, 1,440 children were abducted, and 16 children killed. In March 2021, no fewer than 618 schools were closed in six northern states (Sokoto, Zamfara, Kano, Katsina, Niger and Yobe) over the fear of attack and abduction of pupils and members of staff. The closure of schools in these states significantly contributed to learning losses for over two months”.
While welcoming the Government’s pledge to increase annual domestic education expenditure by 50% over the next two years and by 100% by 2025, UNICEF notes that the 7.7% allocated to the education in the 2022 Budget was way behind the internationally recommended benchmark of 15-20 percent of annual national budgets. The organization described as “tragic” what it called “the high number (35%) of children who make it to a classroom, but never make the transition from primary school to secondary school – thereby cutting offer their changes for a secured future”.
Echoing these deep-seated sentiments, but in more frightening grisly details is policy and leadership expert, Dakuku Peterside, who, in a piece titled (Published https://premiumtimesng.com on May 16, 2022. Accessed on 1st October 2022), “Nigeria’s education sector crises and a future ruined”, opined that “the biggest challenge we face as a country is not about the challenges of today, but a bleak future staring Africa’s biggest economy and the most populous black nation, in the face (given) the insensitivity of our leaders to the destruction of (the) section that offers us hope to safeguards and recover the future: the educational sector . . . what is frightening is the inability of our policy makers to connect the monumental rot and negligence of the education sector today to our bleak future . . . Nigeria seems to be retrogressing in all aspects of education and skills acquisition.
The net quantity and quality of education in Nigeria is comparison to past decades, given our population and economy, is negative. The products of our education system cannot measure against their opposite numbers in India, China or the European Union…
The loss of confidence in Nigeria’s education is led by the political and other elite class. Over 95 percent of the elite leaders in government, business and technocratic professions are educating their children in tertiary institutions in Europe and the United States. Consequently, there is hardly any serious policy discussion about education in Nigeria…
Our education sector needs a quantum overhaul that targets its outcomes. We need improvements, starting from primary education, where we see many but-of-school children. Secondary education needs a total overhaul, (given its) declining standards and low attainment in national examinations like NECO and WAEC. The complete collapse of the higher education sector, where workers engage in incessant strike actions, leading to half-baked graduates – who are grossly untrainable and unemployable – needs immediate attention. Education has suffered from insecurity at the basic primary and secondary levels in most parts of the country. The “unknown gunmen” and IPOB agitators have terrorized the South-East and forced a sit-at-home observation on every Monday (of the week). This has affected schools in the five South-East States, where 20% of the time allotted to education is lost each week. Students in the South-East States missed examinations scheduled for Mondays nationally during necessary national examinations like WAEC, NECO and UMTE.
In Sokoto and Zamfara States (in the North-East),public school students did not register for the WAEC exam this year (majorly) because the government did not pay (the requisite fees on their behalf). (Obviously), this indicates retrogression in teaching, learning and examination for certification. In other parts of the North, the uptake of the WAEC examination is minimal, even with some state Governments paying (for exam fees) for the students. Student in Internally Displace person (IDP) camps worry more about survival than getting an education. Government poorly funds government-owned schools and they owe teachers’ salaries. Most government schools in Southern Nigeria are overcrowded and are populated by children from relatively poor backgrounds (who can ill-afford) the private primary and secondary institutions. . . (while) the rich, (upper) and middle classes are largely immune (as they can afford private education both locally and overseas), the widening gap between the haves and the have-not inevitably results in inequality. (This is because) in the past, education was the great leveler, as poor school children often outperformed those from more affluent backgrounds. This engendered a can-do-spirit in the former and inculcated in them the belief that, with hard work, anything was possible.
(With the prolonged strike by lecturers in public universities) students of those institutions idle away at home and sometimes constitute nuisances to their families and communities. Governments at all levels have (failed in their responsibilities in the education sector. This is because) education policies are either not fit-for-purpose or failing to yield the desired results. Educational (standards) monitoring institutions – where they exist – are, at best, moribund. (They exert little or no control over) private educational institutions, whose charges are so high that they eat a sizeable chunk of the incomes of parents.
(Talking of which globally), the recommended average percentage of GDP to total public and private expenditure on education is 5 percent (but this is higher in developed countries). For example, (according to UNESCO) among the 34 OECD countries reporting data in 2015, Norway spent 6.4 percent of its GDP on education, the United States and the United Kingdom spent 6.1 percent and 6.2 percent, respectively. (By contrast, the world body reports that) the figure for Nigeria in 2017 was 0.85 percent of her GDP”
OTHER FORMS OF CRISES
Beyond the foregoing, Omebe & Omebe (The crisis of Education in Nigeria, the International Journal of Humanities, Social Science and Education, Vol.2, Issued 12, December 2015. www.arcjournals.org; Accessed on 1st October 2022), identified Examination Malpractices, Menace of Secret Cults, Low Enrolment/Poor Products/Abandoned Projects among key “dimensions and manifestations of the crises of education in Nigeria”. They elaborated on these as follows:
i. EXAMINATION MALPRACTICES:
Exam malpractices such as impersonation (hiring people – either students or otherwise – to write exams); collusion involved in exam invigilators, giving assistance to students in exam halls; exam leakages, where question papers are seen by candidates, prior to writing the exams; mass cheating, depicted in large-scale, organized cheating involving school authorities, exam officials and candidates; smuggling of answer-scripts, involved in candidates benefiting from external assistance to take duly prepared answer scripts to and from exam halls; Dubbing, involved in candidates copying from each other; Bringing foreign materials such as textbooks, cribs and past papers and photocopies of prepared answers; Assault on or insulting exam officials or invigilators who refuse to co-operate with candidates bent on cheating; procurement of answer booklets; inscription of materials on parts of a candidate’s body or objects/materials; personality connection, whereby candidates leverage on influential members of the society, their parents or even cult members to influence exam results.
ii. SECRET CULTISM:
Secret cult have been defined as an assemblage of people share ideas and beliefs which should not be disclosed to non-members or any association or organization which carries on or conducts its activities in secret. The incidence of cultism in our institutions of learning is rising with devastating consequences in terms of assault, destruction of properties, death (sometimes involving decapitation) members deploy a variety of dangerous weapons and in many cases, they are laws unto themselves;
iii. LOW ENROLMENT, POOR ACADEMIC PERFORMANCE, POOR PRODUCTS AND ABANDONED PROJECTS:
This is best understood under the sub-heads of Basic education, Secondary education and Universities.
With regards to Basic education, its challenges include high numbers of out-of-school children (alluded to earlier) particularly in the North. As for secondary education, Omebe & Omebe cite ‘Poor Performance Records’ as its bane, manifesting in the abysmal quality of intakes into Nigerian Universities (i.e. from secondary schools) the vast majority of whom barely know their grammer (in addition to the low level of their knowledge; high failure rate in NECO exams (98% in 2008, 88% in 2009, 89% in 2010, 92% in 2011 and 68% in 2012); Low level of students who obtained credit in five subjects, including English & Maths in May/June Exams (23 percent in 2008, 26 percent in 2009, 24 percent in 2010, 31 percent in 2011 and 39 percent in 2012), and finally, the percentage of students who score minimum of 200 marks (out of a possible 400) in the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) exams ranges between 36 percent in 2012 and 46 percent in 2009 – for an average of 42 percent. In 2012, only 3 candidates out of 1,503,093 candidates scored above 300 and only 5 percent score 250 or more marks”
To be continued…
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“An education isn’t how much you have committed to memory, or even how much you know. It’s being able to differentiate between what you know and what you don’t” – Anatole France
The Oracle
The Oracle: The Place of Education in a Crisis-Ridden Nigeria (Pt. 2)
By Prof Mike Ozekhome SAN
INTRODUCTION
Last Week, we gave a compound definition of the subject matter and later x-rayed the following sub- topics: a short history of education in Nigeria; education and development; before the crisis and challenges in the educational sector; we also identified some of the problems in Nigeria’s educational system beginning with: Out-dated curricular and infrastructural decay: lack of quality education; total neglect of schools; dearth of qualified teachers; teachers’ poor working conditions and concluded with insufficient funding by government. Today, we shall begin with Failure to Accommodate the Rising Population Demands; the factor of greed; we shall also take look at how far we have come in Nigeria in terms of education and educational institutions in Nigeria and later the exodus of the extent of our failure wherein the best hands in Nigeria keep relocating abroad. We shall then conclude with by categorically stating that the Nigerian educational system is no longer at ease and also examine depth of crisis in our educational system.
FAILURE TO ACCOMMODATE THE RISING POPULATION DEMANDS
The total population of Nigeria as at independence was 45.2 million. As at October 6, 2022, Nigeria’s population was estimated to be 217.66 million. This has become a major problem as the education system cannot fully enroll its rapidly growing population. For instance, Nigeria’s basic education sector is overburdened by strong population growth. In 2015, the country’s population under the age of 15 was about 44 percent. The system has failed to integrate large parts of this growing youth population.
As at today, Nigeria’s under-5 population is 31 million children. At least 7 million babies are born each year. The poverty level of Nigeria is one in three. 22% of Nigeria’s population is made up of children. Over 20 million children are out of school as at 1st September, 2022 (UNESCO). No one bothers about the almajiris, drops-out, nomadic migrants and pastoralists; poor children of farmers, fishermen, etc. they are part of the forgotten vulnerable of the society – the hoi polloi; the Frants Fanon’s “Wretched of the Earth”.
According to the United Nations, 8.73 million elementary school- aged children in 2010 did not participate in education at all, most of which were the almajiri children. They constitute the largest group of out-of- school children in Nigeria. These boys are sent to Qur’anic teachers to receive an Islamic education, which includes vocational or apprenticeship training. Some are involved in street begging. The Ministry of Education estimated that there were over 9.5 million almajiri children in the northern part of the country in 2010, making Nigeria the country with the highest number of out-of-school children in the world. The net enrollment rate at the elementary level was 63.8 percent compared to a global average of 88.8 percent. This low rate of enrollment to basic education in Nigeria has further increased illiteracy level in Nigeria. The country in 2015 had a youth literacy rate of 72.8 percent and an adult literacy rate of 59.6 percent compared to global rates of 90.6 percent and 85.3 percent in 2010 respectively (data reported by the World Bank). The non-literate population is no doubt alarming.
THE FACTOR OF GREED
Greed has crept in as a major issue in Nigerian education because most instructors are paid far less than what they deserve. Thus, the heads of these schools frequently embezzle part of the money for themselves instead of using it for the earmarked purpose. This forces lecturers to milk parents and pupils dry of funds, to survive.
HOW HAVE WE SO FAR FARED?
According to a popular online source (“Smartest People, mediocre nation – the irony of Nigeria” ; accessed on 11th September, 2022), British Nobel laureate, Dorothy Hodgkin, once noted that the University of Lagos was one of the world centres of expertise in her specialist field of chemical crystallography. Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, had the first world class computer centre in Africa. The University of Ife (now OAU), had a notable pool of expertise in nuclear physics. Our premier University of Ibadan had an international reputation as a leading centre of excellence in tropical medicine, development economics and historical sciences.
The Saudi Royal family used to frequent UCH for medical treatment in the sixties. The engineering scientist, Ayodele Awojobi, a graduate of ABU Zaria, was a rather troubled genius. He tragically died of frustration because our environment could not contain, let alone utilize, his talents. Ishaya Shuaibu Audu, pioneer Nigeria Vice-Chancellor of ABU Zaria, collected all the prizes at St. Mary’s University Medical School, London. His successor in Zaria, Iya Abubakar, was a highly talented Cambridge mathematician who became a Professor at 28 and was a notable consultant to NASA.
Alexander Animalu was a gifted MIT physicist who did work of original importance in superconductivity. His book, Intermediate Quantum Theory of Crystalline Solids, has been translated into several languages, including Russia.
Renowned mathematician Chike Obi solved Fermat’s 200-year old conjecture with pencil and paper, while the Cambridge mathematician, John Wiles, achieved same with the help of a computer working over a decade. However, after the harsh environment of the 1980s and IMF/WB structural adjustment programmes, the Ibrahim Babangida military dictatorship undertook massive budgetary cutbacks in higher education. Education started nose-diving.
THE EXODUS
Our brightest and best fled abroad. Today, Nigerian doctors, scientists and engineers are making massive contributions in diverse fields in Europe, Asia, North America and the Arab world. Philip Emeagwali won the 1989 Gordon Bell Award for his work in super-computing. Jelani Aliyu designed the first electric car for American automobile giant, General Motors. Olufunmilayo Olopede, Professor of Medicine at the University of Chicago, won a McAurthur Genius Award for her work on cancer.
Winston Soboyejo, who earned a Cambridge doctorate at 23, is a Princeton engineering professor, laurelled for his contributions to materials research. He is Chairman of the scientific Advisory Board to the Secretary-General of the United Nations. Washington University biomedical engineering professor Samuel Achilefu, received the St. Louis Award for his invention of cancer-seeing glasses that is a major advance in radiology.
Kunle Olukotun of Stanford did work of original importance on multi-processors. National Merit laureate, Omowunmi Sadik of State University of Binghamton, owns patents for biosensors technology. Many young Nigerians are also recording stellar performances at home and abroad. A Nigerian family, the Imafidons, were voted “the smartest family in Britian” in 2015.
Anne Marie Imafidon earned her Oxford Masters’ in Mathematics and Computer Science when she was only 19. Today, she sits on several corporate boards and was awarded an MBE in 2017 for services to science. Recently, Benue State University mathematician Atovigba Michael Vershima is believed to have solved the two centuries old Riemann Conjecture that has defied giants such as Gauss, Minkowski and Polya.
Another young man, Hallowed Olaoluwa, was one of a dozen “future Einstein” awarded postdoctoral fellowship by Harvard University. He completed a remarkable doctorate in mathematical physics at the University of Lagos, at age 21. While at Harvard, he aims to focus on solving problems relating to “quantum ergodicity and quantum chaos”, with applications to medical imaging and robotics. Another Unilag alumnus, Ayodele Dada, graduated with a perfect 5.0 GPA, an unprecedented feat in a Nigerian University. Victor Olalusi recently graduated with such stellar performance at the Russian Medical Research University, Moscow, and was feted the best graduate throughout the Russian Federation. Habiba Daggash, daughter of Senator Sanusi Daggash recently graduated with a starred rust in Engineering at Oxford University.
Emmanuel Ohuabunwa earned a CPA of 3.98 out of a possible 4.0 as the best overall graduate of the Ivy-League Johns Hopkins University. Stewart Hendry, Johns Hopkins Professor of Neuroscience, described the young man as having “an intellect so rare that it touches on the unique…a personality that is once-in-a-life-time”. There is also young Yemi Adesokan, postdoctoral fellow of Harvard Medical School who patented procedures for tracking spread of viral epidemics in developing countries. Ufot Ekong recently solved a 50-year mathematical riddle at Tokai – University in Japan and was voted the most outstanding graduate of the institution. He currently works as an engineer for Nissan, having pocketed two patent in his discipline.
WE ARE NO LONGER AT EASE
This is only the tip of the iceberg. If our system were not so inclement to talents, we would be celebrating a bountiful harvest of geniuses in all fields of human endeavour. This is why the correlates between our gene-pool and national development are so diametrically opposed, as the night and day. Unfortunately, the success stories mentioned above are the exception rather than the rule. This is because, we are fast becoming a failed state. We are currently miserably below the ladder of progress in the hierarchy of world economics and politics. None of our institutions, except ABUAD, the leading University in Nigeria which also situates within the leading 300 universities come near the top 500 in the World Universities League Table.
The profligacy, graft, bacchanalian and primitive acquisitive instincts of the ruling class (both military and civilian), have undoubtedly arguably contributed to the erosion of our cherished values and the consequent attendant degeneration in the educational Sector. The rot that set in has since ballooned and festered. So bad is the situation that it will not be an exaggeration to characterize it – as depicted in the title of this article – as a crisis. We are surely in a crisis situation.
HOW BAD IS THE EDUCATIONAL CRISIS?
The challenges confronting education in Nigeria are multi-faceted and well-documented. From underfunding to inclement enabling environment, cultism, “blocking”, sales of grades; and everything in between. In parts of the country (particularly in the North-East, North-West and North Central), kidnapping, armed banditry and nascent insurgency have made formal and even informal, Koranic-style (called ‘Islamiyya’) education something of a luxury, the quest for which involves risking one’s life and limb. In the reasonating words of Kenneth Maduagwu (Learning in Crisis”; https://nextierspd.com, July 21, 2022, Accessed on 1st October 2022), “the intensity of violence in Nigeria poses significant risks for school children. Several places of learning have turned to piles of ruin due to attacks by non-state armed groups. Instances are more prevalent in Nigeria’s northeast zone, where the insurgency has been well over twelve years. In the northwest and northcentral zones, banditry also poses significant threats to education due to large-scale kidnappings at places of learning. In the sourtheast zone, school activities are suspended on Mondays and other designated sit-at-home days by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). Ubiquitous terror significantly constrains school enrolment in Nigeria. The country has an out-of-school children problem, estimated at 18.5 million children. The figure is a sharp rise from 10.5 million recorded in 2021. UNICEF links the surge to northeast terrorism and banditry in the northwest and north central regions”.
To be continued…
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“An education isn’t how much you have committed to memory, or even how much you know. It’s being able to differentiate between what you know and what you don’t”. (Anatole France).
The Oracle
Dr. Solomon Ehigiator Arase CFR: The Cerebral Scholar in Police Uniform
BY Prof Mike Ozekhome SAN
In the quiet dawn of August 31, 2025, Nigeria lost a towering uniformed figure whose life was a testament to national service, unwavering dedication to duty, intellectual sagacity and an unyielding commitment to justice. Dr. Solomon Ehigiator Arase, CFR, the 18th Inspector-General of Police and former Chairman of the Nigeria Police Service Commission (PSC), was snatched by the cold hands of death at 69 after a brief illness at Cedarcrest Hospital in Abuja. His departure leaves a gaping void in the hearts of his family, colleagues, the security forces, and a nation he so diligently served with unparalleled patriotism.
Yet, in this moment of grieving and sorrowing, we must celebrate a legacy that continues to illuminate the path towards a safer, fairer and a more humane and just Nigeria. Born on June 21,1956, an Ora mother and Benin father, in Owan West Local Government Area, Edo State, Solomon Arase rose from humble beginnings, nurtured in a home that prized education and discipline very highly. His journey was one of relentless pursuit of knowledge and excellence, forged in the fires of academic rigor and practical wisdom. He earned a Bachelor’s degree in political science from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, in 1980, immersing himself in intellectual traditions that were later to shape his vision of law enforcement as a tool for social justice and equity. This foundation propelled him to further academic heights: a Bachelors degree in law from the University of Benin and a Masters degree in law (specializing in corporate management and finance) from the University of Lagos. He did not stop after these three degrees. He went on to obtain a Masters in Strategic Studies, and a Ph.D. doctorate degree in Public Law. As a Fellow of the Nigerian Defence College (fdc) and a member of prestigious bodies such as the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP), the International Bar Association (IBA), the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), and the Body of Benchers, Arase embodied a rare fusion of scholarly depth and operational prowess. His intellectual contributions extended beyond the classroom, as he authored influential books on policing, police reform, accountability and democratic security management that enriched national and global discourse.
Joining the Nigeria Police Force on December 1,1981, as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Arase’s career spanned over three decades of exemplary service across operations, investigations, administration, and intelligence. He served as Principal Staff Officer to three successive Inspectors-General of Police between 2002 and 2008, honing his strategic acumen at the highest levels. As Commissioner of Police in Akwa Ibom State, Assistant Inspector-General in charge of intelligence, and head of the Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Bureau (CIIB) , he demonstrated tactical brilliance tempered with empathy. His international engagement with the United Nations peacekeeping mission in Namibia brought a global perspectives, enriching Nigeria’s security framework with lessons in conflict management and resolution. Appointed the 18th Inspector-General of Police in April, 2015, by then President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, Arase’s brief tenure until June 21, 2016, was transformative. A reformer extraordinaire, he introduced bold initiatives that reshaped and repositioned the Nigeria Police Force. He established the Intelligence Response Team (IRT), an elite unit that tackled high-profile crimes with precision, and the Complaint Response Unit (CRU), a pioneering mechanism to address public grievances against police misconduct, including abuse, corruption, and extortion. These were not mere administrative changes but bold steps toward accountability and service-oriented policing. Arase championed community policing to foster collaboration with local communities, enhanced forensic investigation capabilities, introduced Safer Highway Patrols to bolster road safety, and prohibited intrusive searches of citizens’ phones to uphold civil liberties.
As a human rights -compliant lawyer in police uniform, Arase insisted on the police using intelligence gathering mechanisms to first investigate crimes before arresting and detaining citizens. This contrasted sharply with the earlier mantra of first detaining citizens before commencing investigations. Even in crises situation such as the Agatu Massacre in Benue state to which he was deployed to assess damages, his approach remained rooted in strict professionalism and compassion. His receipt of the National Police Medal (NPM) and the highly priced national honour of Commander of the Federal Republic (CFR) underscored the respect he commanded for these reforms and more.
Retirement did not dim Arase’s influence; it rather amplified it. Appointed Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC) in January 2023, by then President Muhammadu Buhari, he served until June 2024, promoting merit-based recruitment, transparency and holistic depoliticization of police appointments—often against entrenched interests whose toes were sorely bruised in the process. In just two months, he fostered harmonious relations between the PSC and the Nigeria Police Force, cleared pending disciplinary matters to unblock career progressions, and oversaw fair promotion interviews while warning against corruption. Post-retirement, Arase, though retired, was not tired. He lunched into legal practice, security consultancy for the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) and the European Centre for Electoral Support. He also contributed to international efforts such as the UN Committee on the Prevention of Torture in Geneva. He chaired a task force to revise the anti-community development association laws in Edo State and served as National Legal Adviser to the Alumni Association of the National Defence College (AANDEC). His work with the Human Rights Centre at the University of Oslo and presidential committees on police reform cemented his status as a global advocate for democratic security.
Beyond his professional achievements, Arase’s heart beat for the marginalized. Through the Solomon Ehigiator Arase Foundation (SEAF), he invested in Nigeria’s future by awarding scholarships to 29 outstanding students in 2025 alone, focusing on fields such as medicine, engineering, and criminology, with special emphasis on children of fallen police officers and youth from underserved communities. This was not mere philanthropy but a profound act of legacy-building, reflecting his deep belief that true security begins with education and empowerment. In a nation grappling with inequality, SEAF stood as a beacon of hope, nurturing the next generation of leaders to carry forward his values of integrity, service, and excellence. Dr. Solomon Ehigiator Arase was more than a police officer; he was a patriot, scholar, transformer, and healer of societal wounds. His reforms built bridges of understanding between authority and trust. His policies safeguarded human dignity, while his foundation whispered assurance that every citizen’s dream matters. As President Bola Tinubu aptly noted in his tribute, Nigeria will miss his “experience and contributions,” a sentiment shared and echoed across divides by governors, statesmen and women, IGP Kayode Egbetokun and countless others.
To his beloved family—his wife, children, including Solomon Arase Jr (my mentee) and loved ones—I extend my deepest condolences. I say to you: your loss is our collective grief; yet his spirit endures in the many lives he touched. Today, we do not merely mourn a man who held office; we honour a visionary whose life was a tapestry of integrity, deep intellect and committed service to his fatherland. Dr. Arase taught us that true leadership is measured not by rank, epaulets and decorations, but by the lives touched and uplifted, the systems reformed and the hope kindled. His legacy blooms in the CRU that gave voice to the voiceless; the scholarships that lifted dreams from obscurity; and the reforms that mended fractured trust and dashed hopes. May Dr. Solomon Ehigiator Arase rest in perfect peace, and may his life inspire us to build the just, equitable society he envisioned and worked so hard to realise.
Adieu, Ehigiator. Goodbye Solomon, the man who possessed Solomonic wisdom in tons. Fareware Arase. I can authoritatively accord you with the reasonating words of Julius Caesar after his swift victory against Asia Minor in 47 BC, vini vidi vici ( you came, you saw, you conquered). Yes, you came, you served and you illuminated dark crevices for all to follow.
