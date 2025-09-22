Connect with us

You Can't Probe Me, Ibas Dares Rivers Assembly

2 days ago

The immediate past Rivers State Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd.) has slammed the Rivers State House of Assembly following the lawmakers’ move to look into the books regarding expenditure during the six months of emergency rule.

Governor Siminalayi Fubara took over from Ibas on September 17, after President Bola Tinubu lifted the emergency rule.

The Assembly, led by Speaker Martin Amaewhule, during its first plenary after resumption, resolved to investigate financial transactions carried out during the period.

The lawmakers noted their intention “to explore the process of knowing what transpired during the emergency rule with regard to spending from the consolidated revenue fund for the award of contracts and other expenditure.”

Reacting, Ibas through his Senior Special Adviser on Media, Hector Igbikiowubu argued that the Assembly had no authority to investigate him, as they did not appoint him.

According to the former Rivers administrator, the probe was effectively a challenge to the President, who appointed him, and the National Assembly, which supervised his tenure.

He, however, dismissed their resolve as “commentary,” describing any probe against the former administrator as futile.

He said: When you say they were going to probe the tenure of the administrator, was it the Assembly that appointed the administrator?

You see, the point to note is that commentary is free. You can’t stop people from running commentary. The House of Assembly has been on break for a very long time, and you will appreciate that they have not been able to discharge their functions for such a long time.

“Now that they have resumed, they have to make an effort to carry out their functions. So, it will seem their right to probe what has gone wrong in the state. Nobody can stop the lawmakers from carrying out a probe of what they perceive to be their functions within the State.

But like I asked earlier, were they the ones that appointed the administrator? So, if you didn’t appoint the administrator, it goes to reason that you have certain limitations. When you also realise that the administrator was appointed by the President, it goes without reason that the administrator acted for and on behalf of the President.”

“When you also reason that the administrator was supervised by the National Assembly, it goes without reason that when you decide to probe the administrator, you’re invariably saying that you will be probing the administrator and the National Assembly.

“So, I wish them good luck with their plan and their probe. But you and I know that such an enterprise amounts to a fool’s errand.”

Billionaire Businessman Olorogun Oskar Ibru is Dead

10 hours ago

September 24, 2025

Billionaire industrialist and Ibru Organisation chairman, Olorogun Oskar Ibru, dies at 67 after brief illness, family confirms.Olorogun Oskar Ibru, billionaire industrialist and chairman of the Ibru Organisation, has died at the age of 67.

His family revealed that he passed away after a brief illness. No further details were provided regarding the circumstances of his death.

A central figure in Nigeria’s corporate landscape, Ibru was the most prominent heirs of the Ibru dynasty. He played a pivotal role in sustaining and expanding the vast family conglomerate established by his late father, Olorogun Michael Ibru, with key interests spanning shipping, oil and gas, real estate, and commerce.

Regarded as both a visionary businessman and custodian of his family’s legacy, Oskar Ibru carried forward the entrepreneurial spirit that made the Ibru Organisation one of Nigeria’s most recognisable corporate brands. Under his leadership, the group not only remained a source of jobs and wealth creation but also supported philanthropic and cultural initiatives.

His death marks another painful moment for the Ibru family, coming years after the passing of its patriarch, Michael Ibru, in 2016. Funeral arrangements are expected to be announced in the coming days.

Gov Sanwo-Olu Celebrates First Lady at 65

4 days ago

September 21, 2025

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has celebrated Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, as she clocks 65, describing her as a “compassionate and strong-willed” leader whose influence continues to resonate across the country.

In a congratulatory message issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Gboyega Akosile, Sanwo-Olu, on Sunday, praised Tinubu for her contributions to public service both in Lagos and nationally, noting her record as Lagos First Lady for eight years and as a three-term senator.

“On behalf of my adorable wife, Ibijoke, the government and the entire people of Lagos State, I heartily congratulate Senator Oluremi Tinubu, Nigeria’s First Lady and the wife of our leader and President, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on the occasion of her 65th birthday,” the governor said.

He lauded her work through the Renewed Hope Initiative, a pet project of the First Lady, which he said has touched millions of lives since President Bola Tinubu assumed office in May 2023.

According to him, Senator Tinubu has demonstrated a strong commitment to improving the lives of women and children, spearheading empowerment programmes and philanthropic projects across the country.

“Senator Oluremi Tinubu is a great ambassador of our dear State. She has served the State passionately as First Lady for eight years and as a member of the Upper Chamber of the National Assembly for three consecutive terms without any blemish,” Sanwo-Olu said.

“We are proud of her achievements in both private and public offices. Her contributions to the development of both Lagos and Nigeria are commendable.

“We celebrate Senator Oluremi Tinubu today and always for her kindness, advocacy for social justice, and philanthropic endeavours,” the release further read.

The governor described the First Lady as “our Amazon” and prayed for her continued strength and good health.

“As our Amazon, Senator Oluremi Tinubu turns 65, I pray for God’s continued guidance and good health for her.

“God will give her more strength and grace to render more service to humanity and our dear country, Nigeria,” he prayed.

Deputy Speaker Kalu Felicitates with First Lady, Oluremi on 65th Birthday

4 days ago

September 21, 2025

The Deputy Speaker House of Representatives, Dr Benjamin Kalu, has congratulated the First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu on the occasion of her 65th birthday, September 21, 2025.

‎Mr Kalu in a congratulatory message described the First Lady as an inspiration to women, a compassionate leader, and strong pillar of support for President Bola Tinubu.

‎The Deputy Speaker noted the First Lady’s passion for youth and women empowerment, saying she has demonstrated that through her numerous pet projects.

‎The Deputy Speaker commended the First Lady for throwing her weight behind the reserved seats bill which seeks to address and overcome gender disparities and ensure women’s inclusion in governance.

‎‎”I heartily congratulate Senator Oluremi Tinubu, the wife our President and leader, His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, GCFR on the occasion of her 65th birthday. Sen Oluremi is a passionate and kindhearted leader who has dedicated her life to selfless service to our dear nation in different capacities both in private and public service.

‎”I commend her relentless advocacy for the advancement and well-being of the girl child, as well as her unwavering commitment to promoting education for children, women, and the less privileged. The parliament is proud of her achievements during her time in the Senate, and I urge her to continue setting examples for women in leadership and governance. Happy Birthday your Excellency and many happy returns. Congratulations.” The speaker noted.

‎While urging the First Lady to continue setting examples for women in leadership and governance, Dr Kalu prayed for continued God’s guidance and good health for Senator Tinubu.

