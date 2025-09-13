Opinion
Zero to Global Impact: Unleashing Latent Potential in People, Organizations and Nations
By Tolulope A. Adegoke PhD
“Don’t ever say somebody is useless. You are not even insulting the person; you are insulting the God that created the person” – Prof. Chris Imafidon
Introduction: A Paradigm of Possibility
In a world relentlessly focused on measurable outcomes and established success, the concept of “Zero” is often tragically misconstrued as an endpoint—a symbol of absence, failure, or irrelevance. This article dismantles that limiting belief and presents a transformative paradigm: Zero is not a void but a vortex of potential; it is the genesis of greatness for individuals, the foundation of innovation for corporations, and the starting point for national transformation. By understanding and applying the principles of empowerment, we can systematically convert latent potential into tangible global impact.
The Bet That Redefined Potential: A Lesson for Leaders
The anecdote of the monumental wager between Professor Chris Imafidon, a Nigerian-born Oxford academic, and former British Prime Minister David Cameron is more than a fascinating story; it is a masterclass in leadership and belief. Professor Imafidon’s daughter had achieved the extraordinary—passing the UK’s General Certificate of Secondary Education (GCSE) at the mere age of six, a feat typically accomplished by teenagers.
While Prime Minister Cameron attributed this brilliance to genetic fortune, Imafidon presented a radically different thesis: greatness is not born, it is built. To prove his point, he made an audacious proposal. He would take the lowest-performing students from the most challenged schools in the United Kingdom and, within just nine months, catalyze a metamorphosis that would defy all expectations. The stakes? A symbolic $25 million bet.
The result was nothing short of miraculous. Within the stipulated period, these students, previously labeled as lost causes, were transformed into high-achieving, confident scholars. This was not magic; it was methodology. This single case study offers a powerful blueprint for Corporates seeking to maximize human capital and for Nations aiming to overhaul their educational and workforce development systems.
The Core Philosophy: Dismantling the Myth of “Uselessness”
Professor Imafidon’s philosophy, rooted in both profound respect and pragmatic wisdom, provides the foundational principle for this transformation:
“Don’t ever say somebody is useless. You are not even insulting the person; you are insulting the God that created the person.”
This statement transcends mere sentimentality. It establishes a core tenet for human development: every individual possesses inherent, God-given value and latent capacity. The work of psychologists and educators supports this, affirming that every child enters the world as a tabula rasa—a blank slate eager to be inscribed with knowledge, skills, and vision. The divergence in human achievement is not predetermined but is primarily a function of access to nurturing environments, strategic mentorship, and empowering resources.
This principle directly challenges Corporates to reevaluate their talent management strategies. How many employees are sidelined or underutilized due to preconceived limitations? It urges Nations to reconsider national policies that write off entire demographics or regions as unproductive. The shift from a fixed mindset to a growth mindset is the first critical step from Zero to Impact.
Deconstructing Zero: The Pregnant Number
To reframe our understanding, we must deconstruct the mathematical and metaphorical essence of Zero.
· Zero is not Nothingness; it is Potential. Nothingness implies a permanent void. Zero, however, is a dynamic, feminine number—pregnant with multiplicative power. Place a zero after any digit, and its value increases tenfold. Empower zero with the right integer—a vision, a skill, an investment—and it generates exponential value, capable of reproducing greater numbers towards infinity.
· Zero represents a Beginning, not an End. It is the point of conception where powerful ideas are seeded. Every monumental global enterprise, every world-changing innovation, began as a ‘zero’—a mere idea in someone’s mind with no physical assets to its name.
This conceptual framework is vital for:
· Individuals who feel overlooked or undervalued. You are not a non-entity; you are a vessel of unactualized potential. Your current state is merely the starting point of your journey, not the final destination.
· Corporates launching new ventures or R&D projects. These initiatives often start with zero revenue and uncertain outcomes, but with the right “additions” of capital, talent, and strategy, they can become market-leading innovations.
· Nations fostering entrepreneurship and economic development. A nation’s most valuable resource is not its natural reserves but its human capital. Investing in citizens, even those from “zero” backgrounds, can yield an infinite return on investment for the national economy.
The Imperative of Empowerment: A Multi-Stakeholder Responsibility
The journey from Zero to Hero is not a solitary one. It requires a conscious and strategic ecosystem of empowerment.
1. For Individuals: The Power of Self-Actualization
The story of biblical Jabez, who prayed to be freed from his label of pain and obscurity, is a timeless example. The first step is a personal decision to reject externally imposed labels. This must be followed by a relentless pursuit of empowerment through knowledge acquisition, skill development, and strategic networking. As exemplified by legends like Nikola Tesla, Chief (Dr.) Mike Adenuga, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Mr. Femi Otedola, Dr. Adedeji Adeleke, Chief Dele Momodu, Strive Masiyiwa, among others; the path requires resilience, continuous learning, and the flexibility to endure the demanding process of transformation.
2. For Corporates: The Strategic Nurture of Human Capital
The corporate world is often quick to promote star performers while sidelining or exiting underperformers. The Imafidon model presents a more innovative and ultimately profitable approach: invest in your zeros.
· Leadership’s Role: Managers must shift from being critics to coaches. This involves identifying latent strengths, providing constructive corrections, and offering targeted training and mentorship programs.
· Cultural Shift: Foster a culture that values potential as much as performance. Create systems that allow employees to experiment, learn from failures, and pivot. The story of Gary Lineker, whose teachers dismissed his football dreams, is a cautionary tale against premature judgment in any organization.
· Return on Investment: An empowered employee transitions from a cost center to a value creator, driving innovation, enhancing productivity, and fostering fierce loyalty. The cost of recruitment and onboarding far exceeds the investment in developing existing talent.
3. For Nations: Building Policy Frameworks for Inclusive Growth
Nations are the ultimate macrocosm of this principle. A country’s progress is directly linked to its ability to harness the potential of all its citizens.
· Educational Reformation: Move away from systems that merely identify top performers. Implement policies, like Professor Imafidon’s scholarship for underperformers that are designed to identify and uplift those at the bottom of the academic ladder.
· Economic Inclusion: Create enabling environments for entrepreneurs and small businesses—the engines of most economies that almost always start from zero. This includes access to funding, mentorship, and infrastructure.
· National Mindset: Leaders must communicate a narrative of collective potential, championing stories of transformation and fostering a national ethos that believes in the possibility of change for every citizen, regardless of their starting point.
Divine Blueprint: Lessons from the Ultimate Creator
The supreme example of transforming zero into a global impact is found in the Genesis creation narrative: “And the Lord God formed man from the dust of the ground, and breathed into his nostrils the breath of life; and man became a living being.”
God did not view the dust of the earth (a quintessential zero) as worthless. He saw its infinite potential. The process involved two critical phases:
1. Forming: Structuring and shaping the raw material with intention and design.
2. Empowering: Infusing it with the divine “breath”—the spirit of life, capability, and purpose.
This is the exact blueprint for Peoples, Corporates, and Nations to emulate: First, structure your raw materials (people, ideas, and resources) with strategic intent. Then, empower them with the necessary “breath”—investment, education, technology, and belief.
Conclusion: A Call to Conscious Creation
The power of Zero is the power of genesis. It is the unwavering belief that within every individual, every nascent idea, and every developing nation lies the seed of greatness. The journey from Zero to Global Impact is not a mystery; it is a methodology.
It begins with a shift in perception—seeing not what is, but what could be. It is sustained by a commitment to empowerment—the strategic addition of knowledge, resources, and belief. And it culminates in transformation—the unleashing of potential that blesses the individual, propels the corporation, and transforms the nation.
Let us then, as leaders of our own lives, of our organizations, and of our countries, refuse to write anyone or any idea off. Let us choose instead to see the divine potential in the dust. Let us commit to the deliberate and sacred work of empowerment, and in doing so, unlock the infinite possibilities that lie between Zero and Global Impact.
Dr. Tolulope A. Adegoke, AMBP-UN is a Recipient of the Nigerian Role Models Award (2024), and a Distinguished Ambassador For World Peace (AMBP-UN).
Opinion
Quo Vadis: Natasha vs The Senate: Individual vs Institution
By Prof Mike Ozekhome SAN
Introduction
The ongoing drama in Nigeria concerning the Senate and Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has once again spotlighted the uneasy intersection of law, politics, and institutional power. At its centre stands Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, the outspoken lawmaker representing Kogi Central, whose suspension has since become more than an internal disciplinary matter. Yes, it has become a test case for the limits of legislative authority, the sanctity of judicial process, and the huge price of dissent in a chamber often accused of jealously guarding its own with unflinching zeal. How come it now strips one of its own naked in the public domain? What are the issues?
Discipline or Oppression?
What began in March as a disciplinary sanction for alleged insubordination has now spiraled into a serious constitutional standoff. Six months on, the lawmaker had expected to reclaim her seat with the effluxion of her suspension period only to be met with an official communication from the Acting Clerk of the National Assembly reminding her that her fate hangs not in the will of her suffering constituents, nor even in the resolutions of her colleagues, but in the hands of the appellate court to which both parties had submitted their grievances. The letter effectively extends her political exile and underscores the Senate’s insistence that its authority remains unbent, even in the face of legal challenge and public outcry.
She believes the Senate Institution is being deployed for personal aggrandisement by the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio.
However, beneath the procedural veneer lies a deeper contest: a narrative of alleged political victimization; a clash of huge egos at the highest level of the legislature; and a senator’s insistent claim that her punishment is nothing but a retaliation for daring to accuse the Senate President of misconduct.
More so, her suspension, initially framed as punishment for “insubordination,” has evolved far beyond an internal disciplinary quarrel. It has since graduated into the theatre of a broader conflict. It has become one that pits the autonomy of a legislator to act on behalf of her constituents against the authority of the legislative red chamber. By extension, this involves the rights of an elected representative and her constituents against the collective power of the institution that claims to regulate her.
The case is Sub judice, yes, but is that all?
Natasha’s suspension is being challenged in court both in appeals and cross-appeals. This makes it sub judice. The doctrine of sub judice is one of those subtle rules that sits quietly in the background of the law until a controversy erupts, and suddenly it takes centre stage.
Literally meaning “under a judge,” the rule simply insists that when a matter is before a competent court, the parties (and indeed the public) must exercise restraint. No parallel tribunal should decide the same issue. No authority should prejudice the outcome. No commentary should undermine the court’s ability to do justice. It is a rule of deference, born of the recognition that the courtroom must remain the final and undisturbed arena for resolving disputes.
In Nigeria, the courts have applied this doctrine in two principal ways. See Governor of Lagos v. Ojukwu (1986) 1 NWLR (Pt 18) 621First, by discouraging the multiplicity of suits; i.e the tendency to file the same matter in different courts in search of a favourable judgment. The Supreme Court, as far back as in the case of Okorodudu v. Okoromadu (1977) LPELR-2495(SC), frowned upon this abuse, declaring it an affront to judicial integrity.
Second, the doctrine of sub judice has been used to curb prejudicial commentary. In Bello v. Attorney-General of Lagos State (2006) LPELR-7585(CA), the intermediate court stressed that comments capable of influencing or pre-empting a court’s decision could amount to contempt. Thus, the rule is meant to preserve fairness, protect litigants, and uphold the dignity of the bench. It was never meant to overreach or punish a citizen unduly.
Yet, like every principle of law, sub judice can be and appears in the Natasha case to have been stretched beyond its natural contours. And when that happens, it morphs from a shield of justice into a sword of suppression. This is what looms large in the case of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan. The Senate insists that because her case is pending at the Court of Appeal, she must remain suspended until judgment is delivered, notwithstanding that even its own suspension time of six months has expired. In other words, the pendency of her suit is not treated as a shield and reason for restraint on their part, but as a weapon and justification to extend her punishment. What was designed as a fence to keep justice safe is now being used as a whip to keep a legislator silent and at bay.
The problem with this posture is that it profoundly challenges decency and morality. An example: Imagine a tenant who challenges his landlord’s eviction notice in court. While the matter is being heard, the landlord bolts the house and imperiously declares: “Because this case is in court, you must stay outside; you cannot re-enter until the judge decides.” Though the man has not yet been adjudged guilty of insubordination or trespass, he is already dispossessed, punished, not by law, but by an oppressive process. He is made to suffer the very penalty he is contesting, long before the court can speak. This is precisely the danger when sub judice is invoked not to protect the legal process, but to prolong exclusion.
Where lies the fate of the innocent Kogi constituents?
At the very heart of this controversy lies not simply the fate of one senator, but the voice of an entire constituency, Kogi Central (one-third of Kogi State). Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan was not self-appointed to the Red Chamber; she was chosen and voted for by the people of Kogi Central through the instrumentality of the ballot, the most sacred covenant between citizen and state in a democracy. The ballot represents the will of the people. The Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), (the 1999 Constitution) vests legislative power in the National Assembly (NASS); and that power is exercised through representatives elected by constituencies across the federation. To suspend a senator is, in effect, to suspend the constitutional voice of her people.
But herein lies the paradox: the Senate insists that the matter is sub judice, that until the Court of Appeal rules, Natasha must remain in political limbo. But what of the people whose collective will she embodies? Does litigation strip them of their right to be represented in the national discourse? Can the judicial pendency of one woman’s grievance become the silencing of hundreds of thousands of constituents? If democracy is truly government of the people, by the people, and for the people, (as Abraham Lincoln: once enthused at his Gettysburg speech on November 18, 1863), then the punishment of Natasha is not hers alone. It is the disenfranchisement of a whole Kogi Central, the people who invested their hope in her.
The courts have often reminded us that representation is not ornamental but substantive. In INEC v. Musa (2003) 3 NWLR (Pt. 806) 72, the Supreme Court underscored that political rights flow directly from the Constitution and cannot be lightly abridged. Likewise, in Amaechi v. INEC (2008) 5 NWLR (Pt. 1080) 227, the court went further, declaring that the electorate’s mandate is paramount, and even political parties must bow before it. If the judiciary itself recognizes that the will of the people is superior to procedural technicalities of political parties, why then should the Senate, an institution that exists only because constituencies exist, act as though it can silence a district with the stroke of a gavel?
The mandate belongs not to Natasha as an individual, but to her people. In the case of THE SPEAKER BAUCHI HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY v. Hon. RIFKATU SAMSON DANNA (2017) 49 WRN 52, the Court of Appeal dismissed an appeal filed against the judgement of a Bauchi State High Court in respect of the illegal suspension of Honourable Rifkatu Danna. The intermediate court held that the suspension of the legislator constituted a breach of the right of the Bogoro Constituency to be represented by her in the state House of Assembly. The court equally held that the decision of the House to withhold the salaries and allowances of the legislator was illegal as she was not an employee but an elected member of the Bauchi State of Assembly. By extrapolation, Natasha is not an employee of the Senate, but one of the 109 Senators.
Senator Natasha is nothing but a vessel, a custodian and a courier of their collective voice and will. Her exclusion from plenary sessions, committees, motions and votes translates to the silencing of that constituency in every matter of her State and national importance. Whether the subject is the budget, constitutional amendments, or motions affecting infrastructure, security and welfare, Kogi Central is conspicuously absent; not by choice, but by institutional fiat. This is not discipline; it is disenfranchisement. This is building strong men; not strong institutions.
It must also be remembered that suspension, as a tool of internal discipline, cannot override the express provisions of the 1999 Constitution. Section 14(2)(a) declares that “sovereignty belongs to the people of Nigeria from whom government through this Constitution derives all its powers and authority.” Section 68 further details the circumstances under which a legislator may lose his or her seat, viz: defection, conviction, resignation, or recall by constituents. Nowhere does the Constitution contemplate indefinite suspension as a legitimate means of punishing an erring Legislator. That amounts to complete removal from her seat.
To allow this is to create a new unknown ground for disqualification outside the clear provisions of the supreme law of the land. That, in itself, is unconstitutional. The Senate may argue that internal discipline is necessary to preserve order and decorum. True. But discipline that frontally attacks the Constitution (fons et origo) and silences an entire constituency crosses from order into chaos and usurpation. The Senate institution is not greater than the Constitution that birthed it. A tail cannot wag the dog, its owner. And while Natasha may be one senator, she embodies a district. She is the alter ego of a people, a mandate that cannot be muted under the guise of procedure.
Conclusion
In the final analysis, Natasha v. The Senate is not merely a skirmish over parliamentary decorum; it is more a referendum on the very heart and soul of democratic representation. The Senate may insist on its authority to discipline; but then authority without restraint becomes tyranny. Senator Natasha may appear as one woman locked in combat with a towering institution, yet behind her stands the invisible multitude whose mandate she bears. To gag and muzzle her is to censor them; to suspend her indefinitely is to suspend their sovereignty indefinitely.
The doctrine of sub judice may counsel caution, but it cannot annul the clear provisions of the Constitution. The doctrine may preserve the status quo, but it cannot legitimise disenfranchisement. Between the rights of one senator and the prerogatives of the Senate lies a higher truth: sovereignty belongs to the people, and no institution is licensed to mute their voice.
Thus, the question is not whether Natasha has erred in conduct, but whether an institution sworn to protect democracy can justify punishing an entire constituency in the name of procedure. History’s verdict on such struggles is always the same: the individual may falter, but the people’s will endures forever. It is therefore imperative to state that the institution that forgets its source of legitimacy courts its own decay if not extinction.
In this contest of one against many, an individual versus an institution the brilliance of democracy shines in the reminder that no chamber, however august, is greater than the people whose breath gives it life. The crucial question: what does the Senate lose by recalling Natasha whose six months suspension it imposed has elapsed? The answer to this question unlocks the truth. The answer is NOTHING. It is a matter of conscience – “an open wound; only truth can heal” (Utman Dan Fodio).
Opinion
Appraising Wike: A Candid Political Prognosis
By Mobolaji Sanusi
Nyesom Wike has firmly emerged as a celebrated power broker under the current political dispensation. From historical records, he didn’t just arrive at this destination without fighting battles. Some he won by sheer providential interventions, others with unbridled political resilience. But one thing is clear, he has, within the past ten years, established himself as a political warlord with a big war chest and vast connections in the right places.
There are several instances to buttress these assertions. For example, his reelection as his home state’s local government chairman, after serving his first term was guaranteed by the accidental meeting and intervention that had a touch of providence of then governor, Dr. Peter Odili, who vetoed the truncation of his second term candidacy for Obio-Akpor Local Government Area when his name was almost removed from the list.
Later, he moved to join the tortuous battle for the restoration of Rotimi Amaechi’s governorship ticket and after the Apex Court’s miracle verdict that proclaimed him governor, Amaechi compensated him because of his committed roles in his ascension struggles by appointing him as his Chief of Staff. And when they fell apart, he meandered his way to emerge as a minister of the federal republic of Nigeria under the administration of President Goodluck Jonathan. He used the opportunity of that position to successfully launch the battle to succeed Amaechi as governor and ruled the state for two terms of eight years.
In Abuja, he battled the Abuja mafia that saw him as attempting to unsettle the progress-retarding status quo ante cartel in the FCT. While slugging it out with the cartel, his installed successor in his home state, Fubara, was fomenting the battle for political independence which Wike wasn’t ready to give.
As a man who is used to fighting battles, even at the shortest notice, he fought Fubara to sustain his domestic political survival and to preserve his inexorably rising political profile in Abuja. In the end, he taught Fubara a great lesson by not only making the state ungovernable for him but in also stimulating a volatile political environment through his foot soldiers on ground that led to the imposition of an emergency rule in Rivers. With emergency rule in place, the contentious local government elections conducted by Fubara was annulled, in supposed obedience to the apex court’s judgment.
Finally last Saturday, a fresh local government election conducted in the twenty-three local governments in the state returned Wike as the indisputable godfather of Rivers State politics. The exercise adjudged by observers to be peaceful, surprisingly saw the All Progressives Congress(APC) won twenty councils while the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state of which Wike is a member, won a paltry three council areas.
Wike, with his delicate hybrid brand of politics, is now firmly in control of the grassroots across Rivers state.
The FCT minister can henceforth reassert his authority over APC and PDP machineries and also be in-charge of the local councils’ chairmen, councillors and more importantly, grassroots mobilisation. He is strategically brainy enough to rename his group after the president’s political shibboleth: Renewed Hope Agenda bloc. By this nomenclature, his loyal tendencies in both APC and PDP are now firmly under his influence ahead of the 2027 general election. Effectively now, Wike, not Fubara, when the emergency rule is lifted, will dictate the modus of delegates’ selection and equally who gets what ticket in the upcoming and subsequent primaries. His national political influence as a strong south-south leader is now gradually, if not already solidified.
A subregional powerbroker in Wike, if he manages his affairs well, is now in the making. He can now consolidate his networks and loyalty base as a trusted ally of the president. But for how long can Wike play the president’s game? Except he decides to commit self-inflicted political suicide, his loyalty to the president cannot falter between now and 2027. Again. Would he have helped our current president if Atiku had picked him as his running mate in late 2022? After 2027, especially if Wike is not reappointed or that his FCT portfolio, which today stands unlikely, is changed, won’t his current disposition to the president change?
By 2031, ceteris paribus, apologies to the economists, when the president would have finished his second term in office, won’t Wike turn against him if he thinks political calculations preferred by the president are not favourable to his aspirations?
Yours sincerely is asking these questions because of the cautionary aphorism of that Chinese philosopher that championed personal and governmental morality, Confucius when he said: “The man who asks a question is a fool for a minute. The man who does not ask is a fool for life.” Because l do not want to be a fool for life in view of Wike’s antecedents in actions and words, which are not favourable to the president and even the APC that is the central government party. His 2022/23 actions and uttered words most especially, lacked political integrity and character.
Barrister Wike spewed out statements and put up conducts against the president and his party that should make a right thinking person ponder on whether his seeming current “absolute political loyalty to the president” is not something fleeting and for his current political survival? In our assessments of persons, Frank Herbert admonished us to ask: “Do actions agree with words? There’s your measure of reliability. Never confine yourself to the words.”
For a concise juxtaposition, past and present actions and words should be used if we’re desirous of arriving at an empirically appropriate conclusions on the FCT minister.
Wike was once caught on camera espousing denigrative statements on our president and APC: Lets highlight two instances and the first being where he alluded to one of our dear president’s campaign statements; he derisively enthused: “I heard people declaring for APC saying that they want to continue the good job of Mr President (Buhari). Is it the good job of people dying everyday? Is it the good job of naira falling everyday? I feel so ashamed that we have gotten to the level of sycophancy. Where people will come and say they want to continue the good job of Buhari….What is the good job of Buhari? Is hunger the good job? Is poverty and insecurity the good job? Or the economy falling the good job? It’s such a shameful thing. I can’t believe that someone will come out in today’s Nigeria and say I want to continue where Buhari has stopped.”
The second being at a point in time when asked if he’ll leave PDP for APC: He sarcastically declared: “Leave for where? I presently have malaria that can be treated easily and I will go and look for cancer that will kill me immediately?….Is the APC a party? A party that has killed Nigerians? No way, I can’t leave the PDP for such a party. Any fight we engage in the PDP is inside the PDP and that is where I will fight. If they like, they injure me there or I injure them but I won’t ever run away. Though I know they cannot injure me….That is where we will fight our fight but to leave the PDP that has common malaria for the APC that has cancer, no, it can’t happen.”
Who knows what Wike will say about our current president if they developed strained political relationships somewhere along the line? If for nothing, we have seen and heard words and dispositions of Wike to some of his past political benefactors including Dr Peter Odili, Dr & Mrs Goodluck Jonathan, Rotimi Amaechi and others.
Yours sincerely is only just being futuristically cautious by drawing our dear president’s attention to what a politically cantankerous Wike could do, after all, Wolfgang Schauble once said that “reliability is the precondition for trust.” Also, Confucius’ disdain for unreliable people under whatever guise is unsparing when he referred to them as “utterly useless.”
It is necessary to point out that this piece is not out to denigrate Wike who is widely seen, acknowledged and justly celebrated as “Mr Projects” during his 8-year tenure as governor of Rivers State. The same commendable template of projects’ initiatives, he has been implementing in the FCT infrastructural turnaround, as its hardworking minister.
Most times, habits develop into character and following from this, the reliability of Wike’s political character is somehow questionable and to protect our President, this necessitates the need to advert our minds to this detrimental political temperament of Wike and to prepare an antidote for curtailing him when the time comes.
Besides the aforementioned, ride on the presidential beloved Barrister Nyesom Wike, the Mr Projects of the FCT.
Sanusi, former LASAA MD/CEO, is a managerial psychologist and currently the managing partner of AMS RELIABLE SOLICITORS
Opinion
The Activation Imperative: Unlocking Your Latent Potential for Global Impact
By Tolulope A. Adegoke, PhD
A disciplined framework for moving from revelation to application and forging a legacy that endures.
“Do you want to know who you are? Don’t ask. Act! Action will delineate and define you,” – Thomas Jefferson
Across boardrooms, government halls, and social enterprises worldwide, a common challenge persists: the gap between insight and execution. Leaders everywhere possess vision, yet many struggle to fully activate their potential and that of their organizations. This journey culminates not in passive understanding, but in a conscious decision to bridge that gap. You are now equipped with a new perspective on your ambitions and a clearer understanding of your innate capabilities. You stand at the precipice of impact, poised to become the architect of your narrative. The critical next step is the activation of this potential.
The insights you’ve gained are intellectual blueprints; their value is realized only through execution. It is through disciplined action that challenges are conquered and future success is built.
The Encryption of Greatness Within
Every tool for your success is already within you—encoded into your unique matrix of potential, passion, and personality. This is a foundational truth in a world that often pushes us to seek external validation.
A Discussion for Global Leaders: The Myth of the “Ready-Made” Leader
International media often portrays leaders as finished products, emerging fully formed. This creates an immense pressure to have all the answers. However, from Silicon Valley to Singapore, the most effective leaders understand that their core strength lies not in omniscience, but in their ability to access and deploy their latent capacities—resilience, empathy, strategic creativity—in response to novel challenges. The volatility of the global market is not a barrier to your potential; it is the very training ground that forces it to the surface.
Reframe your challenges: the storms that threaten your progress are not obstacles but essential training. They are the pressure that forges diamonds and the resistance that builds strength. These are the forces designed to unlock your latent endowments, compelling you to tap into reservoirs of resilience and creativity you never knew you possessed.
The Synergy of Guidance and Discipline
Discerning purpose often requires higher guidance—that intuitive compass providing direction. However, clarity of assignment does not negate the necessity of human effort; it demands it.
Your role is to actively commit to this process of activation and continuous improvement. This disciplined partnership between insight and action is your safeguard against unfulfilled potential. It is the difference between a life of vibrant impact and one of quiet observation.
The P.A.C.T. Framework for Activation: A Global Leader’s Guide
To translate potential into tangible impact, leaders require a structured approach. We call this the P.A.C.T. framework—a universal tool for action-oriented leadership.
· P: Prioritize Ruthlessly. Global leaders are bombarded with opportunities and crises. Activation requires focusing your energy on the one or two key areas where your unique potential can generate the highest ROI for your mission. Ask: “What can only I do?” and delegate or discard the rest.
· A: Architect Micro-Actions. A grand vision can be paralyzing. Break down your “blueprints for action” into small, daily, non-negotiable actions. Whether it’s a 15-minute strategic thinking session or one crucial conversation, these micro-actions build the momentum of activation.
· C: Cultivate a Feedback Ecosystem. Potential is honed through feedback. Proactively build a diverse circle of trusted advisors—from different industries, cultures, and age groups—who can provide candid insights on your progress and blind spots. This moves activation from a solitary pursuit to a collaborative refinement process.
· T: Track and Iterate. What gets measured gets managed. Define clear, measurable metrics for your activation journey. This isn’t just about KPIs; it’s about tracking growth in influence, effectiveness, and personal fulfillment. Regularly review your progress and be prepared to iterate your approach.
Timeless Principles for Enduring Impact
Beyond the framework, internalize these principles to guide your leadership and daily decisions:
1. Potential Demands Expression: Extraordinary talent is functionally inert until it is courageously applied. It is a seed—full of potential, yet valueless until planted in the fertile ground of action.
2. Identity is Forged in Action: Your value is not defined by what you possess, but by what you do with what you have. You harness your gifts for impact through consistent application.
3. Purpose is Your Strategic Anchor: You are not merely skilled; you are called to a specific mission. Every seed of potential is curated for a purpose that transcends personal ambition and serves a greater whole.
4. Deliver Value, Not Just Vision: The global landscape has a surplus of ideas. What it requires are solutions and tangible breakthroughs. Your mandate is to understand your calling and deliver your gifts through positive, measurable impacts on lives, organizations, and systems.
5. Cultivate Excellence to Build Legacy: Cultivated gifts lead to excellence. Excellence attracts success. Success, when rooted in purpose, blossoms into greatness—a greatness that endures, inspires generations, and etches your contribution into history.
Overcoming the Universal Barriers to Activation
Every leader faces common barriers. Recognizing them is the first step to overcoming them:
· The Perfectionism Paradigm: Waiting for perfect conditions is the enemy of activation. Embrace “progressive excellence”—launch, learn, and improve.
· The Tyranny of the Urgent: Operational fires constantly consume strategic time. Guard your activation time as your most valuable, non-renewable resource.
· Cross-Cultural Hesitation: Leaders operating globally may fear missteps. Anchor yourself in your core purpose while remaining agile and respectful of local contexts. Action, coupled with cultural intelligence, builds bridges.
A Final Call to Action
In moments of doubt, remember the timeless words of Edgar A. Guest: “…Don’t give up though the pace seems slow—You may succeed with another blow… stick to the fight when you’re hardest hit—It’s when things seem worst that you must not quit.”
Your place among those who shape the world is reserved. The imperative is clear: Activate. Move from revelation to application. Step forward and claim your legacy.
The world is not waiting for a generic solution; it is waiting for the impact only you can make. Begin your P.A.C.T. today.
Dr. Tolulope A. Adegoke, AMBP-UN is a Recipient of the Nigerian Role Models Award (2024), and a Distinguished Ambassador For World Peace (AMBP-UN).
Zero to Global Impact: Unleashing Latent Potential in People, Organizations and Nations
Adding Value: Your Season is Coming by Henry Ukazu
The Oracle: The Place of Education in a Crisis-Ridden Nigeria (Pt. 2)
Friday Sermon: Al Jannatul Firdous: An Excursion in the Afterlife 1
Court Judgment: Mark, Aregbesola, Others Remain Party Leaders, ADC Clarifies
Police Defend Tinted Glass Permit Policy
Quo Vadis: Natasha vs The Senate: Individual vs Institution
Big So So, Ivatar, Doris Evicted from BBN 10/10
HRH Khalifa Muhammad Sanusi Bags PHD Honours in London
I’ll Rather Quit Politics than Align with Tinubu – Rhodes-Vivour
Oil War: Dangote, NUPENG on Collison Course
Party Leadership: PDP Governors, Wike’s Camp Clash
Tinubu vs Sowore: X Rejects FG’s Request to Delete Tweet
Quo Vadis: Natasha vs The Senate: Individual vs Institution
Trending
-
Entertainment6 days ago
Big So So, Ivatar, Doris Evicted from BBN 10/10
-
Boss Of The Week5 days ago
HRH Khalifa Muhammad Sanusi Bags PHD Honours in London
-
Headline5 days ago
I’ll Rather Quit Politics than Align with Tinubu – Rhodes-Vivour
-
Headline5 days ago
Oil War: Dangote, NUPENG on Collison Course
-
News5 days ago
Party Leadership: PDP Governors, Wike’s Camp Clash
-
Featured5 days ago
Tinubu vs Sowore: X Rejects FG’s Request to Delete Tweet
-
Opinion3 days ago
Quo Vadis: Natasha vs The Senate: Individual vs Institution
-
News3 days ago
INEC Recognises Mark, Aregbesola, Others As ADC Leaders