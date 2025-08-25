National
Resign If Tinubu Shuns Your Legal Advice, Ozekhome Tells AGF Fagbemi
Constitutional lawyer, Chief Mike Ozekhome, has asked the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Lateef Fagbemi to resign from the position if President Bola Tinubu does not listen to his legal guidance.
The senior lawyer said this while noting that the Federal government’s decision to withhold funds meant for local governments in Osun State is nothing but a political move.
He said that the President may not be getting proper legal guidance from Fagbemi following the AGF’s recent recommendation in a letter to the ministry of Finance that the LGA allocations be released to the sacked All Progressives Congress (APC) officials in the State.
Ozekhome said it is bad for democracy.
He reminded Tinubu that as the governor of Lagos State, he encountered a similar issue with the then Olusegun Obasanjo, who withheld Lagos state allocations.
“The Supreme Court held that the Federal government could never withhold funds meant for local governments in Lagos State,” he reminded the President.
Ozekhome said he doubts if the President would reject proper advice and legal guidance from Fagbemi, adding, “If he did give the advice and the President ignored it, then he ought to resign.”
According to him, when then AGF, Mohammed Bello Adoke advised former President Goodluck Jonathan against removing the Governor of Plateau State from office while a state of emergency could be declared in Plateau, “The President abided by that advice.”
PDP Zones 2027 Presidential Slot to South As North Retains Chairmanship
Ahead of the 2027 general elections, the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) has zoned its presidential slot to the southern part of the country.
The party also insisted that the chairmanship position would be retained by a northerner.
The decision was reached at the party’s National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Abuja.
The NEC also affirmed Umar Damagum as its National Chairman.
Damagum emerged as acting national chairman in March 2023 after the suspension of a former national chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, a decision later upheld by a court.
Before his appointment, Damagum was the PDP National Deputy Chairman (North).
The issue of zoning of the presidential ticket of the party has been a contentious issue in the nation’s political landscape.
Currently, the presidency is occupied by a southerner and former Lagos State Governor, Bola Tinubu, who was declared the winner of the 2023 presidential election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
Tinubu’s party, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has unanimously adopted him as its presidential candidate for the 2027 election.
A crisis rocked the party when former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, emerged as the PDP candidate in the 2023 presidential election after the party threw its ticket open to.
Displeased by the decision, a former governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, pledged his support for Tinubu in the election.
While the PDP has yet to adopt its flag-bearer for the next election cycle, Wike, now the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and PDP chieftain, in May, 2025, warned that zoning the 2027 presidential ticket of the PDP to the North would fail.
He explained that it would not be smart for the opposition party to zone its presidential ticket to the North in 2027 if the ruling APC’s presidential candidate would come from the South.
“As a party, come out openly now (and say) our presidential candidate will also come from the South? You don’t want to do that; you want to play the same game you played in 2023. It will backfire, and when it backfires, you will say these people did this, these people did that.
“I have told people: this smartness will not help you. Come out now and let everybody know this is where we are heading. This is not the time to send the presidency to the North. No,” he said at a media parley in Abuja on May 12.
Speaking further on the issue, Wike added: “The point is that selfishness can kill a system. If Mr President runs, for example, and wins in 2027, by 2031, the APC will zone their presidential ticket to the North. The PDP will do what then?
“Then you’ll come back and say, since the APC has zoned it to the North, let’s keep it in the North. What kind of smartness is that?”
Tinubu Gives Self Pass Mark, Says Nigeria on the Rise Under His Leadership
President Bola Tinubu has said that Nigeria is on the rise again under his leadership, while reiterating that leadership is about “thinking and doing” — blending visionary ideas with practical actions to drive stability, unity, and growth.
Tinubu said this on Thursday at Kahala Hotel and Resort, Yokohama, Japan, during an interactive meeting with select members of the Nigerian community on the sidelines of the ongoing Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD9).
The meeting, which brought together professionals and entrepreneurs across various fields, allowed the President to share his administration’s achievements and assure them of his commitment to drive economic growth.
The President who expressed delight at meeting called on Nigerians in the Diaspora to contribute their expertise and resources to consolidating national development and building a stronger and more prosperous country.
He also expressed his delight at meeting those he described as a vibrant representation of Nigeria’s diversity, assuring the Diaspora community that his government is determined to make the country conducive for all citizens.
He noted significant improvements in passport issuance, making the process seamless for residents and the Diaspora. He reaffirmed his administration’s priority to create an environment where every Nigerian can feel the positive impact of change.
“I am happy to listen to you. I’m happy to report that many of our people are returning home. Yes, for economic reasons, some people might decide to stay away; it’s a fundamental right of the individual, but for the economic growth and opportunity available in Nigeria, don’t stay away. Your contribution is very much needed. If you stay away, who will build it?” the President asked.
President Tinubu stressed that national development cannot be left to the government alone; it requires a shared sense of responsibility between citizens at home and those abroad.
He urged the Diaspora community to remain ambassadors of the country by projecting Nigeria positively in their engagements abroad.
“If we don’t join hands and work together, then we’ve lost the hope of being the leaders we are supposed to be,” he cautioned.
He reminded his audience that the strength of citizenship is not only in holding a Nigerian passport but in character and commitment to the nation’s progress.
According to him, negative portrayals of Nigeria do little to advance the cause of development and discourage the investment and partnerships the country needs.
Regarding the economy, Tinubu assured that his administration has stabilised key fundamentals and is driving reforms to unlock immense opportunities for investment and job creation.
He said the government has also reversed the trend of medical tourism by upgrading healthcare infrastructure and expanding access to quality services at home.
The President invited the Minister of State for Industry, Senator John Enoh, and the executive vice chairman of NASENI, Khalil Suleiman Halilu, to speak on the government’s programmes and achievements. Wale Tinubu, the President’s nephew, provided insight into how the government’s reforms have impacted the economy positively by making businesses more competitive, attracting investment, and expanding the stock market.
Some of the Nigerians in Japan expressed their satisfaction with the pace of the government’s reforms, affirming their support. They also pledged to explore avenues for greater involvement in Nigeria’s economic and social transformation.
Mr. Emeka Ebogota, President of the Nigerian Union in Japan, thanked President Tinubu for finding time to meet with them.
He affirmed his members’ support for the administration’s efforts to reposition Nigeria.
Other notable attendees included John Ologbotsere, a Japanese national award winner for electrotechnical standardisation; Mr. Kingsley Kabuyashi, entrepreneur and investor; and businesspeople, doctors, and students.
Also present were the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar; Charge d’Affaires, Mrs. Florence Akinyemi Adeseke; Minister of Solid Minerals, Dele Alake; Minister of Regional Development, Abubakar Momoh; Minister of Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji; Minister of Budget, Atiku Bagudu; Minister of State for Finance, Doris Uzoka-Anite; the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Mohammed; senior government officials, and top private sector leaders.
TICAD9: Nigeria’s Empty Booth, a Mirror of Nigerians’ Misery, Tinubu’s Empty Hope – Peter Obi
Former Anambra State Governor and Labour Party Presidential Candidate in tbe 2023 elections, Mr. Peter Obi, has reacted to the trending debate on Nigeria’s deserted booth at the ongoing Tokyo International Conference. He said the situation reflected President Bola Tinubu’s “empty promises and governance” back home.
He added, “The empty booths at TICAD are not just about a diplomatic embarrassment, they are a clear symbol of the hollow promises and empty governance that our citizens have endured.”
The former Anambra governor further noted that just as those booths stood empty in Japan, “so too have the lives of millions of Nigerians been left empty, with empty hope, empty relief and empty of the progress they were promised”.
“The truth is unavoidable; the empty booths abroad are a physical reminder of the empty promises at home,” said the politician. “We must do better as a nation. Even the defence being put forward by the government, that they only wanted to have more ‘strategic engagements’, is the same tired excuse we have heard over and over again.”
Mr Obi’s statement comes shortly after a Nigerian at the conference, Idris Ayodeji Bello, posted photos of a deserted Nigerian booth on social media on Wednesday.
“I hate to show negative things about Nigeria, but it is sad that Nigeria is the only unmanned booth at TICAD9 in Japan. Upon all the folks who probably got estacode for coming to Japan,” Mr Bello lamented,” Mr Bello posted on social media, sparking reactions from Nigerians back home.
Reacting to Mr Bello’s post on X, the ministry said, “Contrary to a tweet made by a participant at TICAD, the Nigerian Booth at #TICAD9 has not yet been opened. The booth will be officially inaugurated on Thursday, 21st August 2025, after which it will become fully operational and serve the delegates of TICAD.”
