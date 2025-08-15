The Oracle
The Oracle: Imperatives of Strategic Economic Reforms in Nigeria’s Quest for Sustainable Economic Development (Pt. 4)
By Prof Mike Ozekhome SAN
INTRODUCTION
The last installment of this intervention dwelt on the following themes: institutional reforms, good governance, corruption, weak institutions, the judiciary and red-tapism, others were infrastructural development for power, transportation, human capital development, poor education, insecurity/instability, and policy inconsistencies. Today’s feature recommends a range of initiatives which I believe will make the desired difference in our fortunes. These include project financing, economic diversification and public-private partnerships. Enjoy.
RECOMMENDATIONS
To achieve sustainable economic development and transform Nigeria into a resilient and prosperous economy, bold and deliberate actions are required. These recommendations focus on addressing systemic challenges, leveraging existing opportunities, and fostering a development trajectory that balances economic growth, social inclusion, and environmental sustainability.
PROJECT FINANCING
The multi-billion-dollar funding gap for infrastructure projects remains an underlying concern to the achievement of economic prosperity in Nigeria. While alternative means such as sovereign bonds, equities, bilateral loans, multilateral loans, commercial loans, inter alia were being pursued, project financing remains a key driver for infrastructural development in Nigeria. (Young Grace Chinyere, Understanding The Legal Fundamentals Of Project Finance Contracts <https://www.ajol.info/index.php/naujilj/article/view/136316> Nnamdi Azikiwe University Journal of International Law and Jurisprudence (2014) 5). Project financing helps finance new investment by structuring the financing around the project’s operating cash flow and assets, without additional sponsor guarantees. (International Finance Corporation, Project Financing in Developing Countries <https://documents1.worldbank.org/curated/en/952731468331147256/pdf/multi0page.pdf> ). Thus, the technique can alleviate investment risk and raise finance at a relatively low cost, to the benefit of sponsor and investor alike. Furthermore, in project financing, a legally independent project company is created to own and invest in the project, and the project debt is structured without recourse to the sponsors. Here, project cash flows become the essential means for repaying the lender, making verifiability of cash flows crucial. (Krishnamurthy V. Subramanian, Frederick Tung, Law and Project Finance, Journal of Financial Intermediation, (2016) 25, 154-177 <https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1042957315000261>).
Project finance offers several advantages for infrastructure development. These include risk sharing amongst stakeholders, whereby sponsors spread the risks through a network of security arrangements, contractual agreements, and other supplemental credit support to other financially capable parties willing to assume the risks. (APMG International, ‘Project Finance — Benefits and Limitations’ <https://ppp-certification.com/ppp-certification-guide/5-project-finance-%E2%80%94-benefits-and-limitations>) Also, project financing helps decide how to manage the free cash flow that is left over after paying the operational and maintenance expenses and other statutory payments, extends debt capacity, and enhances competitive positioning within the market.
Although project finance is a complex financing mechanism, it is particularly successful in economies with weak financial and legal systems.( Johann Lübbe, Project Finance as a driver of economic growth in Africa, <https://journals.co.za/doi/abs/10.10520/EJC-653f68275>). Various companies have been created with a core focus is the facilitation and structuring of project financing arrangements. These companies provide invaluable support to project sponsors, lenders, and other stakeholders in bringing large-scale infrastructure and development initiatives to fruition. Worthy of note in this regard is Africa50, an infrastructure investment platform that focuses on medium to large-scale infrastructure projects that have a significant development impact while offering an appropriate return to investors, which makes early-stage equity investments to fund project preparation to get projects investment-ready, providing project finance using a private equity model. (Cities Climate Finance Leadership Alliance, Africa50 Project Development <https://citiesclimatefinance.org/project-preparation-resource-directory/africa50-project-development#:~:text=Africa50%20Finance%20provides%20project%20finance,and%20the%20African%20Development%20Bank.> ).
The use of project finance must be encouraged by the Nigerian government for the provision of infrastructure, spanning from energy infrastructure to digital infrastructure. However, a robust legal framework is imperative for project financing, as investor confidence, particularly in this aspect, is contingent upon a high degree of credibility. This is also necessitated by the fact that in developing economies, project finance is often operated within a less stringent regulatory environment, with a primary focus on stimulating economic growth and job creation.( Itoma Lux, Project finance in the DevelopED VS DevelopING world? (Similarities & Differences) <https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/project-finance-developed-vs-developing-world-similarities-/>). The establishment of security interests, comprehensive contractual agreements, and strict adherence to regulatory frameworks, risk mitigation, and long-term viability constitute fundamental legal issues that should be addressed by project finance laws. (Financely, Project Finance Legal Considerations: Key Issues and Best Practices <https://blog.financely-group.com/project-finance-legal-considerations/>)
NO MAJOR LAW GOVERNING PROJECT FINANCING
Nigeria presently lacks a law that applies to project financing exclusively. However, several key laws and regulations govern project financing transactions such as the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission which regulates public-private partnerships. Additionally, the Companies and Allied Matters Act, the Investment and Securities Act, and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regulate corporate and investment aspects. Sector-specific regulations, such as the National Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) regulations and the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), apply to projects in their respective industries.
To stimulate economic growth and development, Nigeria must implement comprehensive policy reforms to optimize project financing. These reforms should focus on creating a conducive environment for both domestic and foreign investment. By streamlining regulatory processes, reducing bureaucratic hurdles, and enhancing transparency and accountability, the government can attract significant private sector investment. Furthermore, the government should consider establishing specialized financial institutions to provide long-term financing for infrastructure projects.
The significance of product financing in Nigeria cannot be overstated in light of the continent’s imperative to strategically invest in key Sustainable Development Goal areas. These areas encompass education, energy, productivity-enhancing technologies and innovations, as well as productive transport infrastructure.
DIVERSIFICATION OF THE ECONOMY
Economic sustainability employs practices that support long-term economic growth without negatively impacting social, environmental, and cultural aspects of the community. Such an economy is structured to ensure that the current use of resources minimizes the level of harm to the future use of resources (Imperatives, S. (1987). Report of the World Commission on Environment and Development: Our common future. United General Assembly of the United Nations, New York, United States <https://sustainabledevelopment.un.org/content/documents/5987our-common-future.pdf>). This is essential as it bears on the safety of resources for future generations. The over-dependence on oil in the Nigerian economy goes against the very principle of sustainability. It is imperative that the Nigerian government prioritizes policies that encourage investment and growth in non-oil sectors, thereby widening the nation’s economic base.
Economic diversification involves broadening the range of economic activities, encompassing both production and distribution (Anyaehie, M. and Areji, A. (2015) Economic Diversification for Sustainable Development in Nigeria. Open Journal of Political Science, 5, 87-94. doi: 10.4236/ojps.2015.52010). While it may not necessarily lead to immediate increases in output, it significantly contributes to economic stabilization by reducing reliance on a single sector or industry. Nigeria’s persistent struggle with economic diversification stems from a myriad of factors. The “Dutch disease” effect, whereby resource booms lead to the neglect of non-resource sectors, has been a significant impediment. Thus, high oil revenue raises exchange rates, promotes an adverse balance of payments when prices fall, and reduces the incentive to risk investment in non-oil sectors like agriculture and manufacturing. The nation’s history is replete with instances where short-term spending pressures have outweighed long-term development goals, resulting in suboptimal resource allocation. Additionally, the challenges associated with managing resource revenues, including weak institutions and corruption, have hindered the ability to invest in productive sectors. These factors, coupled with a lack of institutional capacity, have collectively hindered Nigeria’s efforts to diversify its economy and achieve sustainable economic growth.
NIGERIA MUST ADOPT THREE KEY PRINCIPLES
To successfully pursue industrialization, Nigeria should adopt three key principles:
1. State intervention should be targeted and limited to addressing market failures, such as infrastructure deficits or information asymmetries;
2. Industrial policies should prioritize export-oriented industries, which can generate foreign exchange and enhance global competitiveness;
3. Policies designed to promote domestic industries must maintain a focus on competition and accountability, avoiding protectionist measures that can stifle innovation and efficiency.
By adhering to these principles, Nigeria can create a conducive environment for industrial growth and sustainable economic development. Nigeria’s economic trajectory hinges on its ability to leverage its natural resources and diversify its economy. While the nation possesses abundant oil reserves, it is imperative to move beyond a resource-dependent model and embrace value-added activities. The digital economy also presents a promising avenue for Nigeria’s economic transformation. The rapid growth of the telecommunications and IT services sectors, coupled with a young and tech-savvy population, positions Nigeria to harness the potential of the digital age. By investing in digital infrastructure, fostering innovation, and promoting digital literacy, Nigeria can overcome traditional development challenges and emerge as a global digital powerhouse.
PUBLIC-PRIVATE PARTNERSHIPS
Public-private partnerships (PPPs) are also a significant driving force for economic sustainability. With PPPs, the government can leverage private resources and skills to meet the growing demand for growth and even employment. However, for effective implementation, the government must establish robust legal and institutional frameworks for public-private partnerships and be able to identify and select suitable projects, conduct transparent tenders, structure comprehensive contracts, and implement effective oversight mechanisms to ensure the successful execution of PPP projects.
Since 2019, Africa has significantly advanced its efforts to identify and train infrastructure experts throughout Africa. The Africa Project Finance Program initiative is training infrastructure finance and public-private partnership specialists who will play a key role in shaping sustainable infrastructure financing solutions for the continent. However, there is a need for PPP strategies to be based on knowledge of the inherent challenges and limitations that the African market faces ( Johnson Mwawasi Kilangi, Address today’s challenges to build a sustainable long-term PPP strategy for Africa <https://blogs.worldbank.org/en/ppps/address-todays-challenges-build-sustainable-long-term-ppp-strategy-africa> ). Well-structured and effectively implemented PPPs can create social value through on-time and on-cost delivery, generating efficiency gains and offering innovation in project design, incorporation of global expertise, and accessing new sources of capital. (To be continued).
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“Human rights are not only violated by terrorism, repression or assassination, but also by unfair economic structures that creates huge inequalities”. -Pope Francis.
The Oracle
The Oracle: Imperatives of Strategic Economic Reforms in Nigeria’s Quest for Sustainable Economic Development (Pt. 3)
By Prof Mike Ozekhome SAN
INTRODUCTION
The last installment of this treatise considered the Nigerian economy along with other challenges such as poverty, our mono-cultural (oil-dependent) economy; it then proffered some suggested reforms including economic diversification, agriculture, leveraging on ICT, and manufacturing. This week’s feature continues the theme of reform, focusing on institutional reform and good governance, corruption, strengthening weak institutions including the judiciary, eliminating red-tapism, human capital development, power and transportation, investing in public institutions, and education. These are evidently also the areas of concern. But not exclusively, as other challenges include insecurity and instability, and policy inconsistencies. Enjoy.
INSTITUTIONAL REFORMS AND GOOD GOVERNANCE
Holistically, governance can be defined as the overall complex system or framework of processes, functions, structures, rules, laws and norms borne out of the relationships, interactions, power dynamics and communication within an organised group of individuals which not only sets the boundaries of acceptable conduct and practices of different actors of the group and controls their decision-making processes through the creation and enforcement of rules and guidelines, but also manages, allocates and mobilises relevant resources and capacities of different members and sets the overall direction of the group in order to effectively address its specific collective needs, problems and challenges.
CORRUPTION, ET AL
Nigeria’s economic potential is significantly hampered by systemic issues of bad governance. Corruption is a systemic challenge in Nigeria, deeply rooted in both public and private sectors. The siphoning of public funds diverts critical resources away from healthcare, education, and infrastructure development. For example, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reported that Nigerians paid an estimated N721 billion in cash bribes to public officials in 2023.
Nigeria’s Anti-Corruption Agencies estimate that the country loses a staggering $18 billion annually to corruption and financial crimes (Sope Williams, Adedeji Adeniran, and Aloysius Uche Ordu, ‘Can we change the narrative on corruption in public procurement in Nigeria?’ (August 24, 2023)). This figure amounts to 3.8% of Nigeria’s 2022 GDP and largely tells on the nation’s economic growth and development. These losses hinder investment, erode public trust, and divert resources from essential public services needed across sectors such as infrastructure, healthcare, education, and other essential services, ultimately undermining the country’s progress toward a more equitable and prosperous future. This, in turn, limits job creation and economic opportunities for Nigerians.
WEAK INSTITUTIONS
Weak institutions further worsen the corruption problem, as they fail to hold corrupt individuals accountable, further impeding Nigeria’s economic development. This culture of impunity undermines public trust and deters foreign investment. Studies have shown that countries with weak institutions find it difficult to evolve rapidly enough to enjoy economic growth and development. Viable institutions foster social cohesion and macroeconomic stability, thereby increasing investment and growth.
THE JUDICIARY
A judiciary plagued by delays and corruption undermines the rule of law and discourages investment.
RED-TAPISM
Inefficient public sector institutions, characterized by bureaucratic red tape and corruption, hinder the delivery of public services and stifle economic activity. These institutional weaknesses collectively contribute to a hostile business environment, discouraging domestic and foreign investment, and ultimately hindering Nigeria’s economic growth and development. Moreover, a lack of transparency and accountability in government institutions fosters nepotism and cronyism, exacerbating economic inequality and hindering equitable development. These factors collectively impede Nigeria’s economic growth and its ability to realize its full potential as a global economic player.
INSTITUTIONAL REFORMS
Attempts have been made by the Nigerian government to enhance the quality of institutions in Nigeria, such as the establishment of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) in 1979, the Service Compact with All Nigerians (SERVICOM) in March 2004, and the Public Complaints Commission in October 1975. To enhance fiscal prudence and accountability in both the public and private sectors, institutions such as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC), and the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), were established to further strengthen institutions which in turn, is expected to promote sustainable economic growth. However, Nigeria continues to suffer from poor institutional quality as these institutions themselves are weakened.
EFFECTIVE GOVERNANCE
For Nigeria to experience notable economic progress and smooth implementation of sustainable policies, it is good governance as well as institutional reforms for weak institutions are vital. Effective governance is central to economic sustainability. In this context, such governance must take note of the major recipients of the impact of its measures, the society. People, as both consumers and producers, drive economic activity and are impacted by its outcomes, making participation and empowerment crucial for sustainable economic development. The consideration and implementation of measures that prioritize responsible resource management, equitable distribution of wealth, and policies that prioritize the sustainability of the continent and planet at large are also crucial in the creation of strategic economic reforms in Nigeria.
INVEST IN PUBLIC INSTITUTIONS
In the same vein, investing in the capacity of public institutions to deliver quality services is crucial for building trust between the government and its citizens. Institutional reforms to strengthen the judiciary, improve fiscal transparency, and fight corruption are essential for creating an environment conducive to growth. These reforms would improve governance, boost investor confidence, and encourage domestic and foreign investment. Strengthening anti-corruption agencies, such as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), and ensuring transparency in public expenditure are crucial steps. Technology, like e-governance systems, can also play a vital role in reducing opportunities for graft. Tackling corruption head-on is not just a moral imperative but an economic necessity.
INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT
Infrastructure development is a key driver for progress in Nigeria and a critical factor for productivity and sustainable economic growth. Infrastructure affects growth through several channels of demand and supply, as such, investments in energy, telecommunications, and transport networks would positively impact the economy, as all types of infrastructure represent an essential input in any production of goods and services.
Infrastructure is critical in economic development as it influences production processes and enhances the overall quality of the business environment. Improvements in infrastructure, such as transportation, energy, and telecommunications, can significantly impact an organization’s productivity, profitability, and employment generation, ultimately driving economic growth.
POWER & TRANSPORTATION
Nigeria’s infrastructure deficit remains a significant barrier to economic growth. Numerous studies have demonstrated that these infrastructure gaps significantly hamper economic growth and development. The nation’s power sector, for instance, generates only a fraction of the electricity needed to support industrialization and improve living standards. Frequent power outages force businesses to rely on costly generators, which erodes profitability and discourages investment. Similarly, inadequate roads, railways, and ports lead to high transportation costs and delays, making Nigerian products less competitive in both local and international markets. Access to clean water and sanitation remains a challenge for millions, compounding public health issues. Inadequate roads, unreliable power supply, and poor telecommunications infrastructure increase business costs, reducing competitiveness.
While Moody’s estimates that a substantial investment of US$3 trillion is required over the next 30 years to bridge the infrastructural gap in Nigeria, the annual infrastructure budget of Nigeria is less than 5% of what is required (US$100 billion). It is therefore of necessity that strategic investments in infrastructure – spanning public-private partnerships (PPPs), efficient resource allocation and project financing – are needed to meet the existent infrastructural gap, thereby enhancing productivity and business operations. Investing in infrastructure is not just about building roads and bridges; it’s about creating an enabling environment for businesses and improving the quality of life for citizens.
HUMAN CAPITAL DEVELOPMENT
Human capital, the sum of a nation’s skills, knowledge, and health, is a critical driver of economic growth and development. A well-educated and skilled workforce is essential for innovation, technological advancement, and increased productivity. Investments in education, healthcare, and training improve individual lives and also strengthen a nation’s competitiveness in the global economy. By fostering a skilled and adaptable workforce, countries can attract investment, create jobs, and improve overall living standards. In other words, human capital development is paramount to achieving long-term economic sustainability. The Human Capital Index takes into account, the knowledge, skills and health of individuals. According to the World Bank, in 2020, Nigeria’s Human Capital Index (HCI) stood at 0.36 and ranked 168th out of 174 countries. This is far below the 56% standard.
POOR EDUCATIONAL ENVIRONMENT
Education catalyzes economic growth by cultivating a skilled and knowledgeable workforce. By enhancing cognitive abilities, problem-solving skills, and critical thinking, education empowers individuals to contribute meaningfully to economic development. A well-educated populace is more productive, innovative, and adaptable to technological advancements, leading to increased efficiency and higher output.
Despite having a young, burgeoning population, Nigeria’s young population has been both a resource and a challenge. The state of education in Nigeria is a pressing concern, characterized by inadequate funding, dilapidated infrastructure, poor teacher quality, and a curriculum that is outdated and ill-suited to the demands of the 21st century. (Chinedu Friday, ‘The state of education in Nigeria: Challenges and opportunities’ <https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/state-education-nigeria-challenges-opportunities-chinedu-friday/> accessed 9th December 2024.) Currently, Nigeria’s literacy rate stands at 59.57%. UNICEF reports that Nigeria has the largest number of out-of-school children, with over 18.3 million children not enrolled, while over 12.4 million children are reported to have never been inside a classroom, and 5.9 million students are estimated to drop out. Professor Ismail Junaidu, Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council, underscores the role of low literacy rates in perpetuating social inequality, particularly among rural and marginalized communities. This literacy gap not only traps individuals and communities in cycles of poverty but also limits their access to opportunities for social and economic advancement.
In the same vein, unemployment and poverty remain two of the most daunting challenges facing Nigeria. Youth unemployment, in particular, is at crisis levels, with millions of young Nigerians either jobless or underemployed. This is not only a waste of human capital but also a potential trigger for social unrest. Widespread poverty heightens inequality and perpetuates cycles of underdevelopment, as families struggle to afford necessities such as food, healthcare, and education. According to the World Poverty Clock, Nigeria has the dubious distinction of being the country with the largest number of people living in extreme poverty with an estimated 71 million Nigerian living in this condition. Policies aimed at boosting job creation, especially in sectors like agriculture, manufacturing, and technology, could provide much-needed relief. Programs such as vocational training and microcredit schemes could empower individuals to create their own economic opportunities, reducing dependency on formal employment.
Additionally, a strong correlation exists between health and economic growth. Investments in public health, such as access to quality healthcare, sanitation, and nutrition, are critical for a nation’s economic prosperity. A healthy workforce reduces absenteeism, increases labour productivity, and attracts foreign direct investment. An improvement in health enhances labour productivity and leads to gains in economic growth. Improved education will reduce the skills gap, enhance productivity, and foster innovation, while better healthcare will ensure a healthier and more productive workforce.
CHALLENGES FACING STRATEGIC ECONOMIC REFORMS IN NIGERIA
INSECURITY AND INSTABILITY
Security challenges have deeply impacted Nigeria’s economy, particularly in regions like the Northeast, where the Boko Haram insurgency has displaced millions and devastated local economies. Banditry, kidnapping, and communal conflicts further exacerbate instability, disrupting agricultural production and scaring away investors. Insecurity also strains government resources, as funds that could be allocated to development projects are diverted to security operations. Addressing these issues requires a multi-faceted approach that combines military interventions with socio-economic programs aimed at reducing poverty and unemployment, which often fuel these crises. Building stronger state institutions and enhancing community engagement can also foster stability and trust, creating a more conducive environment for economic activities.
POLICY INCONSISTENCIES
One of the most significant barriers to Nigeria’s economic development is policy inconsistency. Frequent changes in government priorities, coupled with poor implementation of reforms, have created an unpredictable business environment. For instance, shifts in foreign exchange policies and abrupt bans on imports or exports have left businesses grappling with uncertainty. This lack of continuity deters both local and foreign investors, who require stability to make long-term plans. Clear, consistent, and transparent policies are essential for fostering investor confidence and ensuring sustainable growth. Establishing independent regulatory bodies to oversee key sectors could help ensure that reforms outlast political cycles and maintain their intended impact. (To be continued).
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“Strategic planning is worthless – unless there is first a strategic vision”. -John Naisbitt
The Oracle
Imperatives of Strategic Economic Reforms in Nigeria’s Quest for Sustainable Economic Development (Pt. 2)
By Prof Mike Ozekhome SAN
INTRODUCTION
In the inaugural edition of this treatise, we examined the challenges of the subject matter; the need for major reforms; the concept of sustainable economic development in such areas as agriculture, human capital, environmental stewardship and social inclusion in the peculiar context of our economy. This sophomore edition considers other socio-economic challenges and the reforms necessary for sustainable economic growth including diversification, agriculture, ICT (and technology generally) as well as manufacturing. Enjoy.
THE NIGERIAN ECONOMY (continues)
By the 1980s, Nigeria’s economy began to decline as global oil prices plummeted. The country’s dependence on oil exports worsened the impact of falling prices, leading to a sharp decline in government revenue and foreign exchange earnings. This economic downturn resulted in a significant reduction in per capita income and deterioration in living standards for many Nigerians. The government’s response to the crisis was the Babangida’s Structural Adjustment Program (SAP) of 1986 which introduced market-oriented reforms, including privatization and reduced government spending, intending to address economic imbalances and attract foreign investment. (World Bank, Nigeria – Structural adjustment program: policies, implementation, and impact <https://documents.worldbank.org/en/publication/documents-reports/documentdetail/959091468775569769/nigeria-structural-adjustment-program-policies-implementation-and-impact> accessed 9th December 2024). Nigerians had kicked against the IMF instigated reforms.
Despite these challenges, Nigeria’s oil industry remains a crucial driver of the economy, accounting for a significant portion of government revenue and foreign exchange earnings. However, the country’s long-term economic prosperity will depend on its ability to diversify its economy, reduce its reliance on oil, and address underlying structural issues such as corruption, infrastructure deficits, and inadequate education and healthcare.
Nigeria enjoyed a period of significant economic growth between 2000 and 2014, averaging an impressive 7% annually. This sustained expansion was fueled by a combination of favourable global economic conditions and initial domestic policy reforms. (Nigeria High Commission United Kingdom, Economy <https://www.nigeriahc.org.uk/economy/#:~:text=Between%202000%20and%202014%2C%20Nigeria’s,conditions%20and%20initial%20structural%20reforms.> accessed 9th December 2024). However, the trajectory of Nigeria’s economic growth shifted dramatically from 2015 onwards. A confluence of factors, including distortions in monetary and exchange rate policies, widening fiscal deficits stemming from declining oil production and the costly fuel subsidy, coupled with external shocks such as the COVID-19 pandemic, contributed to a significant slowdown in growth rates and stagnation in GDP per capita.
Nigeria’s economic trajectory slowed down more in 2023, with growth moderating from 3.3% in 2022 to 2.9%. This was primarily attributed to the confluence of domestic and external factors. Domestically, soaring inflation, stemming from rising fuel costs and a depreciating naira, exerted significant pressure on economic activity. Externally, the sluggish growth in the global economy, which contracted from 3.5% to 3.2%, further dampened Nigeria’s economic prospects African Development Bank, Nigeria Economic Outlook <https://www.afdb.org/en/countries-west-africa-nigeria/nigeria-economic-outlook> accessed 9th December 2024).
On the supply side, the services and agricultural sectors were the primary drivers of growth. Conversely, on the demand side, consumption and investment fueled economic expansion. The inflationary surge, culminating in a rate of 24.5% in 2023, was heightened by the sudden 167% increase in petrol prices and the 95.6% depreciation of the naira following its flotation in June 2023. In response to these inflationary pressures, the Central Bank of Nigeria tightened monetary policy, raising the policy rate from 17.5% to 18.75%. While the fiscal deficit narrowed slightly from 5.4% to 5.1% of GDP, owing to improved revenue collection, the government’s debt service to revenue ratio remained alarmingly high at 111%. Public debt, though relatively low at 40% of GDP, poses significant challenges due to the burden of debt servicing. The current account surplus strengthened to 0.9% of GDP, driven by higher oil prices and exports. However, international reserves declined from 6.6 months of import cover to 5 months, reflecting tighter global financing conditions.
OTHER SOCIO-ECONOMIC CHALLENGES
Amidst all these, Nigeria grapples with significant socioeconomic challenges. Poverty remains endemic, with multidimensional poverty affecting 63% of the population and income poverty impacting 40% (World Bank, Poverty & Equity Brief: Nigeria <https://datacatalogfiles.worldbank.org/ddh-published/0064942/DR0092448/Global_POVEQ_NGA.pdf?versionId=2024-04-16T15:19:00.4018291Z#:~:text=Based%20on%20World%20Bank%20projections,by%20the%20end%20of%202024.> accessed 9th December 2024.).
The overdependence on oil revenue, a volatile commodity market, leaves the economy vulnerable to fluctuations in global oil prices, limiting fiscal flexibility and hindering diversification efforts (AFSIC, The Impact of Oil Prices on Nigeria’s Economy <https://www.afsic.net/the-impact-of-oil-prices-on-nigerias-economy/#:~:text=Nigeria’s%20reliance%20on%20oil%20has,strategy%20to%20mitigate%20these%20risks.> accessed 9th December 2024.). The nation’s infrastructure, particularly in transportation, energy, and telecommunications, remains inadequate, impeding economic activity, increasing the cost of doing business, and discouraging both domestic and foreign investment (US Department of State, 2022 Investment Climate Statements: Nigeria, <https://www.state.gov/reports/2022-investment-climate-statements/nigeria/#:~:text=Despite%20these%20improvements%2C%20Nigeria%20remains,regulatory%20uncertainty%2C%20policy%20inconsistency%2C%20poor> accessed 9th December 2024.). Additionally, the public sector is plagued by inefficiencies and corruption, undermining governance, stifling innovation, and reducing the effectiveness of public policies. The weak regulatory environment, characterized by bureaucratic hurdles and inconsistent enforcement, further discourages private sector investment and hinders economic growth.
Human capital challenges, including low literacy rates, poor healthcare, and a lack of skilled labor, limit productivity and hinder the nation’s ability to compete in the global economy. These structural issues pose significant obstacles to Nigeria’s economic advancement. To overcome these challenges, Nigeria must embark on a comprehensive program of strategic economic reforms, including diversifying the economy, improving governance, investing in infrastructure, and developing human capital.
ECONOMIC REFORMS NECESSARY FOR SUSTAINABLE ECONOMIC GROWTH
For Nigeria to achieve sustainable economic development, several key areas must be addressed through strategic reforms. If effectively implemented, these reforms could transform the Nigerian economy and lead it to long-term stability and prosperity.
ECONOMIC DIVERSIFICATION
Nigeria’s overreliance on oil exports has long been a double-edged sword. On the one hand, oil has brought significant revenue, enabling infrastructure projects and government programs. On the other, this dependence has rendered the economy highly susceptible to external shocks, as demonstrated by the 2014 oil price crash (Mulat AK and others ‘ Scaling up community-based health insurance in Ethiopia: a qualitative study of the benefits and challenges’ BMC Health Serv Res [2022] 22(1).) and the global economic slowdown during the COVID-19 pandemic. When oil prices plummet, government revenues shrink, foreign reserves deplete, and the value of the naira often declines, leading to inflation and economic instability. This reliance also discourages diversification, as policymakers are often reluctant to shift focus away from the lucrative oil sector. Countries like Norway, which established a sovereign wealth fund to insulate their economy from oil price volatility (Kenneth Iloanya and Nduka Christopher Ndidi ‘Sovereign Wealth Fund (SWF): A Tool for Diversifying Nigeria’s Emerging Economy’ The International Journal of Humanities & Social Studies [2020] 8 (7).), provide a clear example of how Nigeria could better manage its oil wealth. Without reducing its dependency on oil, Nigeria will remain vulnerable to future global market shocks.
Nigeria must transform its petroleum-dependent economic model, which has been since its discovery in 1956. Oil currently accounts for 95% of Nigeria’s export earnings and 80% of government revenues, leaving the country vulnerable to global oil price fluctuations (Kabir Haruna Danja, Globalization and the Challenge for Nigeria’s Development <http://article.sapub.org/10.5923.j.m2economics.20120101.02.html#Ref> accessed 9th December 2024.). For instance, the collapse of oil prices in 2014 led to a severe recession, emphasizing the dangers of overreliance on a single commodity.
The heavy dependence of the country on crude oil exports has exposed the economy to the boom-and-bust cycles and the concomitant unstable and unpredictable volume of revenue receivable by the government. For instance, Nigeria’s total export receipts from goods, services and transfers dropped from N10,899.6 million in 1979 to N7,884.2million in 1983 (Ugal, David & Betiang, Peter. (2009). Challenges for Developing Human Capital in Nigeria: Global-Local Connection. SSRN Electronic Journal. <https://www.researchgate.net/publication/228313475_Challenges_for_Developing_Human_Capital_in_Nigeria_Global-Local_Connection> accessed 9th December 2024.). The country’s imports, at the same time, increased from N9,890.1 million to N11.022.1million during the same period (CBN Economic and Financial Review 1981-1986). This also affects contributions to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). For instance as at 1999, oil and gas contributed 36.5% of the GDP, while agriculture (including livestock) accounted for 32.8% (Kabir Haruna Danja, Globalization and the Challenge for Nigeria’s Development <http://article.sapub.org/10.5923.j.m2economics.20120101.02.html#Ref> accessed 9th December 2024.). In the same period, wholesale and retail trade contributed 16.6%, while manufacturing accounted for only 5.5% of the GDP.
There is therefore the need for the country to diversify the economy and focus on the non-oil sectors. To build a more resilient economy, Nigeria must diversify into sectors such as agriculture, technology, manufacturing, and services. This will not only reduce the country’s vulnerability to external shocks but also create jobs, reduce poverty, and promote inclusive growth.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture presents one of the most promising opportunities for diversification. Nigeria has 84 million hectares of arable land, of which only 40% is currently being used for farming (SDG Fund. (n.d.). Nigeria food Africa – Empowering youth and promoting innovative public-private partnerships. SDG Fund. <https://www.sdgfund.org/case-study/nigeria-food-africa-–-empowering-youth-and-promoting-innovative-public-private#:~:text=Nigeria%20has%2084%20million%20hectares,significant%20potential%20for%20productivity%20gains). The country is already the world’s largest producer of cassava and a major producer of cocoa, yams, and palm oil, but much of this production is not geared towards exports. To truly unlock the potential of the agricultural sector, Nigeria must invest in modern farming techniques, irrigation systems, and value-added processing.
TECHNOLOGY & ICT
The technology sector is another key area for growth. As of 2022, Nigeria had nearly 84 million internet users. This figure is projected to grow to 117 million internet users in 2027 (Statista. (2024). Number of internet users in Nigeria from 2013 to 2028. Statista. <https://www.statista.com/statistics/183849/internet-users-nigeria/>. Accessed on the 1st of October, 2024.), Nigeria has one of the largest digital populations in Africa. The rise of tech startups such as Flutterwave, Paystack, and Andela has put Nigeria on the map as a hub for innovation and venture capital. The government should build on this momentum by investing in digital infrastructure (such as high-speed internet and reliable electricity) and by reforming education to focus on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) disciplines.
MANUFACTURE
Manufacturing is another sector with significant potential for growth. Currently, manufacturing contributes only 10% of Nigeria’s GDP, a low figure considering the size of the population and the availability of raw materials. To boost manufacturing, Nigeria must improve its power supply, invest in industrial parks, and reduce the cost of doing business through tax incentives and regulatory reforms.
Nigeria’s dependence on oil revenues has made its economy vulnerable to global price fluctuations. Diversification into agriculture, manufacturing, technology, and services is critical. Diversifying the economy enables sustainable and inclusive growth, enhances resilience to external shocks, and fosters industrialization and productivity enhancement. However, diversification may necessitate significant broad-based reforms, with potentially important support from judiciously designed, effectively implemented industrial policies that consider the specific context of a country, including its existing economic structure, its capabilities, and the state of its institutions. (Delechat, C. C., Melina, G., Newiak, M., Papageorgiou, C., Wang, K., & Spatafora, N. (2024). Economic Diversification in Developing Countries). (To be continued).
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“The thing is, continuity of strategic direction and continuous improvement in how you do things are absolutely consistent with each other. In fact, they’re mutually reinforcing”. – Michael Porter.
The Oracle
The Oracle: Imperatives of Strategic Economic Reforms in Nigeria’s Quest for Sustainable Economic Development (Pt. 1)
By Prof Mike Ozekhome SAN
INTRODUCTION
Imagine owning a treasure chest filled with unimaginable wealth, yet struggling to unlock it because you have lost the key. That is Nigeria in a nutshell. A country brimming with natural resources, human capital, and potential, yet constantly hindered by systemic challenges that keep its vast promise tantalizingly out of reach. The question that looms large is simple yet profound, how can the “Giant of Africa” truly rise to her towering potential? How come we live by the river and wash our hands with sputum?
THE CHALLENEGES
Nigeria’s current predicament is a narrative of both triumph and tragedy. According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Nigeria’s economy, which was previously lauded as the largest economy in Africa, continues to slip amidst crippling inflation, over-reliance on oil, currency devaluation, and a volatile commodity market.
The overreliance on oil is perhaps the clearest symbol of Nigeria’s economic vulnerability. For decades, oil has been both the lifeline and the Achilles’ heel of the economy, contributing the lion’s share of government revenue and foreign exchange earnings. However, this dependence has left the economy dangerously exposed to the unpredictable swings of global oil prices. Each dip in oil revenue sends shockwaves through the economy, triggering budget shortfalls, inflationary pressures, and job losses.
Yet, even as oil casts a long shadow over Nigeria’s economic landscape, it is not the sole culprit. The nation’s infrastructure is another stumbling block, acting like an old, rickety bridge incapable of supporting the weight of a modern, ambitious economy. Power outages, dilapidated roads, and outdated ports increase the cost of doing business, deter investment, and slow down productivity. These infrastructure gaps are more than mere inconveniences; they are chokepoints that stifle growth and innovation.
Governance and institutional inefficiencies compound these issues. Policy inconsistencies often scare off investors, while corruption diverts resources away from critical development initiatives. This has, in turn, fostered poverty and income inequality, unemployment, decreased GDP, reduction in business investment, higher interest rates and a trade deficit. This situation sharply contrasts with its wealth in natural resources and human capital. To foster long-term development and reduce poverty and inequality, Nigeria must undertake strategic economic reforms.
THE IMPERATIVES FOR MAJOR REFORMS
The imperative for strategic economic reforms in Nigeria is not merely an academic exercise, it is a matter of survival and prosperity. Major reforms are needed to diversify the economy, reduce dependency on oil, and foster inclusive growth that benefits all Nigerians. This transformation requires bold leadership, a clear vision, and unwavering commitment to execution.
This paper explores the roadmap for these much-needed reforms, analyzes the opportunities and challenges, and addresses viable measures the nation needs urgently to implement to turn its immense potential into enduring prosperity.
THE CONCEPT OF SUSTAINABLE ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT DEFINITION OF SUSTAINABILITY
In 1987, the United Nations Brundtland Commission defined sustainability as “meeting the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs.” . This principle forms the cornerstone of economic strategies worldwide, emphasizing a balance among economic growth, social inclusion, and environmental sustainability. For Nigeria, a country rich in resources and brimming with human potential, this definition takes on a particularly urgent significance. The journey towards sustainable economic development demands bold reforms, structural adjustments, and a paradigm shift in how the nation harnesses its wealth and cultivates its human capital. The challenge is how to balance this with the present realities so as not to kill the bull in the China shop.
At the heart of sustainable development lies resilience, an economy’s ability to withstand external shocks, such as global financial crises or disruptions in supply chains (Hakim Manurung and others ‘A conceptual framework of supply chain resilience towards sustainability through a service-dominant logic perspective’ Heliyon [2023] 9 (3). In Nigeria, this resilience has often been undermined by its overreliance on oil revenues, which account for a significant portion of government income. The 2014 Nigeria oil price collapse, for instance, plunged the nation into economic turmoil, slashing government budgets and triggering inflation (Sani Bawa and others ‘Asymmetric Impact of Oil Price on Inflation in Nigeria’ JAS [2020] 12 (11)). Transitioning from this dependency to a diversified economic model is critical. Real-life examples from countries like Malaysia and Indonesia, which transformed from resource-reliant economies to industrial and service-oriented hubs, demonstrate the power of diversification. Nigeria could emulate such models, focusing on sectors like agriculture, technology, and manufacturing (Adeyemo JT and others ‘Technological Innovation and Agricultural Productivity in Nigeria Amidst Oil Transition: ARDL Analysis’ Economies [2024] 12(9). The Asian Tigers comprising of Singapore, South Korea, Hong Kong and Taiwan are examples of how investment in education, technology, export of goods, industralisation and government incentives cab change the fortunes of a country.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture, for instance, presents a tremendous opportunity. With over 80 million hectares of arable land (Ehi Braimah ‘Nigeria: Farming Agriculture Into a Wealth Creating Sector’ All Africa [2020] <https://allafrica.com/stories/202006290338.html> accessed 10 December 2024.), Nigeria has the potential to become a food basket for Africa. Yet, challenges such as outdated farming methods, inadequate storage facilities, and limited access to markets persist. A sustainable development approach would involve modernizing agriculture through mechanization, investing in irrigation, and building value chains that connect farmers to local and global markets. Rwanda’s agricultural reforms, which significantly increased productivity and reduced poverty, offer a blueprint for what is possible with determined efforts (Worldbankgroup ‘Rwanda: Achieving Food Security, Reducing Poverty, Moving up the Value Chain’ [2016] <https://www.worldbank.org/en/results/2016/07/12/rwanda-achieving-food-security-reducing-poverty-moving-up-the-value-chain> accessed 10 December 2024.).
HUMAN CAPITAL
Another cornerstone of sustainable development is human capital. Nigeria’s youthful population, with over 60% under the age of 25 (Adoreglobal ‘Releasing The Nigeria’s Future: The Power Of Youth Education’ [n.d] <https://adoreglobal.org/blog_details/144> accessed 10 December 2024.), represents a demographic dividend that could propel the nation to prosperity. However, this potential remains untapped due to high unemployment and an education system misaligned with labour market demands. Investing in quality education, vocational training, and digital literacy would not only equip young Nigerians with the skills needed for the 21st century but also foster innovation and entrepreneurship. India’s IT sector boom, fueled by targeted investments in technical education, illustrates how human capital development can transform an economy.
ENVIRONMENTAL STEWARDSHIP
Environmental stewardship is another critical pillar. Nigeria faces severe environmental challenges, from deforestation and desertification to oil pollution in the Niger Delta (Collins Ugochukwu ‘Sustainable environmental management in the Niger Delta Region of Nigeria: effects of hydrocarbon pollution on local economy’ [2008]). Sustainable development requires policies that address these issues while promoting renewable energy and sustainable resource use. Transitioning to solar and wind energy, for example, could not only reduce Nigeria’s carbon footprint but also address its chronic power shortages. In countries such as Morocco, Noor-Ouarzazate complex, the world’s largest concentrated solar power plant, an enormous array of curved mirrors spread over 3,000 hectares (11.6 sq miles) which concentrate the Sun’s rays towards tubes of fluid, with the hot liquid then used to produce power (Aida Alami ‘How Morocco went big on solar energy’ BBC [2021] <https://www.bbc.com/future/article/20211115-how-morocco-led-the-world-on-clean-solar-energy> accessed 10 December 2024.) demonstrate the potential for success in this area.
SOCIAL INCLUSION
Social inclusion is equally important. For development to be truly sustainable, it must address inequality and ensure that all Nigerians benefit from economic growth. Programs that target marginalized groups, such as women and rural communities, are essential. Ethiopia’s community-based health insurance program, which expanded healthcare access to millions, provides a valuable lesson in inclusive policy design (Mulat AK and others ‘Scaling up community-based health insurance in Ethiopia: a qualitative study of the benefits and challenges’ BMC Health Serv Res [2022] 22(1)).
Achieving sustainable economic development in Nigeria requires not only economic reforms but also a cultural shift in governance, emphasizing accountability, transparency, and long-term planning. By leveraging its resources wisely, investing in its people, and protecting its environment, Nigeria can build an economy that not only survives but thrives, ensuring a prosperous future for generations to come.
THE NIGERIAN ECONOMY
Nigeria, the most populous African nation (234.437 million, Worldometer), has long been a significant economic player on the global stage. Through the years, Nigeria emerged as a regional powerhouse and a key driver of Africa’s economic growth. Its strategic geographic location, coupled with a large and youthful population, positions Nigeria as a promising market for international businesses. As of 2023, Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), was estimated to be about $252.7 billion United States Dollars, resulting in a per capita GDP of about $1,100. With these factors, Nigeria’s immense potential remains undeniable, making it a country to watch in the global economic landscape.
To comprehensively understand the trajectory of Nigeria’s economy, it is imperative to dive into its historical progression, particularly, to gain valuable insights into the factors that have shaped the nation’s present economic landscape and identify potential avenues for future growth and development. After independence on October 1, 1960, Nigeria inherited a relatively robust yet narrowly focused economy, heavily reliant on primary commodities. Nigeria’s economic trajectory experienced a significant shift, particularly in the late 1960s with the emergence of petroleum as its primary foreign exchange earner, relegating traditional exports such as cocoa, peanuts, cotton, hides and skin, timber and palm products to the background.
This transformation led to Nigeria’s membership in the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in 1971, solidifying its position as a global oil producer. The subsequent surge in oil prices during the 1970s propelled Nigeria into an era of unprecedented economic prosperity, fueling rapid industrialization and infrastructure development (Jake Okechukwu Effoduh, The Economic Development of Nigeria from 1914 to 2014). However, the nation’s overreliance on oil revenue also exposed it to the volatility of global oil markets, leading to economic instability during periods of declining oil prices, making the country a textbook example of the ‘resource curse’ also known as ‘the paradox of plenty’. It was called a “disarticulate economy that produced what it did not consume and consumed what it did not produce” (Prof Claude Ake).
The government’s indigenization policies, aimed at increasing domestic control over the economy, further shaped Nigeria’s economic landscape. While these policies sought to empower indigenous entrepreneurs, they also had unintended consequences, such as discouraging foreign investment and hindering economic growth. The oil boom of the 1970s provided a unique opportunity for Nigeria to diversify its economy and reduce its dependence on oil. However, a combination of factors, including corruption, mismanagement, and political instability, hindered these efforts.
To be continued…
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“Human rights are not only violated by terrorism, repression or assassination, but also by unfair economic structures that creates huge inequalities”. – Pope Francis.
Voice of Emancipation: Will Ukraine Ever Know Peace?
APC Alleges Electoral Malpractice in Kano’s By-election, Calls for Cancellation
Hounding of Opposition Leaders: I Cannot Be Intimidated – Tambuwal Vows
Zero to Global Impact: How to Harness Wisdom and Solutions for Lasting Influence
The Oracle: Imperatives of Strategic Economic Reforms in Nigeria’s Quest for Sustainable Economic Development (Pt. 4)
Adding Value: Set and Maintain a Standard by Henry Ukazu
FirstBank Agric and Export Conference: Charting a New Course for Non-Oil Exports
Court Frees ‘Unruly’ Lady Passenger Stripped on Board Ibom Air
EFCC Releases Tambuwal from Detention
Dele Momodu Strengthens Nigeria-Ghana Relations, Lays Wreath in Honour of Helicopter Crash Victims
FG Withdraws Criminal Complaint Against Ibom Air Passenger, Reduces Ban on Kwam 1
President Trump Leveraging Economic Security to Shape Global Security
PSG Make Dramatic Comeback, Beat Tottenham to Win UEFA Super Cup
Doyin Abiola: An Intelligent Pen Pusher Bows Out
Trending
-
Featured4 days ago
Court Frees ‘Unruly’ Lady Passenger Stripped on Board Ibom Air
-
News5 days ago
EFCC Releases Tambuwal from Detention
-
Featured4 days ago
Dele Momodu Strengthens Nigeria-Ghana Relations, Lays Wreath in Honour of Helicopter Crash Victims
-
News4 days ago
FG Withdraws Criminal Complaint Against Ibom Air Passenger, Reduces Ban on Kwam 1
-
Opinion5 days ago
President Trump Leveraging Economic Security to Shape Global Security
-
Sports3 days ago
PSG Make Dramatic Comeback, Beat Tottenham to Win UEFA Super Cup
-
Featured6 days ago
Doyin Abiola: An Intelligent Pen Pusher Bows Out
-
Featured3 days ago
Nigeria Set to Purchase Arms, Ammunition from USA