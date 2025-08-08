The Oracle
The Oracle: Imperatives of Strategic Economic Reforms in Nigeria’s Quest for Sustainable Economic Development (Pt. 3)
By Prof Mike Ozekhome SAN
INTRODUCTION
The last installment of this treatise considered the Nigerian economy along with other challenges such as poverty, our mono-cultural (oil-dependent) economy; it then proffered some suggested reforms including economic diversification, agriculture, leveraging on ICT, and manufacturing. This week’s feature continues the theme of reform, focusing on institutional reform and good governance, corruption, strengthening weak institutions including the judiciary, eliminating red-tapism, human capital development, power and transportation, investing in public institutions, and education. These are evidently also the areas of concern. But not exclusively, as other challenges include insecurity and instability, and policy inconsistencies. Enjoy.
INSTITUTIONAL REFORMS AND GOOD GOVERNANCE
Holistically, governance can be defined as the overall complex system or framework of processes, functions, structures, rules, laws and norms borne out of the relationships, interactions, power dynamics and communication within an organised group of individuals which not only sets the boundaries of acceptable conduct and practices of different actors of the group and controls their decision-making processes through the creation and enforcement of rules and guidelines, but also manages, allocates and mobilises relevant resources and capacities of different members and sets the overall direction of the group in order to effectively address its specific collective needs, problems and challenges.
CORRUPTION, ET AL
Nigeria’s economic potential is significantly hampered by systemic issues of bad governance. Corruption is a systemic challenge in Nigeria, deeply rooted in both public and private sectors. The siphoning of public funds diverts critical resources away from healthcare, education, and infrastructure development. For example, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reported that Nigerians paid an estimated N721 billion in cash bribes to public officials in 2023.
Nigeria’s Anti-Corruption Agencies estimate that the country loses a staggering $18 billion annually to corruption and financial crimes (Sope Williams, Adedeji Adeniran, and Aloysius Uche Ordu, ‘Can we change the narrative on corruption in public procurement in Nigeria?’ (August 24, 2023)). This figure amounts to 3.8% of Nigeria’s 2022 GDP and largely tells on the nation’s economic growth and development. These losses hinder investment, erode public trust, and divert resources from essential public services needed across sectors such as infrastructure, healthcare, education, and other essential services, ultimately undermining the country’s progress toward a more equitable and prosperous future. This, in turn, limits job creation and economic opportunities for Nigerians.
WEAK INSTITUTIONS
Weak institutions further worsen the corruption problem, as they fail to hold corrupt individuals accountable, further impeding Nigeria’s economic development. This culture of impunity undermines public trust and deters foreign investment. Studies have shown that countries with weak institutions find it difficult to evolve rapidly enough to enjoy economic growth and development. Viable institutions foster social cohesion and macroeconomic stability, thereby increasing investment and growth.
THE JUDICIARY
A judiciary plagued by delays and corruption undermines the rule of law and discourages investment.
RED-TAPISM
Inefficient public sector institutions, characterized by bureaucratic red tape and corruption, hinder the delivery of public services and stifle economic activity. These institutional weaknesses collectively contribute to a hostile business environment, discouraging domestic and foreign investment, and ultimately hindering Nigeria’s economic growth and development. Moreover, a lack of transparency and accountability in government institutions fosters nepotism and cronyism, exacerbating economic inequality and hindering equitable development. These factors collectively impede Nigeria’s economic growth and its ability to realize its full potential as a global economic player.
INSTITUTIONAL REFORMS
Attempts have been made by the Nigerian government to enhance the quality of institutions in Nigeria, such as the establishment of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) in 1979, the Service Compact with All Nigerians (SERVICOM) in March 2004, and the Public Complaints Commission in October 1975. To enhance fiscal prudence and accountability in both the public and private sectors, institutions such as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC), and the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), were established to further strengthen institutions which in turn, is expected to promote sustainable economic growth. However, Nigeria continues to suffer from poor institutional quality as these institutions themselves are weakened.
EFFECTIVE GOVERNANCE
For Nigeria to experience notable economic progress and smooth implementation of sustainable policies, it is good governance as well as institutional reforms for weak institutions are vital. Effective governance is central to economic sustainability. In this context, such governance must take note of the major recipients of the impact of its measures, the society. People, as both consumers and producers, drive economic activity and are impacted by its outcomes, making participation and empowerment crucial for sustainable economic development. The consideration and implementation of measures that prioritize responsible resource management, equitable distribution of wealth, and policies that prioritize the sustainability of the continent and planet at large are also crucial in the creation of strategic economic reforms in Nigeria.
INVEST IN PUBLIC INSTITUTIONS
In the same vein, investing in the capacity of public institutions to deliver quality services is crucial for building trust between the government and its citizens. Institutional reforms to strengthen the judiciary, improve fiscal transparency, and fight corruption are essential for creating an environment conducive to growth. These reforms would improve governance, boost investor confidence, and encourage domestic and foreign investment. Strengthening anti-corruption agencies, such as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), and ensuring transparency in public expenditure are crucial steps. Technology, like e-governance systems, can also play a vital role in reducing opportunities for graft. Tackling corruption head-on is not just a moral imperative but an economic necessity.
INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT
Infrastructure development is a key driver for progress in Nigeria and a critical factor for productivity and sustainable economic growth. Infrastructure affects growth through several channels of demand and supply, as such, investments in energy, telecommunications, and transport networks would positively impact the economy, as all types of infrastructure represent an essential input in any production of goods and services.
Infrastructure is critical in economic development as it influences production processes and enhances the overall quality of the business environment. Improvements in infrastructure, such as transportation, energy, and telecommunications, can significantly impact an organization’s productivity, profitability, and employment generation, ultimately driving economic growth.
POWER & TRANSPORTATION
Nigeria’s infrastructure deficit remains a significant barrier to economic growth. Numerous studies have demonstrated that these infrastructure gaps significantly hamper economic growth and development. The nation’s power sector, for instance, generates only a fraction of the electricity needed to support industrialization and improve living standards. Frequent power outages force businesses to rely on costly generators, which erodes profitability and discourages investment. Similarly, inadequate roads, railways, and ports lead to high transportation costs and delays, making Nigerian products less competitive in both local and international markets. Access to clean water and sanitation remains a challenge for millions, compounding public health issues. Inadequate roads, unreliable power supply, and poor telecommunications infrastructure increase business costs, reducing competitiveness.
While Moody’s estimates that a substantial investment of US$3 trillion is required over the next 30 years to bridge the infrastructural gap in Nigeria, the annual infrastructure budget of Nigeria is less than 5% of what is required (US$100 billion). It is therefore of necessity that strategic investments in infrastructure – spanning public-private partnerships (PPPs), efficient resource allocation and project financing – are needed to meet the existent infrastructural gap, thereby enhancing productivity and business operations. Investing in infrastructure is not just about building roads and bridges; it’s about creating an enabling environment for businesses and improving the quality of life for citizens.
HUMAN CAPITAL DEVELOPMENT
Human capital, the sum of a nation’s skills, knowledge, and health, is a critical driver of economic growth and development. A well-educated and skilled workforce is essential for innovation, technological advancement, and increased productivity. Investments in education, healthcare, and training improve individual lives and also strengthen a nation’s competitiveness in the global economy. By fostering a skilled and adaptable workforce, countries can attract investment, create jobs, and improve overall living standards. In other words, human capital development is paramount to achieving long-term economic sustainability. The Human Capital Index takes into account, the knowledge, skills and health of individuals. According to the World Bank, in 2020, Nigeria’s Human Capital Index (HCI) stood at 0.36 and ranked 168th out of 174 countries. This is far below the 56% standard.
POOR EDUCATIONAL ENVIRONMENT
Education catalyzes economic growth by cultivating a skilled and knowledgeable workforce. By enhancing cognitive abilities, problem-solving skills, and critical thinking, education empowers individuals to contribute meaningfully to economic development. A well-educated populace is more productive, innovative, and adaptable to technological advancements, leading to increased efficiency and higher output.
Despite having a young, burgeoning population, Nigeria’s young population has been both a resource and a challenge. The state of education in Nigeria is a pressing concern, characterized by inadequate funding, dilapidated infrastructure, poor teacher quality, and a curriculum that is outdated and ill-suited to the demands of the 21st century. (Chinedu Friday, ‘The state of education in Nigeria: Challenges and opportunities’ <https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/state-education-nigeria-challenges-opportunities-chinedu-friday/> accessed 9th December 2024.) Currently, Nigeria’s literacy rate stands at 59.57%. UNICEF reports that Nigeria has the largest number of out-of-school children, with over 18.3 million children not enrolled, while over 12.4 million children are reported to have never been inside a classroom, and 5.9 million students are estimated to drop out. Professor Ismail Junaidu, Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council, underscores the role of low literacy rates in perpetuating social inequality, particularly among rural and marginalized communities. This literacy gap not only traps individuals and communities in cycles of poverty but also limits their access to opportunities for social and economic advancement.
In the same vein, unemployment and poverty remain two of the most daunting challenges facing Nigeria. Youth unemployment, in particular, is at crisis levels, with millions of young Nigerians either jobless or underemployed. This is not only a waste of human capital but also a potential trigger for social unrest. Widespread poverty heightens inequality and perpetuates cycles of underdevelopment, as families struggle to afford necessities such as food, healthcare, and education. According to the World Poverty Clock, Nigeria has the dubious distinction of being the country with the largest number of people living in extreme poverty with an estimated 71 million Nigerian living in this condition. Policies aimed at boosting job creation, especially in sectors like agriculture, manufacturing, and technology, could provide much-needed relief. Programs such as vocational training and microcredit schemes could empower individuals to create their own economic opportunities, reducing dependency on formal employment.
Additionally, a strong correlation exists between health and economic growth. Investments in public health, such as access to quality healthcare, sanitation, and nutrition, are critical for a nation’s economic prosperity. A healthy workforce reduces absenteeism, increases labour productivity, and attracts foreign direct investment. An improvement in health enhances labour productivity and leads to gains in economic growth. Improved education will reduce the skills gap, enhance productivity, and foster innovation, while better healthcare will ensure a healthier and more productive workforce.
CHALLENGES FACING STRATEGIC ECONOMIC REFORMS IN NIGERIA
INSECURITY AND INSTABILITY
Security challenges have deeply impacted Nigeria’s economy, particularly in regions like the Northeast, where the Boko Haram insurgency has displaced millions and devastated local economies. Banditry, kidnapping, and communal conflicts further exacerbate instability, disrupting agricultural production and scaring away investors. Insecurity also strains government resources, as funds that could be allocated to development projects are diverted to security operations. Addressing these issues requires a multi-faceted approach that combines military interventions with socio-economic programs aimed at reducing poverty and unemployment, which often fuel these crises. Building stronger state institutions and enhancing community engagement can also foster stability and trust, creating a more conducive environment for economic activities.
POLICY INCONSISTENCIES
One of the most significant barriers to Nigeria’s economic development is policy inconsistency. Frequent changes in government priorities, coupled with poor implementation of reforms, have created an unpredictable business environment. For instance, shifts in foreign exchange policies and abrupt bans on imports or exports have left businesses grappling with uncertainty. This lack of continuity deters both local and foreign investors, who require stability to make long-term plans. Clear, consistent, and transparent policies are essential for fostering investor confidence and ensuring sustainable growth. Establishing independent regulatory bodies to oversee key sectors could help ensure that reforms outlast political cycles and maintain their intended impact. (To be continued).
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“Strategic planning is worthless – unless there is first a strategic vision”. -John Naisbitt
The Oracle
Imperatives of Strategic Economic Reforms in Nigeria’s Quest for Sustainable Economic Development (Pt. 2)
By Prof Mike Ozekhome SAN
INTRODUCTION
In the inaugural edition of this treatise, we examined the challenges of the subject matter; the need for major reforms; the concept of sustainable economic development in such areas as agriculture, human capital, environmental stewardship and social inclusion in the peculiar context of our economy. This sophomore edition considers other socio-economic challenges and the reforms necessary for sustainable economic growth including diversification, agriculture, ICT (and technology generally) as well as manufacturing. Enjoy.
THE NIGERIAN ECONOMY (continues)
By the 1980s, Nigeria’s economy began to decline as global oil prices plummeted. The country’s dependence on oil exports worsened the impact of falling prices, leading to a sharp decline in government revenue and foreign exchange earnings. This economic downturn resulted in a significant reduction in per capita income and deterioration in living standards for many Nigerians. The government’s response to the crisis was the Babangida’s Structural Adjustment Program (SAP) of 1986 which introduced market-oriented reforms, including privatization and reduced government spending, intending to address economic imbalances and attract foreign investment. (World Bank, Nigeria – Structural adjustment program: policies, implementation, and impact <https://documents.worldbank.org/en/publication/documents-reports/documentdetail/959091468775569769/nigeria-structural-adjustment-program-policies-implementation-and-impact> accessed 9th December 2024). Nigerians had kicked against the IMF instigated reforms.
Despite these challenges, Nigeria’s oil industry remains a crucial driver of the economy, accounting for a significant portion of government revenue and foreign exchange earnings. However, the country’s long-term economic prosperity will depend on its ability to diversify its economy, reduce its reliance on oil, and address underlying structural issues such as corruption, infrastructure deficits, and inadequate education and healthcare.
Nigeria enjoyed a period of significant economic growth between 2000 and 2014, averaging an impressive 7% annually. This sustained expansion was fueled by a combination of favourable global economic conditions and initial domestic policy reforms. (Nigeria High Commission United Kingdom, Economy <https://www.nigeriahc.org.uk/economy/#:~:text=Between%202000%20and%202014%2C%20Nigeria’s,conditions%20and%20initial%20structural%20reforms.> accessed 9th December 2024). However, the trajectory of Nigeria’s economic growth shifted dramatically from 2015 onwards. A confluence of factors, including distortions in monetary and exchange rate policies, widening fiscal deficits stemming from declining oil production and the costly fuel subsidy, coupled with external shocks such as the COVID-19 pandemic, contributed to a significant slowdown in growth rates and stagnation in GDP per capita.
Nigeria’s economic trajectory slowed down more in 2023, with growth moderating from 3.3% in 2022 to 2.9%. This was primarily attributed to the confluence of domestic and external factors. Domestically, soaring inflation, stemming from rising fuel costs and a depreciating naira, exerted significant pressure on economic activity. Externally, the sluggish growth in the global economy, which contracted from 3.5% to 3.2%, further dampened Nigeria’s economic prospects African Development Bank, Nigeria Economic Outlook <https://www.afdb.org/en/countries-west-africa-nigeria/nigeria-economic-outlook> accessed 9th December 2024).
On the supply side, the services and agricultural sectors were the primary drivers of growth. Conversely, on the demand side, consumption and investment fueled economic expansion. The inflationary surge, culminating in a rate of 24.5% in 2023, was heightened by the sudden 167% increase in petrol prices and the 95.6% depreciation of the naira following its flotation in June 2023. In response to these inflationary pressures, the Central Bank of Nigeria tightened monetary policy, raising the policy rate from 17.5% to 18.75%. While the fiscal deficit narrowed slightly from 5.4% to 5.1% of GDP, owing to improved revenue collection, the government’s debt service to revenue ratio remained alarmingly high at 111%. Public debt, though relatively low at 40% of GDP, poses significant challenges due to the burden of debt servicing. The current account surplus strengthened to 0.9% of GDP, driven by higher oil prices and exports. However, international reserves declined from 6.6 months of import cover to 5 months, reflecting tighter global financing conditions.
OTHER SOCIO-ECONOMIC CHALLENGES
Amidst all these, Nigeria grapples with significant socioeconomic challenges. Poverty remains endemic, with multidimensional poverty affecting 63% of the population and income poverty impacting 40% (World Bank, Poverty & Equity Brief: Nigeria <https://datacatalogfiles.worldbank.org/ddh-published/0064942/DR0092448/Global_POVEQ_NGA.pdf?versionId=2024-04-16T15:19:00.4018291Z#:~:text=Based%20on%20World%20Bank%20projections,by%20the%20end%20of%202024.> accessed 9th December 2024.).
The overdependence on oil revenue, a volatile commodity market, leaves the economy vulnerable to fluctuations in global oil prices, limiting fiscal flexibility and hindering diversification efforts (AFSIC, The Impact of Oil Prices on Nigeria’s Economy <https://www.afsic.net/the-impact-of-oil-prices-on-nigerias-economy/#:~:text=Nigeria’s%20reliance%20on%20oil%20has,strategy%20to%20mitigate%20these%20risks.> accessed 9th December 2024.). The nation’s infrastructure, particularly in transportation, energy, and telecommunications, remains inadequate, impeding economic activity, increasing the cost of doing business, and discouraging both domestic and foreign investment (US Department of State, 2022 Investment Climate Statements: Nigeria, <https://www.state.gov/reports/2022-investment-climate-statements/nigeria/#:~:text=Despite%20these%20improvements%2C%20Nigeria%20remains,regulatory%20uncertainty%2C%20policy%20inconsistency%2C%20poor> accessed 9th December 2024.). Additionally, the public sector is plagued by inefficiencies and corruption, undermining governance, stifling innovation, and reducing the effectiveness of public policies. The weak regulatory environment, characterized by bureaucratic hurdles and inconsistent enforcement, further discourages private sector investment and hinders economic growth.
Human capital challenges, including low literacy rates, poor healthcare, and a lack of skilled labor, limit productivity and hinder the nation’s ability to compete in the global economy. These structural issues pose significant obstacles to Nigeria’s economic advancement. To overcome these challenges, Nigeria must embark on a comprehensive program of strategic economic reforms, including diversifying the economy, improving governance, investing in infrastructure, and developing human capital.
ECONOMIC REFORMS NECESSARY FOR SUSTAINABLE ECONOMIC GROWTH
For Nigeria to achieve sustainable economic development, several key areas must be addressed through strategic reforms. If effectively implemented, these reforms could transform the Nigerian economy and lead it to long-term stability and prosperity.
ECONOMIC DIVERSIFICATION
Nigeria’s overreliance on oil exports has long been a double-edged sword. On the one hand, oil has brought significant revenue, enabling infrastructure projects and government programs. On the other, this dependence has rendered the economy highly susceptible to external shocks, as demonstrated by the 2014 oil price crash (Mulat AK and others ‘ Scaling up community-based health insurance in Ethiopia: a qualitative study of the benefits and challenges’ BMC Health Serv Res [2022] 22(1).) and the global economic slowdown during the COVID-19 pandemic. When oil prices plummet, government revenues shrink, foreign reserves deplete, and the value of the naira often declines, leading to inflation and economic instability. This reliance also discourages diversification, as policymakers are often reluctant to shift focus away from the lucrative oil sector. Countries like Norway, which established a sovereign wealth fund to insulate their economy from oil price volatility (Kenneth Iloanya and Nduka Christopher Ndidi ‘Sovereign Wealth Fund (SWF): A Tool for Diversifying Nigeria’s Emerging Economy’ The International Journal of Humanities & Social Studies [2020] 8 (7).), provide a clear example of how Nigeria could better manage its oil wealth. Without reducing its dependency on oil, Nigeria will remain vulnerable to future global market shocks.
Nigeria must transform its petroleum-dependent economic model, which has been since its discovery in 1956. Oil currently accounts for 95% of Nigeria’s export earnings and 80% of government revenues, leaving the country vulnerable to global oil price fluctuations (Kabir Haruna Danja, Globalization and the Challenge for Nigeria’s Development <http://article.sapub.org/10.5923.j.m2economics.20120101.02.html#Ref> accessed 9th December 2024.). For instance, the collapse of oil prices in 2014 led to a severe recession, emphasizing the dangers of overreliance on a single commodity.
The heavy dependence of the country on crude oil exports has exposed the economy to the boom-and-bust cycles and the concomitant unstable and unpredictable volume of revenue receivable by the government. For instance, Nigeria’s total export receipts from goods, services and transfers dropped from N10,899.6 million in 1979 to N7,884.2million in 1983 (Ugal, David & Betiang, Peter. (2009). Challenges for Developing Human Capital in Nigeria: Global-Local Connection. SSRN Electronic Journal. <https://www.researchgate.net/publication/228313475_Challenges_for_Developing_Human_Capital_in_Nigeria_Global-Local_Connection> accessed 9th December 2024.). The country’s imports, at the same time, increased from N9,890.1 million to N11.022.1million during the same period (CBN Economic and Financial Review 1981-1986). This also affects contributions to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). For instance as at 1999, oil and gas contributed 36.5% of the GDP, while agriculture (including livestock) accounted for 32.8% (Kabir Haruna Danja, Globalization and the Challenge for Nigeria’s Development <http://article.sapub.org/10.5923.j.m2economics.20120101.02.html#Ref> accessed 9th December 2024.). In the same period, wholesale and retail trade contributed 16.6%, while manufacturing accounted for only 5.5% of the GDP.
There is therefore the need for the country to diversify the economy and focus on the non-oil sectors. To build a more resilient economy, Nigeria must diversify into sectors such as agriculture, technology, manufacturing, and services. This will not only reduce the country’s vulnerability to external shocks but also create jobs, reduce poverty, and promote inclusive growth.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture presents one of the most promising opportunities for diversification. Nigeria has 84 million hectares of arable land, of which only 40% is currently being used for farming (SDG Fund. (n.d.). Nigeria food Africa – Empowering youth and promoting innovative public-private partnerships. SDG Fund. <https://www.sdgfund.org/case-study/nigeria-food-africa-–-empowering-youth-and-promoting-innovative-public-private#:~:text=Nigeria%20has%2084%20million%20hectares,significant%20potential%20for%20productivity%20gains). The country is already the world’s largest producer of cassava and a major producer of cocoa, yams, and palm oil, but much of this production is not geared towards exports. To truly unlock the potential of the agricultural sector, Nigeria must invest in modern farming techniques, irrigation systems, and value-added processing.
TECHNOLOGY & ICT
The technology sector is another key area for growth. As of 2022, Nigeria had nearly 84 million internet users. This figure is projected to grow to 117 million internet users in 2027 (Statista. (2024). Number of internet users in Nigeria from 2013 to 2028. Statista. <https://www.statista.com/statistics/183849/internet-users-nigeria/>. Accessed on the 1st of October, 2024.), Nigeria has one of the largest digital populations in Africa. The rise of tech startups such as Flutterwave, Paystack, and Andela has put Nigeria on the map as a hub for innovation and venture capital. The government should build on this momentum by investing in digital infrastructure (such as high-speed internet and reliable electricity) and by reforming education to focus on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) disciplines.
MANUFACTURE
Manufacturing is another sector with significant potential for growth. Currently, manufacturing contributes only 10% of Nigeria’s GDP, a low figure considering the size of the population and the availability of raw materials. To boost manufacturing, Nigeria must improve its power supply, invest in industrial parks, and reduce the cost of doing business through tax incentives and regulatory reforms.
Nigeria’s dependence on oil revenues has made its economy vulnerable to global price fluctuations. Diversification into agriculture, manufacturing, technology, and services is critical. Diversifying the economy enables sustainable and inclusive growth, enhances resilience to external shocks, and fosters industrialization and productivity enhancement. However, diversification may necessitate significant broad-based reforms, with potentially important support from judiciously designed, effectively implemented industrial policies that consider the specific context of a country, including its existing economic structure, its capabilities, and the state of its institutions. (Delechat, C. C., Melina, G., Newiak, M., Papageorgiou, C., Wang, K., & Spatafora, N. (2024). Economic Diversification in Developing Countries). (To be continued).
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“The thing is, continuity of strategic direction and continuous improvement in how you do things are absolutely consistent with each other. In fact, they’re mutually reinforcing”. – Michael Porter.
The Oracle
The Oracle: Imperatives of Strategic Economic Reforms in Nigeria’s Quest for Sustainable Economic Development (Pt. 1)
By Prof Mike Ozekhome SAN
INTRODUCTION
Imagine owning a treasure chest filled with unimaginable wealth, yet struggling to unlock it because you have lost the key. That is Nigeria in a nutshell. A country brimming with natural resources, human capital, and potential, yet constantly hindered by systemic challenges that keep its vast promise tantalizingly out of reach. The question that looms large is simple yet profound, how can the “Giant of Africa” truly rise to her towering potential? How come we live by the river and wash our hands with sputum?
THE CHALLENEGES
Nigeria’s current predicament is a narrative of both triumph and tragedy. According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Nigeria’s economy, which was previously lauded as the largest economy in Africa, continues to slip amidst crippling inflation, over-reliance on oil, currency devaluation, and a volatile commodity market.
The overreliance on oil is perhaps the clearest symbol of Nigeria’s economic vulnerability. For decades, oil has been both the lifeline and the Achilles’ heel of the economy, contributing the lion’s share of government revenue and foreign exchange earnings. However, this dependence has left the economy dangerously exposed to the unpredictable swings of global oil prices. Each dip in oil revenue sends shockwaves through the economy, triggering budget shortfalls, inflationary pressures, and job losses.
Yet, even as oil casts a long shadow over Nigeria’s economic landscape, it is not the sole culprit. The nation’s infrastructure is another stumbling block, acting like an old, rickety bridge incapable of supporting the weight of a modern, ambitious economy. Power outages, dilapidated roads, and outdated ports increase the cost of doing business, deter investment, and slow down productivity. These infrastructure gaps are more than mere inconveniences; they are chokepoints that stifle growth and innovation.
Governance and institutional inefficiencies compound these issues. Policy inconsistencies often scare off investors, while corruption diverts resources away from critical development initiatives. This has, in turn, fostered poverty and income inequality, unemployment, decreased GDP, reduction in business investment, higher interest rates and a trade deficit. This situation sharply contrasts with its wealth in natural resources and human capital. To foster long-term development and reduce poverty and inequality, Nigeria must undertake strategic economic reforms.
THE IMPERATIVES FOR MAJOR REFORMS
The imperative for strategic economic reforms in Nigeria is not merely an academic exercise, it is a matter of survival and prosperity. Major reforms are needed to diversify the economy, reduce dependency on oil, and foster inclusive growth that benefits all Nigerians. This transformation requires bold leadership, a clear vision, and unwavering commitment to execution.
This paper explores the roadmap for these much-needed reforms, analyzes the opportunities and challenges, and addresses viable measures the nation needs urgently to implement to turn its immense potential into enduring prosperity.
THE CONCEPT OF SUSTAINABLE ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT DEFINITION OF SUSTAINABILITY
In 1987, the United Nations Brundtland Commission defined sustainability as “meeting the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs.” . This principle forms the cornerstone of economic strategies worldwide, emphasizing a balance among economic growth, social inclusion, and environmental sustainability. For Nigeria, a country rich in resources and brimming with human potential, this definition takes on a particularly urgent significance. The journey towards sustainable economic development demands bold reforms, structural adjustments, and a paradigm shift in how the nation harnesses its wealth and cultivates its human capital. The challenge is how to balance this with the present realities so as not to kill the bull in the China shop.
At the heart of sustainable development lies resilience, an economy’s ability to withstand external shocks, such as global financial crises or disruptions in supply chains (Hakim Manurung and others ‘A conceptual framework of supply chain resilience towards sustainability through a service-dominant logic perspective’ Heliyon [2023] 9 (3). In Nigeria, this resilience has often been undermined by its overreliance on oil revenues, which account for a significant portion of government income. The 2014 Nigeria oil price collapse, for instance, plunged the nation into economic turmoil, slashing government budgets and triggering inflation (Sani Bawa and others ‘Asymmetric Impact of Oil Price on Inflation in Nigeria’ JAS [2020] 12 (11)). Transitioning from this dependency to a diversified economic model is critical. Real-life examples from countries like Malaysia and Indonesia, which transformed from resource-reliant economies to industrial and service-oriented hubs, demonstrate the power of diversification. Nigeria could emulate such models, focusing on sectors like agriculture, technology, and manufacturing (Adeyemo JT and others ‘Technological Innovation and Agricultural Productivity in Nigeria Amidst Oil Transition: ARDL Analysis’ Economies [2024] 12(9). The Asian Tigers comprising of Singapore, South Korea, Hong Kong and Taiwan are examples of how investment in education, technology, export of goods, industralisation and government incentives cab change the fortunes of a country.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture, for instance, presents a tremendous opportunity. With over 80 million hectares of arable land (Ehi Braimah ‘Nigeria: Farming Agriculture Into a Wealth Creating Sector’ All Africa [2020] <https://allafrica.com/stories/202006290338.html> accessed 10 December 2024.), Nigeria has the potential to become a food basket for Africa. Yet, challenges such as outdated farming methods, inadequate storage facilities, and limited access to markets persist. A sustainable development approach would involve modernizing agriculture through mechanization, investing in irrigation, and building value chains that connect farmers to local and global markets. Rwanda’s agricultural reforms, which significantly increased productivity and reduced poverty, offer a blueprint for what is possible with determined efforts (Worldbankgroup ‘Rwanda: Achieving Food Security, Reducing Poverty, Moving up the Value Chain’ [2016] <https://www.worldbank.org/en/results/2016/07/12/rwanda-achieving-food-security-reducing-poverty-moving-up-the-value-chain> accessed 10 December 2024.).
HUMAN CAPITAL
Another cornerstone of sustainable development is human capital. Nigeria’s youthful population, with over 60% under the age of 25 (Adoreglobal ‘Releasing The Nigeria’s Future: The Power Of Youth Education’ [n.d] <https://adoreglobal.org/blog_details/144> accessed 10 December 2024.), represents a demographic dividend that could propel the nation to prosperity. However, this potential remains untapped due to high unemployment and an education system misaligned with labour market demands. Investing in quality education, vocational training, and digital literacy would not only equip young Nigerians with the skills needed for the 21st century but also foster innovation and entrepreneurship. India’s IT sector boom, fueled by targeted investments in technical education, illustrates how human capital development can transform an economy.
ENVIRONMENTAL STEWARDSHIP
Environmental stewardship is another critical pillar. Nigeria faces severe environmental challenges, from deforestation and desertification to oil pollution in the Niger Delta (Collins Ugochukwu ‘Sustainable environmental management in the Niger Delta Region of Nigeria: effects of hydrocarbon pollution on local economy’ [2008]). Sustainable development requires policies that address these issues while promoting renewable energy and sustainable resource use. Transitioning to solar and wind energy, for example, could not only reduce Nigeria’s carbon footprint but also address its chronic power shortages. In countries such as Morocco, Noor-Ouarzazate complex, the world’s largest concentrated solar power plant, an enormous array of curved mirrors spread over 3,000 hectares (11.6 sq miles) which concentrate the Sun’s rays towards tubes of fluid, with the hot liquid then used to produce power (Aida Alami ‘How Morocco went big on solar energy’ BBC [2021] <https://www.bbc.com/future/article/20211115-how-morocco-led-the-world-on-clean-solar-energy> accessed 10 December 2024.) demonstrate the potential for success in this area.
SOCIAL INCLUSION
Social inclusion is equally important. For development to be truly sustainable, it must address inequality and ensure that all Nigerians benefit from economic growth. Programs that target marginalized groups, such as women and rural communities, are essential. Ethiopia’s community-based health insurance program, which expanded healthcare access to millions, provides a valuable lesson in inclusive policy design (Mulat AK and others ‘Scaling up community-based health insurance in Ethiopia: a qualitative study of the benefits and challenges’ BMC Health Serv Res [2022] 22(1)).
Achieving sustainable economic development in Nigeria requires not only economic reforms but also a cultural shift in governance, emphasizing accountability, transparency, and long-term planning. By leveraging its resources wisely, investing in its people, and protecting its environment, Nigeria can build an economy that not only survives but thrives, ensuring a prosperous future for generations to come.
THE NIGERIAN ECONOMY
Nigeria, the most populous African nation (234.437 million, Worldometer), has long been a significant economic player on the global stage. Through the years, Nigeria emerged as a regional powerhouse and a key driver of Africa’s economic growth. Its strategic geographic location, coupled with a large and youthful population, positions Nigeria as a promising market for international businesses. As of 2023, Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), was estimated to be about $252.7 billion United States Dollars, resulting in a per capita GDP of about $1,100. With these factors, Nigeria’s immense potential remains undeniable, making it a country to watch in the global economic landscape.
To comprehensively understand the trajectory of Nigeria’s economy, it is imperative to dive into its historical progression, particularly, to gain valuable insights into the factors that have shaped the nation’s present economic landscape and identify potential avenues for future growth and development. After independence on October 1, 1960, Nigeria inherited a relatively robust yet narrowly focused economy, heavily reliant on primary commodities. Nigeria’s economic trajectory experienced a significant shift, particularly in the late 1960s with the emergence of petroleum as its primary foreign exchange earner, relegating traditional exports such as cocoa, peanuts, cotton, hides and skin, timber and palm products to the background.
This transformation led to Nigeria’s membership in the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in 1971, solidifying its position as a global oil producer. The subsequent surge in oil prices during the 1970s propelled Nigeria into an era of unprecedented economic prosperity, fueling rapid industrialization and infrastructure development (Jake Okechukwu Effoduh, The Economic Development of Nigeria from 1914 to 2014). However, the nation’s overreliance on oil revenue also exposed it to the volatility of global oil markets, leading to economic instability during periods of declining oil prices, making the country a textbook example of the ‘resource curse’ also known as ‘the paradox of plenty’. It was called a “disarticulate economy that produced what it did not consume and consumed what it did not produce” (Prof Claude Ake).
The government’s indigenization policies, aimed at increasing domestic control over the economy, further shaped Nigeria’s economic landscape. While these policies sought to empower indigenous entrepreneurs, they also had unintended consequences, such as discouraging foreign investment and hindering economic growth. The oil boom of the 1970s provided a unique opportunity for Nigeria to diversify its economy and reduce its dependence on oil. However, a combination of factors, including corruption, mismanagement, and political instability, hindered these efforts.
To be continued…
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“Human rights are not only violated by terrorism, repression or assassination, but also by unfair economic structures that creates huge inequalities”. – Pope Francis.
The Oracle
Has Democracy Led to Good Governance for Nigerians? (Pt. 2)
By Prof Mike Ozekhome SAN
INTRODUCTION
In the maiden edition of this treatise, we explored the concept of democracy, its historical evolution in Nigeria and its promise in terms of good governance. This sophomore edition continues the theme of good governance as the goal of democracy, focusing on inclusiveness/responsiveness; the rule of law and related concepts. Enjoy.
DEMOCRACY AND THE PROMISE OF GOOD GOVERNANCE
Literally, good governance simply means good government or good leadership. To appreciate the concept of good governance, it will be better to start with knowing what governance implies. The term, governance, is a very versatile one with different meanings. It is simply used to refer to the way in which a government discharges its duties and obligations. Governance is seen as the process of steering state and society towards the realization of collective goals.
Joseph E. Stiglitz in his book Globalization and Its Discontents says Good governance is characterized by an accountable, transparent, and inclusive decision-making process, which ensures equitable outcomes and sustainable economic and social development (Joseph E. Stiglitz, ‘Globalization and Its Discontents’ (2003).).
Dahl, Robert A. in his book Democracy and Its Critics opines that Good governance requires that political processes are inclusive, ensuring that citizens have the ability to participate in meaningful ways (Robert A. Dahl, ‘ DEMOCRACY AND ITS CRITICS’ New Haven:Yale University Press. 1989.). A democratic process where citizens’ views and rights are respected and protected by law. In 2001, Thandika Mkandawire in Thinking about Governance: The Case of Africa. Mkandawire stated that Good governance in Africa should be seen in terms of both the legitimacy of political systems and the capacity of states to perform. It entails strong institutions that ensure political stability, social equity, and the effective delivery of public services to meet the needs of the population.
Chinua Achebe explains that Good governance in Africa is founded upon a commitment to justice, integrity, and respect for the dignity of every individual (Dallas Baptist University, ‘Chinua Achebe on The Purpose and Values of Things Fall Apart’ <https://www.dbu.edu/mitchell/post-colonial-resources/achebequ.html> accessed on the 6th of March, 2025.). It requires a government that listens to its people, is responsive to their needs, and operates with transparency and accountability.
The concept of good governance is neither new nor novel; it has existed since the dawn of human civilization. In simple terms, governance, refers to the process of decision-making and the subsequent implementation (or lack thereof) of those decisions. Governance has been described as an approach or perspective that examines the relationship between state and societal institutions, as well as how rules are created and accepted as legitimate in society to promote values that individuals and groups seek. It is also linked to the foundational values and constitutional policies that define governing institutions, guide their actions, and shape the complex relationships between these institutions and society. Public management based on good governance principles aims to improve the system of government by emphasizing efficiency, responsibility across institutions, promoting democratic principles, and establishing a new relationship between government and civil society.
According to Downer, good governance is the process by which public institutions manage public affairs, oversee resources, and ensure the realization of human rights (Downer A. ‘Good Governance: Guiding Principle for Implementation’ Australia: Ministry for Foreign Affairs (2001).). This process is carried out with minimal corruption and abuse, respecting the rule of law. The true measure of good governance, based on the above definitions, lies in its ability to fulfill the promise of human rights, civil, cultural, economic, political, and social rights. The UN Human Development Report identifies two aspects of governance: leadership, which is responsible for effective governmental organizations, and the governed, or citizens, who must contribute to the socio-economic and political affairs of society (Lisa-Maria Glass and Jens Newig, ‘Governance for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals: How important are participation, policy coherence, reflexivity, adaptation and democratic institutions?’ Earth System Governance (2019) 2.). Essentially, governance is the relationship between rulers and the ruled, the state and society, governors, and the governed. For legitimacy, accountability, credibility, and responsiveness to be achieved, it is crucial for both sides of this relationship to be closely aligned, ensuring that the rulers remain accountable and the citizens actively engage without corruption.
An important dynamic in governance is the change that often occurs within the system. For example, laws that regulate behaviour or activities may change over time. However, when these changes happen too frequently without thorough evaluation, instability can arise, potentially disrupting operations. Governance can vary significantly from country to country. Despite similarities in natural resources and social structures, countries may show differing results in improving their citizens’ welfare, largely due to governance standards. In countries where corruption, poor management of public funds, lack of accountability, human rights abuses, and excessive military influence prevail, development tends to be hindered.
IMPORTANCE OF GOOD GOVERNANCE
– Efficient processes – due to their routine repeats in the process and consistency of tasks, it has brought huge attachment to its relevance to the public sector.
– Visibility of errors – the routines of events and the consistency as it quickens and highlights nonconformities in the process.
– Reduction in costs – It eliminates wastages from scrap, rework, and other non-value added processes.
– Smooth running process.
– Financial sustainability.
– Clarity
– Reputation
The essence of good governance lies in the principles of accountability, transparency, responsiveness, inclusiveness, and the rule of law. For democracy to lead to good governance, it must ensure that these principles are realized. In the Nigerian context, there have been notable improvements in some areas, but there have also been persistent problems that undermine the potential of democracy to deliver good governance.
1. Accountability and Transparency
Accountability is where an individual or organization is responsible for their actions and decisions. Cambridge Dictionary describes accountability as “the fact of being responsible for what you do and able to explain it when asked.”
The Macmillan Dictionary defines accountability as “the fact of being responsible for what you do and for the results of your actions.” In essence, accountability involves being answerable for one’s actions and ensuring that there is transparency and responsibility in fulfilling duties or obligations.
One of the primary tenets of democracy is accountability, where elected officials are answerable to the electorate for their actions. In theory, democracy should allow citizens to hold their leaders accountable through elections and other democratic processes such as civil society activism and the media. In Nigeria, elections have been held regularly, and power has been transferred peacefully between governments.
However, the reality is that electoral processes are often marred by irregularities, fraud, and manipulation. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), tasked with overseeing elections, has been criticized for not adequately addressing voter fraud, ballot stuffing, and vote buying, which have eroded public trust in the electoral system. (Olusola, S. ‘Electoral Integrity and Governance in Nigeria’ African Political Review (2018) 24(2)).
There is a broad agreement that “transparency” is closely tied to the right to know and the public’s access to information. The Cambridge Online Dictionary defines transparency as “the quality of being easy to see through,” “the practice of being open and without secrets,” and “a situation where business and financial activities are conducted openly, ensuring fairness and honesty.” Similarly, the Macmillan Online Dictionary describes it as “the state of being clear enough to see through” and “a straightforward approach that allows others to understand exactly what is being done.” Transparency is a key measure of governance effectiveness and impact, emphasizing openness, honesty, and clarity. “Good governance” encompasses several key attributes: it is participatory, consensus-driven, accountable, transparent, responsive, effective, efficient, equitable, inclusive, and adheres to the rule of law. It ensures the minimization of corruption, considers minority views, and ensures that the voices of society’s most vulnerable are heard in the decision-making process.
There are mainly two types of transparency. The first is proactive transparency, which involves publishing information of public importance before the public demands it. This approach is based on the belief that all information of public significance belongs to the public and is only held by governmental bodies. It asserts the public’s general right to know, and proactive transparency serves as a mechanism for exercising that right. This concept is supported by public administration theorists and international organizations, such as the World Bank. The second type is reactive transparency, which also concerns the public’s right to know, but is carried out in response to popular demand. The goal of achieving full transparency stems from the belief that democracy is rule by the people and that elected representatives are temporary agents who are accountable to the citizens. Defined this way, reactive transparency requires public authorities to ensure that citizens are given equal access to information as decision-makers and to share information with the public at the same time as it is shared within the administration. For public administration to respond efficiently and professionally to citizens’ needs and provide quality public services according to the principles of “good governance,” it is crucial to increase transparency and improve ethical standards. A government that is open and accessible is more likely to be transparent. This realization has led to a global movement for more openness in government operations. Michael Johnston defines transparency as the “capacity of outsiders to obtain valid and timely information about the activities of government or private organizations.” He further notes that the enactment of the Freedom of Information Act in the United States in 1966, which provided limited guarantees of citizen access to government information, was a milestone in transparency. This model has been adopted in other countries. Democratic and market reforms, along with the growing anti-corruption movement, have significantly contributed to the establishment of transparency as a key governance concept.
Transparent political processes are viewed as more accountable and democratic, while transparency in the economy facilitates free-market operations. In both contexts, rights to access information and the corresponding obligations of institutions to uphold those rights are considered safeguards against abuses and vital components of good governance. Transparency is seen as essential to various political goals, such as combating corruption, ensuring fair election financing, enhancing democracy, strengthening democratic institutions in transitional societies, and reducing international conflicts. Despite significant changes in Nigeria’s federal structure over time, the country still faces challenges related to transparency and accountability. Power in Nigeria is concentrated within the executive branch, led by the President and his Ministers, and party discipline often means minimal legislative opposition to government policies. The lack of transparency and accountability has undermined the legitimacy of the government. In Nigeria, the need to enhance transparency and accountability in intergovernmental relations is especially urgent due to widespread corruption and the lack of adequate checks on the powers of officials. Transparency is closely linked with accountability and other fundamental principles of modern democratic societies, such as open justice, open government, freedom of information, and public consultation. (To be continued).
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“Democracy must be built through open societies that share information. When there is information, there is enlightenment. When there is debate, there are solutions. When there is no sharing of power, no rule of law, no accountability, there is abuse, corruption, subjugation and indignation”. – Atifete Jahjaga
