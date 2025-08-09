Opinion
Zero to Global Impact: Unlocking Possibilities for Peoples, Corporates and Nations
By Tolulope A. Adegoke, PhD
“As you walk in God’s divine wisdom, you will surely begin to see a greater measure of victory and good success in your life” – Joseph Prince
Every generation, without exception, is confronted with a unique set of challenges.
For some individuals, the pressing concern is simply survival—finding a way to meet daily needs, keep hope alive, and press forward despite limitations.
For corporate organizations, the battle often revolves around transformation—how to remain relevant in ever-changing markets, outthink competitors, and create value at scale.
For nations, the stakes are even higher: the relentless race to maintain influence, relevance, and competitive advantage in a rapidly shifting global order.
Yet, regardless of scale—whether for an individual, a business, or a nation—there is one unchanging truth that binds all these realities together: divine wisdom, combined with grace and a possibility-driven mindset, has the power to lift anyone or anything from obscurity to global relevance.
As Ecclesiastes 10:10 reminds us, “Wisdom is profitable to direct.” Without it, potential remains dormant; with it, doors open that no human effort could force.
The Elevator and the Toothpaste: Two Lessons in Impact
Two short but powerful stories illustrate this principle perfectly.
In a busy high-rise building in the United States, a humble tea server—whose job was to move quietly from office to office—observed a recurring problem. The building’s elevators were constantly congested, causing daily frustration. One day, he casually suggested installing an external glass elevator as a solution. The idea was brilliant—functional, innovative, and aesthetically appealing. The building’s management eventually implemented it, and it worked wonders, solving the congestion issue entirely.
Yet, the tea server remained… a tea server. Why? Because he had not positioned, protected, or negotiated the value of his idea. It changed the building, but it didn’t change his life.
Contrast this with the story of a janitor working in a toothpaste manufacturing company. He, too, noticed something: the company’s toothpaste sales were good, but they could be better. His suggestion was simple—widen the opening of the toothpaste tube. More paste would be squeezed out with each use, prompting consumers to buy more frequently. Before sharing the idea, however, he secured a profit-sharing agreement and a seat on the company’s board. When the idea was implemented, sales skyrocketed—and the janitor’s position and financial status transformed dramatically.
The lesson from these two stories is profound:
Breakthrough ideas are not enough; wisdom in packaging, positioning, and protecting them is what turns innovation into global influence.
Born to Be Unstoppable
Romans 8:19 reminds us that “the creation waits in eager expectation for the children of God to be revealed.” This means the world is literally on standby, waiting for solutions, innovations, and leadership that only you—and people like you—are uniquely equipped to deliver.
For leaders, this is a call to move from dependency to influence, from survival to significance. Whether you are leading a team, managing a multinational corporation, or shaping national policy, your ultimate mandate is to innovate, steward, and multiply value. The seeds of greatness are already in you; the question is whether you will cultivate them into something the world cannot ignore.
The Wonders of Grace
Grace is the great elevator of destiny. It was grace that took Joseph—falsely accused, forgotten, and locked away in an Egyptian prison—and placed him in the palace as second-in-command over an empire.
Grace has the power to lift an emerging entrepreneur from obscurity into the realm of global industry leadership. It can transform a struggling startup into a household name, and it can propel a nation from underdevelopment into global respect.
But here’s the key: Grace works in partnership with wisdom. Grace will open the door, but wisdom will keep you in the room. Grace will give you opportunities, but wisdom will help you maximize them without losing credibility.
Mindset in Action
After losing her leg in a tragic accident, Carol Schuller could have surrendered to despair. Instead, she became a world-class ski champion, a global conference speaker, and a voice of hope to millions. Her story is a vivid reminder that crisis can be a platform, not just a prison.
This same principle applies beyond individuals—corporations facing market disruption, and nations navigating economic or political storms can choose to turn challenges into springboards.
The truth is this: Mindset determines altitude. The way you interpret problems will determine whether they break you or build you.
The Possibility Mindset Blueprint
To move from zero to global impact, there is a practical pathway—a framework for individuals, organizations, and nations alike:
1. Use Divine Wisdom as Strategy – See beyond the obvious. Insight from God can reveal opportunities hidden in plain sight.
2. Treat Grace as a Competitive Edge – Metrics matter, but grace opens doors that numbers cannot explain.
3. Adopt a Positive Mindset – Train your eyes to see potential where others only see problems.
4. Strategically Position Your Ideas – Own your innovation; don’t just give it away without securing your stake.
5. Pursue Transformational Purpose – Build solutions that are scalable, sustainable, and capable of changing lives across borders.
Final Word
From boardrooms to national assemblies, from community initiatives to multinational ventures, the principles remain the same. Your story can mirror Joseph’s—a journey from obscurity to influence, from prison to palace—not because of luck, but because of wisdom, grace, and a mindset fixed on possibilities.
The path from zero to global impact does not begin with what you have in your hands—it begins with what you believe is possible in your mind and spirit.
With God, and the right mindset, truly all things are possible.
Dr. Tolulope A. Adegoke, AMBP-UN is a Recipient of the Nigerian Role Models Award (2024), and a Distinguished Ambassador For World Peace (AMBP-UN).
Zero to Global Impact: Unlocking the Power of Training, Discipline and Sacrifice
By Tolulope A. Adegoke PhD
“Look past the exterior, and see that there is so much more within. Then decide to unleash that potential to the fullest” – Lincoln Patz
Lead-In
From overlooked beginnings to celebrated legacies, history proves that the journey from zero to global impact is not a matter of luck — it is a matter of preparation, intentionality, and sacrifice. The same principles that elevate individuals also transform corporations and even nations.
The Possibility Within
Every individual, organization, and nation carries untapped reservoirs of potential.
But potential, left untouched, achieves nothing. It must be developed, refined, and activated — often through a process that demands vision, courage, and persistence.
Pull Quote: “Potential alone is not enough — like raw gold, it must be refined before it can shine.”
Training – The Catalyst of Transformation
Training bridges the gap between capacity and performance. It’s what converts hidden value into tangible results.
- Biblical Example: Abraham’s household servants, born into obscurity, became fearless warriors through deliberate training (Genesis 14:14).
- Leadership Example: David’s distressed and discontented followers became “mighty men of valour” (2 Samuel 23:8-17) after disciplined mentorship.
For corporates, training converts average teams into high-performance units.
For nations, training is the strategic investment in education, vocational skills, and leadership that drives sustainable growth.
Training Tip for Leaders:
- Individuals (Peoples): Learn a skill that solves real problems.
- Corporates: Build a learning culture that rewards growth.
- Nations: Prioritize educational reform and vocational programs.
Discipline & Diligence – The Engines of Excellence
Training starts the journey; discipline and diligence sustain it.
- Discipline is doing what must be done, even when it’s uncomfortable.
- Diligence is doing it consistently and excellently.
Proverbs 12:24 puts it plainly: “The hand of the diligent will rule.” This applies to professionals mastering their craft, corporations scaling their influence, and nations executing long-term policy plans.
Pull Quote: “Lasting impact is built on the bedrock of diligence, not shortcuts.”
Sacrifice – The Extra in Extraordinary
Sacrifice is the invisible currency of greatness. It is the “extra” that takes the disciplined and diligent beyond ordinary limits.
- Corporate Parallel: Global brands like Apple and Toyota grew through relentless reinvestment and delayed gratification.
- National Parallel: Countries like Singapore sacrificed short-term comfort for long-term stability and reform.
Luke 12:49-50 reveals Christ’s own understanding of sacrifice: knowing the mission and embracing the cost.
Sacrifice Checklist
- Delay gratification to reinvest in growth
- Trade comfort for capacity-building
- Accept short-term loss for long-term gain
Global Impact – The Mandate of Every Generation
Global impact is not just about reaching every continent — it’s about creating solutions that outlast you.
Every seed of Abraham (Genesis 22:16-18) carries a global assignment. In business and governance, this means building systems, products, and policies that solve problems on a scale that transcends borders.
Pull Quote: “Anyone who desires global impact must be ready to pay a global price.”
The Right Investment – Strategic Empowerment
Strategic empowerment requires purpose-driven investment:
- Individuals: Acquire skills that match your calling.
- Corporations: Invest in innovation and human capital.
- Nations: Prioritize infrastructure, education, and technology.
2 Timothy 2:15 reminds us to “study to show yourself approved,” which, in practical terms, means building capacity for your specific assignment.
The Ultimate Key – Divine Alignment
Beyond strategy lies divine alignment — aligning your gifts and mission with God’s purpose. This ensures that your impact is not just big, but eternal.
David’s faith, courage, and responsibility positioned him for leadership far beyond human expectation. The same God who lifted him from shepherd to king still specializes in using “zeros” to confound the wise.
Activation – Turning Weakness into Strength
Transformation begins when you face your limitations and commit to growth.
The story of Dr. Curtis, who turned a moment of public embarrassment into a public speaking career, proves that weaknesses can become platforms for influence. In the same way, companies can turn market failures into innovation breakthroughs, and nations can turn crises into resilience models.
Conclusion – Your Call to Action
No matter your starting point — overlooked employee, small business, or underdeveloped nation — the journey to global relevance follows the same path:
1. Train relentlessly.
2. Discipline yourself.
3. Work diligently.
4. Sacrifice for the vision.
Pull Quote: “The harder and smarter you work, the greater your capacity to deliver possibilities that transform lives, institutions, and nations.”
Final Word:
You may start as a “zero,” but with training, discipline, and sacrifice, you can become a “hero” whose legacy commands global attention. The world is waiting for your contribution. Now is the time to act.
Dr. Tolulope A. Adegoke, AMBP-UN is a Recipient of the Nigerian Role Models Award (2024), and a Distinguished Ambassador For World Peace (AMBP-UN).
Feedback: What the People Want Retooled in Our Democracy (2)
By Ayo Oyoze Baje
“Nearly all the elected and appointed leaders at various levels prioritize personal interests over the well-being of the citizens, thereby perpetuating widespread corruption and selfishness”
– Abiola Ayankunbi (Head Consultant at AningMO3 Marketing Management)
The importance of the political leaders listening to the opinions and views of members of the led majority of the people, to shape their policies, programs and projects should not be undermined under a democratic dispensation. Governance is not all about satisfying the wishes, whims and caprices of the family members, friends, political acolytes and praise-singers of the local government council chairmen, state governors, lawmakers, commissioners, ministers and Mister President. Such a wierd political paradigm, as it has unfortunately been playing out right before our eyes since 1999 dovetails towards dictatorship.
It is in the light of this position that yours truly got in touch with some enlightened individuals, concerned about how government has been run and is still evolving ever since the return of democracy in 1999. So, what exactly should be restructured to make our own variant of democracy swing back in favour of the masses ? The responses that follow should serve as food-for-thought for those who pilot our affairs virtually on daily basis.
Writing from the University of Port Harcourt, a doctoral candidate, Abiola Ayankunbi, Head Consultant at AningMO3 Marketing Management
has this to say:
“Challenges of Nigeria’s Leadership Structure- “Absence of Strategic Planning: The present governance system is reactive instead of being proactive. The policies are without depth and promises made without substance. Lack of comprehensive planning and accountability leads to a cycle of trial and error that sacrifices national stability and progress.
“Corruption and Selfishness: Nearly all the elected and appointed leaders at various levels prioritize personal interests over the well-being of the citizens thereby perpetuating widespread corruption and selfishness. This greatly constitutes a disconnect between the government and the governed.
“Poor Leadershipi Accountability: In Nigeria, previous year is always better than the present one. This has been the case since the time immemorial. Political office holders use to blame their predecessors for their shortcomings instead of taking responsibility for their actions. This blame game has become a common phenomenon irrespective of the political party they belong to.
“Inadequate Board Composition: Most of the boards’ members consist of loyalists, girlfriends, or family members with limited independence or professional leverage, leading to poor decision-making and weakened governance.
“Weak Regulatory Frameworks: We have laws but they are meant for the poor; those in authority do not respect or obey those laws. Regulatory bodies need to be fortified so that they can strengthen, monitor, and enforce necessary mechanisms to prevent governance breaches and ensure compliance with established codes.
“Lack of Transparency and Accountability: The absence of transparent communication and accountability mechanisms erodes citizens’ trust and confidence in leadership at both governments and corporate organizations level.
“Absence of Separation of Power: On paper, the three arms of government (legislature, executive, and judiciary) are separated but in practice, executive dominates and dictates to the remaining two. This anomaly discourages open debate, suppresses robust discourse thereby leading to the executive dominance.
On his part, seasoned journalist, Charles Okoh of Independent newspapers clearly states his candid opinion on the critical matter:
‘”As long as the system that continues to throw these crops of politicians as our leaders remains there is nothing we can do! The problem of our electoral process has little to do with the Constitution or Electoral Acts but more to do with the rogue electoral process as supervised by INEC.
“We do not have a say as to who our leaders should be therefore we cannot also send them out of office.”
Coming up strong to express the areas of his dissatisfaction with the current polity, Hassan Amos Bello, a renowned author writing from Jos, Plateau state has this to state:
“We have lost our values; at family level, the church and the society. A tree is known by its fruits. You can’t plant mango and harvest pawpaw. The family, the church or mosque and the society are giving birth to their kind. We don’t have leaders currently in the country. The crop of people we have at the corridors of power are selfish and only interested in themselves.
“Politicians once they come to power are not interested in the wellbeing of the people that appointed them; but to prepare for the next election. The nation celebrates thieves today, our traditional rulers give them chieftaincy titles even when they know the source of their wealth.
”So the ripple effects of all these are systemic failures, corruption etc. What are the solutions?
“The nation should be restructured into regions or we should have a United States of Nigeria. Let each region manage their resources and contribute to the center. The current constitution should be thrown into the dustbin. That is where it belongs.”
In its distilled essence, according to experts on political re-engineering and communication feedback plays a critical role in strengthening democracy by fostering accountability, promoting responsiveness, and enhancing citizen engagement.
In fact, effective feedback mechanisms, such as surveys, public forums, and open communication channels, would allow the citizens to voice their opinions, influence policy decisions, and hold elected officials accountable.
Eventually, it solidifies the relationship between the citizens and their political helmsmen, leading to more effective and representative governance.
And if the leaders listen to and implement the opinions of the people it would guarantee policy Improvement and responsiveness
Informing policy decisions:
Feedback from citizens can provide valuable insights and inform the development of more effective and relevant policies. It would also serve in promoting a more inclusive and representative democracy to build and sustain the key elements of trust, confidence and collaboration with the leaders
By giving all citizens a voice, feedback mechanisms can help ensure that democracy is inclusive and representative of all segments of society.
All angles considered therefore , feedback is a powerful tool in a democracy. By fostering accountability, promoting citizen engagement, and enhancing policy responsiveness, feedback strengthens democratic institutions and builds a more just and equitable society.
Such an inclusive system of government is what Nigeria needs now more than ever before. With it all the undue focus on who wins what come 2027 would reduce. Instead of chasing such nebulous shadows of the greed for power focus should be on delivering the dividends of democracy to the long-suffering Nigerians.
Atiku’s Political Empire: Building a Legacy Beyond Buhari’s Shadow
By Sani Sa’idu Baba
As debates rage across Nigeria’s social media spaces over who will inherit the legendary “12 million votes” of former President Muhammadu Buhari, one fact remains clear, the question is misplaced and rooted in a false political reality. The idea that Buhari’s political base was intact before his death is a fallacy that needs urgent correction. In truth, the real political figure most aligned with that popularity and acceptance is not just by region, but by influence, national footprint, resilience, and voter connection. He is none other than former vice president Atiku Abubakar, who had since taken over such a popularity and acceptance long ago.
To say the truth, Nigerians have come to realise that, if Buhari is alive and were to contest today, he wouldn’t garner half the votes he once did. His cult-like following, especially in the North, was based on a deep well of trust in his capabilities and readiness. But after eight painful years, Buhari’s political capital has dried up. The once-blind loyalty of millions has turned into quiet regret, and in some quarters, outright rejection. May the soul of former president Muhammad Buhari continue to rest in Jannatul Firdaus and his sins be forgiven by almighty ALLAH, the forgiver.
In contrast, Atiku Abubakar’s political trajectory has aged like fine wine. The same propaganda that tried to demonise him, accusations, blackmail, and relentless lies have failed to erase the deep respect he commands across Nigeria. If anything, these smear campaigns have only sharpened public scrutiny and revealed a man whose vision has always been ahead of his time. A federalist. A bridge-builder whose tenacity in the pursuit of good governance has distinguished him in Nigeria political landscape. I am personally inspired by the Dele Momodu’s response to Ngozi Alaegbo’s question on Arise News interview asking about the same wrong question, the possibility of Atiku inheriting Buhari’s votes, and I quote “Everybody is afraid of ATIKU and that is the reason why I, DELE MOMODU will support him. The fact that he is the main issue tells me that there is something that the ruling government is running away from and any wise politician today will know that the new leader, because I listened to your question very well. Any reasonable politician will know that ATIKU is the most formidable politician from the Northern part of Nigeria”. Interestingly, Nigerians now openly admit that Atiku, not late former president Buhari, had the clearer roadmap for Nigeria’s unity and development.
Take a closer look at the numbers. In 2007, despite the challenges of running against a sitting government’s candidate, Atiku still held his ground. In 2019, he arguably defeated Buhari in the eyes of both Nigerians and the international community. Reports and observer missions documented electoral irregularities that cast a long shadow over the legitimacy of the declared results. For obvious reasons, many believed that the 15.2 million votes scored by the late former president Buhari was a simple reverse of the 11.3 million votes garnered by the former Vice president Atiku. But he (Atiku), ever the statesman, chose not to set the country ablaze. Instead, he took the legal path. He believed in institutions. He practically believed in democracy.
In 2023, Atiku once again proved his mettle. Against a heavily rigged system, financial coercion, ethnic card-playing, and state-sponsored intimidation, he emerged as a front-runner, yet again. No other politician in Nigeria’s Fourth Republic has shown such consistency, tenacity, determination, and political dexterity.
So when people ask, “Who will inherit Buhari’s votes?”, they are asking the wrong question. Buhari’s votes aren’t a family inheritance to be passed down. They are the collective will of millions who believed in something greater than tribe, religion, or party. And today, that trust is being realigned, not to the current occupants of power who have failed even more catastrophically, but to the man who has always stood firm with the people: Atiku Abubakar.
In my opinion, Atiku is Buhari’s political twin, but with compassion, experience, and a broader national acceptance today. The North appears to understand him better, and therefore trusts him. The South sees him as a bridge-builder and unifier. The youth admire his tenacity. The business class knows his capacity. And Nigerians, increasingly fed up with recycled mediocrity, are ready to give him the final baton.
Let the debate continue, but history will remember that when Buhari’s political myth faded, it was Atiku who rose, not as a replacement, but as the man who always deserved the mantle.
Therefore, if late former president Buhari represented hope in 2015, then former Vice president Atiku represents redemption in 2027 and he will by the grace of GOD be the next president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
Dr. Sani Sa’idu Baba writes from Kano
