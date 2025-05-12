Featured
Dele Momodu @65: The Billionaire of Hearts, the Common Man’s King
Osun PDP Hails Gov Adeleke on 65th Birthday
The Osun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has felicitated with the governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, as he celebrates his 65th birthday.
In a statement signed by the party’s chairman, Hon Sunday Bisi, the party described the governor as man committed to people’s well-being while wishing him a happy birthday, and praying God to bless him with more strength, wisdom, and good health.
The statement in full:
The ruling Peoples Democratic Party in Osun State, heartily felicitates with our dynamic, people-loving Governor, His Excellency, Senator Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke, on the joyous occasion of his 65th birthday.
Today, we join the good people of Osun State, associates and well-wishers across Nigeria and beyond to celebrate a quintessential leader, whose passion, humility, and commitment to the wellbeing of the masses have become his pathway for progressive governance.
Your Excellency, under your visionary and compassionate leadership, Osun State has witnessed a remarkable transformation. From infrastructural rejuvenation to civil service reform, from youth empowerment to agricultural revitalization, your administration has continued to deliver dividends of democracy with transparency and accountability. You have not only restored dignity to governance in Osun State but have also rekindled the confidence of the people in the essence of good governance and democratic ideals.
Our dear leader sir, we commend your infectious energy, open-door policy, and dedication to grassroots development. Your simplicity, accessibility, and hands-on approach to governance reflect the very premise of the PDP as a people-first service platform, basically for the common good of the people.
Your exemplary efforts in building bridges across political and religious divides further stand you out as a unifying figure and a statesman of repute.
Today, we celebrate not just your birthday, but the enduring values you represent; integrity, empathy, and resilience.
As a party, we remain proud of your achievements and we are absolutely confident in your continued ability to steer the ship of Osun State toward greater heights.
On this special day, we pray that Almighty God continues to bless you with strength, wisdom, and good health. May your days be long, your reign be prosperous, and your legacy be eternal.
Happy birthday sir, the People’s Governor, consistent joy giver and a great emblem of good governance.
Glo Foundation Celebrates Lagos Sanitation Workers
Sweepers across Lagos State on Saturday took time off the streets to be celebrated by Glo Foundation, the social responsibility arm of Globacom. It partnered their employers, Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) to host a special day to celebrate those who keep the streets of the state clean.
Hundreds of sweepers from all local governments and LCDAs in the state participated in the event, which was held at LAWMA’s Ijora Olopa Head Office in Lagos. Thanks to Globacom, the sweepers, who are often overlooked by society despite their demanding responsibilities, became the event’s main attraction as they danced and took part in a number of entertaining activities, such as games and prize draws.
Speaking at the event, Jumobi Mofe-Damijo, the head of Corporate Social Responsibility at Globacom, said that the organization had chosen to honour the cleaners with a Rest and Relaxation event as a way of showing appreciation for the vital work they do every day, which often puts their lives in danger on the state’s highways. She added that the Glo Foundation’s efforts would also expand to other states in various forms of intervention.
Said she: “We recognize the important and thankless jobs that you do all over the state in ensuring that our roads and streets are clean every day. We recognize the hazards you face from drivers who don’t appreciate you and are at times impatient while you are by the roadside sweeping. It is the reason why we are here today to let you know how much we value you and your huge contributions to keeping Lagos clean on a continuous basis”.
She also disclosed that empowerment and skills acquisition programmes would be held for the sweepers in the following months. They include Fashion Skills (Fashion Design, jewelry making, Fabric Embellishment & Beading); Baking skills: (Basic cake and decoration, Fried and baked pastry, Bread making, soft skills and Entrepreneurship class); Digital Skills (Digital marketing, social media management, and e-commerce).
LAWMA’s Managing Director, Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin, was full of admiration for Globacom’s offer to create a day to honor sweepers around the state. He also said the agency is pleased with the telecommunications company’s partnerships which he believed would encourage and motivate the sweepers to do even more.
He urged other corporate entities to follow Globacom’s example and reaffirmed the significance of the sweepers’ work in promoting the health and welfare of the populace.
Some of the sweepers thanked Globacom and the LAWMA Management for the chance to relax with their coworkers and for Glo’s exceptional gesture of appreciation to them. Lagos-born Rejoice Aniekwe Ifeoma revealed that working with LAWMA has given her the chance to better herself and establish a second source of income to support herself. Ifeoma, who is presently undergoing computer literacy training, stated that she spends her leisure time selling Tigernut and Zobo beverages. She was grateful to Globacom for providing this chance for leisure.
Another sweeper, Awolaja Esther, an Ikorodu resident, revealed that she has been employed by LAWMA for almost 15 years, using the position to establish an additional revenue stream in Ikorodu. She is training two undergraduates at the moment. She commended Globacom for organizing a day to honor and recognize her and her coworkers.
As part of the fun and excitement created exclusively for the sweepers, Globacom also held a lucky dip to give out various items including sewing machine, Inverter Microwave oven and grinding machine to some of the sweepers.
Madam Dorcas Adeniji, a resident of Oshodi in Lagos, won the grinding machine. She could hardly contain her joy as she danced after receiving the item. Mrs Adewusi Bisola, who resides in Alakuko in Agbado Oke Odo LCDA, won an Inverter Microwave oven. Her friends almost mobbed her when she came out to receive her prize. Another winner, Ige Sadatu, who won a sewing machine, thanked Globacom for the gift she was taking home.
A Glorious 65th Birthday Tribute to Bashorun Dele Momodu
By Azuh Arinze
On Friday, May 16, 2025, the world will celebrate not just a man, but a living legend – Bashorun Ayobamidele Ojutelegan Abayomi Ajani Momodu – a visionary journalist, media titan, political thinker, cultural ambassador, and an unrelenting force for truth, excellence, and the African dream.
Happy 65th birthday, Bob Dee!
Your life’s journey is nothing short of extraordinary and exceptional. From the newsroom to all the rooms that matter, from political corridors to international stages, you have remained a beacon of hope, courage, and intellectual brilliance – just like your astounding mentors, Bashorun Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola and Otunba Michael Adeniyi Agbolade Adenuga. Through Ovation International magazine, you ingeniously gave Africa a mirror to see its own beauty, elegance, and potential. You equally created a platform that elevated our celebrity stories and interviews with pride, power and possibilities.
Your voice has echoed across continents – not just reporting history, but shaping it. Your words have inspired millions, your boldness has challenged systems, and your generosity has uplifted countless lives. Even in adversity, especially while in exile, you carried your convictions with grace, proving that truth is not only worth telling, but also worth living for.
At 65, you effortlessly embody the wisdom of a sage and the vigour of a man still on a mission. May this new chapter bring you deeper joy, divine health, and even greater impact. The world may change, but your legacies – your light and your life – will continue to grow brighter and brighter.
On behalf of all those you have touched, mentored, empowered, and inspired – like my good self – I say thank you and thank you and thank you. You are indeed a national treasure and a global gift that will continue to be cherished and adored.
Happy birthday, Sir, and long may you reign.
With deepest admiration and warmest wishes to one of the best things that ever happened to the journalism profession in Nigeria and Africa.
Azuh Arinze, KSM is the
Publisher/Editor-in-Chief of YES INTERNATIONAL! Magazine and Odenigbo I of Azia
