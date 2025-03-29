Egbetokun Condemns Ex-Judicial Killings in Edo, Orders FCID to Takeover Investigation

Below is the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi’s statement on the IGP’s reaction:

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has condemned the violent mob action carried out against a group of travelers by a local vigilante group along the Uromi-Obajana Road in Edo State.

The group of individuals, who were traveling in a truck and claimed to be hunters, were found in possession of nineteen (19) locally fabricated firearms when intercepted by the vigilantes, who were not satisfied with the excuse of being hunters to be in possession of such number of arms, concluded they were kidnappers.

Regrettably, without allowing for due process or proper investigation into their claims, the vigilante group subjected some of them to unlawful mob justice, resulting in tragic consequences.

In immediate response, the Edo State Police Command deployed operatives to the affected community, restoring law and order. So far, fourteen (14) suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident, while a manhunt has been launched for other perpetrators involved in the mob action.

The IGP has directed the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), DIG Sadiq Abubakar, mni, to take over the case and ensure a thorough, impartial, and expedited investigation. He assured the public that the Nigeria Police Force remains committed to upholding the rule of law and will not tolerate any form of unlawful killings or extrajudicial actions under any guise.

The IGP further appeals for calm and urges members of the public to cooperate fully with the investigation. He emphasized that anyone found culpable will be made to face the full weight of the law.

Additionally, while condemning the resort to jungle justice, the Nigeria Police Force reiterates that the unlawful possession of firearms remains a criminal offense under Nigerian law. Individuals in possession of unlicensed firearms are advised to report to the nearest police station to surrender such weapons or initiate the appropriate licensing process.

The Force warns the public to desist from taking the law into their hands and encourages the prompt reporting of suspicious activities to lawful authorities.