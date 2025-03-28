Anambra APC Berates Umahi for Hailing Soludo’s Infrastructural Strides

The Anambra State chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) has condemned the Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, for openly praising Governor Chukwuma Soludo over his strides in infrastructural development.

The party, during a press conference addressed by the State Publicity Secretary Dr Valentine Oliobi, said the words used by the minister undermine the efforts of the party (APC) he is serving, which is also fielding candidates for the governorship contest in November.

Umahi, while on a working visit to Anambra to flag off a federal road, also toured some of Soludo’s projects and concluded that the governor will not have opposition in the coming election because of his marvelous works.

Reacting to Umahi’s commendation, Oliobi described it as mere flattery, meant to placate the governor, insisting that in real sense of governance, Soludo has failed the people of Anambra State.

He said: “Ndi Anambra are not carried away by minister Umahi’s sugar coated words for Soludo. In-between the lines of those so-called praises are nothing but a diplomatic way of expressing disappointment, especially as the governor’s newly constructed roads are already washing away.

“What he saw in Anambra is not impressive but underwhelming. His remarks were not a validation of success, but a subtle reminder that Anambra is not where it should be. It is amusing that Soludo and his cohorts are yet to get to read the handwriting on the wall.”

The party also added that such words by Umahi, even though they were not meant to be true racked of lack of discretion by the minister, who knows that he works for an APC government, and that his party is in the race for a governorship election with the same man he is praising.

“Minister Dave Umahi’s unguided utterances were in support of his business ally, Prof. Soludo. Umahi and Soludo have a joint interest in most of the federal road construction in Anambra.

“But unfortunately for Soludo, the days of empty promises are over as Anambra cannot reinforce failure by renewing unfulfilled contracts through another tenure in office.”

Oliobi listed some of the areas where Soludo has failed, saying the State will vote him out in November. The areas listed include: shoddy road contracts, poor economy, failed security and many others.