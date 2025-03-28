News
Anambra APC Berates Umahi for Hailing Soludo’s Infrastructural Strides
The Anambra State chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) has condemned the Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, for openly praising Governor Chukwuma Soludo over his strides in infrastructural development.
The party, during a press conference addressed by the State Publicity Secretary Dr Valentine Oliobi, said the words used by the minister undermine the efforts of the party (APC) he is serving, which is also fielding candidates for the governorship contest in November.
Umahi, while on a working visit to Anambra to flag off a federal road, also toured some of Soludo’s projects and concluded that the governor will not have opposition in the coming election because of his marvelous works.
Reacting to Umahi’s commendation, Oliobi described it as mere flattery, meant to placate the governor, insisting that in real sense of governance, Soludo has failed the people of Anambra State.
He said: “Ndi Anambra are not carried away by minister Umahi’s sugar coated words for Soludo. In-between the lines of those so-called praises are nothing but a diplomatic way of expressing disappointment, especially as the governor’s newly constructed roads are already washing away.
“What he saw in Anambra is not impressive but underwhelming. His remarks were not a validation of success, but a subtle reminder that Anambra is not where it should be. It is amusing that Soludo and his cohorts are yet to get to read the handwriting on the wall.”
The party also added that such words by Umahi, even though they were not meant to be true racked of lack of discretion by the minister, who knows that he works for an APC government, and that his party is in the race for a governorship election with the same man he is praising.
“Minister Dave Umahi’s unguided utterances were in support of his business ally, Prof. Soludo. Umahi and Soludo have a joint interest in most of the federal road construction in Anambra.
“But unfortunately for Soludo, the days of empty promises are over as Anambra cannot reinforce failure by renewing unfulfilled contracts through another tenure in office.”
Oliobi listed some of the areas where Soludo has failed, saying the State will vote him out in November. The areas listed include: shoddy road contracts, poor economy, failed security and many others.
News
Egbetokun Condemns Ex-Judicial Killings in Edo, Orders FCID to Takeover Investigation
Below is the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi’s statement on the IGP’s reaction:
The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has condemned the violent mob action carried out against a group of travelers by a local vigilante group along the Uromi-Obajana Road in Edo State.
The group of individuals, who were traveling in a truck and claimed to be hunters, were found in possession of nineteen (19) locally fabricated firearms when intercepted by the vigilantes, who were not satisfied with the excuse of being hunters to be in possession of such number of arms, concluded they were kidnappers.
Regrettably, without allowing for due process or proper investigation into their claims, the vigilante group subjected some of them to unlawful mob justice, resulting in tragic consequences.
In immediate response, the Edo State Police Command deployed operatives to the affected community, restoring law and order. So far, fourteen (14) suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident, while a manhunt has been launched for other perpetrators involved in the mob action.
The IGP has directed the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), DIG Sadiq Abubakar, mni, to take over the case and ensure a thorough, impartial, and expedited investigation. He assured the public that the Nigeria Police Force remains committed to upholding the rule of law and will not tolerate any form of unlawful killings or extrajudicial actions under any guise.
The IGP further appeals for calm and urges members of the public to cooperate fully with the investigation. He emphasized that anyone found culpable will be made to face the full weight of the law.
Additionally, while condemning the resort to jungle justice, the Nigeria Police Force reiterates that the unlawful possession of firearms remains a criminal offense under Nigerian law. Individuals in possession of unlicensed firearms are advised to report to the nearest police station to surrender such weapons or initiate the appropriate licensing process.
The Force warns the public to desist from taking the law into their hands and encourages the prompt reporting of suspicious activities to lawful authorities.
News
Rivers: Ibas Suspends Fubara’s Political Appointees
The Rivers State Government has suspended all political office holders and appointees with immediate effect.
A statement issued on Wednesday by the Chief of Staff to the Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd), listed the affected officers as follows:
The Secretary to the State Government (SSG)
The Chief of Staff
All Honourable Commissioners
Chairmen and members of boards, councils of agencies, commissions, institutions, and parastatals
All Special Advisers, Special Assistants, and Senior Special Assistants
The statement further directed the suspended officials to hand over to the Permanent Secretaries in their respective ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs).
In cases where no Permanent Secretary is in place, the most senior Director or Head of Administration is to take over.
This directive takes effect from Wednesday, March 26, 2025.
News
INEC Confirms Receipt of Recall Petition, Notifies Natasha
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it has formally notified the Senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, about the receipt of a petition seeking her recall.
INEC confirmed the development through a statement by the Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun, on Wednesday.
According to the Commission, the petitioners have now provided their contact details, including a mailing address, phone numbers, and email, in compliance with the commission’s guidelines.
This was after the Commission, on Tuesday, said the petitioners seeking Natasha’s recall have not yet met the necessary submission requirements.
The Commission had raised concern that the representatives of the petitioners did not provide their contact address, telephone number(s) and e-mail address(es) in the covering letter forwarding the petition through which they can be contacted as provided in Clause 1(f) of its Regulations and Guidelines
But in a statement on Wednesday, Olumekun said the contact address of representatives of the petitioners, their telephone numbers and e-mail addresses have now been provided in a letter addressed to the Chairman of the Commission, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, dated today Wednesday March, 26, 2025.
“As provided in Clause 2(a) of the Commission’s Regulations and Guidelines for Recall 2024, a letter has been written to notify the Senator sought to be recalled about the receipt of the petition and delivered to her official address. The same letter has been copied to the presiding officer of the Senate and published on the Commission’s website”, the commission said.
“The next step is to scrutinise the list of signatories submitted by the petitioners to ascertain that the petition is signed by more than one half (over 50%) of the registered voters in the Constituency. This will be done in the coming days. The outcome, which will be made public, shall determine the next step to be taken by the Commission.
“We once again reassure Nigerians that the process will be open and transparent,” INEC added.
