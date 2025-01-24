Featured
Former FCT Minister, Jeremiah Useni, Dies at 82
A former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Lt Gen. Jeremiah Useni (retd), is dead.
He passed away on Thursday at the age of 82 after a protracted illness.
His death was announced in a statement issued in Jos by Gyang Bere, the Director of Press and Public Affairs to Plateau State governor, Caleb Mutfwang.
He described the of the former Minister and Quarter Master General of the Nigerian Army as a tremendous loss not only to his immediate family but also to the Nigerian Armed Forces, Plateau State, and the entire nation.
Highlighting the roles played by the late army general, Governor Mutfwang noted that he left an indelible mark on Nigeria’s security and political landscape with his tireless efforts to promote peace and security, especially in Northern Nigeria and Plateau State.
The governor prayed that god grants the family, plateau state, and the nation the strength and fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss, and also asked for God’s divine presence to comfort and provide solace in the days ahead.
Swift Rescue of Odumosu’s Wife: Peter Obi Commends, Charges Police on Other Victims
The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, has commended the Nigeria Police for the timely rescue of Mrs. Folasade Odumosu, the wife of retired Assistant Inspector General of Police (IGP), Hakeem Odumosu, who was recently kidnapped.
Spokesman for the Police Force, ACP Muyiwa Adejobi, confirmed on Thursday that Mrs. Odumusu had been rescued and reunited with her family.
Adejobi said the operation, conducted within a week, resulted in the safe rescue of the victim, unharmed, alongside the neutralisation of some kidnappers and the recovery of weapons and ransom.
Reacting to the development in a statement on Friday via X, Obi praised the professionalism demonstrated by the Ogun State Police Command, noting that the rescue mission showcased the police’s capability to act effectively when properly motivated.
He wrote, “I commend the Nigeria Police for their swift and effective response in rescuing Mrs Folashade Odumusu, the wife of retired AIG Hakeem Odumusu, who was kidnapped just a few days ago.
“The operation, conducted within a week, highlights their capacity to act decisively when motivated.
“What stands out is the precision with which the rescue mission was executed.
“It not only led to the safe release of the victim, unharmed, but also resulted in the neutralisation of some kidnappers, the recovery of weapons, and the retrieval of the ransom. Such a professional outcome deserves high praise.”
Also, the Ogun State Police Command expressed gratitude for the technical support received from the Force Headquarters and the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, who showed exceptional interest in the case.
The IGP commended the Ogun Command for dismantling the criminal network behind the abduction.
This success, according to Obi, underscores the impact of proper leadership and motivation in tackling crime.
“This incident offers hope. It proves that these issues can be tackled effectively if security personnel are well-resourced, supported, and committed to their responsibilities,” Obi wrote.
However, the former Governor of Anambra State urged the police to extend similar urgency and professionalism to cases involving ordinary Nigerians, whose plights often go unnoticed.
“Many innocent citizens remain victims of abduction, languishing in captivity without rescue efforts reaching them,” he said.
Obi further described the successful operation as a testament to the potential of Nigeria’s security architecture when managed and prioritised effectively.
Glo Rewards Festival of Joy Winners with Mouthwatering Prizes in Abuja
Abuja, the nation’s capital, came alive with joy and excitement on Wednesday as a new set of winners in the ongoing Globacom Festival of Joy promotion received mouth-watering prizes they won at a special presentation ceremony held at the premises of Globacom at Aminu Kano Crescent.
A glittering brand new Toyota Prado, a brand new Kia Picanto, tricycles (Keke Napep) and scores of other prizes including power generating sets, sewing machines and grinding machines were handed over to joyful winners.
Sarah Ilya Madu was presented the keys to her brand-new Toyota Prado by Senator Simon Lalong, Senator Yemi Adaramodu, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Youth Development, supported by a stellar cast of celebrities and influencers.
Sarah, a federal civil servant from Borno State, who emerged winner of the Toyota Prado in the draw of the promotion held in Abuja last Friday, expressed shock when she was called up. She dropped the call from Globacom several times because the news was too good to be believed.
She said, “I was prevailed upon by my colleagues to do a video call with the Glo staff who called me. Even when I saw the office environment, I was still doubtful.” She added that when she eventually agreed to visit the Glo office, she went with a hefty colleague just in case she was being set up.
Ufot Victor, a 43-year-old businessman based in the FCT, was expectant about winning as he had been recharging regularly so as to cross the minimum requirement for a car. Winning a brand new Kia Picanto was a huge reward for his dedication.
Other lucky winners also went home with tricycles (Keke), power generating sets, sewing machines and grinding machines. Ireimiya Mallo, a SIM registration agent and native of Nasarawa State, who won Keke, said, ”I was so joyful on learning I had won a Keke”. He disclosed that he would be deploying it for commercial purpose”, while the winner of a power generating set, Felix Gabriel, thanked Globacom for always remembering Nigerians every year in its annual promos.
The Special Guest, Senator Simon Lalong, praised the Chairman of Globacom for putting the promo in place for Nigerians and also extolled his strong support for sports. He said he would love to be a winner in the Glo promo one day soon. Also Senator Yemi Adaramodu, the spokesman of the Senate and Chairman of the Senate Committee on Youth Development, said Globacom has always been a brand after his heart, adding that the network is not just attracting customers but also giving out to show that it means well not only for the customers but also for Nigerians.
In his remarks at the event, Globacom’s Head of Division, North West, Mr. Kazeem Kaka, said that to participate in the Festival of Joy promo, new and existing subscribers should dial *611# so as to opt into the promo and to keep recharging thereafter to meet the threshold for the various prizes. He added that new subscribers can participate immediately by purchasing a new SIM, registering it and dialing *611#.
Guests at the event included representatives of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC), Mariam Imam, Assistant Director, Consumer Affairs at the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC), Moses Iyi; comedians, Tee A, Seyi Law, and Gordons.
Others were Nollywood duo of Ebube Nwagbo and Juliet Ibrahim as well as popular content creator, Kiekie.
