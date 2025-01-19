Voice of Emancipation
Voice of Emancipation: Yoruba Must Resist Any Form of Sharia
By Kayode Emola
A stitch in time saves nine, or so they say, but the issue of Sharia may need timely stitching, or else it may haunt us forever.
When the issue of Sharia was first mooted, back in 2000, many of our people in Southern Nigeria said it was a northern problem, and that we should keep out of it. A year later, Sharia was brought into the 12 core Northern Nigeria states to pacify the inglorious Fulani who are hellbent on subduing the ethnic nationalities in Nigeria.
Whilst we didn’t read any serious meaning into it at the time, hindsight shows that it was the introduction of Sharia law and the Sharia court that gave birth to the deadly Boko Haram group. This group went on to forbid any form of Western education in the Sharia North, and the atrocities that followed from there are evident for the world to see.
Having solidified their system in the north of Nigeria, these intruders have now set their sights on introducing Sharia law across Yorubaland. While many of our people may believe this is an innocent idea, we should make no mistake in thinking this is just about Sharia law. This has nothing to do with morality but is a means of forcing subjugation on a people.
This is why Yoruba must rise to not only condemn this callous act by Northern Nigeria and their Arabian backers but to take decisive action to stamp this idea out once and for all. When their attempts to introduce Sharia into Oyo state, the centre of Yorubaland, failed spectacularly, they moved surreptitiously into the Yoruba hinterlands and peripheral states like Ekiti, Ogun, and Ondo to push their agenda and narrative.
Let us not be fooled that these unscrupulous people and their Yoruba agents are ignorant of the fact that Yoruba has enjoyed religious harmony for millennium. They are peddling their Sharia agenda to hide their ultimate sinister mission of conquest. It is the reason we Yoruba must stand united to resist the Nigerian subjugation of Yorubaland and demand our self-determination with immediate effect.
The time has come for every true Yoruba patriot to see this as a clarion call to act and not just sit on the fence. This is not the time to wish the Sharia law away and think it will die a natural death. It is time to be emphatic about our determination to completely disengage from the Nigerian country.
If not, we will all wake up one day and be like countries around northern Africa that were once liberal but have now lost their land to the Arabians. This is not a time to say God forbid but a time to act and the only action that can save us from this impending doom is for Yoruba to get out of Nigeria as quickly as possible.
If we fail to get out of Nigeria now, our children may end up having to take arms in the future to fight in perpetuity for our freedom. We cannot say for certain if they will be able to regain the land just as we have seen happen to the real owners of Egypt, Libya, Tunisia, etc who are now minorities in their own land.
I am not trying to scare anyone, but I am sounding this as an alarm for us to know that the Sharia law is just one aspect of the many woes we may suffer as Yoruba. However, the eternal consequences may be too great for our children and their children to bear.
For example, the Sharia law in northern Nigeria does not affect the elite who continue to steal the treasury without remorse. But when it comes to the innocent poor who steal meat for food, they are amputated and made to suffer irreparable consequences to their body for life.
It is therefore congruent for us to agree as Yoruba to come together to fight for the liberation of the Yoruba nation out of Nigeria so we can enact laws that will be respected and obeyed by all in our land. Let us be determined to stamp out any subjugation by coercion or voluntary acquiescing so that posterity will judge us fairly when we are no more.
Voice of Emancipation
Voice of Emancipation: Hope for Yoruba Nation
By Kayode Emola
Let me begin this article by wishing all our Yoruba compatriots, both at home and abroad, a happy New Year 2025. Without an iota of doubt, we have come a long way in our struggle for the Yoruba nation so far, and this year, 2025, will be our turning point.
Many people who are fainthearted about our struggle are asking if there truly is a way out of Nigeria or if our struggle is merely an exercise in futility. I am certain that our struggle is an act of love for our nation; so, God willing, we will succeed in our quest for Yoruba sovereignty.
Some may ask how can we be truly fighting for the Yoruba nation when there are so many fifth columnists in our midst? Those called ‘odale’ by some of our people: are betrayers who are hellbent on preventing us from achieving the Yoruba nation of our dream.
While I cannot say there are no odales in our company, it would be unfair and untrue to label as odale every person who started the journey but has withdrawn from the struggle. Those who have joined the crusade for the sole purpose of derailing it are the true odales dragging us back.
However, the others – those who joined the struggle but have pulled back because they cannot see a way forwards – are the ones I am more interested in speaking to. My clear message to them is to keep heart: there is hope for the Yoruba nation and our struggle is nearing the concluding phase.
We have previously been in an unfortunate situation where those who are leading us do not themselves actually know the way out. Added to this, their leadership has been coloured by the belief that only those within their own circles are the true fighters championing the Yoruba nation’s struggles. This has caused us numerous setbacks from one corner to the other, affecting our progress in no small way.
The time has come for us to focus on the task ahead: achieving Yoruba nation sovereignty. The only way we can be effective in doing this is to come together in unity, fighting this struggle as a family rather than as competitors.
Having identified the task, the next phase must be to identify the men and materials needed to achieve it. Once done, we need to put these men and materials in place and execute our plans. Then, God willing, we will be able to secure victory for the Yoruba people, meaning ultimately that we will all be winners.
I plead therefore with all our comrades: this is not the time to begin buying enemies for ourselves. Rather, this is the time for us to come together, combining whatever skills or talents we possess that may be useful for this journey ahead. An enormous amount of resources will be required to execute this project, so we must not hold back whatever we have, no matter how insignificant it may seem.
There is a British poem that reads: “For want of a nail the shoe was lost; for want of a shoe the horse was lost; for want of a horse the rider was lost; for want of a rider the message was lost; for want of a message the battle was lost; for want of a battle the kingdom was lost; and all for the want of a horseshoe nail.” Your small contribution may be the horseshoe nail on which hangs the whole success of the birth of our nation.
I believe that if we all unite, putting our resources and skills together, then there is nothing that we cannot achieve. Let us therefore not look back to the failures or setbacks of the past few years; but let us focus on the journey ahead and the goal: which is the victory of an independent Yoruba nation.
Voice of Emancipation
The War by Fulani Leaders Against Sunday Igboho Needs to Stop Now
By Prof. Banji Akintoye
On (Yesterday) January 5, 2025, I witnessed a video showing an important Fulani leader, Prof. Garus Gololo, screaming a fierce message against Chief Sunday Igboho, a prominent leader of the Yoruba Self-Determination Struggle. Prof. Gololo was, like many other Fulani notables before him, striving might and mane to paint Sunday Igboho as a criminal whom the federal government should arrest and detain. Prof. Gololo’s attacks on Sunday Igboho were so harsh and so lacking in truth that I have decided to make the truth available to him. I need to say that in putting this true information forward, I am not acting in any spirit of anger or malice. I just believe that every prominent citizen of Nigeria needs to have the truth as the basis of his public pronouncements, in the interest of us all.
Prof. Gololo thinks that seeking self determination for one’s nation is a crime. This highly educated compatriot of ours is grossly wrong in that view. Demanding self determination for one’s nation is entirely in accordance with the provisions of international law and of Nigerian law. The United Nations Declaration of the Rights of Indigenous People affirms that indigenous peoples have the right to self determination, and that members of an indigenous people have the right to seek to retrieve their nation’s self determination from the country that their nation currently belongs to, provided that they do it without violence or disruptiveness. The African Charter of Human and People’s Rights fully affirms exactly the same. Now, since Nigeria is a member of the United Nations and the Africa Union and a signatory to these two international laws, both laws are parts of the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Former Nigerian President Buhari, speaking at the United Nations General Assembly in 2016 and 2017, acknowledged that if any nation in Nigeria seeks self determination peacefully, through a peaceful organization, then the Nigeria state would have no other option than to negotiate with such a nation. President Buhari even added that it is immoral to deny self determination to any nation that peacefully seeks it.
Therefore, since the Yoruba Self Determination Struggle is well known to be an avowedly and consistently peaceful and law-abiding movement, Sunday Igboho as a leader of it is breaking no law of Nigeria. No activist in the struggle for Yoruba self-determination and separation from Nigeria is breaking any law. As Prof. Gololo may not know, the Yoruba Self-determination Struggle published a Manual in 2020 to guide the activities of the struggle and to inform its Yoruba people and the rest of the world, about its chosen path to the self-determination of the Yoruba nation. Copies of this manual, titled YORUBA NATION CHOOSES THE NOBLE PATH TO ITS NOBLE GOAL, was sent to the President of Nigeria and to the Secretary General of the United Nations. In response to Prof. Gololo’s massively fiery attack against Sunday Igboho on social media, the highest organ of the Yoruba Self-determination Struggle has directed that the Manual be further widely disseminated – and that a copy must be made to reach Prof. Gololo.
The following is the background story to Sunday Igboho’s intervention in Igangan in 2021, the intervention that makes Prof. Gololo and other Fulani notables violently set against Sunday Igboho. The northwestern province of the Yoruba homeland, the area of Yewa, Ibarapa and Oke-Ogun, has always been a peaceful rural area and the home of very productive Yoruba farmers. About 2010, a certain citizen of the province named Fatai Aborode returned home from abroad after many years of study in Germany, after obtaining a Doctorate degree in Engineering, and after an impressive professional career. On arrival back home, Dr. Aborode started a large modern farm which, at the peak of its success by 2020, employed as many as 320 workers of various specializations and grades.
From 2015, large numbers of the Fulani began to descend on the area, immediately killing, maiming, raping, kidnapping, extorting ransom, destroying farms, farmsteads and villages, horribly wrecking all peace and security. They even had a coordinator, their appointed chieftain with the title of Seriki. Their reign of terror was so fierce that even the Obas of the area lived in fear of the Fulani Seriki. One of the Fulani groups once kidnapped a daughter of one of the Obas and held her for many days in the bush until a large ransom was raised and paid by the Oba.
On December 12, 2020, a group of heavily armed Fulani men ambushed Dr. Aborode’s car on the public road near his farm, killed him, and fiendishly mutilated his body. In the public outcry that followed, another citizen of the area, a young man named Sunday Adeyemo (better known as Sunday Igboho) who lived in the city of Ibadan, decided to do something about the situation. On January 8, 2021, taking some youths with him, and responsibly asking for police protection for himself and his group, Sunday Igboho headed for the town of Igangan, the reported headquarters of the Fulani Seriki. In tense village after tense village on his way, large crowds of youths arose and joined his group – and so too did many policemen. By the time he reached Igangan, his following had swollen to over 3000 youths. He found the Seriki surrounded by a guard of many Fulani militiamen armed with AK47 rifles. As Sunday Igboho stood before the Seriki, one of the Seriki’s militiamen shot at him, but he waved the shot aside and calmly continued to address the Seriki. He informed the Seriki that the people of the area wanted all the Fulani to leave their area, in the interest of peace. There was no violence in his words or actions, and the police were there observing the situation. The Seriki did not argue. Before Sunday Igboho left, he advised the Seriki and his crowd of killers and kidnappers to leave the area within seven days. When he came back seven days later with his large following, the Seriki and his Fulani marauders had fled from the province. Sunday Igboho became an instant national hero among his Yoruba people.
But instantly too, to Fulani people of all ranks, including even the Fulani in the highest peaks of the Nigerian Federal Government, Igangan became an unbearable Fulani failure – and Sunday Igboho became the Fulanis’ number one enemy, an enemy that must be eliminated. The reason for their virulence against Sunday Igboho is that since the late 1990s, Fulani leaders from Nigeria had been busy mobilizing Fulani leaders from all over West Africa and together they had held many meetings and had ultimately decided that their Fulani nation that had never owned a homeland must now own a homeland, must choose Nigeria as the homeland that Allah had given to the Fulani, and must use force to seize the homelands of the indigenous peoples of Nigeria and convert all into the Fulani homeland. This Fulani agenda quickly resulted in hundreds of Fulani hideouts all over the Yoruba forests. Of these Fulani secrete seizures of Yoruba land, their settlement in the Oke-Ogun area was the most successful, with Igangan as its centre. Sunday Igboho’s expulsion of the Fulani from Igangan and district was therefore a big blow to the Fulani agenda. For months, high-ranking Fulani citizens went to visit Igangan and neighboring towns, as if they were mourning the Fulani failure there. Since Sunday Igboho had committed no crime, they could not get him arrested by the Fulani-led Federal Government of Nigeria, but they brooded over other options.
Meanwhile, Sunday Igboho’s fame and support among his Yoruba people bloomed. In May 2021, the Yoruba Self-determination Struggle embarked on mass rallies across Yorubaland to promote their struggle, with Sunday Igboho as leader of the rallies. These rallies turned out to be the biggest mass rallies ever in Nigeria’s history. The rallies started in Ibadan where a crowd 1.3 million people participated, and went on to Abeokuta, Oshogbo, Akure and Ado-Ekiti, with the huge crowds increasing at every stage. Ado-Ekiti had the largest crowd – numbering about 3.1 million people. Each of these rallies was wonderfully orderly and peaceful; nobody was cautioned or arrested by the police, nobody was wounded, and no property was damaged.
Then, on July 01, 2021, at one o’clock in the dead of the night, some operatives of the Nigerian Department of State Security (DSS), leading an army of over 200 Fulani militiamen and terrorists, showed up outside Sunday Igboho’s Ibadan home. They had come not to arrest him but to kill him. They blocked the main highway and other roads passing through the neighborhood. Deeply surrounding the house, they embarked from the front on shooting and destroying everything of value – cars, motorcycles and bicycles (including neighbors’ cars), everything. Awakened by the noise, Sunday Igboho rushed to a window, yanked it open and shouted “Who are you people? What do you want?”. They recognized his voice and some of them caught sight of his face by the brief illumination at the window. And they fired countless bullets at that window.
They then forced their way into the house, more than a hundred guns blazing. In many neighboring houses, people fainted in shock. Starting with the room where Sunday Igbohho had appeared at the window, they pulled down the house room by room, leaving nothing to chance. They killed two of the people asleep in the house and rounded up the rest. They even shot and killed the family cat – believing that it was Sunday Igboho transformed into a cat. Miraculously, though they searched and shredded the whole house from floor to roof, they never saw Sunday Igboho anywhere in it. When they left, they took the two blood-soaked corpses with them, as well as the persons whom they had arrested in the house.
The DSS operatives returned to Abuja by road. In the outskirts of Ibadan, they paid off the militiamen whom they had hired for the invasion of Sunday Igboho’s home, and these departed to their hideouts in some forest near Ibadan.. In Ado-Ekiti in Ekiti State, the DSS operatives dropped off the two corpses at a public mortuary.
Back in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital city, the DSS hurried to display to the public a collection of weapons which they claimed that they had seized from Sunday Igboho’s home. Their intention was to use this to paint the picture that Sunday Igboho was an insurrectionist who had been hoarding weapons. But their luck quickly ran out when many citizens in different parts of Nigeria identified the displayed weapons collection as the same collection which the DSS had displayed before in connection with a previous criminal case. The office of the Attorney General of Nigeria then issued a statement denying government’s involvement in the attack on Sunday Igboho’s home. But when the DSS arraigned in court the men and women whom they had arrested in Sunday Igboho’s home, lawyers from the Attorney General’s office came to present the DSS case. The government then announced that Sunday Igboho was wanted by the law.
In Ibadan, Sunday Igboho’s people and lawyers filed his case in the Nigerian High Court against the government and its agents – that they had acted illegally by coming to his house in the night, that they had abused his human and civil rights, that they had killed some people asleep in his home, that they had destroyed his home and a lot of other property, etc. Having no answer to these charges, the DSS and the government lawyers pleaded that the justification for their actions against Sunday Igboho was that he had been engaging in secessionist activity by advocating the self-determination and separation of his Yoruba nation from Nigeria. But in its judgment, the court ruled that self-determination was the inalienable right of every nation, that advocating self-determination was not an offence under the laws of Nigeria, that the government’s agents had acted illegally by going to a citizen’s home in the night, by bombarding the house, by killing people there, and by destroying the house. The court then awarded 20 billion Naira as damages for Sunday Igboho against the government and its agents. The court ordered, finally, that the government’s order declaring Sunday Igboho wanted should be withdrawn by the government.
Days passed, until the deadline set by law for filing an appeal against the High Court’s judgment passed. If Nigeria had been a land of law, that should have been the end of this case in court. But under this Fulani-led government, Nigeria was very far from being a land of law. Weeks after the deadline had passed; the government’s agents and their lawyers appeared before the court, seeking to file an appeal. The judge responded that they had lost the deadline for the filing of an appeal. But this was Nigeria. A week or so later, the court judge was hurriedly transferred or just shoved aside, and a new judge, a Fulani judge, was brought from somewhere in Northern Nigeria to hear the appeal. And he did what he had been brought in to do – he struck down every single point in the earlier judgment of the court. However, Sunday Igboho’s lawyers immediately embarked on the steps needed for an appeal to the Nigerian Supreme Court. The case is a civil case filed by Sunday Igboho against the government of Nigeria. There is no criminal charge against Sunday Igboho anywhere.
But the Fulani-led Federal Government would not relent – because Igboho was, and still is, regarded by the Fulani as the greatest enemy of the Fulani. On July 20, 2021, while Sunday Igboho and his wife were waiting for a flight to Europe at the Cotonou Airport in Benin Republic, he was arrested. The news flashed through Cotonou immediately and Sunday Igboho’s kinsmen went into action immediately, certain that this was Nigeria’s corruption and illegality in action. They found that the plan was to whisk Sunday Igboho to Nigeria that night, but their lawyers made that impossible. And so, there followed roughly 30 months of Sunday Igboho’s detention in Cotonou, partly in prison custody and partly under house arrest – without any criminal charge, without any court case, all for what the authorities described as “investigation”.
On the whole, the Benin Republic authorities are straight-forward people, very much unlike Nigerian officials. It was obvious that they were acting under some corrupt foreign pressure. Even so, the leaders of the Yoruba Self-determination Struggle, because they operate under a strict rule that they must never let any of their people suffer unjust treatment, sued the government of Benin Republic at the ECOWAS Court. And the ECOWAS court ruled that Benin Republic must pay Sunday Igboho 20 million CFA (about 55 million Naira) for unjust detention.
Yes, our Yoruba Self-determination Struggle is a peaceful, law-abiding, civilized and competent movement. We know our rights. We are charitable towards others. But we don’t tolerate unjust persecution of our people. We want our Fulani compatriots to give up their campaigns of falsehood against one of our foremost leaders, Sunday Igboho. By the grace of God, we Yoruba shall soon peacefully depart from Nigeria and begin, under our own patriotic and dedicated leaders, to live the life of progress and high-quality prosperity that we Yoruba love very much. We say proudly to the world that our new country shall be a friendly and helpful neighbor to all its neighbors, a country decently upholding the dignity of the Black Race, a country that all other countries in the world shall respect and confidently do business with.
Prof. Banji Akintoye is the Leader, Yoruba Self-determination Movement
Voice of Emancipation
Voice of Emancipation: The Loss of an Icon: A Heroine Has Gone Home
By Kayode Emola
They say that behind every successful man is a strong wife; and our daddy, Professor Banji Akintoye, is no exception. It is therefore, with a great sense of loss that I announce the passing of Mrs Julia Akintoye; our mummy in the Yoruba nation struggle.
Not many people knew her personally, nor had the opportunity to meet or interact with her. Yet for those of us, who did have encounters with her, however brief, she greatly inspired our Yoruba nation’s struggle. She committed the later part of her life to the cause and dedicated her resources, wherever she could, to furthering the struggle for Yoruba sovereign country.
I had the opportunity to first meet Mummy Julia Akintoye in 2022, at their house in the Republic of Benin. Her dedication to our struggle was extraordinary as she attended every virtual meeting her husband was having, sitting side by side with our daddy and contributing her own wisdom to the conversations. When it became necessary to ask to raise funds, she would be the first to say that she would pay her own contribution, even when we told her not to worry about money.
She loved the Yoruba people dearly and dedicated her time wholeheartedly to see that the Yoruba nation is freed from the shackles of Nigeria. On speaking with Prof. Akintoye this morning, he told me that Mama’s very last words to her husband were that he must not allow our Yoruba people to continue suffering in Nigeria. Now that she is no longer with us, those of us left behind must ensure that we do all we can to see that her desired Yoruba nation becomes a reality.
Mama Akintoye was a true warrior, who did not constrict her focus to herself and her immediate family in the Republic of Benin. She constantly dreamt of a free and independent Yoruba nation where every citizen is rewarded according to their handwork and service to the nation.
Though she will not physically enter the nation with us, her spirit will continue to strive alongside us until the coming of the Day of the Lord. We pray that Mama will have peaceful rest wherever she may be, and for God to grant both her immediate family and the entire Yoruba family the fortitude to bear the enormity of this loss.
Her departure leaves behind a husband, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other family members, who are currently feeling the profound emptiness of her absence. It takes great courage to bear the loss of a loved one, and we hope and pray that God will bring succour to the hearts of those who succeed her.
As we prepare for the final burial and funeral rites, I would like to use this opportunity to thank those who have risen to the occasion, offering support to the immediate family during this grief-laden season. I pray that God Almighty, in His infinite mercies, will come to our aid during this time of need. Amen.
The Femi Otedola Crackdown at FirstBank – His Many Battles –
Donald Trump Sworn in As 47th American President, Pledges Swift Border Crackdown
Dangote Refinery Distances Self from Petrol Pump Price Hike
Gov Adeleke Mourns Late Erelu Ayeni, Says She Was Exceptional
Hamas Releases Israeli Hostages As Ceasefire Agreement Comes into Effect
Again, Kemi Badenoch Lashes Out at Nigeria Says Country’s ‘Dream Killer’
Tinubu in Abu Dhabi, Pledges Support to Build Sustainable World for All
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
Who are the early favorites to win the NFL rushing title?
Boxing continues to knock itself out with bewildering, incorrect decisions
Steph Curry finally got the contract he deserves from the Warriors
Phillies’ Aaron Altherr makes mind-boggling barehanded play
The tremendous importance of owning a perfect piece of clothing
Trending
-
News6 years ago
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
-
Featured7 years ago
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
-
Boss Picks7 years ago
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
-
Headline6 years ago
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
-
Headline6 years ago
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
-
Headline6 years ago
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
-
Headline7 years ago
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
-
Headline6 years ago
2019: Parties’ Presidential Candidates Emerge (View Full List)