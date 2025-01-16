Middle East
Israel, Hamas Begin New Ceasefire Deal on January 19
Israel and Hamas have agreed to a ceasefire deal to halt the brtual 15-month war on Gaza, US President Joe Biden and the Prime Minister of Qatar, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, confirmed this on Wednesday, after weeks of intense negotiations.
The agreement, brokered by Qatar, Egypt and the United States, will begin on Sunday, with the first, six-week phase seeing the withdrawal of some Israeli forces to allow more aid to get in and the release of 33 hostages in Gaza, starting with women, children and the elderly, according to the Qatari prime minister.
A number of Palestinian prisoners will be released, as well, he said.
According to the Hamas delegation in Doha, the provisions Hamas agreed to include the complete withdrawal of Israeli troops from the Gaza Strip, including the Philadelphi corridor, in stages, and handing over 33 Israeli prisoners, dead and alive, in exchange for the release of 1,000 Palestinian prisoners.
Negotiations would be completed in stages for the release of the remaining hostages, according to the Hamas delegation.
The Israeli prime minister’s office said in a statement that they resolved an issue over forces on the Philadelphi corridor, though there are several “unresolved clauses” in the deal they hope to finalize Wednesday night.
The provisions also include the opening of the Rafah crossing, according to the Hamas delegation.
Coordination is currently underway to open the Palestinian side of the Rafah border crossing to allow the entry of international aid into Gaza, an Egyptian security source told ABC News.
The second and third phases of the agreement will be finalized after the first phase, the Qatari Prime Minister said.
Phase two will mark a “permanent end of the war,” Biden said during remarks Wednesday.
We’ll Learn from This, Israel Says As Hezbollah Drones Kill Four Soldiers, Injures Many
Four Israeli soldiers have been killed and more than 60 people injured in a Hezbollah drone attack on an army base in central-northern Israel, according to first responders and the Israeli military.
The incident late Sunday local time is one of the bloodiest attacks on Israel since the beginning of the war last October.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said an unmanned aerial vehicle, or UAV, launched by Hezbollah hit an army base adjacent to Binyamina, a town north of Tel Aviv that lies some 40 miles from the Lebanese border.
The four killed soldiers were all 19 years old and in infantry training at the base, the IDF said, adding that eight other soldiers were severely injured.
According to Israel’s Magen David Adom emergency service, a total of 61 people were wounded in the attack, with dozens still hospitalized.
The news comes after Hezbollah said Sunday it had fired a swarm of attack drones on an Israeli infantry training camp in Binyamina.
The Lebanon-based militant group said the attack was in response to deadly Israeli strikes in Lebanon Thursday.
Hezbollah said it had targeted the Golani Brigade, an infantry unit of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) that has been deployed in southern Lebanon. The claim of responsibility for the attack came shortly after the militant group released an audio message from its slain leader Hassan Nasrallah calling on its members to “defend your people, your family, your nation, your values and your dignity.”
Earlier on Sunday, the IDF said it had intercepted a Lebanon-launched UAV without specifying where. It was not immediately clear whether this was the same incident that led to the injuries.
Israeli air defence systems tend to be very reliable, but on Sunday, there were no reports of alerts in the Binyamina area at the time of the attack, raising questions of how the drone was able to penetrate so deep into the Israeli territory without being spotted.
Hezbollah said it had fired dozens of rockets toward the northern Israeli towns of Nahariya and Acre to engage Israel’s air defense systems, while simultaneously launching the drone swarm.
“These drones broke through the Israel defense radars without detection and reached its target at the training camp of the elite Golani Brigade in Binyamina,” Hezbollah said.
The IDF’s top spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said the military would investigate how the drone got through without raising an alarm at the base.
“We will learn from and investigate the incident,” he said in a video statement from the base. “The threat of UAVs is a threat we are dealing with since the beginning of the war. We need an improvement to our defense,” he added.
Source: CNN
Israel Bans Al Jazeera, Shuts Down Broadcast Stations
Israel’s cabinet unanimously voted to shut down Al Jazeera in the country on Sunday, immediately ordering the closure of its offices and a ban on the company’s broadcasts.
The decision was announced by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on X. Hours later, Israel’s Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi published footage on X showing Israeli authorities – specifically inspectors from the Ministry of Communications, backed by the police – raiding the Al Jazeera office in East Jerusalem and confiscating the channel’s equipment.
The shutdown comes a month after Israel’s parliament, the Knesset, passed a law on April 1 that allowed Israel to temporarily shut down foreign media outlets — including Al Jazeera — if it deems them a threat to security.
In a previously recorded report, Al Jazeera’s Imran Khan, reporting from occupied East Jerusalem, explained the terms of the law further. Based on the law, the Al Jazeera website is banned in Israel, “including anything that has the option of entering or accessing the website, even passwords that are needed, whether they’re paid or not, and whether it’s stored on Israeli servers or outside of Israel”, Khan added.
Additionally, the Al Jazeera television channel is completely banned in Israel, he explained. Within the country, cable providers now show a message that the network is prohibited from the air, though in East Jerusalem, some people have told Al Jazeera that they could still access the channel on television as of Monday afternoon.
Khan added that the internet access provider that hosts aljazeera.net “is also in danger of being fined if they host the website”.
Akiva Eldar, a political analyst and contributor to Israeli newspaper Haaretz, told Al Jazeera that the shutdown is “a very populistic move to feed the beast of the public opinion that is very disappointed from the conduct of the government in Gaza and in the international arena”, adding that this is also “to please the partners from the radical right”. Netanyahu’s government relies on support from a band of far-right parties and leaders — many of them, like Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir, holding key positions in the cabinet.
Karhi’s office said that Al Jazeera is shut down for 45 days, and the shutdown can be renewed, in accordance with the law passed on April 1.
When the law was passed, Netanyahu said he would “act immediately” in accordance with it to stop Al Jazeera’s activity. However, the timing of the shutdown, a month later, coincides with crucial negotiations between Israel and Hamas on the war, mediated by Egypt and Qatar, where Al Jazeera has its headquarters.
Al Jazeera has been targeted by Israel before: Netanyahu threatened to shut down its Jerusalem office back in 2017, and an Israeli missile destroyed the building housing the broadcaster’s office in Gaza in 2021. Many Al Jazeera journalists — and in several cases, their families — have been killed in Israeli firing or bombing, including during the current war in Gaza.
On Sunday, Al Jazeera released a statement condemning the shutdown, describing it as a “criminal act” and warning that Israel’s suppression of the free press “stands in contravention of international and humanitarian law”.
The statement further said that Al Jazeera would continue to provide news to a global audience.
Al Jazeera’s correspondents can no longer report from Israel, including occupied East Jerusalem. This is because both the main office in West Jerusalem and the office in occupied East Jerusalem were closed and equipment was confiscated.
Karhi said the equipment he ordered to be confiscated included editing and routing equipment, cameras, microphones, servers and laptops, alongside wireless transmission equipment and some mobile phones.
In the pre-recorded report, Al Jazeera’s Khan added that Israel is also banning any device used for providing content. “That includes my mobile phone. If I use that to do any kind of news gathering, then the Israelis can simply confiscate it”.
While it is unclear how the shutdown will affect the reporting from Al Jazeera correspondents who are in Gaza or the occupied West Bank, access to both Palestinian regions is controlled largely by Israel. Al Jazeera has called earlier attacks on its journalists and offices attempts to target its journalism and stop it from reporting on Israel’s assaults on Palestinians — including during the current war.
Since the beginning of the war on October 7, Israel has largely blocked entry into Gaza for foreign journalists.
That has meant that Al Jazeera’s correspondents in Gaza have been among the few from a major international media organisation to bring the deadly Israeli bombardment and killings in the Palestinian enclave to a global audience.
In February, more than 50 international broadcast journalists signed an open letter to Egyptian and Israeli authorities to call for “free and unfettered access to Gaza for all foreign media”.
Journalism advocacy groups and officials from around the world denounced the ban, warning it could stopper the free flow of information and chill democratic ideals.
“Israel makes much of being a democracy, and I think the idea that it can simply close down an international broadcaster of considerable repute and history is atrocious,” Tim Dawson from the International Federation of Journalists said in an interview with Al Jazeera. “Sadly, it is part of a long set of actions that the Israeli government has taken to try and thwart free reporting of this conflict.”
Speaking from the White House in Washington, DC, on Monday, national security advisor John Kirby reiterated that the administration of United States President Joe Biden opposed the shuttering of Al Jazeera in Israel.
“We don’t support that action, as we said very clearly on World Press Freedom Day on Friday,” Kirby explained.
“The work of independent journalism around the world is absolutely vital. It’s important to an informed citizenry and public, but it’s also important to help inform the policy-making process. So we don’t support that at all.”
The UN human rights office also condemned the shutdown in a post on the social media platform X on Sunday.
Greek economist and former Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis posted on X on Monday, condemning the shutdown. “Israel’s banning of Al Jazeera is one aspect of its War On Truth. It aims at preventing Israelis from knowing that what goes on in Gaza,” he wrote.
On X, many others referenced Israel’s declared plan to launch a ground offensive in Gaza’s Rafah, its latest such land assault in seven months of unrelenting war in which more than 34,700 people have been killed.
Diane Abbott, United Kingdom parliamentarian, also condemned the shutdown in an X post on Monday.
Eldar, who spoke to Al Jazeera from Tel Aviv, said: “This is, I’m afraid, not the last step.”
He said that other news outlets might also see a shutdown by the Israeli government. “We know that there are ministers, among them the minister of communication, that are looking at other networks, including Israeli channels, that are not satisfying the government”.
In November, Karhi, the communications minister, threatened Eldar’s newspaper, Haaretz, with sanctions over its critical coverage of Israel’s war on Gaza.
Eldar also added that he expected the law that the Netanyahu government used to shut down Al Jazeera to be challenged in court.
Al Jazeera also called on media freedom and human rights organisations to condemn the shutdown and is currently assessing what to do next. The statement published by the media network on Sunday said it would pursue “all available legal channels to protect both its rights and journalists”.
Iran Launches Missiles Attack on Israel
The Israeli military has said Iran has launched missiles at the country.
It added that sirens have sounded all across Israel and urged citizens to move to marked safe spaces.
The attack comes a short while after the US announced that it had received intelligence that Iran was planning an attack against Israel.
IRNA, Iran’s state-run news agency, confirmed that Tehran’s military has started launching ballistic missiles towards Israel.
Footage shared by media houses showed dozens of missiles flying across the sky towards Tel Aviv.
The missiles came as Israeli police said they received a report about a shooting attack in the Jaffa neighborhood of the city.
Police said the initial suspicion of motive is terror.
Multiple casualties were reported due to the attacks.
Iran said it targeted Israel in response to the killing of Hassan Nasrallah, Hezbollah leader, and other leaders.
“In response to the martyrdom of Martyr Haniyeh, Seyed Hassan Nasrallah and Martyr Nilfroshan, we targeted the heart of the occupied territories,” a statement from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said.
“If the Zionist regime reacts to Iran’s operations, it will face crushing attacks.”
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) urged Israelis to “remain alert and precisely follow the home front command’s instructions”.
“Upon hearing a siren, you must enter a protected space and remain there until further notice”, it added.
Meanwhile US President Joe Biden convened a meeting with Vice President Kamala Harris and top national security officials to discuss the Iran ballistic missile attack on Israel.
The US and Israel had warned that any attacks from Iran would have grave repercussions.
