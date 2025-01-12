Boss Of The Week
A Close Up on Ghana’s New Vice President, Jane Opoku Agyemang
The Wikipedia captured her trajectory as follows:
In October 2009, she was elected Ghana’s representative to the executive board of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO).
Ahead of the 2012 general elections, Jane Opoku Agyemang moderated the debate with Kojo Oppong Nkrumah.
On 26 October 2018, she became Chancellor of the Women’s University in Africa located in Zimbabwe.
She has served on many local and international boards and committees such as the Centre for Democratic Governance, (CDD-Ghana), the editorial board of the Harriet Tubman Series on the African Diaspora (Africa World Press Inc. USA), the Africa Initiative in Canada, and the College of Physicians and Surgeons as an Eminent Citizen.
Opoku-Agyemang is an author. Her focus areas includes Literature with a focus on Women from Ghana, Oral literature in Ghana and Africa, Communication Skills and Issues in the African Diaspora. As an academic she has written and published in scholarly journals and presented articles at various conferences including at the 200th Anniversary of the Abolition of Slavery at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City and at the Inaugural Lecture to the Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences.
In 2015, as Education Minister, she published and launched a five volumes collection of published folktales titled ‘Who told the most incredible story?”’
A key focus area during her tenure was empowering girls and advocating for gender equity in education. Her leadership drove the implementation of policies that tackled gender disparities, promoted higher female enrolment and retention rates, and empowered girls through education. Her initiatives played a pivotal role in creating more inclusive opportunities for young women across Ghana.
Additionally, she led the conversion of 10 polytechnics across the regions into technical universities, a bold initiative that elevated the status of these institutions, broadening their academic scope and enhancing vocational education. This reform was instrumental in aligning Ghana’s educational framework with global trends, equipping students with practical skills for a competitive job market.
During her tenure, Opoku-Agyemang initiated the construction of 124 Community Day Senior High Schools, known as “E-Blocks,” to improve access to secondary education in underserved areas. By the end of her term, 50 schools were completed and operational, providing modern facilities such as science laboratories, libraries, and ICT centres. This initiative significantly expanded educational opportunities, particularly in rural and peri-urban communities, and underscored her commitment to addressing disparities in access to quality education.
Opoku-Agyemang oversaw the completion of key infrastructure at the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) in Ho, including the School of Basic and Biomedical Sciences, a hostel block, and staff accommodation at its Sokode campus. The university was inaugurated by President John Dramani Mahama in November 2015, underscoring the government’s commitment to expanding access to quality higher education and supporting the training of health professionals to address national healthcare needs.
She also played a critical role in establishing the University of Environment and Sustainable Development (UESD) in the Eastern Region. She facilitated the passage of the enabling Bill in Parliament and secured funding for the university. In December 2016, President John Mahama officially cut the sod for the construction of the UESD’s Somanya campus.
Vice presidential campaign
Opoku-Agyemang was selected as the presidential running mate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) on 6 July 2020 for Ghana’s December 2020 General elections. She became the first female running mate of the two major political parties in Ghana. Her selection by the flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress was applauded by women groups and women activists as a positive sign to the Ghanaian political scene to promote gender balance and equality.
She appealed to Ghanaians to vote for change and promised to use her office as vice president to influence sustainable development and practical youth-centred policies. Her campaign message was devoid of attacks on opponents. Her intensive campaign in the coastal communities and her home region, the Central Region yielded results as the NDC won most of the constituencies they had lost in 2016. The NDC also won 9 out of the 16 regions in Ghana including the major battleground, Greater Accra.
The NDC National Executive Committee, on 7 March 2024, officially endorsed Opoku-Agyemang again as the running mate for the party’s flagbearer, ahead of the 2024 general elections.
Opoku-Agyemang became the vice president–elect after Mahama won the 2024 presidential election.
On 7 January 2025, Opoku-Agyemang was sworn in as the Vice President of Ghana, becoming the first female to hold the office. The ceremony took place at Independence Square in Accra, where she took the Oath of Allegiance and the Vice President’s Oath before Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo. Her appointment marked a significant moment in Ghana’s political history, as she became the first woman to assume the role of Vice President in the country’s history.
Opoku-Agyemang has been honoured with honorary degrees from the University of the West Indies and Winston-Salem University. She has also received an award for Global leadership from the University of South Florida in Tampa. She received the Officer of the Order of the Volta award for Academic Distinction in 2011 by President John Atta Mills and Ghana Women of Excellence Award in the Education category due her contribution to the development and promotion of quality education in Ghana. She was acknowledged for Outstanding Performance in Advancing International Education, School for International Training, Vermont, USA on two occasions.
In 2020, she was named among the 40 Most Inspirational Female Leaders in Ghana for serving as a role model for women in Ghana and in Africa. In January 2023, she was listed among the 100 most reputable Africans.
It is believed that her antecedents and wholesale performances in all the offices she had previously held, will come to bear as she studiously assists Mahama to reignite the 24hour economy he is known for.
The Real Slay Queen: Meet UniAbuja’s New VC, Aisha Maikudi
By Eric Elezuo
The academic environment, or to be more specific, the ivory tower, thrives on quality, capacity, intelligence and ability to think out of the box. It is further complicated when to become a vice Chancellor, one has to be above board, be the ultimate cetris paribus and have the never-say-never attitude to get things done.
These are the qualities, and more that propelled 41-year-old Professor of International Law, at the University of Abuja, Professor Aisha Sani Maikudi, to the height of administration head of the institution as the Vice Chancellor.
Just into her fourth decade as a human being, Aisha has come of age, smashing the proverbial glass ceiling, and hitting stardom where it was least expected. She is the real slay queen, endowed with beauty, brains and absolute intelligence.
A profile of her personality published on the university site, noted that for her to assume the incumbency of the University administration, Aisha has arrived, seen and conquered, creating room of encouragement, inspiration and desire among the young ones, especially the female folks, who look up to her. She is an enigma.
The profile reads as follows:
Professor Aisha Sani Maikudi, a distinguished scholar and professor of International Law at the University of Abuja is from Katsina State, Nigeria. She began her educational journey at Sacred Heart School, Kaduna, where she obtained her First School Leaving Certificate (FSLC) in 1993. She proceeded to Queens College, Yaba, Lagos, earning her West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) in 1999, her LLB degree from the University of Reading, UK, the LLM from the London School of Economics, UK, BL from the Nigeria Law School, Abuja and Ph.D from the University of Abuja, Nigeria.
Maikudi’s academic excellence took her to the University of Reading, where she earned an LLB in 2004. She further specialised in Public International Law, obtaining an LLM from the London School of Economics and Political Science in 2005. After completing her legal education at the Nigerian Law School (2006–2007). In 2007, Professor Aisha Sani Maikudi did her National Youth Service Corps at the Corporate Secretariat and Legal Division of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation. She pursued and had a PhD in International Law from the University of Abuja in 2015.
She joined the University of Abuja as a Lecturer II on 4th September 2008, and rose through the ranks to become a professor in 2021.
Professor Aisha Sani Maikudi broke barriers as the first female and youngest Head of Department in 2013, the first female Deputy Dean of the Faculty of Law in 2018, and the pioneer Director of the University of Abuja International Centre in 2019. She also served as the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic), where she was instrumental in enhancing academic standards and promoting a culture of excellence at the University.
To date, she is the youngest Professor of the University of Abuja and indeed Nigeria, as well as the first female Professor of Law in the North West and the University of Abuja. She specializes in United Nations Law, backed by extensive research and numerous publications in academic journals and book chapters. Professor Aisha Sani Maikudi floated a Postgraduate course on United Nations Law and has supervised numerous undergraduate and postgraduate theses and dissertations, contributing to the growth of legal scholarship. She has also taught Company Law for over 12 years and is well versed in its mechanics.
Professor Aisha Sani Maikudi has represented her university and country at numerous national and international conferences, workshops, and training sessions across the UK, US, South Africa, Germany, Italy, China, Ghana, and Egypt. She has presented papers at many of these events, further solidifying her global reputation as an academic leader.
She is an active member of several professional organisations, including the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Nigerian Law Teachers Association (NLTA), International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), and Nigerian Society of International Law.
Aisha is married with children.
Behold the New Bobagunwa of Osogboland, Igbalaye Teslim Adekunle
By Eric Elezuo
The constantly improved city of Osogbo was agog weekend when the Secretary to the Government of the Osun State, Igbalaye Teslim Adekunle, was installed as the Bobagunwa of Osogboland, replacing his late father, Alhaji Abdulrasheed Igbalaye, who was the pioneer Bobagunwa of Osogbo.
The installation of Teslim Adekunle mark the continuation of visionary leadership, a legacy built on profound patriotism and a relentless commitment to the progress of people of Osogbo in particular, and Osun State in general.
The occasion, a combination of pomp, grace, culture and class, drew together the who is who in Osun, West and national politics to the land that bustles with melodious springs.
This venue was the royal palace of Ataoja of Osogbo, His Royal Majesty, Oba Jimoh Oyetunji (Larooye II), who presided over the ceremony, and had the singular honour of conferring the prestigious feather on the new Bobagunwa.
As early as the first light of the d-day, guests from all corners and walks of life, some, who had arrived the day before, began trooping into the colorful premises of the palace with giant billboards showcasing the about to be installed Bobagunwa and the royal father.
From afar as well as near, dignitaries including traditional rulers, government officials, captains of industries, entertainment buffs, students organisations, community groups, youths and the general public, all converge to witness the glory of a man many believe is a force to reckon with, in both community relations and political administration.
Among notable names present were the Osun state Governor, Senator Nurudeen Ademola Adeleke; the Deputy Governor, Prince Kola Adewusi; former governor of the state, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinola; former Osun state Deputy Governor, Mrs. Titi Laoye-Tomori and her husband; Oba Abolarin Adedokun, Speaker, Osun State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Adewole Egbedun; Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Akinyode Abidemi Oyewusi; Chief of Staff to the Governor, Alhaji Kazeem Akinleye, Senator representing Osun West Senatorial District, Sen. Lere Oyewunmi, Senator representing Osun Central, Sen. Olubiyi Fadeyi-Ajagunla, State PDP Chairman, Hon. Sunday Bisi, Former Chief of Air Marshal, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao; Araba Ifayemi Elebuibon, Mr. Oye Balogun the Secretary to the Kogi State Government, Dr. Folashade Arike Ayoade, the Timi of Ede Land, Oba Munirudeen Lawal, Hon. Adewale Morufu Adebayo, and a host of other eminent personalities.
Glad in prestigious all red traditional babariga attire, Igbalaye arrived the venue, in company of his wife, children and aides to a rousing welcome of acceptance. The team could not help but respond to the melodious sounds emanating the drums of the itinerant drummers, with corresponding dance steps.
It was not long before the Ataoja, in full view of the guests, including Governor Adeleke, performed the rites of installation, and pronounced Igbalaye, the new Bobagunwa of Osogboland to a loud applause that ricochetted across the length and breadth of Osogboland. He enjoined the new Bobagunwa to uphold tradition and its institutions, and never betray that trust of his people. He harped on the sanctity of the title, and advised the bearer to remain a beacon that he has always been.
In his response as the Bobagunwa, Teslim Adekunle, promised to extend the legacy of truthfulness, honesty, leadership and hard work as handed down by the previous Bobagunwa.
With happiness visibly showing on his face, the Bobagunwa conducted himself round the venue, exchanging pleasantries, in apparent performance of his first official duty as the stool occupier.
In his brief remarks, Governor Adeleke, known for his jovial disposition and dancing prowess, congratulated the new Bobagunwa, and task him to bring unity to not only Osogboland, but the entire Osun State and Nigeria at large. He also thanked the Ataoja for the honour his SSG, noting that the royal father has been a supporter of the administration towards delivering good governance.
The stage was practically set for music, dance and good food, and every attendee had his very full. King Sunny Ade was on hand to make that guest enjoined the best of dancing and music
According to tradition, the title of Bobagunwa is conferred upon deserving sons of the land, and carries immense prestige, aa well as comes with responsibilities.
It is those, like Teslim Adekunle, who have played a significant role in the growth and development of the city in the past, and are committed to the future development of the state in culture and tradition, infrastructure and general growth, are eligible for the honour.
Bobagunwa, a Yoruba language word, which means “to reign with the king” is a clear testament that Teslim Adekunle is qualified to be a confidant of the reigning king. And by implication, demands express commitment and dedication to the king of Osogbo, who is the Ataoja.
African of the Decade: Akinwumi Adesina Wins More Laurels
By Eric Elezuo
The President of the prestigious Africa Development Bank (AfDB), Mr. Akinwumi Adesina, is not a stranger to awards. Not just awards, but high profile and prestigious awards.
Only last March, the distinguished president, who has served in various categories of human endeavour as his career trajectory can permit, was awarded the much sought after Obafemi Awolowo Leadership prize in the presence notable dignitaries. Today, Adesina has won again, this time, the inaugural African of the Decade Award. A landmark achievement, and the first of its kind.
Celebrating the landmark honour, his establishment, the AfDB wrote as follows:
“In a milestone celebration of African leadership, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina’s decade-long impact on continental development has earned him the inaugural “African of the Decade” award. The African Development Bank Group President received this distinguished honor(link is external) at last week’s Africa Investment Forum in Rabat, marking a defining moment in the history of the All-Africa Business Leaders Awards.
“The prestigious award, introduced by the ABN Group in collaboration with CNBC Africa, honors individuals who have made a lasting and profound impact on the continent. Dr. Adesina, who will conclude his 10-year tenure as head of the African Development Bank Group next year, is widely celebrated for his visionary leadership and achievements in improving the lives of millions across Africa.
“ABN Group Chairman Rakesh Wahi presented the award to Dr. Adesina during the 2024 Africa Investment Forum in Rabat, Morocco. In a citation read by CNBC Africa Chief Editor Godfrey Mutizwa, the awards committee praised Adesina for his unwavering commitment to ethical and responsible leadership and his ability to drive meaningful change across Africa, particularly through the Bank’s High5 strategic priorities.
“Dr. Adesina has demonstrated a significant impact on the African continent through innovative solutions, projects, or initiatives that address the continent’s pressing socio-economic and environmental challenges. He has consistently shown leadership, vision, and dedication, driving positive change in sustainable development in Africa,” Wahi said.
“The awards committee highlighted Adesina’s innovative collaborations, including leading the African Development Bank in a groundbreaking partnership with the World Bank to provide electricity access to 300 million Africans.
“The award also recognizes Adesina’s earlier role as Nigeria’s Agriculture Minister.
“Over ten years ago, Dr. Akinmumi Adesina’s impactful tenure as Nigeria’s Minister of Agriculture revolutionized the country’s agro-industrial value chains and transformed the lives of millions of small-holder farmers,” Wahi stated.
“Under Adesina’s tenure, Nigeria ended 40 years of corruption in the fertilizer sector by developing and implementing an innovative electronic wallet system, which directly provides farmers with subsidized farm inputs at scale using their mobile phones.
“Since assuming leadership of the African Development Bank in 2015, Adesina, a World Food Prize laureate, has been instrumental in attracting global investment, championed innovative development strategies, and consistently positioned Africa as a continent of immense potential and opportunity.
“Accompanied by his wife Mrs Grace Yemisi Adesina, the African Development Bank president expressed his gratitude for the honor, describing the award as a testament to what is possible in the transformative power of Africa’s potential. “I dedicate this recognition to the resilient people of Africa and all those working tirelessly to advance the continent’s development,” he said.
“God did not make a mistake when he made me an African…and I will do all I can, to my final breath, for Africa,” Adesina vowed.
THE MAN, AKINWUNMI ADESINA
Akinwunmi Adesina is one Nigerian who has left the footprint of achievements, nostalgia, accomplishment and determination in the sands of time, culminating in his unequivocal acceptance by well meaning peoples of the earth.
Born to a Nigerian farmer in Ibadan, Oyo State, on February 6, 1960, Adesina attended a village school and graduated with a Bachelors in Agricultural Economics with First Class Honors from the University of Ife, Nigeria in 1981. He was basically the first student to be awarded this distinction by the university. He followed up his studies at Purdue University in Indiana, briefly returning to Nigeria in 1984 to get married.
Afterwards, he returned to school, obtaining his PhD (Agricultural Economics) in 1988 from Purdue, winning the Outstanding Ph.D Thesis for his research work in the bargain.
Adesina’s professional career kicked off proper in 1990, when he served as a Senior Economist at West African Rice Development Association (WARDA) in Bouaké, Ivory Coast. He served till 1995.
He worked at the Rockefeller Foundation since winning a fellowship from the Foundation as a senior scientist in 1988. From 1999 to 2003 he was the representative of the Foundation for the southern African area. And from 2003 until 2008, he was an Associate Director for food security.
In 2011, he was appointed Nigerian Agriculture Minister, a post he held till 2015 when the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan ended.
Adesina was named as Forbes African Man of the Year for his reform of Nigerian agriculture. He introduced more transparency into the fertiliser supply chain. He also said that he would give away mobile phones to farmers but this proved too difficult as a result of lack of mobile network in rural areas.
Also in 2010, United Nations Secretary General, Ban Ki-moon appointed him as one of 17 global leaders to spearhead the Millennium Development Goals.
On May 28, 2015, just before he completed his tenure as the Nigerian Minister of Agriculture, a position he had held for four years, Adesina was elected the presumptive President of the African Development Bank. He began his tenure of the office on September 1 2015. He is the eighth president in the organization’s history, and the first Nigerian to hold the post.
On resumption at the AfDB, He launched a strategy based on energy, agriculture, industrialization, regional integration and bettering Africans’ lives. The Board of Executive Directors approved the reorganization of the structure around these five priorities.
In September 2016, Adesina was appointed by United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon to serve as member of the Lead Group of the Scaling Up Nutrition Movement.
In 2017, he was awarded 2017 World Food Prize. Upon receiving the prize on October 21, 2017. Adesina donated the $250,000 he received to the development of African youth in agriculture. That is how generous and benevolent he is.
As an Agricultural Economist, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina has been a leader in agricultural innovation for over 30 years. He has contributed greatly to food security in Africa, aimed at improving the lives of millions currently living in poverty, throughout the African continent. The Sunhak Committee acknowledges Dr. Akinwumi Adesina’s achievements in promoting Good Governance of Africa, which boosts Africa’s capacity to feed itself and transform its total economies for generating wealth for millions of rural and poor African farmers.
At the Cape Town International Convention Center, the Sunhak Peace Prize Committee announced him as a co-winner of the 2019 Laureates for the Sunhak Peace Prize, with Waris Dirie, 53 year-old world-class supermodel and anti-FGM activist.
The Sunhak Peace Prize honors individuals and organizations who have made significant contributions to the peace and the welfare of the future generations. The Sunhak Peace Prize includes a cash prize totaling one million dollars. He received the award in February, 2019 in Seoul, Korea.
Dr. Akinwumi Adesina has been a leader in agricultural innovation in Africa for over 30 years, bringing great improvement to Africa’s food security, contributing to Africa’s dynamic growth. His leadership is building stepping-stones for Africa’s dynamic growth.
Dr. Akinwumi Adesina pioneered major transformations in the agricultural field, including expanding rice production by introducing high yielding technologies, designing and implementing policies to support farmers’ access to technologies at scale, increasing the availability of credit for millions of smallholder farmers, attracting private investments for the agricultural sector, rooting out the corrupt elements in the fertilizer industry, and assisting in establishment of major agricultural policies for Africa’s green revolution.
The “Africa Fertilizer Summit,” which he organized in 2006, was one of the largest high-level meetings in Africa’s history that had a focus on solving Africa’s food issues. During this Summit, Dr. Adesina was instrumental in developing the “Abuja Declaration on Fertilizer for the African Green Revolution,” whereby the participants stated their commitment to the “eradication of hunger in Africa, by 2030.”
Dr. Adesina has worked with various banks and international NGOs in order to create an innovative financing system, providing loans to small farmers, providing a way for them to rise out of poverty. This move leveraged $100 million in loans and provided opportunities for small farmers to increase their agricultural productivity, and their income.
His stewardship as the president of the African Development Bank Group, has continued to ensure a central role in Africa’s development. As an “economic commander” of Africa, he promotes the “High 5 Strategy” that include: light up and power Africa, feed Africa, industrialize Africa, integrate Africa and improve the quality of life for the people of Africa. As a result of his work, the lives of millions of people throughout Africa have been improved.
He was instrumental in gathering no fewer than 200 leading African political, business, and diplomatic leaders in Johannesburg for the 8th African Leadership Magazine Persons of the Year Award dinner. He was the cynosure of all eyes. Adesina’s achievements shone like a million stars as he was named and honored as the African of the Year 2019, the most popular vote-based third-party endorsement in Africa.
The event which was themed ‘Africa for Africans – Exploring the Gains of a Connected Continent’, brought together dignitaries including South African Deputy President, David D Mabuza, South African Ministers Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Lindiwe Zulu, and Dr. Ken Giami, Publisher of African Leadership Magazine.
In his usual self, he delivered a keynote speech on the night that speaks of his passion for the continent. Much as he deserved the honour by every standard, he nonetheless expressed deep humility in being recognised, clasifying his giant strides as ‘modest achievements and contributions to Africa’.
“Humbled to be nominated by what I gather to be 60% of the votes cast by some 1 million people, humbled to be at the helm of an organisation that is making a tremendous difference across Africa – the African Development Bank. An organisation that is daily making prosperity a reality,” he said.
He dedicated the award to his wife, Grace, the Board, staff, and colleagues at the bank, his mother, and “to the young mothers, struggling to bring up a child, to the farmer in search of a better tomorrow, to the youth of Africa longing for a better future, and to Africa’s journalists who risk their lives in helping to tell Africa’s true story.”
The truth remains that Adeaina has never reneged in achieving the feats.
Under his leadership, the AfDB has helped 18 million people get electricity, 141 million people get agricultural technologies, 13 million people get finance through private sector investee companies, 101 million people get improved transport services, and 60 million people get better water and sanitation.
“Africa does not need anyone to believe in her or to affirm her place and position in history. Africa will and must develop with pride. For right on the inside of us, as Africans, lies our greatest instrument of successes: confidence!” Here is a man who loves Africa with an undying passion.
On January 16, 2020, Adesina came face to face with can arguably be termed the greatest challenge of his career if not his life when allegations of ethical breaches were leveled against him by whistleblowers with the backing of the United States of America. The complaint was conveniently leaked paving the way for assault and a smear campaign.
Consequently, a high powered Ethics Committee, comprising Executive Directors representing shareholder nations, deliberated over every single dot and cross of the allegations, and in May 2020 gave Adesina a clean bill of health. In their words, the allegations were frivolous, baseless, and without merit or evidence. The report and conclusive deliberations of the Ethics Committee was subsequently sent to all Finance Ministers, better referred to as Governors of the Bank’s 81 shareholder counties, including the United States for ratification.
Not even one of the allegations stuck, making the originators bow their faces in shame. A cross section of respondents told The Boss that Adesina would have to be removed as President of the Bank and made ineligible for re-election originally scheduled for May 2020 if one allegation has scaled through.
Adesina’s watertight innocent was upheld by almost everyone that has a voice from across his country of birth, Nigeria, and across Africa.
The Nigerian government protested on hia behalf that the governance procedures of the Bank during the investigation were followed to the letter including painstaking analysis of facts, evidence and documents. It noted that the whistleblowers were even prevailed upon to produce any more evidence at their disposal, but they failed they do so. It therefore, wondered at the sudden turnaround of the United States to call for another ‘independent investigation’.
“The Ethics Committee, following three months of work to examine the whistleblowers’ allegations made against the President, dismissed each and every one of the allegations of the whistleblowers against the President as unsubstantiated and baseless.
“The Nigerian Government welcomes this conclusion of the Ethics Committee and the decision of the Chair of the Board of Governors”, the statement read. The probe committee was headed by Takuji Yano, the institution’s Japanese Executive Director.
Towing the line of the Nigeria government, a former President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, mobilised former African leaders to the rescue of the embattled president. In a letter, the former leader personally signed and copied about 13 former heads of state, cutting across all regions of Africa, Obasanjo proposed that the leaders jointly issue a press statement to support the laid down procedures embarked upon to evaluate the allegations against the President of the Bank.
Just as the Nigerian government, Obasanjo went further to highlight Adesina’s achievements, noting that under his leadership AfDB “has been actively positioned as an effective global institution ranked fourth globally in terms of transparency among 45 multilateral and bilateral institutions.”
Other achievements include taking bold measures to ensure the bank can respond proactively to support African countries and got its board of directors to approve a $10 billion crisis response facility to support African countries during the thick of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as successfully launching a $53 billion ‘Fight COVID-19’ social impact bond on the international capital market at 0.75 per cent interest rate.”
Africa Leaders, on their part, under the aegis of Concerned African Leaders, released a statement titled Leadership of the African Development Bank: A Need for Caution, announcing their solidarity with Adesina, stating inter alia:
“The African Development Bank is a pride for all of Africa, and its President, Dr. Adesina, has taken the Bank to enviable heights. At this critical time that Africa is battling with COVID-19, the Bank and its President should not be distracted.”
Nigeria’s then President, Muhammadu Buhari, personally assured him that he would stand by him, and was so elated at the announcement of his reelection, saying ‘you deserve it’. He also thanked the African Union for its endorsement of Adesina, and to the shareholders of the bank.
Adesina has been fearless in the discharge of his duties, creating many firsts and stepping on supposedly powerful toes.
“In 2019, he successfully led the Bank’s shareholder General Capital Increase from $93 billion to $208 billion. In the process, he became the first Bank President to take the risk of championing a case for increasing capital for Africa’s development during a first term in office. It was a gambit that paid off in spite of initial strong American opposition.
“In 2018, Adesina championed and helped create the Bank-sponsored Africa Investment Forum which in 2018 and 2019 attracted more than $80 billion in infrastructure investment interests into the continent. This was an unprecedented initiative. The U.S. representative was said to have considered the Forum a departure from the Bank’s original mandate. Some also saw this as an attempt by Adesina to help wean African nations off a dependency on foreign aid. Some critics also suggested that Adesina was attempting to burnish his credentials among African Heads of State via the investment forum.
Adesina is not all work; he is reportedly very close to his God. While at Purdue University, he, his wife, along with another couple, started a Christian group called the African Student Fellowship. He and his wife Grace have two children, Rotimi and Segun.
The accomplished technocrat and reputable entrepreneur is sure to quadruple his achievements of the last couple of years by the qay he is going. He is one AfDB president many would wish he continues in office even after the forthcoming expiration of his 10 years stewardship.
Congratulations sir!
