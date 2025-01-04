Featured
Olukoyede Issues Stern Warning to Bribe-Taking EFCC Operatives
The Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, has admitted that some of the commission’s investigators are in the habit of demanding bribes from crime suspects, thus eroding the integrity of the agency.
Olukoyode warned the erring anti-graft agency’s investigators that they would be dealt with if they failed to retrace their steps with the policy’s guidelines, which are erected on responsibility, accountability, and transparency.
The EFCC issued the warning during his New Year address at the Headquarters in Abuja.
President Bola Tinubu appointed Olukoyede as the EFCC helmsman in October 2023, following the suspension of Abdulrasheed Bawa in July, over infractions while in office.
He told the agency staff that the public views about their operations are not friendly, saying, “At this point, I need to strongly reiterate the issue of discipline, integrity and sense of responsibility in the way we do our work. Public opinions about the conduct of some of our investigators are adverse. The craze and quest for gratification, bribes and other compromises by some of our investigators are becoming too embarrassing and this must not continue.
“Let me sound a note of warning in this regard. I will not hesitate to wield the big stick against any form of infraction by any staff of the Commission. The Department of Internal Affairs has been directed to be more ardent in its work and monitor every staff in all their engagements. The image of the Commission is too important to be placed on the line by any corrupt officer.”
Earlier in his address, the anti-graft agency’s boss urged the staff to be up and doing, as he added that the development of the country depends on the competence of the Commission in dealing with corruption.
Olukoyede said: “As you would recall, our new policy drive is premised on a three-pronged agenda and blueprint. The first plank of the agenda is properly focusing on the mandate of the EFCC. All over the world, the major objective of the war against corruption and financial crimes is to drive economic development and create wealth and job opportunities for the populace. We need to come to these realities and operate by them. Our nation is in dire straits. We need to continue to do everything possible to stimulate the revenue profile of Nigeria.
“There is no agency of government as crucial to the nation’s quest for growth and development as the EFCC. We have all it takes to bring up the profile and developmental index of our nation. I urge all of you to be steadfast and committed to this clarion.”
He urged the staff to adhere to the rule of law, and strife to promote the image of the agency and protect the reputation of the country, in order to attract foreign investors, with the direct aim of boosting the economy of Nigeria.
“The second plank of our policy direction is putting modalities in place for running the administration and governance of the nation at various levels in a most responsible, accountable and transparent manner as well as building and promoting the international image and reputation of Nigeria in the eye of the world as a country that is worthy of attracting foreign direct investments. To achieve all these, preventive mechanisms against corruption, adherence to the rule of law and engagement of diverse publics in the nation in the fight, are imperative,” he stated.
“I equally talk about the overarching need for a transactional credit system as a potent means of keeping corruption at bay. We need to encourage this and motivate Nigerians in this area. I want to particularly harp on the preventive modality which is the centerpiece of our new engagement. We are already building strength in this area through the restructuring of the layers of the Commission. I want every staff to be in tune with the new arrangement.”
Speaking about the arrest and bail guidelines, the EFCC boss said, “Let me also talk about the review of the arrest and bail guidelines which I expect everyone to be familiar with by now. The review is informed by the need for us to conform with international best practices in law enforcement.
“We are a civilised anti-graft agency. Arrest and bail would henceforth be done in line with the rule of law. Our investigators should particularly take note of this. It is important for us to understand the dynamics of the world in the area of law enforcement. Change is the most permanent fact of life. We should not be seen to be resisting changes in our work.
“We are mindful of the increasing need for the welfare of staff and steps are being taken in this regard. I may not talk about specifics. However, the new year promises to bring smiles on the faces of staff across all the Commands. We will continue to do our best to put all of you at your best. However, to whom much is given, much is expected.
“Lastly, I have always said that we are all privileged to be staff of the EFCC. There is this Latin phrase that says, noblesse oblige, meaning, nobility demands responsibility. This is the crux of the matter. We should dignify the privilege of being EFCC staff with proportionate responsibility. It is both a duty and an obligation. I wish you all the best in the New Year.”
The Legal Attache of the United States’ Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Jack Smith, hailed the appointment of Olukoyede as the EFCC boss, when he paid him a courtesy visit, in November last year, praising him that “the rebranding and other positive initiatives are good.”
EFCC is currently investigating the alleged N37.1 billion fraud under the former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Saddiya Umar Faruq.
Featured
Rivers Elders Prevail on Wike to Apologise to Odili
A group, the Concerned Elders of Rivers State, has asked Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, to tender an unreserved apology to Dr. Peter Odili over his recent insult on the person of the former governor of the State.
The elders’ demand was conveyed through a statement signed by prominent leaders of the State, including former Governor Celestine Omehia, Prince Uche Secondus, former Deputy Governor, Tele Ikuru, former Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon. Austin Opara, Senator Ngoji Denton West, former Minister of Transport, Dr. Abiye Sekibo, and Senator Lee Maeba.
Other signatories included Dr Dam Sam Jaja, Alabo David Briggs, High Chief Dr Shedrack Akolokwu, Dr Reginald Okeya, Ambassador Oji Ngofa, Hon Emma Okah, Alabao Senator Adawari Pepple, Chief Ambrose Nwuzi, and Chief Emeh Glory Emeh.
The elders expressed disappointment over the abuses Wike poured on Odili, his family and his medical institution: PAMO University of Medical Sciences during an event at a Church in Ororgwe.
They noted that such behaviour is not only unbecoming but also stands in contrast with the time-honoured traditions of mutual respect, especially respect for elders and deference to wisdom and experience that Rivers State holds dear.
Odili said last week that Governor Siminalayi Fubara stopped Wike from turning Rivers State into his private estate. This statement infuriated Wike, who has been at loggerheads with Fubara over the control of the State’s political structure.
On Wike’s accusations that Odili “chickened out” of the presidential race, the concerned elders explained that Odili merely yielded to the directive of the then President Olusegun Obasanjo, who asked him to step down in the interest of the party.
They noted that what Wike’s statement meant was that, he (Wike) would disobey President Bola Tinubu if he was told to step down from any race the way Obasanjo directed Odili to do in 2006.
“Dr Peter Odili did not chicken out. In retrospect, we commend the loyalty of Dr Peter Odili who obeyed the call by the PDP to step down for the late President Musa Yar’Adua as the PDP presidential candidate in the 2007 presidential election to ensure North-South balancing.
“As a party man and team player, Dr Peter Odili courageously obeyed without pulling down the house or insulting other Nigerians even though it was certain he would have won the primaries. When Dr Peter Odili was also not chosen as the vice presidential candidate, he accepted his fate and rolled out the drums for his brother from the Niger Delta, Dr Goodluck Jonathan who emerged as the vice presidential candidate and later President of Nigeria without firing a bullet.
“It was the Niger Delta’s gain which Dr Odili represented at that time. This is the measure of a statesman and team player that is alien to Nyesom Wike. Therefore, it was not all about Dr Odili but about the directive of his Party for the stability of the nation,” they elders noted.
According to the elders, Wike’s behaviour is an affront to the values of respect and unity that have long characterised the State.
They emphasised that as a former governor and national statesman, Wike should act as a role model, especially when it comes to respecting elders and maintaining decorum in public discourse.
The statement read: “We stand against the unfortunate remarks made by Chief Nyesom Wike, and his continuous disrespect towards dignified individuals, including former governors, traditional rulers, and clergymen.
“Such behaviour is unbecoming of someone who has held high public office. It must be noted that as an elder and founder of the 1998 Restoration Team which groomed almost all the current politicians in Rivers State, Dr Peter Odili has the right as a political father to call anyone of his erring political children including Nyesom Wike to order.
“Aside from being a governor for eight years, Odili is an accomplished medical practitioner with a thriving medical practice even before he became governor. Today, he is the Founder of the first private Medical University in Nigeria. Such a man does not need any “resurrection like Lazarus” by anybody.
“At 76 years of age and having left office over seventeen years ago as Governor of Rivers State, Dr. Peter Odili with a high spirit of self-contentment, does not need any patronage from anyone given his accomplishments as a family man, successful professional, great politician and a distinguished national statesman.
“Elders are custodians of our heritage, wisdom and values, and any affront to their dignity is an injury to the entire community. This is why we stand tall against the unfortunate remarks of Nyesom Wike and his penchant to throw caution and decency to the wind by insulting dignified persons and institutions including respected traditional rulers and clergymen whenever he pleases.
“Otherwise, how would anyone justify the current disrespect to the Odilis or would we forget so soon how he denigrated Sir Celestine Omehia, a former Governor of Rivers; some or the other leaders including Prince Uche Secondus or the King of Eberi Omuma Barr Onyekachi Amaonwu JP?
“As elders, we do not want to condescend to the low level of Nyesom Wike. As a person who holds a high public office, he is expected to be a peacemaker and role model who is supposed to be a leader by virtue of his status as a former Governor, holder of the national honour of the Commander of the Order of The Niger, Life Bencher and a serving Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. We are deeply surprised that all these elevations mean nothing to him and that is why it is important.”
The elders further outlined the events leading to the tension between Wike and Dr. Odili.
According to them, the face off began when Odili advised Wike against an alleged plot to impeach Fubara.
They added that Wike’s refusal to heed the counsel and his continued attempts to destabilise the government reportedly led Odili to support the current administration in the interest of the State.
The statement also addressed specific allegations made by Wike against Odili and his family, rejecting them as baseless. The elders clarified that Odili, a respected medical professional and statesman, has no need for “resurrection” or patronage, as claimed by Wike.
On the issue of Wike’s claim that he built a house for Odili, the elders set the record straight, stressing that the house was a legal entitlement for former governors and not a personal favour from Wike.
They also addressed other points raised by Wike, including the appointment of Justice Mary Odili as the Pro-Chancellor of Rivers State University, stating that it was a well-deserved position for a distinguished legal expert.
Moreover, the statement defended the appointment of Dr. Adaeze Oreh, Odili’s daughter as the Commissioner for Health in the State, highlighting her impressive qualifications and accomplishments in public health.
The elders condemned Wike’s attempt to discredit her appointment, stating that his criticism was politically motivated and baseless.
In conclusion, the concerned elders called on Wike to tender a public apology to Odili, his family, and the people of Rivers State for the embarrassment caused by his tirade.
The statement concluded with a demand for Wike to show respect for the state’s elders, emphasising that such behaviour is detrimental to the peace and unity of the State.
“We expect Chief Nyesom Wike to apologise for the disrespect and insults he has directed towards Dr. Peter Odili and his family, as well as to the people of Rivers State,” the statement added.
Featured
Gov Adeleke Presents Staff of Office to Oba Haastrup, New Owa Obokun of Ijeshaland
Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke has on Sunday presented Staff of Office to the new Owa Obokun of Ijeshaland, Oba Clement Adesuyi Haastrup.
While presenting the Staff of Office in Ilesa, the Governor admonished the new Deputy Chairman of Osun State Council of Obas that the time of competition is over and he should assume the position of father of all.
He thereafter rolled up his achievement in Ijeshaland in the last two years of his administration while calling for further support from all and sundry for his administration.
“It is with a sense of immense pride and responsibility that I stand before the good people of Ijeshaland this afternoon. In this great hall and in this historic city, we are set for the presentation of the staff of office and instrument of appointment to the new Owa Obokun of Ijeshaland, Oba Clement Adesuyi Haastrup.
“I congratulate all distinguished sons and daughters of Ijeshaland both at home and abroad who are witnessing this historic moment.
“Such an event took place over forty years ago when our revered departed father, Oba Gabriel Adekunle Aromolaran was presented his instrument of appointment and staff of office. His reign was long, eventful, peaceful and full of massive developments in Ijeshaland.
“I pray the same for our new Owa, Ade a pe lori, Bata a pe lese. E o pe lori ite awon baba yin.
“Kabiyesi, now that the time of competition is over and you have become the father of all, I urge you to rally round all citizens of Ijeshaland for the development of the area and the State at large.
“I urge you to deploy your wealth of experience garnered over the years and your contacts within and outside the country for the development of Ijeshaland. There is much work to be done and the Government alone cannot be saddled with the responsibility. It calls for the concerted efforts of all and sundry.
“I want to seize this opportunity to call on all Ijesha sons and daughters to continue the development of the fatherland. Our administration is intensifying developmental efforts across the state including Ijeshaland. We need your continued cooperation and collaboration to further speed up the growth process.
“In the last two years of my administration, we have made tremendous impact in the massive infrastructural development of the State, Ijeshaland inclusive. For the first time in the history of Ilesa, my administration is constructing a dual carriageway in the ancient town. This is in addition to several other infrastructural developments in Ilesa and Ijeshaland in general.
“I therefore urge all and sundry to continue to support this administration as we take developments to every corner of the state. I promise not to relent on our efforts to transform our dear State. We have been doing this and we will continue to do more in the new year”, the Governor noted.
Responding, the new Owa Obokun of Ijesaland, Oba Clement Adesuyi Hastrup accepted to serve as the 41st Owa Obokun Adimula and the paramount ruler of Ijeshaland, while promising to rule with wisdom, justice, divine guidance and compassion.
“I accept this noble position of Owa Obokun of Ijeshaland with gratitude and reverence, knowing that it is not by might, but divine arrangement. I am humbled, privileged and honoured by the trust you have collectively placed in me.
“I make a solemn promise to rule with wisdom, justice, divine guidance and compassion. I vow to protect our land, to defend our traditions and values, and to promote peace, prosperity, and happiness for all. I shall leverage on my healthy interpersonal relationships, wide social networks and global business interests cultivated over the years to bring enviable development to Ijeshaland.
“I recognize that the progress of our land is built on the strength, harmony and empowerment of our people. I pledge to listen to your voices, to hear your concerns, and by the grace of Almighty God, work tirelessly to address them”, Oba Haastrup pledged.
Meanwhile, the new Owa Obokun has appointed industrialist, Lateef Bakare as the new Ajiroba of Ijeshaland while Deputy Inspector General of Police, Taiwo Lakanu (Rtd.) was appointed the new Gbobaniyi of Ijeshaland.
The new monarch made the announcements at his installation and presentation of staff of office.
Lateef Bakare is an alumnus of Yaba College of Technology and Brookes University, United Kingdom. He is a member of Chartered Association of Certified Accountants (ACCA) UK and a member of Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), member Associate of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria
Top royal fathers and dignitaries at the event were Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II; Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi, Telu I; the Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Oyetunji; The Orangun of Ila, Oba Abdulwahab Oyedotun; Hon. Sunday Busy, Osun PDP Chairman; members of the state executive council and other illustrious sons and daughters of Ijesaland and other well meaning Nigerians.
Featured
Fubara Shuns Amaewhuele, Presents N1.1trn Budget to Oko-Jumbo-led Assembly
Rivers State governor, Siminalayi Fubara, on Monday, presented a N1.1 trillion 2025 budget proposal to the Victor Oko-Jumbo-led Rivers House of Assembly.
He announced that Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) rose to over ₦250 billion naira, and it’s expected to close at ₦300 billion by the end of the year, marking a record 100% increase over the previous year.
This, alongside ₦300 billion received from the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC), enabled the state to execute transformative projects across sectors.
Building on this success, the governor unveiled one trillion, one hundred and eighty-eight billion, nine hundred and sixty-two million, seven hundred and thirty-nine thousand, nine hundred and thirty-two, thirty-six Kobo (₦1, 188, 962, 739, 932. 36) for 2025 fiscal year.
The proposed budget comprises Recurrent Expenditure of ₦462 billion and Capital Expenditure ₦678 billion, reflecting a 44% to 56% ratio.
Governor Fubara outlined the expected revenue streams to fund the budget, including ₦264.3 billion from Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), ₦18.2 billion from Statutory Allocation, ₦132.1 billion from Mineral Funds, ₦204.2 billion from Value Added Tax (VAT) and ₦32.2 billion from Refunds Escrow, Paris/ECA, ₦27.5 from Refands from Bank Charges and ₦20.6Bn from Excess Crude Account.
The projections are based on economic indicators such as an oil price of $80 per barrel, a production target of 1.8 million barrels per day, an exchange rate of ₦1,500 per dollar, and a 22% inflation rate.
Governor Fubara emphasised that the 2025 budget prioritises key sectors critical to the state’s development, including Agriculture to ensure food security; Education for improved access, infrastructure, and quality of learning; Healthcare; Social Investment to empower vulnerable groups and foster equity and Infrastructure Development to enhance connectivity and economic activities.
In his remarks, Speaker Victor Oko-Jumbo commended the governor for his vision and commitment to the state’s progress.
The 2025 budget presentation marks Governor Fubara’s second since assuming office in May 2023, amidst ongoing legislative challenges.
Rivers Elders Prevail on Wike to Apologise to Odili
Again, Ohanaeze Urges Tinubu to Release Nnamdi Kanu
Olukoyede Issues Stern Warning to Bribe-Taking EFCC Operatives
I’m a Five-Time Rape Victim, Actress Iyabo Ojo Reveals
Friday Sermon: When the Grave Beckons: The Mathematics of Death
Tinubu’s New Year Message, Proof of Disconnection from Nigerians Frustration – PDP
US Announces January 9 for Burial of Jimmy Carter
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
Who are the early favorites to win the NFL rushing title?
Boxing continues to knock itself out with bewildering, incorrect decisions
Steph Curry finally got the contract he deserves from the Warriors
Phillies’ Aaron Altherr makes mind-boggling barehanded play
The tremendous importance of owning a perfect piece of clothing
Trending
-
News6 years ago
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
-
Featured7 years ago
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
-
Boss Picks7 years ago
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
-
Headline6 years ago
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
-
Headline6 years ago
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
-
Headline6 years ago
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
-
Headline7 years ago
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
-
Headline6 years ago
2019: Parties’ Presidential Candidates Emerge (View Full List)