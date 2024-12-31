Gov Adeleke Presents Staff of Office to Oba Haastrup, New Owa Obokun of Ijeshaland

Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke has on Sunday presented Staff of Office to the new Owa Obokun of Ijeshaland, Oba Clement Adesuyi Haastrup.

While presenting the Staff of Office in Ilesa, the Governor admonished the new Deputy Chairman of Osun State Council of Obas that the time of competition is over and he should assume the position of father of all.

He thereafter rolled up his achievement in Ijeshaland in the last two years of his administration while calling for further support from all and sundry for his administration.

“It is with a sense of immense pride and responsibility that I stand before the good people of Ijeshaland this afternoon. In this great hall and in this historic city, we are set for the presentation of the staff of office and instrument of appointment to the new Owa Obokun of Ijeshaland, Oba Clement Adesuyi Haastrup.

“I congratulate all distinguished sons and daughters of Ijeshaland both at home and abroad who are witnessing this historic moment.

“Such an event took place over forty years ago when our revered departed father, Oba Gabriel Adekunle Aromolaran was presented his instrument of appointment and staff of office. His reign was long, eventful, peaceful and full of massive developments in Ijeshaland.

“I pray the same for our new Owa, Ade a pe lori, Bata a pe lese. E o pe lori ite awon baba yin.

“Kabiyesi, now that the time of competition is over and you have become the father of all, I urge you to rally round all citizens of Ijeshaland for the development of the area and the State at large.

“I urge you to deploy your wealth of experience garnered over the years and your contacts within and outside the country for the development of Ijeshaland. There is much work to be done and the Government alone cannot be saddled with the responsibility. It calls for the concerted efforts of all and sundry.

“I want to seize this opportunity to call on all Ijesha sons and daughters to continue the development of the fatherland. Our administration is intensifying developmental efforts across the state including Ijeshaland. We need your continued cooperation and collaboration to further speed up the growth process.

“In the last two years of my administration, we have made tremendous impact in the massive infrastructural development of the State, Ijeshaland inclusive. For the first time in the history of Ilesa, my administration is constructing a dual carriageway in the ancient town. This is in addition to several other infrastructural developments in Ilesa and Ijeshaland in general.

“I therefore urge all and sundry to continue to support this administration as we take developments to every corner of the state. I promise not to relent on our efforts to transform our dear State. We have been doing this and we will continue to do more in the new year”, the Governor noted.

Responding, the new Owa Obokun of Ijesaland, Oba Clement Adesuyi Hastrup accepted to serve as the 41st Owa Obokun Adimula and the paramount ruler of Ijeshaland, while promising to rule with wisdom, justice, divine guidance and compassion.

“I accept this noble position of Owa Obokun of Ijeshaland with gratitude and reverence, knowing that it is not by might, but divine arrangement. I am humbled, privileged and honoured by the trust you have collectively placed in me.

“I make a solemn promise to rule with wisdom, justice, divine guidance and compassion. I vow to protect our land, to defend our traditions and values, and to promote peace, prosperity, and happiness for all. I shall leverage on my healthy interpersonal relationships, wide social networks and global business interests cultivated over the years to bring enviable development to Ijeshaland.

“I recognize that the progress of our land is built on the strength, harmony and empowerment of our people. I pledge to listen to your voices, to hear your concerns, and by the grace of Almighty God, work tirelessly to address them”, Oba Haastrup pledged.

Meanwhile, the new Owa Obokun has appointed industrialist, Lateef Bakare as the new Ajiroba of Ijeshaland while Deputy Inspector General of Police, Taiwo Lakanu (Rtd.) was appointed the new Gbobaniyi of Ijeshaland.

The new monarch made the announcements at his installation and presentation of staff of office.

Lateef Bakare is an alumnus of Yaba College of Technology and Brookes University, United Kingdom. He is a member of Chartered Association of Certified Accountants (ACCA) UK and a member of Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), member Associate of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria

Top royal fathers and dignitaries at the event were Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II; Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi, Telu I; the Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Oyetunji; The Orangun of Ila, Oba Abdulwahab Oyedotun; Hon. Sunday Busy, Osun PDP Chairman; members of the state executive council and other illustrious sons and daughters of Ijesaland and other well meaning Nigerians.

Like this: Like Loading...