The Splendid Nuptial Ceremony Between Commentator Par Excellence, JJ Omojuwa and Demilade Odu in Lagos

By Eric Elezuo

Blogger, and political and social commentator, Japheth Omojuwa, popularly known as JJ Omojuwa, was on Saturday September 24, 2022 launched into the space, where it is written that there is a tide in time, which must sweep the qualified. Here, in the life of the popular blogger, the life came when the obvious becomes reality.

Before a mammoth crowd of friends, family members and we’ll wishers from all walks of life, the celebrated content creator, stylishly converted his beautiful fiancee, Demilade Odu, to an outstanding bride.

The event, which was held at Harbour Point Victoria Island, Lagos, was a roll call of the who’s who in Nigeria’s political , media and traditional lexicon.

A week earlier, the happy couple had celebrated a colourful traditional engagement ceremony in the fountain of knowledge state, Ekiti.

Filled to capacity, the Harbour Point venue boasted of top notch personalities including the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; the first female Chairman of First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Ibukun Awosika; business tycoon and member of the House of Representatives, Akin Alabi, and actresses Kate Henshaw and Efe Irele.

Other notable guests at the event were rapper, Remilekun Safaru, aka Reminisce; and ace comedian, Atunyota Akpobome, aka Ali Baba.

With the special presence of Timi Dakolo, whose lovely voice serenaded the atmosphere, the occasion witnessed no dull moment as both guests and couple had a swell time on the dance floor.

While the guests savoured the ceaseless flow of continental and local delicacies, in addition to choice beverages, the likes of Akinmayokun Awodumila, aka May D, and Laolu Gbenjo continued to ensure that the hall exided an ambience of solid tunes.