The Splendid Nuptial Ceremony Between Commentator Par Excellence, JJ Omojuwa and Demilade Odu in Lagos
By Eric Elezuo
Blogger, and political and social commentator, Japheth Omojuwa, popularly known as JJ Omojuwa, was on Saturday September 24, 2022 launched into the space, where it is written that there is a tide in time, which must sweep the qualified. Here, in the life of the popular blogger, the life came when the obvious becomes reality.
Before a mammoth crowd of friends, family members and we’ll wishers from all walks of life, the celebrated content creator, stylishly converted his beautiful fiancee, Demilade Odu, to an outstanding bride.
The event, which was held at Harbour Point Victoria Island, Lagos, was a roll call of the who’s who in Nigeria’s political , media and traditional lexicon.
A week earlier, the happy couple had celebrated a colourful traditional engagement ceremony in the fountain of knowledge state, Ekiti.
Filled to capacity, the Harbour Point venue boasted of top notch personalities including the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; the first female Chairman of First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Ibukun Awosika; business tycoon and member of the House of Representatives, Akin Alabi, and actresses Kate Henshaw and Efe Irele.
Other notable guests at the event were rapper, Remilekun Safaru, aka Reminisce; and ace comedian, Atunyota Akpobome, aka Ali Baba.
With the special presence of Timi Dakolo, whose lovely voice serenaded the atmosphere, the occasion witnessed no dull moment as both guests and couple had a swell time on the dance floor.
While the guests savoured the ceaseless flow of continental and local delicacies, in addition to choice beverages, the likes of Akinmayokun Awodumila, aka May D, and Laolu Gbenjo continued to ensure that the hall exided an ambience of solid tunes.
Buhari, Osinbajo, Dantata, Sultan, Ooni, Govs, Others Headline Oluwo’s Book Launch
Arrangements are in top gear to mark the 7th year coronation anniversary of the Natural Paramount Ruler of Iwoland, HIM Oba (Dr.) Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi next Monday 16th January,2023.
The event scheduled to hold at Marriott Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos will witness the unveiling of his book “Code of Kings”written to register a pathway for the black race in the traditional institution. Nigerians from all walks of life will grace the occasion.
The Chief Executive Officer of Peculiar Ultimate Concern Limited, Engr. Abel Lanre Adeleke is the chairman of the event while Dr. Taiwo Afolabi, Chairman of Sifax Group is the Chief Launcher.
A statement released by Oluwo through his press secretary, Alli Ibraheem, further revealed other dignitaries expected at the occasion ” President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammed Buhari, his Vice, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, the Kano born business mogul, Aminu Dantata, , , Sultan of Sokoto, AlhajiSa’adu Abubakar, Ooni of Ife , HIM Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Alhaji Aliko Dangote of Dangote Group, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, Governor Dapp Abiodun of Ogun State, Governor Abiodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State, former Governor of Osun State, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola and few other Governors from Northern part of Nigeria are to grace the event”
Notable Royal Fathers, serving federal and state legislators, captains of industries, friends of Oluwo from Canada, United Kingdom, leading entrepreneurs, academic professors and doctors, veteran journalists etc are billed to attend the August event.
The book will form part of Oluwo contribution,to learning,knowledge and history with the strong hope, that the it will correct some distortions in our rich history and liberate Nigerian youth from mental slavery.
The Colourful Birthday, Empowerment Programme of Prophetess Olufunmi Lucas in Lagos
Amiable Prophetess Olufunmi Lucas showed how compassionate she really is when she decided to splash cash on widows and the needy as part of her birthday celebrations.
The event which was held in Ilara, Epe in Lagos State was attended by many family members and friends of the ever graceful lady.
The day began with a thanksgiving session of prayers and praises which was followed by the opening of Mountain of Miracles Prayer Ground.
Then it was time for her to put smiles on many faces with donations to many widows and less privileged members of society.
In a short speech, Prophetess Lucas who was supported by her darling husband said the philanthropic exercise is a continuous process and that N14.11 million has been earmarked for touching lives.
Guests at the event included: Lagos Commissioner for Agriculture, Ms Abisola Olusanya , HRM Oba Olufolarin Ogunsanwo & Olori Bolanle , Olori Sekinat Elegushi, Olori Mariam Ogunwusi, Tope Alabi, Caroline Adeneye, Fathia Balogun, Ademola Muyiwa, Ronke Oshodi Oke and others.
Entertainment at the event achored by Woli Agba and Bashorun Gboyega Lawal was provided by Yinka Ayefele and his band.
Pic by @koyaadegbite
Popular Actress and Egba Warrior, Kudi Alagbo, Launches Autobiography in Lagos
By Eric Elezuo Photos: Funmi Ilebalayo
In a bid to preserve African culture and bring to the fore the power of African herbs, Kudirat Morenikeji Ogunro, popularly known as Kudi Alagbo, has launched a book titled: “Kudi Alagbo” in Lagos.
The book, which chronicles the fast rising actress’ strides in her chosen fields of endeavour, was an attempt into the world of African beauty in relation to natural healing and sustenance of health.
Double as film maker, producer, brand ambassador and brand influencer, Kudi Alagbo, whose brand is already speaking volumes on itself, was overtly cheerful as the event unfolded at the Golfview hotel, GRA, Ikeja, personally welcoming guests to the ceremony.
Kicking off with a heartfelt opening prayer by popular actress, Foluke Daramola, the event dovetailed into a carnival of some sort the master compere, Baba T leading guests into the healthiest of interaction and networking, and at the same time, providing rib cracking jokes to ease the moments.
Among celebrated personalities that graced the occasion with the presence were Nollywood actors, especially in the Yoruba genre, and notable Marketers in the film industry.
Kudi Alagbo, who has her hands in many pies, is also the Chief Executive Officer of Shemmyhair in addition to her acting profession and entrepreneurship in popular traditional medicine products.
Speaking about herself in the short piece, KÚDÍ ALÁGBO: AN Ẹ̀GBÁ WARRIOR WITH HERBAL POWERS, the showbiz expert, said she was inspired by a sober self-reflection.
The book described Alagbo’s efforts as a “humble attempt to document and distill for public consumption some of the intriguing and challenging episodes of the private life of the eponymous autobiographer that are worth sharing so far.”
A must read for all and sundry, the book’s “highlights are as enlightening, entertaining and inspiring as they are informative of her personal struggle for a self-rebirth seemingly since the day of her maternal birth some decades ago.”
KÚDÍ ALÁGBO, she maintained, is a rapid chronicle of her birth into herbs; her teenage challenges hawking herbs on Lagos streets in West Africa for daily survival until she walked blind-mindedly into a human hawk’s nest in the infamous slum city of Mushin where she birthed her daughter – her only child as at the day of documenting this her autobiography.
It also documented her ‘prodigal’ wandering away from the herbs, wandering deep into a wilder wilderness; getting lost intentionally from family and friends, and getting found unintentionally in a new nest of family and friends in Nollywood where she grew wings as an actress, movie producer, brand ambassador and brand influencer as well as her incidental rediscovery of her herbal roots and routes during the COVID-19 lockdown days of year 2020, her rebirth and her return to her herbal life and herbal mission.
Kudi Alagbo, both as a book and as a person, are fun to be with, each revealing a quantum leap into the world of learning, experience and root orientation.
She is roundly talented as her artistic prowess has proved, and of course, with this latest entry into the bookshelves.
