Opinion
API’s Nigeria Social Cohesion Survey: A Scary Report Spiced with Hope
By Omoniyi Ibietan, Ph.D., fnipr
Earlier today (October 6, 2022) up till early evening, about two hundred Nigerians, listened raptly to Prof. Kingsley Moghalu, lawyer, ex-Central Banker, scholar, public intellectual and former presidential candidate in the 2019 Nigerian elections, as he delivered the keynote speech at the public presentation of the 2022 Nigeria Social Cohesion Survey Report conducted by Prof. Bell Ihua-managed Africa Polling Institute (API).
The lead paper presentation was followed by a panel discussion by Saudatu Mahdi, Secretary General, Women’s Rights Advancement and Protection Alternative (WRAPA); Dr. Omoniyi Ibietan, Head Media Relations, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC); Aisha Yesufu, President Citizens Hub; and Yemi Adamolekun, Executive Director, Enough is Enough (EiE). The session was moderated by Uju Nwachukwu, Head of Station, KISS FM, Abuja. The panel took a broad, informed, and patriotic look at the issue of social cohesion in Nigeria, not really bemoaning the Nigerian social reality as it has become characteristic of our ever lively, controversial national discourse, but essentially proffering solutions aptly in the context of the frightening findings of the API Survey.
Last year, the Vice President of the Republic, Oluyemi Osinbajo, a professor of law, SAN, GCON, was the keynote speaker at the annual API event. Nigeria’s mark in social cohesion was 44.2% in 2021, a 6% shortage for Nigeria to hit the average global threshold. This year (2022), the Nigeria Social Cohesion Index (NSCI) is 39.6%, a 4.6% decline from 2021, which was already a short fall from the 50 percent average.
A socially cohesive society fights exclusion, creates a transparent sense of belonging, ensures social justice, is marked by a considerable sense of trust, and signposted by a reasonable degree of participation, sense of relationship, bonding, trust, worth and acceptance. Moghalu submitted with all strength his chubby frame could muster, the panel that discussed his paper and the findings of the 2022 Survey also agreed, so was every soul in the auditorium of the Chelsea Hotel in Abuja, venue of the event.
Sadly, Nigeria falls short of the indices and organising principles of social cohesion. Dr. Ifeanyi Onwuzuruigbo of the University of Ibadan, and Prof. Hauwa Yusuf, of Kaduna State University, who were intimately involved in the survey said the study, focused on 13 indicators and sub-indices, is a product of world best practices in methodological design, which reliability or internal consistency was tested with Cronbach’s Alpha Value that equals 0.510, because “values less than that are usually not acceptable.”
The 13 indicators computed using primary data from both quantitative and qualitative approaches are identity, trust, social justice, participation and patriotism, worth, future, gender equity (not equality), natural resources governance, impunity, corruption, peacebuilding, polarisation, and coping strategies.
Findings revealed that 81% of Nigerians are comfortable with their dual individuality. While 36% are fine in being both Nigerian and member of ethnic groupings, 35% identify more with their ethnic groups, “only 10% feel more Nigerian than ethnic”. Fifty percent “feel disappointed in Nigeria” and 66% feel Nigeria is more divided today than it was in 2018. “Major causes of conflict were political party affiliations, ethnic and tribal differences, religious differences, access to land, and differences in social status”.
On trust, religious leaders were rated more favourably (50%), then traditional leaders (43%). “Trust for President Buhari’s Government, National Assembly and the Judiciary have declined to 17%, 16% and 22% respectively”.
Sixty-one percent (61%) Nigerians said the “Federal Government is not making enough effort to promote a sense of inclusion for all ethnic groups, only 12% assess government positively on social justice. A substantial 67% said the law does not apply equally to citizens”.
On participation and patriotism, 71% Nigerians are willing to cooperate with fellow citizens to make Nigeria more socially cohesive, “42% expressed willingness to join the military to defend the Nigerian state”. Herein lies a major spicing promise to savour in the report and a great hope for remaking Nigeria.
Natural resource governance is perceived very poorly, as 65% Nigerians felt Government was mismanaging revenues from natural resources. Expectedly, a significant proportion (77%) of those who felt the natural resource governance policy is unfair and insufficient are based in the South-South region.
Fifty-three percent Nigerians rated the Buhari administration’s action on gender equity as poor, and “80% of Nigerians feel boys and girls should have equal access to education, and 71% believe boys and girls should be assessed based on their qualifications, competence and track records”.
On impunity, 96% of Nigerians “consider human rights abuses and violations a problem in the country…53% of citizens believe that impunity thrives in the current administration; 83% believe impunity amongst government officials is increasing; 63% believe that state agents such as the police and military are often perpetrators of human rights abuses”.
Study findings on corruption governance is devastating as 75% believe the level of corruption has increased in the past one year, 76% of citizens perceive government’s effort at halting corruption as “poor”, and 87% were of the view that the path to justice is paved with corruption.
A huge figure (67%) rated government poorly in peacebuilding and 58% believed peacebuilding can be achieved better through local efforts. Government is rated as inactive in peacebuilding but unlike government, churches and mosques as well as civil society organisations have been rated highly in helping citizens to cope with the challenges of poor social cohesiveness. Indeed, “53% of Nigerians said they do not rely on government for support with the challenges of poverty and insecurity in Nigeria”.
Nigerians are so polarised in the context of faith, ethnicity, and religion, and they said Nigeria is more polarised in 2022 than it was under previous administrations. The causes of polarisation are “ethnicity (62%), political affiliation (60%), and religion (57%)”.
On self-worth, “63% of Nigerians said they feel ‘extremely or somewhat dissatisfied’ about their lives as Nigerians, and top destinations for those with a tendency to emigrate are the United States (28%), United Kingdom (15%), Canada (14%), Saudi Arabia (9%), and Dubai (8%)”.
Gratifyingly, “60% citizens believe that the future of the country would be better than it is presently” but 27% are pessimistic while 6% of the citizens do not see possibility of any change for a better society.
The participants agreed with the keynote speaker that there must be some sort of restructuring of the polity not to divide Nigeria but to make it better and flourish for the prosperity of all citizens. The reason as Moghalu argued, is the evident failure of governance arising fundamentally from the departure from federalism which is the foundation for Nigeria’s independence as advocated by Sir Ahmadu Bello and Chief Obafemi Awolowo. Moghalu reminded the audience that it was Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe who was reluctant about embracing federalism but Bello and Awolowo and others had to convince Azikiwe to let the young nation adopt federalism.
In his paper titled, BRIDGING THE FAULTLINES IN THE QUEST FOR SOCIAL COHESION, Moghalu submitted persuasively, that there is progressive absence of state capacity in terms of ability to defend territorial integrity, effective collection and administration of taxes (which has worsened Nigeria’s fiscal crisis), and painfully, the Nigerian state lacks capacity to efficiently and effectively managed health, education, water and sanitation as well as every index of social cohesion and development.
Insisting that social cohesion is the real basis for development, Moghalu submitted to the unequivocal approval of participants that, to bridge the faultlines, Nigeria must prioritise competence in the management of her resources and in governance, offer incentives and immediately institutionalise direct state policies that focus on job creation – a job creation exercise managed through stakeholder collaboration because the state cannot act effectively in this regard owing to incapacitation. Moghalu stated that investment in education is irreducible but should focus on ‘Brain Capital’, a skill-oriented education of young people, aligned with the embrace and utilisation of technology and not just any kind of certification.
The former Deputy Governor of Central Bank and professor of practice in international business and public policy at Tufts University in Boston, USA, appealed to all of us to manufacture consensus because people must be willing and consent to be Nigerians and we need sophisticated and egalitarian leadership to achieve this by first returning to the Nationality Question. This consensus must be driven by the spirit of honest conversation with the objective of stabilising the polity and migrate the people of Nigeria to prosperity, rather than pivot discourses on national development on a “perpetual mantra of indivisibility”.
The quartet of Mahdi, Adamolekun, Yesufu, and Ibietan, also offered solutions for remaking Nigeria. While Mahdi called on women to be ready to re-enact their natural role as first teachers for the children and young people, and be willing to help refocus strategically and constructively the energy of the youth, Adamolekun and Yesufu insisted that those who wish to lead the nation must do so with the most scrupulous conscientiousness of honour, they must submit themselves to tests and pass very well via public scrutiny, and the duo equally urged Nigerians to be ready to turn out massively in the forthcoming elections to elect leaders that are responsible and accountable. Importantly, they urged Nigerians to be willing and ready to ask questions and take the leaders to task even after elections, because eternal vigilance is central to harvesting derivable benefits of democracy.
Ibietan advocated that appointed and elected elites must be ready to walk the talk on federal character principles and similar affirmations in all they do, particularly in ensuring inclusiveness, diversity, and representativeness in appointing even their personal aides. He also called for a policy that incentivises those who have acted to promote social cohesion, and punishment for those who have promoted divisiveness. Ibietan also tasked citizens to rally actions focused on making constitutional provisions that empower the media to hold government accountable to be justiciable. He called for more investigative and interpretive reportage because such perspectives give better context and meaning to media’s role as agents of social cohesiveness, and he appealed to citizens to support the media enterprise because good journalism holds a big promise for promoting democracy, accountability, transparency, and by that fact, social cohesion and development.
Opinion
The Oracle: When Govt Deregulates Nigerian People’s Lives
By Mike Ozekhome
INTRODUCTION
The total deregulation of the downstream petroleum sector by this clueless and anti-people government amounts to nothing but deregulating the already miserable lives of Nigerians. No government can be more insensate and insensitive to the plight of the already overburdened common man and common woman in Nigeria. On the three key indices of governance by President Muhammadu Buhari when he campaigned for the office of President in 2014-2015, he has failed, abysmally, on them all, economy, security and anti-corruption. We shall analyse these areas.
WHAT IS DEREGULATION?
Deregulation of the petroleum sector simply means that the government will no longer be making petroleum products available to the public, but will now allow its price to be determined by the market forces of demand and supply.
DEREGULATION IN SOME COUNTRIES
Deregulation policy has been embraced by many countries across the world, such as Peru, Argentina, Philippines, Canada, USA, Pakistan, Mexico, Thailand and Venezuela. These countries have thereby systematically dismantled their state-owned oil companies in favour of private sector participation.
ADVANTAGES AND DISADVANTAGES OF FULL DEREGULATION
Before this clueless government besieges us with inanities and cheap economics as regards why total deregulation is necessary, let me quickly inform it that every Tom, Dick and Harry already knows the benefits of total deregulation. It is so trite and elementary that it is no rocket science.
Total deregulation enables the private sector to drive petroleum policy by establishing and operating refineries, refining jetties and depots, importing and exporting petroleum products and converting crude oil to refined and petrochemical products, finer chemicals, gas treatment, as well as transporting and marketing the products.
WHY NIGERIANS ARE ANGRY
What Nigerians are angry at is the bare-faced hypocrisy of this government, whose major actors and actresses literally bayed for the blood of President Goodluck Jonathan in January 2012 for daring to remove subsidy and jerking up petroleum price to N141 per litre. Even after reducing it to N97, they conspired with some civil society organisations (CSOs), the organised labour, “Occupy Nigeria” group, etc, from about 2nd to 12th January, 2012, to fight Jonathan. Many genuine and fake emergency rights activists and historical revisionists were also recruited. They grounded Nigeria and forced Jonathan out of power. From Abuja, Minna, Lagos (especially Ojota), Ilorin, Ibadan, Lokoja to Kano, Nasarawa and Asaba, Nigeria’s government was completely shut down. There was mass hysteria, anger, arson, tears, sorrow and blood, forcing Jonathan to beat a hasty retreat. Nigerians are today more angry because the government of the same dramatis personae has conspired to exacerbate their pains and pangs through the insensate and insensitive timing of the deregulation. They are angry that it is doing so at a time when other decent countries of the world are giving succour to their citizens with palliatives, and cushioning the searing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nations across the world are providing social welfare, subsidising essential goods and products, pumping money into the economy, giving free rents, food, medicaments, necessaries, tax holidays, mortgages, recesses, etc, to their citizens. In Nigeria, the reverse is the case.
FACT VERSUS FICTION
So, before the government cheaply sermonises that deregulation will provide employment to millions of Nigerians directly and indirectly, we must remind it that the hike in petroleum prices, which has gone to over N180 in some cities, will and has, indeed, already increased inflation and worsened the living standard of already poor Nigerians.
Before the government thumps its chest and gloats over deregulation as attracting new foreign direct investment in the petroleum industry, expanding downstream sector, increasing competition and improving the refineries, pipelines, trucks, depots and filling stations, and ultimately leading to cheaper prices, let me tell the same government that it is the common man and woman that bear the full brunt at the end of the day. Prices of commodities have simply tripled, thus, increasing their woes, miseries and harsh living environment.
Before this directionless government inundates us with the recycled story that it is the “big men and women,” corrupt politicians and roguish importers who have been enjoying regulation and subsidy and so must be stopped, let me tell the same government that these same classes of people have now increased geometrically under the same government. Where mere rodents and millipedes crawled in the sector before now, they have, since 2015, metamorphosed into deadly vipers, vampires, rattle snakes and blood-suckers.
Before this government pontificates that deregulation will ultimately be beneficial to the Nigerian people, let me inform the same government that price regulation (in spite of its obvious disadvantages) in a country like Nigeria, which has a mono-product, has dire consequences and negative multiplier effects on the socio-economic and political life of already impoverished Nigerians, whose lives of despondency have continually been played like a yoyo on the political chessboard of guinea-pig Nigerians. Let the government know that, under Section 14 (1) (b) of the 1999 Constitution, “the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government”.
The government must be told that “sovereignty belongs to the people of Nigeria from whom government through this Constitution derives all its powers and authority” (Section 14 (1) (a)).
Let the government know that it has no fiscal discipline and that price stability is required in a “disarticulate economy” (as put by the late Prof. Claude Ake), where Nigeria produces goods she cannot consume (crude oil) and consumes goods she cannot produce (petrol). Let this compassless government know that total removal of petroleum subsidy is a volatile and politically sensitive matter in a developing country like Nigeria, which is replete with massive corruption, religious and ethnic cleavages, low per capita income on a non-living wage, high unemployment rate, infrastructural decay, ignorance, superstition, zero welfare system, and high population growth. Here comes the Malthusian Theory of Population.
According to the great economist, Thomas Robert Malthus, who propounded the theory, there must be a way to establish a balance between population growth and food supply, through preventive positive checks. The theory is based on the reality of “exponential population and arithmetic food supply growth.”
Let this government be reminded that deregulation means further devaluation of the already weakened naira, which now exchanges for between N450 and N480 per dollar, whereas it exchanged for between N157.4 to N158.7 to the dollar in 2012, when President Jonathan deregulated, and Nigerians immediately beat him back with bare knuckles. Remind this propagandist government that it is under it that a snake allegedly swallowed N36 million; that we had an alleged corrupt grass-cutting SGF (N544.1 million); that we had a former head of the Pension Fund who allegedly fraudulently “chopped” over N100 billion pension fund; where N378 billion ($1.05m) allegedly grew wings and flew away from NNPC’s coffers; where ICPC uncovered alleged N18.62 billion padding scam by some MDAs; and where contractors in CBN and MDAs allegedly inflated contracts to the tune of N26.86 billion, among others.
Let this government learn that it is severely and gravely contradicting itself by rejecting the much overdue restructuring of Nigeria, while at the same time embracing wholesome deregulation. The government does not appear to appreciate that deregulation must inevitably lead to restructuring, in which the oil-bearing states and communities will be positioned to control and manage their own God-given resources.
Let this government appreciate that no private investor, especially foreigners, will ever come and invest in a Nigerian economy that is “fantastically corrupt” (President Muhammadu Buhari’s own words); where there is sustained disobedience to court orders; where rule of law is observed more in breach than in adherence; and where the fundamental rights of the citizens are trampled upon with impunity.
REVISITING HISTORY
In 2011, nearly nine years ago, I had reacted to the NBA’s own reaction to President Jonathan’s then planned removal of petroleum subsidy. The NBA had argued that subsidy removal was good, but that the time was not ripe for it. I had waded in and argued as follows, on November 30, 2011, (an argument I have not seen any reason to depart from 9 years later):
“In jurisdictions where subsidy is removed, the infrastructure are in good shape, hospitals are in good shape and the roads, very good. There’s water, abundant health facilities and educational opportunities. Capacity building and employment opportunities are there. But, in the case of Nigeria, the common man is already bearing the brunt of impoverishment within the society. To remove fuel subsidy now is to further impoverish that common man…
“For us to remove the subsidy now, the common man will be trampled upon. So, the NBA is saying some of infrastructural facilities should be put in place before the subsidy is removed…
“In Nigeria, economic forces do not appear to obey or honour the Newtonian Law of motion. The law of motion propounded by Isaac Newton states that everything that goes up must come down. But, in Nigeria, when it goes up, it continues to go up, up and up…
“So, what the NBA is saying is that we agree that the oil subsidy would be removed, but phase it in a timeline of about seven years doing A, B, C and D; break the backbone of the cartel and build more refineries, remove corruption and leakages.
“Then begin to repair the existing refineries, licence more private people to build more refineries. After all, the Igbos were refining crude oil during the civil war. And they were using it to run their vehicles. So, what happened, 41 years after the end of the civil war in January 1970, that we cannot refine our oil?
“My argument is subsidising your products is a misnomer. A farmer does not subsidise his yam to be able to eat it. If we produce crude oil, we should be able to enjoy crude oil as a God-given gift, without having to pay the same rate, which obtains internationally, because it is an advantage that we have oil. We cannot live by the river and still wash out hands with spittle. But, from all indications, it appears that, at the end of the day, whether today or tomorrow, or five years’ time, there is no way we cannot deregulate this sector of the economy because that is the norm across the world. But, first, put in place facilities that will cushion the inevitable inconveniences and suffering that will emanate from subsidy removal.
“The government should also ensure it curbs corruption that has always beset the sector. Between 1981 and 1982 when I was a youth corper, I bought a small Subaru car, I was fueling it with 20 kobo from Lagos to Agenebode. But, today, you need an average of about N20, 000 to fuel the same car. The question is: Why has there been a geometrical increase in the prices of oil without a comparative geometrical increase in the comfort and living standards of the people?”
Six years later, I am vindicated. I now say, ten years later, I am today more vindicated.
FUN TIMES
“Interviewer: Why do you want to work with us?
Job seeker: Can you do all the work alone?”
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“Deregulation is the government code word for facilitating corporate fraud.”
Featured
Opinion:Threats to Nigeria’s 2023 Elections
Threats to Nigeria’s 2023 Elections
BY Reuben Abati
From today, we have just about 47 days to Nigeria’s general elections, a major transition that would involve a change of government, the seventh since the return to civilian rule in 1999, but the biggest fear is that the current electoral process faces threats from different directions more than any other before it. I intend to identify some of these and reflect on them, as we all begin to count down to this year’s major elections. Yesterday in Ojota, Lagos, it was reported that there was a shoot out between members of the Oodua Progressives Congress (OPC), and the Oodua self-determination activists and Nigeria’s security agencies. Persons were killed, others were injured. By 9 am, concerned citizens had declared the Ojota area of Lagos a no-go area except you would willingly take a stray bullet in your head and die just like that. In Anambra State, unidentified gunmen burnt down a police station in Umuchu community in Aguata Local Government Area.
The same station was destroyed by #EndSARS protesters in 2020 during a mass protest. The Umuchu Improvement Union decided to rebuild it, only for it to be set ablaze again. In parts of the East and elsewhere, both police stations and the offices of the electoral umpire have been special targets of evil-minded arsonists and unknown gunmen, ahead of the elections. As of December 2022, we were told that over 50 INEC offices had been attacked in four years, across 15 states. Of these, 11 incidents in Imo state alone, seven in Osun, five in Akwa Ibom, five in Enugu and Ebonyi, four in Abia and Cross River, two in Anambra, Taraba, Borno, and one in Ogun, Lagos, Bayelsa, Ondo and Kaduna. The frequency of these attacks has since increased as the elections draw nearer, causing understandable panic and concern among right-thinking members of the Nigerian community. The truth is that INEC facilities and security stations have become targets of arson and vandalism.
The attacks point to a trend: the determination to destroy INEC infrastructure, incapacitate the institution, and derail the 2023 electoral process. The details are as follows: yet uncollected Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) have been stolen, generating sets and computers are destroyed and the assailants across the country disappear into thin air. There is no record of arrests having been made. When INEC offices are not attacked, there are other attacks that point to what is beginning to look like a deliberate attempt by some hoodlums to make sure the 2023 elections do not take place. On March 28, 2022 for example, a Kaduna bound train from Abuja was attacked and bombed and passengers were injured and abducted. More than 100 of the abducted passengers did not all regain their freedom until September 2022. The families who lost their loved ones, or paid ransoms, and those whose relatives were injured, humiliated and flogged, would never forget their pain and loss. Their only crime, at the risk of sounding repetitive is that they are Nigerians living in a country of strange occurrences where life has become “nasty, short and brutish”.
On Saturday, just a few days ago, the railway station at Igueben in Edo State was attacked. This time, it was the station, not the train. Over 30 persons were abducted including the manager of the train station. This is all made more worrisome because before the re-opening of the Abuja-Kaduna rail line on December 15, 2022, the Minister of Transportation had boasted that special measures had been taken to ensure the safety of passengers and the entire Nigerian railway value chain. The Minister has since visited Igueben and he simply repeated the same tosh without even thinking about how additional security measures would eb taken. What we see is that government officials do not learn from what happens to the people. They repeat the same embarrassing script in an odious advertisement of their lack of capacity. So much money and commitments have been invested by Nigeria in the country’s rail network, but the management is atrocious because it is in the hands of incompetents who on top of it all, have not learnt the lesson of keeping quiet when you have nothing intelligent or reasonable to say. In some other countries, where merit is more important than connections, the Minister of Transportation and the Managing Director of the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) would be out of job by now.
But the bigger picture, the big elephant in the room, is that this is election season and it seems that some fifth columnists are determined to truncate the process, derail it, make it impossible, as it were for Nigerians to have credible elections. This may sound hypothetical, but from the evidence of current trends, it is possible to do a threat assessment and conclude accordingly. We face a very high level of security threat as we get closer to the 2023 elections, and it is one reason why the security agencies must arouse from their slumber and stop playing possum when the house is threatened by arsonists. President Muhammadu Buhari had given, before now, the security agencies a deadline of December 2022 to make sure that they “got on top of the security situation” in the country. The various service chiefs pledged that they would do their job. The joke is now on them. Where are they? Are they hiding in some secret cupboards somewhere? There is widespread insecurity in the land. The people have played their part by seeking to register and collect their Permanent Voter’s Cards: 93. 5 million registered voters and over 48 million young people who want to use the 2023 opportunity to have a say in how they are governed. Who is afraid of the people’s voice and power? Buhari wants to leave a strong legacy. The starting point, and the obvious redemptive choice is to leave behind a free and fair election that produces the best options for Nigeria. This week, the President would begin to show up as we have been told at rallies of his party in 10 states (why 10?),,for the APC’s Presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The last time President Buhari was sighted at any APC rally was during the flag off of the campaign in Jos, Plateau State. But now, he wants to come out to throw his weight and influence behind his party’s Presidential candidate. In doing so, at this crunch time, he must be reminded that he had told us again and again that he is for everybody and for nobody and all he wants is for Nigerians to vote according to their conscience. He has an obligation to toe that chosen path even as he relishes photo opportunities at campaign rallies by his own party, otherwise he would be accused of hypocrisy. His party members expect him to deliver single-handedly, over 12 million votes from the North. But the times have changed. Out of the total of 93. 5 registered voters, over 48 million of them are young men and women, and they are majorly in the South, espousing a combination of #EndSARS, #IPOB and #TakeOurCountry Back ideals. There is a new generation in the electoral space that does not know the older generation. This is bound to be an election like no other. It would be a contest between the old and new order, the rich and the poor, the establishment and the people. Whoever wins, Nigeria stands the strong chance of new realignments and awakening. The best bet for President Buhari as he goes into final retirement from public service and partisan politics is to protect his legacy for Nigerians, and take ownership of his own narrative. He is not getting the help that he badly needs!
The 2023 election process is further threatened by the inability of the people, especially young men and women who dominate the electoral register to get their PVCs. In Lagos state or elsewhere, the story has been that either the INEC officials do not show up, or they arrive late and close early, provoking the anger of majorly young voters who believe that there is an attempt to disenfranchise them. INEC spokespersons continue to argue that they are prepared and ready, but what explains the inefficiency in INEC collection centres from Local Government Areas to the wards, and the fact that INEC ad-hoc staff are mostly unavailable at their duty desks. There has been a clamour for the extension of the INEC time-table for the collection of PVCs beyond January 22, 2023. INEC must also audit its own processes beyond merely making promises it cannot keep. The people have been told that the only way they can vote and for their votes to count is for them to have a voter’s card. One man, one vote. INEC must in addition to everything else explain why its Voter’s Cards are showing up in refuse dumps and drainage channels. How did they get there? The PVCs must be in the hands of Nigerian voters who expect to use them to exercise their due rights under the law. This is not something that INEC must sweep under the carpet. The organization has announced that beginning from today, it would embark on the enlightenment of the electorate across the country. It is not just the voters that need enlightenment, the process must begin with INEC officials and ad hoc staff.
The politicians also must be called to order. The beauty of the Electoral Act 2022 is that it spells out in no uncertain terms, the penalty for misconduct. Sections 91, 92 93, 94, 95, 96, 97, guide conduct during elections accordingly, with penalties properly spelt out in Sections 92 (7), (8), 93(2), 94(2), 95 (6), 96(3) and 97 (1) but nonetheless, the level of impunity has been horrendous. Candidates go to campaign rallies and the major thing they do is to abuse their own opponents with a barrage of hate speech, toxic language and argumentum ad hominem. In some states where certain parties are in charge politically, they do not allow the opposition to campaign or erect campaign materials. There has been in fact a rank disregard for Section 97 of the Electoral Act which forbids any form of campaign on “religious, tribal or sectional reason for the purpose of promoting or opposing a particular political party or the election of a particular candidate…” Meanwhile, it has been reported that a special prayer session was organized by Muslim clerics in Kano recently in support of the APC Presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu. At the event, one Abdulmutalab Mohammed Auwal, a Sheik, advised Muslims to vote only for a Muslim-Muslim ticket as a call to Jihad. He argued the Bola Tinubu/Shettima Muslim/Muslim ticket is an indication of the supremacy of Islam. The meeting was attended by about 75 Muslim groups from the North and other parts of Nigeria. Other speakers at the event promoted the politics of religion. The last time we checked, the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria at Section 10 thereof says: “The Government of the Federation or of a state shall not adopt any religion as State Religion”. It is the same provision that is reflected in Section 97 of the Electoral Act 2022 on the prohibition of “campaign based on religion or tribe”. But here in Nigeria both the people and the government break the laws routinely because impunity reigns. How on earth can a total of 75 groups gather at a forum and preach hatred based on religion and they are allowed to get away with it?
So in essence, the security agencies are not doing their work! They have an obligation to protect the state against all levels of threat, and they must do so, proactively, and consistently, not when it is convenient for them to do so. A general election such as this country is about to hold in the next two months is not just about the ballot paper, and the people’s ability to choose, it is also a national security operation. It is the integrity of the Nigerian state that is at stake. The electoral framework is clear on that. The people’s right to vote and choose, freely and without inducement or any form of harassment or molestation, must be protected and defended. Election managers often talk about a certain concentric circle of security operations on election day, but clearly, the security dimension of any major national security event is not a day-event, it is a process: before, during and after. Not enough has been done before the elections as indicated by the multiple security breaches around the country. The challenges ahead are clear and obvious. The politicians are behaving as if the election this year is a kind of war. The last thing this country wants is any form of war. Nigerians want peace. The 2023 Budget as defined has a deficit of N77 trillion. Unemployment rate is over 33%. There is a debt overhang of over N22 trillion. Revenue projection is about N10 trillion. There is the possibility that fuel subsidy and other subsidies will be removed but there is no guarantee that the gains accruing therefrom will be properly managed. Tighten your seat belts. This is bound to be a tough year for us, as Nigerians. The politicians will win or lose, but they don’t seem to care enough about us. This is our sad reality.
Opinion
Voice of Emancipation: Focusing on the Task
By Kayode Emola
As we begin this new year 2023, it is very important to outline the task needed to push our Yoruba nation struggle forward and work towards it. There is no doubt that our end goal is Yoruba sovereign nation and we must not lose focus of that. Whilst it is very easy to be distracted with all the noise going on around, it is important that those in the heat of the struggle keep their cool and continue to press on.
The task ahead is enormous and we still have a long way to go by human standards but by divine standards, nothing is impossible. There is no doubt that the captain of this journey is God Almighty Himself and we must always consult Him at every step of the journey for guidance and direction.
The Yoruba struggle accelerated greatly in the year 2022, and even though we did not attain the sovereignty we desired, we are much closer to our destination than the previous years. Sooner rather than later we will all rejoice, as the joy of a new nation would eventually make the whole effort worthwhile as we see the light at the end of the tunnel shining bright before our very eyes.
As we begin to set realistic goals for 2023, we need to fight for the unity of purpose from the various groups/organisations fighting for self-determination. We also need to engage our folks in the social cultural groups who are not necessarily fighting for Yoruba self-determination but believe in the Yoruba struggle. We need to build on the achievements of the previous years and forge ahead in 2023 with the strength and momentum we have gathered.
There are still a lot of grounds needed to be covered, and we cannot afford to bury our heads in the sand. This is the time to show leadership and we must be at the vanguard of promoting unity among our folks, and around the rank and file of this struggle.
I know many people have a lot to say and a lot of grudges or axe to grind. In as much as we are still on the battlefield, I implore us to do it cautiously so as not to cause distractions. The destination is too important for us to jeopardise in the middle of the journey. We have mainly spoken to ourselves in the past few years and this is the time to start engaging with the international community and their media houses. We need to understand that there are over 200 countries in the world, and the sooner we start engaging them, the better it is for all of us.
Let us make every day count in this new year 2023. We were inches from having our nation last year, and there was nothing stopping us from getting our nation in the previous years before that. The only thing stopping us is fear, and we must move past that fear this year, to a place of faith. We must believe that achieving a Yoruba sovereign nation is possible and give our all to make it happen.
Many people are bewildered by everything going on at the moment within the struggle, however, all I can say is that the struggle is still on a strong footing. We have come from a place of total obscurity to becoming a big voice. We are now in the consciousness of our people and the struggle is now a discussion in many households across every corner of the nation and around the world. We have come from a place where media houses were asking for funds to publish our stories to a place where they want to know what is going on.
This has only happened as a result of the hard work put in by every one of us. Those involved in both positive and negative noises are also doing their part to promote the struggle. The only thing is we need to be mindful of our actions at all times, in order not to lay false accusations against innocent people just because we want our own pound of flesh.
I urge our leadership and the followership to be focused on the task ahead which is achieving Yoruba nation and not to derail from this goal. Our task is to build bridges and mend fences rather than build walls and barriers. This is a time for reconciliation, and engaging each other on issues that would move our struggle forward. We should refrain from constantly antagonising one another, and move into a place of constructive criticism where we all can learn one thing or another.
PDP Presidential Candidate, Atiku, Returns to Nigeria
The Oracle: When Govt Deregulates Nigerian People’s Lives
Local Printers Set to Sue INEC over Printing of Ballot Papers
Why We Are Yet to Complete Lagos-Ibadan Expressway – Fashola
Buhari Orders Armed Forces to Arrest Killers of NSCDC Officials
Friday Sermon: Why Does Islam Allow Polygamy?
Buhari, Osinbajo, Dantata, Sultan, Ooni, Govs, Others Headline Oluwo’s Book Launch
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
Who are the early favorites to win the NFL rushing title?
Boxing continues to knock itself out with bewildering, incorrect decisions
Steph Curry finally got the contract he deserves from the Warriors
Phillies’ Aaron Altherr makes mind-boggling barehanded play
The tremendous importance of owning a perfect piece of clothing
Trending
-
News4 years ago
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
-
Featured5 years ago
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
-
Boss Picks5 years ago
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
-
Headline4 years ago
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
-
Headline4 years ago
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
-
Headline4 years ago
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
-
Headline5 years ago
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
-
Headline4 years ago
2019: Parties’ Presidential Candidates Emerge (View Full List)