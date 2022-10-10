Opinion
Scholar in Power: Reflections on Democracy and the Future of Nigeria
By Wale Adebanwi
Let me start at the beginning. I will then correlate this with the import of the interregnum in the governor’s political life in Ekiti State for his current and future political life. Subsequently, I will explain how both stages led us, in important ways, to where we are today: that is, the end of the second term of one of the most remarkable governors in Nigeria’s Fourth Republic. I will place this in the context of a reflection on democratic rule in Nigeria in relation to what appears to many as the troubled future of Nigeria. At the center of this reflection however is the role of the scholar-politician in our contemporary political experience.
In the beginning, that is around 2005, a strategy and policy group met every month in Dr. Kayode Fayemi’s Ibadan home to plan the trajectory of his gubernatorial aspiration. The chair of the group was the famous poet and social thinker, Mr. Odia Ofeimun. At our first meeting, the chair invited the man who today is the Governor-elect, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, to present the perspective from the field in Ekiti State, including what needed to be done in the light of the political intelligence he had gathered from the state. I noticed that there was a certain combativeness mixed with a measure of fretfulness in Oyebanji as he began to make his presentation to the group. Shortly after he started, he declared that since Dr. Fayemi studied war in a university in England, it would be important to emphasize this during the initial consultation meetings around the state. But “the candidate”, as he was identified in the policy and strategy papers written in the period, would not let Oyebanji finish the sentence. He objected to the idea of telling the people of Ekiti that he studied war.
But Oyebanji, a political operative of the first order who knew Ekiti politics like the palm of his hand, would not budge. It was at this point that most of us understood why Oyebanji was simultaneously combative and fretful as he began his presentation. He said something to the effect that “But it is true that you studied war! What is wrong with telling our people so?” It was obvious that before the meeting started, both of them had had a disagreement over this tactic. Oyebanji explained to us that given the climate of fear that the then reigning governor had imposed on the state, Ekiti people would not take anybody who wanted to contest against him seriously, unless they were sure that that potential candidate was someone who was strong enough to confront the “terror” in power. Fayemi’s candidacy would be dead on arrival, he explained further, if he was not presented as a formidable candidate who would not only face up to the incumbent, but could face him down. Therefore, it was important to emphasize to the doubting people of Ekiti State that the candidate studied “war.” Afterall, havent scholars reversed the Clausewitzian principle by concluding that “politics is war by other means” and didnt the Yoruba insist that “oju ogun laye (the world is a theatre of war)? And was Fayemi not an inheritor of the tradition of valour that is the historic legacy of the Ekiti people as demonstrated in the 16 year-long Ekiti Parapo War – otherwise called the Kiriji War – of the 19th century when the Ekiti rose up to reject the despotic ajeles?
The implication was that the current “ajele” in office in Ekiti State could not scare the man who studied “war” for his doctorate degree! We all agreed and persuaded Fayemi not to discourage his supporters in the state from assuring the people that, though he was a man of peace, he had also spent his adult life studying “war.” That fact was needed to break the ice. The people would be ready to listen and consider his more important qualities that were critical for leadership once they were convinced that he was a man who could lead them in the war to reclaim the state, regain the legacy and nurture that legacy.
It was one of the first lessons that the scholar-politician learned about power: The knowledge that, in capturing power, you have to mobilize the power you already have, or the perception of that power. I would wager that another lesson that he learned later was what the late British Prime Minister, Winston Churchill, said about the relationship between war and politics. Churchill stated that Politics are almost as exciting as war, and quite as dangerous. In war you can only be killed once, but in politics [you can be killed] many times.”
Now to the interregnum. In the bitterly contested and rigged June 2014 governorship election in Ekiti State, Governor Fayemi lost to the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party. He and his supporters were convinced that the ruling party had used its command of federal resources and of violence, to illegally snatch his mandate from him. The process that led to the election was marred by violence and there was the likelihood of a break down of law and order after the victory of the PDP was announced. But, for the first time in Nigerias electoral and political history, the incumbent and defeated candidate not only conceded defeat within 24 hours, he also invited the governor-elect to a meeting the next day. Here is a part of the statement issued by Governor Fayemi after INEC announced the results:
I have just spoken with my brother, Mr. Peter Ayodele Fayose, congratulating him on his victory. In a few hours from now, I would be meeting the Governor-elect to discuss the future of our dear state and how we would work together to institute a smooth transition programme. It has been a hard-fought election. As expected, in the course of the campaigns, there were unsavoury episodes as the candidates toured the nooks and crannies of the state to sell ourselves to the people. Elections tend to be highly divisive affairs that often see brother rising against brother. Despite our diverse party affiliations, and regardless of which way we voted on Saturday, we must remember that we are all sons and daughters of Ekiti State. Ekiti is ours to build together.”
By this statement and his subsequent action, Fayemi changed the history of electoral defeat of the incumbent in Nigeria. By what he said that day and did the next day, Fayemi snatched moral victory from the jaws of electoral defeat. This was an example of how to act gracefully towards a candidate that you and those on your side believed was unworthy of the office to which he had been elected. JKF left of office in 2014 with that moral victory but added another political victory to that when he returned to the same office in 2018.
Distinguished guests, the point I am making here is not just about the power of example, as important as that is. The greater point is related; it is about commitment to democratic principles, particularly when the principles do not favour you or when you fundamentally disagree with its immediate outcome. By the practical demonstration of that commitment, JKF was able to show that the sustenance of democracy and the strengthening of peaceful succession, both as principle and as process, are more important than his own immediate electoral victory and political ambition. As long as the principle and process were nurtured and preserved, even in the event of judicial contestation of electoral theft, everyone of us will always have the opportunity to seek office, and the polity as a whole will enjoy the transcendental joys of the government of the people by the people and for the people. As it became evident in his return to office four years later, those who are committed to democratic practices can be sure of gaining the credibility not only to test and re-test that commitment but to be remembered as men and women whose fidelity to higher purposes deserved to be celebrated, emulated and rewarded.
I think it is best as JKF takes his exit as the Governor of Ekiti State and at this stage of his political career, to reflect on the scholar of war as a leader committed to a peaceful transition of power and egalitarian rule. This brings me to the question of Nigeria’s democracy as enfolded in the question of the country’s future. What is the role of the scholar or/and the intellectual, or the scholar-democrat, or better still, the scholar-politician, in this equation?
In my Foreword to the book by Governor Fayemi, Reclaiming the Trust: Transformative Ethos for National Development, first published in 2012, I noted that “As the Kayode Fayemi-led administration in Ekiti State marks its mid-term… it is appropriate for the Governor to reflect on how well he has led the state in fulfilling the challenges of good governance. This is even more so for a man who has spent virtually all his adult life in the struggle for the creation of a better society, not only [for] Nigeria, but for the rest of the continent.” (p. xv). I added that “As a scholar, activist and political leader, Fayemi has a vision of better policies for better lives not solely restricted to Ekiti State. Indeed, any expansive vision of social transformation and egalitarian rule is shareable across territorial boundaries and cultural divides.”
In his public life, Fayemi’s humanist orientation is evident both in his conception of social order as well as in practical politics. As Professor Ladipo Adamolekun notes his Foreword to another of Fayemi’s tetralogy in power, Regaining the Legacy: People, Power and Possibilities (2018), it is important to pay attention to the “unambiguous choice that JKF made when he chose to become a political actor: a commitment to combining thought and action.” This is particularly important in a country in which there is an inverse relationship between thought and action for most of the people who gain political power.
It is critical still given the tradition of power as a political, cultural as well as intellectual responsibility that the likes of Fayemi inherited from that most able of political leaders, the social thinker and state-builder, Obafemi Awolowo. In the Awolowo tradition, the relationship between thought and action is a firm and interminable one. In this tradition, for the publicly-engaged scholar or public intellectual, engagement with power is not only a necessity, it is an ethical obligation. Even direct entry into partisan politics against this backdrop of this ethical obligation makes politics a vocation and not a vacation for the scholar. Though in the late military era, this tradition was not only trivialized, but violated by the simultaneous destruction of the intellectual formations in the country, particularly the university, and the conscription of some scholars and public intellectuals into khaki scholars or palace intellectuals, yet we must remind ourselves of the progressive tradition in our part of the country, of the unity of politics and intellection that is our heritage. Those who are unaware of this tradition, should be reminded that Obafemi Awolowo was not only in himself, what Professor Adebayo Williams succinctly described as, “a constellation of emeriti,” he was drawn to and surrounded by the emeriti. In fact, as JKF himself has acknowledged in a public lecture, we could conclude that, at that point in the political history of Western Nigeria, the recruitment of political leadership from Ekiti State was biased in favour of scholars. Of the three senators that represented the old Ondo State in the Second Republic, two of them were scholars from Ekitiland; that is, Professors Banji Akintoye and David Oke. (The third, Senator Ayo Fasanmi was also an Ekiti man). Another of the closest associates of Awolowo was another Ekiti professor, Professor Samuel Aluko.
Unlike the catastrophic national experience symbolized by what the American writer, Saul Bellow, captures in his famous book, Herzog, as the paradox between strength of mind and political impotence, in the tradition of progressive politics in Western Nigeria, intellectuals do not lose their “intellectuality” in order to become politically effective, as Karl Mannheim assumed. They did not need to suspend their critical virtue in order to engage with the complex challenges of public life.
Again, this is the tradition that the likes of JKF inherited and have been seeking to extend. There is no doubt that people like him are doing so in a totally different political, socio-economic and cultural environment. There have been major changes since the Awolowo era, two of the most important of which are the decimation of the intellectual formation which provided critical support for both political leadership and the scholars/intellectuals in public life or in power and the absence of organic political parties. I mean an organization of settled ideals and a common political horizon. As JKF readily admitted in a recent interview, the parties need to develop “from being election machines to organic parties.” What we have now, he added, are “political alternatives and not alternative politics.”
I mention these two to underscore the different environment in which the scholar-politician such as JKF operates. In addition, I identified this two as a basis for naming the challenges that the JKF generation and the scholar-politician himself face in this era. I do so also to challenge him and others like him to deploy their assets based on the identified heritage as well as their stupendous talents and vantage positions, even as he exits office, in attending to the challenges of their own era – as the Awolowo generation did for their own era. This is pertinent because, as one of those who made critical sacrifices to ensure the transition to democratic rule, the departing governor has a duty to ensure that this shadow of democracy that we have now is converted to a real federal democracy, especially with the egalitarian ethos that is our tradition in this part of the federation – given our recognition of the fact that democracy is not necessarily popular egalitarianism, though popular democracy creates the best conditions for popular egalitarianism.
As we prepare for the general elections in 2023, Nigeria faces six fundamental challenges which none of the existing parties were designed to address. The implication of this is that the solutions lie beyond the framework of the current party politics, even though the existing political parties, whatever their deformities, might have a part to play in this – whether in their current or in their transformed iterations. Three of these challenges are political, the fourth is economic, the fifth is about security, while the sixth is socio-cultural.
The first challenge is whether it is desirable for this much-abused polity to continue as a united federation. People like JKF and others have answered this question in the affirmative. But he belongs to the group of honest and serious-minded brokers who do not dismiss those who question Nigeria’s continued viability even when they radically disagree with such people. If you examine some of the most vociferous voices that want Nigeria’s history to end, particularly from this part of the polity, they are erstwhile fervent patriots who have spent most of their adult lives making sacrifices for the creation of a just, equitable and egalitarian polity in which Nigeria’s stupendous natural and human resources will be harnessed to build an African power state. Their efforts have been frustrated at every turn and they have watched how the energized and resolute termites continue to eat away at the fabric of the national union while claiming that Nigeria’s unity is not negotiable. Any serious political initiative to frustrate this class of people who have, for all intent and purposes, resigned from Nigeria must therefore settle this question in a way that involves addressing the question of political architecture – which is the basis of Nigeria’s corporate deformities and deficiencies.
The second challenge is about this architecture. JKF has spent a considerable part of his public life, before and since gaining political power, reflecting on this question of how to re-engineer the political architecture of Nigeria to make life more livable in what the combined forces of terrorism, fundamentalist Islam, kidnapping, and different forms of hate, if left to their devices, are attempting to turn into a hell-hole. Despite the absurdity that we hear constantly from those benefiting from the collapsing edifice of unearned privilege, there is something fundamentally wrong with the way this country has been run, particularly in the last five decades plus. And that problem is not merely one of governance, it is a structural problem. This country is largely a federation in name only, despite the best efforts of some patriotic forces, including some important social and political forces. We are not asking for a perfect federal state. There is no such thing. But there are some ground rules which have to be addressed. As the massive and unrelenting borrowing by the federal government even to fund the payment of salaries shows, the barn has been stolen dry. And the farmers have gone home. There is no future harvest, unless we call a town meeting and rearrange the political economy of pillage that is the Nigerian “federation.” However, I recognize that, in the present circumstances, there is no sufficient collective will to embrace this task. The absence of that will is also insufficient to lead some of us to abandon the advocacy, even while working with and within the existing system to improve it, even if we cannot transform it yet.
The third challenge is good governance by whatever name it is called. This challenge is often confused or elided by the two sides to the national debate. Those who think that there is no need for restructuring speak glibly about good governance as if that is all that is needed for Nigeria to be turned into a paradise. I call this group the “reformists.” For this group, once you have competent people in power who are capable of delivering good governance, all will be well with Nigeria. For the other group, who insist on a national conference and/or restructuring of the federation, they are convinced that once Nigeria is restructured, all will be well. I call this group the “restructurists.” I suggest that both positions have limitations. Good governance is not sufficient for the deep crisis of Nigerian state. In fact, as evident in the last five decades, good governance is not sustainable in the extant circumstances in Nigeria. Even where you have good governance in one of the component parts of the country, such is the manner of the deep crisis at the centre that those at the centre can, in one broad stroke, or by their inactions, destroy the quality of good governance in the component part. For instance, if they steal most of the money accruing from crude oil sale at the centre, how much can the good administrator do to pursue his or her lofty programmes at the state level? If the national currency loses value, what can a state governor do in the face of an irresponsible Governor of the Central Bank? Beyond these questions, what the core members of the “reformist” group really want to accomplish is to narrow the questions that we can ask about Nigeria’s history and future, and thus constrict the possibilities of national transformation which they regard as a threat to their entrenched interests.
However, while good governance is not sufficient to fix Nigeria’s problems, as the “reformists” generally assume, the “restructurists” must also accept that restructuring, while critical, will not constitute the terminal point for the process of redressing the dark history of national relations and national rule. It is, therefore, important, beyond the institutions and principles, to pay attention to the processes of governance that will follow the process of structural transformation. Yet, there is no gainsaying the fact that a restructured Nigeria will need to ensure that all the elements of good governance are present for Nigeria to be able to meet what Chief Obafemi Awolowo believed fervently was the country’s manifest destiny.
Linked to the question of restructuring and good governance, is the question of the political economy – which is the fourth challenge. I am not talking only about the economy but the ways in which the economic is linked with the political. You can pay off a substantial part of your national debt, as Nigeria did under President Olusegun Obasanjo, but if you do not transform the political economy, other regimes would emerge that would acquire more debts than you paid off in the past. Nigeria used to be classified as a Heavily-Indebted Country (HIC), I think it should now be designated as a heavily-re-indebted country” (HRIC). As a country, we have a problem that could be described as “debt-recidivism” – that is, the capacity for a heavily indebted country to reoffend after settling its debt.
Our economic horizon induces deep disillusionment. Even while the election fever is upon us, as Ebenezer Obadare of the United States Council on Foreign Relations notes in wondering whether economic collapse will precede political transition in Nigeria: “there is … genuine cause for apprehension as a dire combination of falling revenue, bloated deficit spending, massive borrowing, and spiraling inflation threatens to topple the [Nigerias] economy.” International financial institutions have warned that Nigerias current economic situation is unsustainable. In the last seven years, public debt has grown thrice more than the combined figures for the previous 16 years. For instance, in the first quarter of this year, the country generated 1.6 trillion naira but spent 4.7 trillion, thus financing the budget deficit of 3.09 trillion through debt. Even governments official statistics show that, in the first quarter of this year, the amount spent to service (not to repay) debt stood at 1.94 trillion naira as against the total revenue of 1.63 trillion naira. Let me it break it down for some members of the audience who might have some problems with high sounding numbers. As at 2020, the share of the national debt per person was $718 dollars – in today’s naira value, that’s more than N500,000 per person.
But the problem, as I noted earlier, is deeper than this. It is not just that what the country pays to service its debt is greater than the revenue accruing to the national purse, the problem is that the dire circumstances of our economy are mere superstructural reflections of the political economy base. It is a profligate and unsustainable political economy that will in the long term destroy any short-term economic growth.
Therefore, in a restructured country with good governance, there will be a need to change the structure of our political economy from a consumptive economy to a productive one. There are several questions that will need to be addressed in a new political economy. Can such a political economy be constructed around the present configuration of states and local governments, glorified and emasculated outposts of an irresponsible federation in name? How do we move away from a monocultural economy as the world moves away from dependence on fossil fuel? How do we harness the energies of our youthful population to turn them from mere statistics into not only a part of the population that produces, but also one that is nurtured in every way possible, both as a group and individuals, to harness their full capacities?
The last two challenges, good governance and a political economy that is fundamentally based on production rather than consumption, are impossible without the security and safety of lives and property – which is the fifth challenge. Since the end of the civil war, Nigeria has never witnessed anything remotely comparable to the current spate of low intensity war. From the Islamist insurgency by the Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), farmer-herder clashes to banditry, kidnapping and ransoming and separatist insurgency, no part of the country has been spared the fury of unrelenting blood-letting and massive displacement of millions of citizens. South-west Nigeria, which used to constitute an oasis of peace, has been forced into this cauldron of violence. As the gallant governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu reminded the country recently, and as the governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, did in a different way before him, elected leaders in the different parts of the country cannot fold their arms as the central government betrays its incapacity to stem the tide of the crisis. The truth is that the current overlapping security challenges have been long in gestation. All the unresolved fundamental questions, some of which I have raised here and the attendant economic challenges which, among others have led to the current 32 percent youth unemployment in a country with the largest youth population in the world (70 percent of Nigeria’s population are under 30, and 42 percent are under 15) created these tragic circumstances.
The sixth and final challenge, which is particularly critical for us in this region of Nigeria, is the collapse in socio-cultural value system, the immaterial technology that is at the foundation of every civilization and every democratic polity. The debasement of values that we have witnessed since the mid-1980s, particularly in the last two decades, is astounding. This is not just at the level of leadership. Even the kind of electorate that the current socio-political culture has produced cannot nurture or sustain deep democratic practices and institutions. Again, I say this is particularly critical for us in this part of Nigeria. At the founding of modern democratic politics in Nigeria, Western Nigeria under the leadership of Obafemi Awolowo and his departed successors, Adekunle Ajasin, Abraham Adesanya, Bola Ige and their living peers, turned politics into a morality play, or, if you prefer, ethical performance. Public political life was judged by the quality of devotion to public good displayed.
Progressive political leaders in these parts were an example to the rest of the country in egalitarian politics and egalitarian governance. Unfortunately, several years of military rule, followed by years of default military rule in the guise of civil rule, have ensured that, rather than raise the game of the others, this region, for the most part, and despite the gallant efforts of a few, has succumbed to the despoliation that is the core feature of Nigerian politics. As I argued recently, rather than force the rest of the country to attain the Highest Common Factor (HCF), south-western Nigeria has been forced to submit to be Lowest Common Denominator (LCD) – described, at one point in this state, as “stomach infrastructure.”
Which brings me to this. In his post-office life, what does JKF propose to do about these challenges given the legacy that he embodies – as symbolized by the famous cap that he wears?
After four years in office under some of the most difficult economic and political circumstances, including some years as federal minister preceded by the four years of his first term, JKF might plead that he deserves some rest. But the country faces an uncertain future which precludes anyone who has had any significant role to play taking a leave. If JKF does not want to return to exile, it has to be clear to him that he must redouble his efforts to ensure that Nigeria is reclaimed in an obviously much more difficult circumstances than when he reclaimed his own mandate twice in Ekiti State. Gladly, there is sufficient number of people capable of strategic thinking, planning and action to form the critical core of this mission.
Why is this important and why is JKF critical to the next phase of the battle for Nigeria’s future? I have addressed some of the fundamental challenges that Nigeria faces, including why it is important to confront these challenges. I will now speak to why the most critical faction of the Nigerian political elite that are best equipped to address these challenges are those we broadly call progressives. Thus, let me conclude by addressing the outgoing governor directly regarding the role he has to play in this historic charge.
Governor Fayemi, you spent the better part of the first half of your life at the barricades, working hard to make Nigeria a democratic, truly federal and egalitarian polity. Are you prepared to spend the other half of your life in a country not of your dreams but of your worst nightmare? If not, then your next task is cut out for you. Happily, the new barricades that are being raised do not require that you go into exile. Given the devastating effects of the challenges that I have outlined, the human toll resulting from them, and Nigeria’s staggering and devastating Human Development Index, there is no room for further error. In terms of the three basic dimensions of human development, that is, a long and healthy life, access to knowledge, and a decent standard of living, in the latest report, Nigeria ranks 163rd among 191 countries in the world – behind Togo, Côte d’Ivoire and Cameroon.
Why am I laying this charge on your shoulder? I have three reasons:
One, the progressive movement in Nigeria, though in remission, is largely organized around resolving the six core issues that I have outlined. Even though a section of this formation has given up on Nigeria, the core of this group still believes that Nigeria is savable and that, if these issues are resolved, particularly the structural problems, Nigeria will not only have a chance to survive, but she will also be able to meet what Obafemi Awolowo famously described as her manifest destiny.
Two, as we move towards 2023, the more things change, the more they remain the same. Elections are not the way to save the country. While the next elections are unavoidable as a way to continue the formalist democratic journey, they cannot, at a fundamental, structural level, facilitate the creation of the egalitarian polity that the progressives have always hoped for – an ideal to which you have devoted your public political life. Therefore, even as you join your political party in the current struggle for power, your people will expect you to recognize the limitation of the next elections in the more important struggle to ensure that Nigeria’s history survives this century.
Three, the progressive movement which has, since the late colonial era, been at the vanguard of making Nigeria a democratic, truly federal and egalitarian polity and which has prevented what Professor Adebayo Williams described as the “homogenization of the Nigerian ruling class,” is currently somewhat in remission. Therefore, at this juncture in your political life, it is pertinent to ask what you propose to do about the problems identified. You have to go beyond personal political ambition to embrace collective political responsibility that is the heritage of your forebears as well as your political forerunners. As I speak, there is vacuum of leadership in the progressive formation that needs to be filled by a visionary, selfless, committed, intellectual, who is devoted to strategic thinking and planning. Again, as you prepare to join the short-term campaign of the party in power, I invite you to consider these matters regarding how to lead the long-term movement of the party of the people.
For those of us who remain fervent believers in the Nigerian project, JKF being a notable member of this group, we are convinced that no other polity on the African continent, indeed, in the black world, has better potentials to be a great country: A land literally, as affirmed by our old national credo, “flowing with milk and honey.” But far greater than that is nature’s endowment as regards human potentialities and possibilities. No other people in the black world have our human resources. And I am not talking only in terms of numbers. In every corner of this otherwise wonderful country, in the existing totality, we could not have asked for more from nature. In fact, we can say that the natural and human arithmetic was, initially, already rigged in our favour. What is left is for us is to rework the regrettable equation of squalor that had resulted from this national arithmetic to produce a mathematics of national glory. We require urgently, beyond party affiliation, a national movement to achieve this goal.
JKF, I happen to know that you have the political intelligence, the vision, the experience and the necessary national and international networks to take up this task. More importantly, you are a product of a tradition of public intellection, egalitarian politics and social democracy geared towards addressing these questions. Your past public life, between and betwixt civil society, political society and the state provides the warrant to confront these challenges. You are also an institution-builder, a deft politician with the capacity to swim with, and at the same time, swim against the current.
As a scholar-in-power, a remarkable activist who has made genuine contributions to the struggle for constitutional rule, a public administrator, a progressive political leader with significant capacity for patience and strategically deployed taciturnity – which can be unnerving to both friends and foes alike – though you have found yourself in an amebic political system, in your post-office political life, if you cannot lead, you must definitely join, the movement to build a healthier political system. On page 222 of your book, Reclaiming the Trust, you declared that Nigeria “need(s) a movement to escape further calamity.”
As you leave Ekiti State in capable hands, are you prepared to lead this movement?
Distinguished guests, ladies and gentlemen, please grant me the indulgence to dedicate this valedictory lecture to two remarkable women who were, in different ways, the pillars of the JKF era in Ekiti State. For a leader who committed himself to gender-inclusivity at the start of his public life, no other two women could reflect this reality better than Erelu Bisi Adeleye-Fayemi and the late Deputy Governor of Ekiti State, Mrs. Olufunmilayo Aduni Olayinka, née Famuagun. As Governor Fayemi would readily admit, without Erelu’s muscular support, unflinching confidence and shinning assuredness – not to talk of her no-nonsense comportment – the governor would not have been able to accomplish his public, political purposes. As for Mrs. Olufunmilayo Olayinka, as running-mate to JKF, a partner in the struggle for the restoration of the people’ mandate, and as deputy governor between 2010 and 2013, the late banker was a study in quiet grace, steely determination and uncommon refinement. May Olufunmilayo Olayinka continue to rest in peace. The public lives of these two womanifestoes remind us again that no system deserves to be called a democracy where women are not central to the configuration and operation of power at every level.
As I congratulate the Governor-elect who will step into your shoes, Governor Fayemi, I wish you well in your post-office life and hope that you will recommit yourself to the efforts to make this country truly a federal republic, a democracy, and an egalitarian polity.
Adding Value
Adding Value: The Benefits of Failing by Henry Ukazu
Greetings Destiny Friends,
There is nothing that pleases someone more than success, and there’s nothing that humbles one more than failure. You may be wondering if there is anything more painful than failure. Yes, regret will cause more pain than failure. Failure will give you ways to succeed. Regret will give you compounding regrets. The fear of failure often stems from a fear of experiencing shame or embarrassment.
In the journey of life, we all strive to succeed, but when our wishes, aspirations, desires, and hard work don’t pay off, we tend to feel disappointed. But what we fail to understand is that failure can be a blessing in disguise. There’s no doubt, failure can make you feel demoralized, helpless, hopeless, and anxious (both consciously and unconsciously) but you can always fight back.
Each of us have experienced failure in one way or another. Sometimes when we fail, we feel the world is conspiring against us. The moment that you realize that failure is not limited to you; you can motivate yourself to get up faster.
Failure means different things to different people. You can fail in business, marriage, academics, entertainment, personally or professionally. Failure can also mean a first attempt in learning. Failure is like a relationship. It is heartbreaking When there’s a heart break; it takes time to heal, both emotionally and otherwise. Getting over a failed relationship is heartbreaking.
Failure comes in different shapes and sizes. According to Edmondson, there are three kinds of failure
· Preventable failure: a failure caused by deviating from a known process.
· Complex failure: a failure caused by a system breakdown.
· Intelligent failure: a failure caused by an unsuccessful trial.
The process of success is normally associated with first trial, then failure before you eventually succeed. One of the major causes of failure is lack of preparation and perseverance.
That you failed doesn’t mean you are a failure, it simply means you have not done what you are supposed to do, or you are missing something. Most of the great men and women that have succeeded are ‘great failures’. They failed many times before they succeeded.
You can’t let your failures define you. A major mistake most people make in life is that they easily give up at the first or second attempt, some other people let failures define them, but, you don’t have to let your mistakes define you. According to former American President, Barack Obama, “You have to let your failures teach you.”
Did you know that there are many lessons we can learn from failure? For instance, your mistakes can help push your boundaries. Mistakes are necessary for our success, if you are not making any mistakes, that simply means you are not doing anything interesting.
Again, if you’re not failing, you might be operating out of fear. Most people fail due to fear. Finally, if you’re not failing, you’re missing opportunities. The fear of failing can be a deciding factor for a progressive to take risks.
Again, President Obama noted that being successful is hard. You won’t necessarily succeed at everything the first time you try. Some of the most successful people in the world are the ones who’ve had the most failures. Michael Jordan was cut from his high school basketball team, and he lost hundreds of games and missed thousands of shots during his career. But he once said, “I have failed over and over and over again in my life. And that is why I succeed.” No one’s born being good at things, you become good at things through hard work. You don’t hit every note the first time you sing a song. You’ve got to practice”.
According to Brian Tracy, failure is a prerequisite for great success, if you want to succeed, double your rate of failure. You must come to terms that there is no success without failure. Most of the successful people in the world are the ones who have had the most failure. J. k Rowling who wrote Harry Potter, her first book was rejected 12 times because it was published. These people succeeded because they understood that you can’t let failure define you.
Failure comes in several stages, first it comes in the form of shock and surprise, then denial, anger and blame, depression, acceptance and then insight and change. To overcome failure, I will be sharing tips you can adopt. The first step in handling failure is knowing the true cause of a failure and how to overcome it. The second stage is by admitting the mistake. Failure does not mean your life is going to be over. You can learn from failure and be constructive. Whenever you fail, find inspiration and don’t give up. Be passionate about your cause and vision and surround yourself with positive people.
The best thing that you can do each time you fail is to learn from your mistakes. If you screwed up, don’t let that be your excuse to give up. Let your screw up be your motivation to try once again, and this time without making the same mistake.
Create a positive mindset:
Very few people understand the power of the mind. When you fail you need to make a conscious decision to be positive rather than miserable. If you do choose to be miserable, it will be much harder to get back up from your failure. However, if you cultivate a positive mindset, then you can move on from each failure without losing your enthusiasm and drive. If you do choose to be miserable, it will be much harder to get back up from your failure. However, if you cultivate a positive mindset, then you can move on from each failure without losing your enthusiasm and drive.
Tap Into Your Mentor(s)
Whenever you fail, get inspired by your mentors. We all have mentors, whether they are athletes, inventors, academics, entrepreneurs, artists, musicians, actors, politicians (joking), humanitarians, or authors. These people have been in the same position as us, and they can serve as a great inspiration during the tough times. So, when you are in the midst of failure; read about them, listen to them, and watch them. Find out what they did to overcome their hardships and apply that to your situation.
Celebrate little wins
Whenever you fail, before you judge yourself, write a list of your success. Sometimes we feel we are worthless when we fail. To combat this feeling, you need to write down a list of all the times that you succeeded.
In conclusion, Failure is rough, tough, and painful; however, it goes hand in hand with success. The way you handle your failure will determine if you succeed, and the tips above should help you cope with failure when it comes your way.
Here are a few quotes to keep you inspired if you feel like giving up.
“If I’ve learned one lesson from all that’s happened to me, it’s that there’s no such thing as the biggest mistake of your existence. There’s no such thing as ruining your life. Life’s a pretty resilient thing, it turns out.” -Sophie Kinsella
“You don’t drown by falling in the water, you drown by staying there.” -Robert Jordan
“It’s failure that gives you the proper perspective on success.” – Ellen DeGeneres
“Failure should be our teacher, not our undertaker. Failure is delay, not defeat. It is a temporary detour, not a dead end. Failure is something we can avoid only by saying nothing, doing nothing, and being nothing.” – Denis Waitley
“The only real mistake is the one from which we learn nothing.” – Henry Ford
“I have not failed. I’ve just found 10,000 ways that won’t work.” – Thomas A. Edison
“Most of the important things in the world have been accomplished by people who have kept on trying when there seemed to be no hope at all.” -Dale Carnegie
“I am not judged by the number of times I fail, but by the number of times I succeed: and the number of times I succeed is in direct proportion to the number of times I fail and keep trying.” -Tom Hopkins
“Do not ignore your failures, acknowledge them and use them to motivate you.
When the going gets tough, the tough get going.” -Joseph Kennedy
Henry Ukazu writes from New York. He’s a Human Capacity & mindset coach. He’s also a public speaker, youth advocate and creative writer. He works with the New York City Department of Correction as the Legal Coordinator. He’s the author of the acclaimed book Design Your Destiny – Actualizing Your Birthright To Success
Voice of Emancipation: An Endless Opportunity
By Kayode Emola
There is a belief presently prevailing amongst residents of Nigeria that they can hedge their bets – play it safe and thereby guarantee their future in either scenario: the continuance of the collapsing Nigeria or the emergence of the Yoruba sovereign nation. In reality, those who try to avoid risking anything end up risking everything; there can be no guarantee of success for those that sit down and do nothing.
For this reason, I highly commend our gallant men and women who, this Monday, 9 January 2023, sacrificed their time and risked their lives to boldly stand up to the Nigerian government in civil protest. Whilst people may ask what purpose this protest rally serves, I believe it sent an unignorable message to the central and state government of Nigeria that the Yoruba nationalists are not backing down.
I am devastatingly grieved that we lost one of our own in the course of the protest. I pray that Almighty God will grant eternal rest both to him and to many of our heroes past who have sacrificed their lives for the greater good. Some of them will never grow old and we who are alive must not fail to honour their sacrifice.
We have no means by which we could compile resources on a scale to compete with the politicians who appropriate the wealth of the country for their own private enterprises. However, even with the few resources we have received through goodwill, we have shown that we can create disquiet in the polity.
Some people have asked us to reconsider our strategy, return to the drawing board and start over from the beginning. However, I propose that encountering a small setback is not cause to throw out the entire operation. Human beings naturally are quick to criticise you when obstacles hamper achieving your goal, but readily keep silent when you do succeed. No one ever said the journey to Yoruba nation will be quick and easy; however, it is certain that we will surely reach our final destination. The impediment experienced this last week is not cause to abandon the fight altogether
For those who need some more motivation to fight for their freedom, perhaps a picture of how glorious the Yoruba sovereign nation could be will help inspire them. The Yoruba sovereign nation will be one where everyone will have equal opportunities in life, and crime is a thing of the past.
Modeling of various sectors, including transportation, education, health, and retail among others, has demonstrated the real feasibility of every worker within the Yoruba sovereign nation receiving a monthly wage equivalent to one thousand dollars. This will apply no matter what job s/he may be doing, and would be achievable nationwide within three years of the implementation of a Yoruba sovereign government. This would be a far cry indeed from the pittance our workers currently receive from the Nigerian government.
All retirees would be placed on an adequate living allowance, pending calculation and allocation of an adequate pension. At the moment, the large majority of our retirees are left to survive on their wits alone, with the consequence that many of them die prematurely due to lack of resources. This is a mark of shame for the nation they served faithfully in their youth.
All nursing mothers would be given a minimum of six months maternity leave, adequately paid, to enable them to take care of themselves and their new-born. Childcare would be provided by the Yoruba sovereign government for every child from two years old until they become of primary school age, whereupon education will be made free and compulsory until the completion of secondary school. All of this clearly demonstrates the abundance of opportunities presents and the high number of jobs created in the Yoruba sovereign nation.
However, if we do not get the Yoruba sovereign nation now, we will remain entrenched in the mud forced upon us by Nigeria. This situation is clearly detrimental to all but the political elite. Even those who have previously benefitted from the corruption within the political classes are now beginning to speak out against the trajectory the country is taking. Although many of these are canvassing for remedial action to sustain Nigeria, the truth is that the only path to freedom and quality of life is the complete dissolution of the country. It is incumbent on those of us on the side of Yoruba and other indigenous nationalities to take a stand to get out of Nigeria.
It is becoming increasingly likely that the 2023 election in Nigeria may not take place. Even if it were to go ahead, it may well become the spark that causes this time bomb of a country to explode. Those collecting monies from the politicians during this election season, believing that they are utilising an opportunity to enrich themselves, would do well to realise that they are selling not only their own future for far less than its value but also that of their children and the children after them.
In view of the insecurities pervading throughout the country, and the likelihood of the abortion in this year’s election, we must be on our guard against tactics from the politicians to extend their office. We must not be fooled into accepting any form of an interim government or similar, but rather be ready to exit our country at a moment’s notice.
This is not the time to be timid. It is especially not the time to condemn those who came out for this week’s rally. These people risked it all, gave it all in one case, for the sake of the wider freedom of our kinsmen. Even if the results appear incommensurate with the hard work put in, this does not undermine the work that they did. We can be sure that their remonstrance has generated valuable returns, contributing towards the continuing edging forwards to our final destination.
The Creed of Greed: The Greedy and the Needy Decrees! (Pt. 1)
By Tolulope A. Adegoke
“GREED is a matter of CHARACTER. Greed should never be your CREED! When research on the major cause of crisis in the world was made, it was said that some set of people had GREED, and greed became a global phenomenon. Discipline powers character for effective leadership, while Character Disciplines Power. Character and Ethics are national and global security issues. Living right is a global security issue. When you live right, you are simply affecting a lot of people vice-versa. When the “Greedy” decrees, such being decreases!” – Tolulope A. Adegoke, PhD., MNIM, FIMC, CMC, CMS
The ultimate reason of revisiting this aspect of leadership enlightenment is to solve the societal menace that have ravaged, hampered and tampered with the core systems of many Developing Countries, which has its roots in what I refer to as Untamed Freedom- the root cause of Character failure in humans, corporates and nations at large.
We must understand that true leadership spreads its tentacles to the core aspects of human relations which helps to nurture, build and deliver the authentic requirement for true and sustainable leadership, and its implications on the economy, technology and politics of nations across the world which focuses on ‘Character’ as the ‘authentic key for leadership, its relevance and as well establishing ways of harnessing it to building effective leaders in all sectors of human endeavours for the benefits of mankind.
It must also be understood that character is the major weakness of most developing nations across the world, and how ineffective leadership practices have groomed unethical conducts.
‘Ethics’ could be said to be a disturbing aspect of leadership and how it has so much affected majority of the Third World Countries which are having issues in handling sustainable leadership. Therefore, a blessed nation like Nigeria could enlarge its coasts by judiciously maximizing its endowments through effective ‘Character’ in individual and joint leadership endeavours, thereby enlightening the readers and her citizenries with the facts that character sees people as great ASSETS and not mere properties that could be carelessly ignored.
Here, I shall focus on the indispensable and irrefutable power of Character (as vital requirement for leadership in Nation Building)’ with the aim of building capacities through greater enlightenment strategy towards fixing today, and as well handing over a better world to coming generations, even as trends evolve globally.
Do you know why leaders are so weak in many developing countries of the world? The answer is lack of CHARACTER. The deficiency of character is what makes bad leadership, while bad leadership is what breeds gross mismanagement, unethical conducts and bad policies. Gross misconducts and mismanagement are what destroys or impedes national growths and development.
Bad leaders are one thing in the day and another thing in the night! They make deals that are shady and then look pretty or handsome on the camera. They rule instead of leading; they grind instead of guiding. The Holy Book says, God is the same Yesterday, Today and Forever! It also reveals that Night and Day are the same to God! This is a clear indication that God has CHARACTER! And He has given unto us the same thing called CHARACTER!
If you are going to be what you were born or created or desired to be, then you must develop the first principle God gave to us (MAN), which is CHARACTER! For us to deliver the present and future maximally, and as well fulfil divine intentions (purpose), we need to study God Himself and His manner of operations and creations according to Genesis chapter 1 verses 26 (NKJV): ‘Let us make Man in Our IMAGE after our likeness: and let them have DOMINION over the fish of the sea, and over the fowl of the air, and over the cattle, and over all the earth, and over every creeping thing that creepeth upon the earth.’ Nothing is therefore IMPOSSIBLE, because I and you came out of God. He is the most authentic leadership example to be followed, because principles are fixed and not meant to be broken. He has made us in His IMAGE and LIKENESS to have DOMINION over the works of His Hands. It should be noted that the first gift given to Man by God is IMAGE. Whatever God gives you first is what you need first.
What then is IMAGE? The simplest meaning of Image is CHARACTER. God said let Man have my distinctive qualities (Character). What is most expected of you by God is that you become a Leader of worth by consistently living and leading by examples embedded in the qualities of true CHARACTER. Truth be told, the number one fitness and proof of leadership today is CHARACTER. This is the foundation of leadership!
Everybody was born to be a leader. We are not meant to rule over people, but lead and guide one another through and to what is right! Leaders lead by examples, guides by principles and guard by strategies. Leaders lead in specific areas of gifting or expertise. Leaders are not careless beings, but intentional beings who upholds the tenets of selfless and authentic lifestyles in a bid to correct the past errors and set new records for the benefits of the coming generation, which makes leadership a continuous pattern, as it requires passing the tenets as baton unto others for continuity (from generation to generations).
The word CHARACTER means FIXED, Predictable, Stable, Dependable and Ready. These are qualities that are unchanging and dependable like the STATUE. For example, have a good look at a STATUE; what is it doing where you put it or fix it? Whatever inflictive words you say to the ‘statue’, it still stands? It doesn’t react to the negative vibes, but to good maintenance cultures. That is simply CHARACTER!
As a leader that you are, can we trust you to be the same, even in the dark? Are you the same person when no one is watching? What would you do if none would ever find out? What are those things you secretly do on your mobile phones or laptops or on the internet? Are you the same person all the time? Are you the same person even when given freedom or power? When life rains on you, are you the same person? Are you the same person, no matter what people say to you or about you? That is why Third World Countries are having issues handling true and sustainable leadership! What is commonly present in many of these regions of the world are RULERS, not LEADERS, due to CHARACTER deficiency.
Requirements of Character for Sustainable Leadership
Do you have CHARACTER? When you change location, are you still the same person? When given a title, are you still the same person? LEADERSHIP demands CHARACTER. A reliable example of Character is PRINCIPLE, because it is Constant, it never changes. When you throw something up, it falls down… it is like that everywhere. Leadership requires CONSISTENCY! This is because the will of God never changes. No matter where you go, gravity is constant. Do you have Character? I want you to keep encouraging yourself to keep on developing CHARACTER.
As leaders, who are empowered to save the present and the future. To impart our world positively, we must be unchanging if truly we are going to develop our powerful leadership capacities beyond mediocrity.
The Disturbing aspect of Leadership
The major disturbing aspect of leadership which most leaders do not consider to develop is ETHICS. Ethics is a result of character! The power of unethical behaviour affects everyone in the community, society, State, nation and the world at large. Ethics is personal, but it is never private! A few business or political leaders have no ETHICS; they make some unethical moves that can affect everyone.
When you violate character, it is a personal
decision, but it is not a private issue. You affect all of us. That is why corruption must never be tolerated anytime because one corrupt person affects everyone. Many developing nations are still struggling with their economy today, because of unethical behaviours by a majority that has fully established CORRUPTION as a practice that can now be overlooked, which have crippled the economy of these nations. Many people consider Nigeria to be a poor nation in spite of all the natural resources she is endowed with (Precious stones, crude oil, very fertile soil among others) because just a few set of people are unethical, and this tends to affects the entire population in the country.
So many investors are currently scared to invest in some part of the developing nations because there are just a few set of people who would abuse such an investment which has therefore deprived so many people of the opportunities to be employed or to become job owners, just because a few people are unethical. You, therefore need to tell your neighbor ‘Do right for my sake’. If great leaders who have been absorbed by history had decided not to do what is right, what do you think would have happened to us today? A few chose to stand right, do right and make right. One decision could have affected the entire world. This is why it is so important for you to This is why it is so important for you to have character for the sake of the millions who will look up to you some day! This is why your gift is critical to your generation, but protecting it is much more important. GREED is a matter of CHARACTER. Greed should never be your CREED!
When a research on the major cause of crisis in the world was made, it was said that some set of people had GREED, and greed became a global phenomenon. Discipline powers character for effective leadership, while Character Disciplines Power. Character and Ethics are national and global security issues. Living right is a global security issue. When you live right, you are simply affecting a lot of people, and vice-versa.
