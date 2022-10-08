Adding Value
Adding Value: Be Intentional in Your Purpose by Henry Ukazu
Dear Destiny Friends,
Much as one can’t rule out an element of luck, it is imperative to understand that success is never accidental, it is rather an aggregation of articulated, strategical, and smart steps. Yes, luck may play a minute role, but the ultimate factor responsible for success is hard work laced with intention. Nobody succeeds without hard work. It is only when you put in the hard work that luck favours you. This is because the more risk and opportunities you intentionally explore, the more luck shines your way.
Succeeding in life entails a lot of principles and factors. In the course of this article, we shall discuss how being intentional can be the icing on the cake that will catapult one to success. Being intentional can mean different things. You can be intentional in the way you show positive gratitude, the way you communicate, the way you work, the way you assist people or even the manner you serve.
Being intentional means you must be deliberate in taking actions and decisions about what is important to you. When you are intentional, you will be deliberate on how you live your life daily, you will be clear on the result you want, and how you want to use your time. You may be wondering what intention means. According to a philosopher, “Intentions are fundamental to focus and direct your energy towards your desired life outcomes.”
To understand how intentional people work, just imagine a driver driving a car, who you may not be privileged to know what their intentions are; all you can see is how they use their indicator lights to show their next direction. Some reckless drivers might even signal moving left and end up going on the right side of the road. What does that tell you? Nobody knows the heart of a man, just the actions they show you. The heart of a man can be deceitful. The same feeling is applicable when you are working on purpose, nobody might understand your vision or even believe in your work. All you need to be is to be intentional and focused because the revelation, inspiration and intuition are yours, not theirs. At the tail end, they will all come back and celebrate your accomplishments and success.
It should be noted that all great men who succeed were not only focused, but they were also intentional about their purpose in life. Purpose in this context can be business, academic, relationship/marriage, or whatever project one is working on.
In every sphere of life, one must be intentional, and when you are intentional, you will know what you want, and won’t be distracted by the error messages, negative energy and distractions that may pose as a challenge to you. Being intentional works best when you know yourself. The truth remains that the self-discovery form of leadership helps you to understand yourself first before you can be able to serve others.
It is generally stated that the journey of a thousand miles begins with a step; yes, a step in the right direction. When you are passionate about a cause or have an uncommon inspiration or vision to begin a project, it may sound outrageous or impossible in the sight of many people, but the reality of life is that if the inspiration and vision was given to you, all you need to succeed will accompany the vision. All you need to do is believe in yourself.
The beauty of being focused is that it sets your mind on the things that are important. To know how focused one is, look at how the person invests his time and resources. When you are laser-focused like an eagle, you will dedicate your mind, body, soul, and heart to the work at hand. Take for example, someone who has an online business that might be experiencing slowness, whereby the website or social media page might not be attracting the desired traffic; this can be demoralizing. However, I have a word of encouragement for you, stay focused on the vision and goal at hand. One day, you will share your experience to the next generation on what it means to be patient on a cause you are passionate about.
Let me share a personal experience with you, during the COVID-19 crisis, I started an online business where I use Instagram and Facebook to attract customers to my business. I did this by going Live on Facebook and Instagram simultaneously, some of my friends and family members couldn’t imagine me doing a Live video with no audience. In some cases, my outfit, composure, content, and public speaking skills weren’t attractive, I didn’t bother, because I know I have a good message the world needs to hear. I learned along the way and gradually improved where necessary. Fast forward to two years time, Facebook acknowledged me as Digital creator and started paying due to the number of visits on my page.
Why am I sharing this with you? It’s just to encourage you to be strong and focused on your vision. In conclusion, regardless of the setbacks and challenges you may have experienced in life, if you truly want to succeed in life, you must be intentional, focused and purposeful.
Henry Ukazu writes from New York. He's a Human Capacity & mindset coach. He's also a public speaker, youth advocate and creative writer. He works with the New York City Department of Correction as the Legal Coordinator. He's the author of the acclaimed book Design Your Destiny – Actualizing Your Birthright To Success and President of gloemi.com. He can be reached via info@gloemi.com
Adding Value: Time to Hit the Ground Running by Henry Ukazu
Greetings Destiny Friends,
It is my pleasure to officially welcome everyone to the year 2023. Permit to say a Happy New Year to you. I trust you all had a wonderful New Year celebration with your family and loved ones.
The New Year normally comes with many wishes, resolutions, aspirations, and renewed zeal to accomplish certain personal desires. It is easy to make resolutions and wishes, but the challenge is executing those tasks. If we are honest with ourselves, last year and in previous years, we made several resolutions regarding what we planned to do and what we would stop doing, but it’s quite unfortunate that within a few weeks of making such resolutions, we tend to fall back to our bad habits. The question now becomes, what’s the cause? This will be answered in a jiffy.
It should be noted that it is easier to learn a bad habit than learning a good habit. This is because it is easier to fail in life than to succeed. Failing in life is one of the easiest things, you don’t need to do much, all you need to do is do nothing, but for you to succeed, you need a lot of work.
In this article, I will share practical ways you can have a blissful 2023, and overcome any limiting beliefs in your mindset. It’s instructive to note that success is our heritage, but the mistake most of us make is the inability to grab what belongs to us. If you would like to make this year a success, you must be ready to roll your sleeves and do the needful. Nobody will do it for you. Most of the people we celebrate globally are celebrated because of their contributions to making the world a better place. They are not celebrated because they are nice, no; they are celebrated because of the work they did.
It should be noted that these great people were nobody the years before their exploits, but because they were intentional and strategic to get their work done, they did what they needed to do, and today, they are celebrated. So, if you want to be celebrated in 2023 or 2024, you must spend quality time to invest in your project.
As generally stated, success is not an accident, neither is it by luck. Though luck constitutes about 10%, but before the ten percent can manifest, you must be prepared to actualize the opportunity. But how do you actualize the opportunity? Simple. You can actualize it by hitting the ground running.
We are in the first week of 2023 and it seems to be moving fast. To make 2023 work for you, you must be ready to hit the ground running. As you rightly know; time waits for no one. The way you announce yourself matters a lot. Whether in politics, academics, family, personal or professional, people will address you the way you present yourself. Since this is the first week of 2023, you must hit the ground running by being disciplined in what you plan to do. When people tell you how disciplined and intentional they are, they will have no option than to give you the desired space you need, especially when you have made your intentions clear to them. Isn’t it true that the world sets apart for the man who knows where he is headed?
Since we are in the first week of 2022, you must take time to evaluate what worked and didn’t work for you in 2022 and previous years. Apply what worked and disregard what didn’t work. It is instructive to note that the world will not give us what we desire, rather, it will give us what we deserve. If you are aiming for any opportunity, you must hit the ground running by being innovative and creative. When you hit the ground running, the universe has a way of aligning with you by bringing all you need to actualize your dreams and desires.
Many of us came into 2023 with vigour, but it’s quite unfortunate that many of us have fallen out of track within this first first week of January. Again, what might be the cause? A lot of factors might have contributed to it. It could be that we didn’t prepare well. It could be that we didn’t have an accountability partner, it could also be that we overestimated ourselves and tried to overstretch ourselves; as a result become overwhelmed.
To make 2023 work for you, you need to be mindful of who you are? You need to ask yourself, who am I? This is the most important question you need to ask yourself. When you know who you are, what works for you and what doesn’t work for you, then you will know how to approach 2023. Why is this important? Most times we tend to judge ourselves by the work and standard of other people without minding the fact that we are all wired differently. When you understand what is unique about you, you’ll begin to unleash your potential.
Understanding who you are enables you to make the right choices because you are self-aware of your abilities. You wouldn’t want to do things that are beyond your capacity.
Another of the many ways to make 2023 work for you is by being disciplined. Discipline means being intentional in what you will do or will not do. The major reason most people don’t succeed in their resolutions is because they are not disciplined enough to know how to approach their plans. For instance, some people make bogus plans of the amount of money they will save every week or month without being realistic with their income. Some who are heavy drinkers might decide they won’t drink again instead of saying I will reduce my drinking habit from five to three. The point here is that success in life is a gradual thing, you can’t rush it. So, if you have a goal you will like to accomplish, you have to be honest with yourself on how you can achieve it. You can decide to break it down in small steps.
Another great way to make 2023 work for you is by tracking your progress. It’s normal to feel a certain way when you don’t measure up based on your expectations, especially when you put in the work and do the needful, let me tell you, if you have a heart of gratitude, you will realise that you made an effort which didn’t work. Imagine, if you have not done the work, how would you have felt? Do you know that done is better than perfect when perfect is not done? Someone can appreciate you for the effort you have put in, you can even develop it by improving it.
Finally, endeavour to have mentors or accountability partners who can help you critique or advise you on how you can improve. In one of my articles, Mentors Are Life Savers, I stressed on the importance of having mentors as a catalyst for success.
In conclusion, the year 2023 will be what you decide to make of it. 2023 will answer the name you give to it. If you call it discipline, gratitude, hard work, smart work, intentionality or even wealth, it will respond. But if you decide to call it luck, whatever, game, or life, it will give you the desired results and answers you deserve. The choice is yours.
That said, I wish you a blissful 2023 filled with vitality and opportunities. If you need someone to guide you through, feel free to reach out to me via the information below.
Henry Ukazu writes from New York. He's a Human Capacity & mindset coach. He's also a public speaker, youth advocate and creative writer. He works with the New York City Department of Correction as the Legal Coordinator. He's the author of the acclaimed book Design Your Destiny – Actualizing Your Birthright To Success
Adding Value: The Success of 2023 by Henry Ukazu
Compliments of the season. Today is a special day globally because many countries are already celebrating New Year’s Eve. No doubt, the year 2022 has been an interesting and eventful year. Depending on who you are speaking to you, some will opine that it was filled with challenges, experience, success, and memorable feelings. But one thing is certain, we came, we saw, and we “conquered” by the special grace of God. This is because we were not consumed by 2022 despite the numerous setbacks and challenges.
The greatest testimony anyone can appreciate in 2022 is practicing gratitude and appreciation. It will be foolhardy for anyone to say there’s nothing to celebrate in 2022 simply because they couldn’t meet their expectations. If nothing else, celebrate the fact that you are alive, or your family member is alive. Feeble minds fail to realize that once there’s life, there’s hope. That your plans didn’t work out in 2022 doesn’t mean that you are a failure. Sometimes in life, you will have to fail to gain. There might be lessons or nuts you must tighten up.
As the New Year unfolds in less than twenty hours time, it is pertinent to examine how your life was structured in 2022. Taking a holistic stock of your life will let you know what you did right and wrong. As we all plan to enter the new year in a grand style, it’s important to define what the New Year holds for you. You need to have a realistic vision board to decide what you’ll like to do in 2023.
I will be sharing ideas on some of the principles and strategies you can use to overcome 2023. It’s instructive to note that there are spiritual laws of success and there are principles of success. These laws and principles are universal if properly applied. Your ability to decipher how they work will be the game changer in 2023. I will be sharing some examples of spiritual laws of success and principles of success. Let me make a disclosure here, these principles and strategy are not exhaustive, they are merely suggestions you can apply. Everyone works differently. However, if you can apply them, I strongly believe you’ll thank me later.
To succeed in 2023, the first point of call you need is your creator. I don’t know what you believe in, but as for me and my household, we serve the living God. I cannot overemphasize the importance of God in your life. Most people just believe on their own they can achieve success without God, some don’t even believe in the existence of God, yet this set of individuals can’t authoritatively and intelligently say how they came into existence. To understand how God works, can you tell what happens when you are asleep? Can you determine the kind of dream you dream? Do you control what happens in your dream? Finally, do you decide when you’ll wake up from your sleep? I believe your answer is no. This is simply because when you are sleeping, you are practicing how you will die. If you wake up, it’s God that decides to give you a new life. Do you see that life and dreams can be spiritual?
I strongly believe there are forces that control heaven and earth which mere mortals like us don’t know. As generally acclaimed, the spiritual controls the physical. I also believe success in life is a result of principles and strategies and that’s what I will be sharing with you today.
For you to succeed in 2023, there are spiritual laws of success you must apply and there are principles of life you must apply. You can’t afford to miss them and expect to succeed. There might be other variable factors that can facilitate your success.
The first question you’ll need to ask yourself is, what do I want in life and what I do I want in 2023? These questions might sound so easy, but trust me, they are the hardest questions anyone can answer. Your ability to answer these questions will set you apart from your contemporaries. Your ability to know what you want will determine how to work on your long- and short-term goals. It will also determine how you can use the S.M.A.RT. (Specific, Measurable, Articulate, Realistic and Timely) goals to achieve success.
The second step will be writing it down. I have a workable plan which I call P.L.A.N. (Plan carefully; launch globally; Adjust your plan; and Network globally). This second step encompasses all you need to strategically win in 2023.
There are some spiritual laws of success which you can strategically apply. These laws are very dynamic. They don’t happen spontaneously; you must literally live with them daily just like you breathe. For example, the law of giving says, the giver’s hand is always on top, and the giver never lacks. To reap the fruits of this principle, you must know how to give right. You can’t give foolishly and expect some form of spiritual blessings. However, when you sacrificially give, God will look at your intention to reward you. You may be wondering how this works; you must look for people in need and share with them. For instance, when you give to widows and those who can’t help themselves and they pray for you, their prayers can go a long way.
You can also give to your contemporaries who are in need. Their kind words and wishes might be the prayer God can answer. Giving is like laying seeds on fertile ground, you don’t know soil and seed that will produce a plantation. Giving can also take the form of giving those who already have, like your mentors or those in position of authority. This form of giving does not entail giving them so they can support you, rather it should come in the form of appreciation or gratitude to them.
Another way you can benefit from 2023 is by going all out to help people selflessly. Whenever you find an opportunity to help anyone, please don’t think twice about it. Do it if you can. The universe has a way of paying you back. I strongly believe in the principle which says, you will get what you want faster when you help other people to achieve what they want. This principle works well when you help people who can’t pay you back for what you have done for them.
Another principle that triggers success is practicing gratitude. It is often said when you thank someone for what they have done, they are more likely to do more for you. In our contemporary society, gratitude is lacking. Most people are always in the habit of asking as opposed to thanking people who have assisted them in the past. Progressive minds who truly understood how this principle works tapped into it and cashed out. As human beings, most times, we are always in the habit of looking out for what we lack as opposed to looking inwards on what we have.
To truly understand how this principle works, thank the universe for all that happened to you whether it’s negative or positive. There might be one or two things you can learn from each experience regardless of if it was negative or positive. Moral: Look at the bright side of life and learn from your experience.
Furthermore, in 2023, you must learn to strategically know how to network. I call this strategic principle the universal game changer because it works like magic. Most times, as human beings, we think our grades, skills, intelligence and God factor will help us get us an opportunity. Yes, to a reasonable way, they can, however, your ability to know the right people and how to approach them can be the ultimate game changer because the right contact might prefer to work with you more than the person with skills, grades, God factor, intelligence etc. if they like you and you have the basic needs key performance indicators especially when they, trust and like you.
In conclusion, 2023 is like any other year, the only difference will be how you will make it work for you. If you need assistance on how to make 2023 work for you, please feel free to contact me with the email below and I’ll be glad to serve you.
Henry Ukazu writes from New York. He’s a Human Capacity & mindset coach. He’s also a public speaker, youth advocate and creative writer. He works with the New York City Department of Correction as the Legal Coordinator. He’s the author of the acclaimed book Design Your Destiny – Actualizing Your Birthright To Success
Adding Value: Have a Merry, Joyful Christmas by Henry Ukazu
Dear Destiny Friends,
I believe it is in order to say compliments of the season. We are officially in the Christmas season. It is that time of the year when we, especially Christians, celebrate the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ. Christmas always comes with its own special treat, joy, package, energy, and most importantly, vibe. This is because there’s this special feeling and aroma that most people, especially Christians, usually feel whenever this season approaches. Some people use it to give themselves, family, friends, colleagues, and people of interest a special treat by organizing Christmas parties, buying gifts, having sumptuous meals among others. Some people even use it to celebrate all their hard work for the year, while many others celebrate it for other interesting reasons best known to them.
However, one question needs to be asked, and that is, what is the significance of Christmas? To the best of my knowledge and understanding, Christmas is the celebration of the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ. Christians all over the world celebrate Jesus Christ as our saviour. The importance of Christmas is celebration, but this celebration is not the type mentioned earlier; this involves celebrating with the less privileged and the universe. Christmas can also be used as a season to unite with families, friends, and even detractors.
While some people may have reasons not to celebrate the season, it should be mentioned that gratitude and appreciation is one of the best ways to enjoy life. This is because regardless of the challenges and experience you may have had; it could have been worse, and there could be other people with the worst of situations and experience more than you are feeling. This is because most people are going through life challenges; some are depressed, some are dealing with severe pains and anxiety, some are dealing with health issues, and some have the fear of the unknown. The list is literally endless.
The point I’m trying to make is that the aim of Christmas is celebrating with people who don’t have. It is not the time when you show class, rather it is the time to show empathy, humility, emotional intelligence, love, compassion, appreciation and gratitude to God and humanity. Trust me, it’s not easy to see another Christmas celebration, you and your loved ones, friends, and others could have left the surface of this earth, but here you are celebrating life. Hence, this is the reason you should celebrate people who are not as joyful as you due to circumstances beyond their control.
In conclusion, as you celebrate the Christmas season, be on the lookout for people you can celebrate the season with. Don’t celebrate it alone.
Happy Christmas to you and your loved ones.
Henry Ukazu writes from New York. He's a Human Capacity & mindset coach. He's also a public speaker, youth advocate and creative writer. He works with the New York City Department of Correction as the Legal Coordinator. He's the author of the acclaimed book Design Your Destiny – Actualizing Your Birthright To Success and President of gloemi.com. He can be reached via info@gloemi.com
