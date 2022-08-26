Headline
Alhaji Atiku Abubakar: The Man Who Wants to Be President
WHY ATIKU?
This is neither Atiku Abubakar’s abridged Biography nor his abridged Manifesto, both of which have already been put in the public domain. Rather, it is an effort to distil from the two what can be regarded as THE ESSENTIAL ATIKU and the attributes that qualify him as the best President for Nigeria in 2023.
The single most important factor that makes him most-suited for the high office of the President, particularly at this critical point in our national development, is ADQUAUTE PREPARATION. This is what makes him tower well above all the other contestants for the 2023 Presidential Election. In his book on Leadership, Rudolph Giuliani has this to say about the imperative of adequate preparation:
“As I Progressed in my career, I realised that PREPARATION was the single most important key to success, no matter what the field. A leader may possess brilliance, extraordinary vision, fate, even luck. All these help. But no one, no matter how gifted, can PERFORM without careful preparation, thoughtful experiment and determined follow-through.”
For Atiku, it has been a life-time of meticulous preparation for leadership culminating in resounding success in all his endeavours. The circumstances of his birth and childhood, the challenges he faced, the deprivations he endured and the opportunities created for him by the existing order in those days largely influenced the choices he made, his values and principles, his entrepreneurial spirit, his passion for education and for creating opportunities for his fellow citizens, particularly the youth, to develop their full potentials.
Atiku had been involved in politics long before the formation of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in 1998. He had participated in the struggle for the enthronement of Democracy, a Constitutional Conference and several Transition Programmes by the Military under the auspices of the People’s Democratic Movement (PDM) led by the late General Shehu Musa Yar’Adua. His involvement in the democratic struggle entailed a lot of courage and personal sacrifice as it inevitably brought him into collision course with the military establishment and even brought him into harm’s way especially when he joined others in demanding the exit of General Sani Abacha’s brutal regime. At the same time his principled stance made him to reject offers of political appointment to silence him.
This long involvement in national politics came with two distinct advantages. The first is an intimate knowledge of the dynamics and complexities of Nigerian politics. The second is a formidable political network throughout the country. In fact, by the time preparations were in top gear for the return to civil rule during the General Ibrahim Babangida regime the PDM was the most cohesive, strategic and effective political group in the country. Atiku used the movement as the launching pad for his Presidential aspiration in 1993 on the platform of the Social Democratic Party (SDP). It is on record that the sacrifice he made ensured the emergence of Chief M.K.O. Abiola as the Presidential Candidate and the eventual winner of the election.
Similarly, the PDM, with Atiku as the arrow head, was central to the emergence of Chief Olusegun Obasanjo as the Presidential Candidate of the PDP in 1999. Atiku, who had already won the Gubernatorial election in Adamawa State rallied most of the Governors-elect on the platform of PDP to work for the victory of Chief Olusegun Obasanjo at the Presidential Primaries. Evidently, his impressive efforts to mobilise men and resources informed Chief Obasanjo’s decision to choose him over and above six prominent politicians recommended to him as running mate by Northern elders of the Party.
It did not take too long for Atiku to demonstrate that he was the most appropriate choice for the position of Vice President. He deployed effectively to the service of the new administration his political savvy and network, his ability to build consensus by inspiring confidence and trust, his cosmopolitan and detribalised nature, his profound understanding of the terrain and dynamics of Nigerian politics as well as his exposure to the private sector. He thus, became the critical bridge between the Administration and the political class, the Organised Private Sector, Labour Unions, the Legislature and the other tiers of Government and complemented the vast experience, tested leadership and international exposure of Chief Obasanjo to achieve the speedy stabilization of the Administration. This was a great feat for a country that was just emerging from prolonged military rule as it created the conducive environment for embarking on the much needed social and economic transformation of Nigeria.
As Vice President, apart from his Constitutional role as the Chairman of the National Economic Council, Atiku presided over the National Council on Privatization which is charged with implementing the privatization and commercialization of public enterprises. Under his s effective leadership, Nigeria undertook one of the most massive privatization programmes in the world involving about 200 public enterprises. The enormity of the privatization programme with its exacting transactional regulations and timelines required great capacity for work, firmness, decisiveness and the ability to lead and inspire the sound technocrats at the Bureau of Public Enterprises. It is noteworthy that the National Council on Privatization’s mandate also included critical reforms in Telecommunications, Pensions, Tax as well as Ports and Debt Management.
Perhaps it is in the area of reforms that the Obasanjo – Atiku Administration recorded its greatest achievements and most enduring impact on the socio-economic development of Nigeria. At the inception of the administration, the Public Service was literally crumbling under the heavy weight of bureaucratic inertia, corruption, inefficient service delivery and near-total disregard for due process, transparency and accountability. The Public Service Reforms, with SERVICOM as its face, brought about noticeable positive changes in work ethics and service delivery.
Atiku was the enthusiastic reformer per excellence who gave unflinching support to President Olusegun Obasanjo and his Reform Team to introduce many legislations and initiatives to fight corruption, improve Public Sector Financial Management, revolutionize Communications, modernize Banking, create a conducive atmosphere for a private sector led growth and align the country with global best practices. Prominent among the legislations and initiatives are:
- National Economic Empowerment and Development Strategy (NEEDS) I and II;
- Vision 20:2020 – a Strategic Framework for making Nigeria one of the 20 largest economies in the world and a major player in the global economy by the year 2020.
- The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offenses Commission (ICPC) as effective institutional and legal frameworks for combating corruption.
- Public Service Reforms – to enhance work ethics and service delivery.
- The Fiscal Responsibility Act – an essential tool for Public Sector Financial Management.
- The National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).
- Pension Reform – with the introduction of Contributory Pension Scheme.
- The Agri-Business and Agricultural Value Chain – to diversify the economy.
- Development of National Multi-modal Transportation Master Plan, Including the Railway Master Plan.
- Very aggressive and highly successful drive for Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).
- Debt Relief to tune of $18 billion by the Paris Club which was a measure of the confidence generated by our Good Governance and Reforms.
- Establishment of the Infrastructural Concessioning Regulatory Commission (ICRC) as the regulatory framework for Public Private Partnership.
- The Communication Reforms and GSM revolution (It is noteworthy that Nigeria had only about 400,000 functional telephone lines before the advent of the Administration in 1999).
- Banking Consolidation and Reforms – which revolutionised banking in Nigeria.
- Tax Reforms.
- Establishment of the Price Intelligence (Due Process) Unit which is the Precursor of the Public Procurement Act.
- Keying into the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative.
- Establishment of the Excess Crude Account (ECA) which is the Precursor of the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority, otherwise known as the Sovereign Fund.
It is evident from the foregoing that Atiku occupies a pride of place among those contesting for the position of President in 2023 in terms of performance and experience on the job. This should be of paramount importance to the electorate because, even in normal times, the Presidency does not permit of a long learning period and the margin of error in the actions and decisions of the President must be minimal.
President Barack Obama once remarked that the Presidency does not CHANGE who you are but REVEALS who you are. In other words, the convictions, values principles and personal attributes a President brings into office have profound influence on his actions and decisions. In this regard, Atiku never fails to demonstrate the courage of his conviction. One of the manifestations is that he has never shield away from legal battles whenever the violation of his personal rights or the infringement on the rule of law was involved. He tenaciously and successfully challenged his indictment for corruption based on the “findings “of a contrived Administrative Panel by the former President Olusegun Obasanjo.
Atiku’s Legal battles against attempts to circumscribe his political freedom and his serial victories in the cases up to the Supreme Court settled many constitutional issues and gave rise to the publication of a book titled “Landmark Constitutional Law Cases in Nigeria 2004- 2007: The Atiku Cases’”. At the presentation of the book General Ibrahim Babangida declared that “I have great respect for the person and subject matter of the book and what it represents for democracy”. He added that Atiku’s tenacious pursuit of those cases and the positive impact on the Nigerian democratic trajectory was a manifestation of his love for democracy and good governance.
Another area in which Atiku’s courage and steadfastness are manifest is his principled position on critical national issues. Where others are ambivalent or decide to maintain a studied silence or seek to be politically correct, he expresses his principled position forthrightly and unambiguously. For example, before the last general elections, he was categorical and insistent on the need to remove the NNPC from government control in order to effectively address the problems of gross inefficiency and official corruption. Even at the risk of being misconstrued or misrepresented. Those who ignorantly or mischievously pilloried him for his well-considered view chose to ignore what should have been seen as the sincerity of purpose of a potential President seeking to dismantle an organisational Behemoth which former and present Presidents have held on to as Ministers, ostensibly to ensure better control. The grave opacity in the operations of NNPC even under the “watchful eyes” of President-as-Ministers and the contributions of the NNPC to our present economic adversity clearly justify his stance.
In the same vein he has maintained a principled position on the issue of reconstructing the country with emphasis on the devolution of powers and the creation of State Police. The conventional wisdom today is that restructuring has become a categorical imperative in order to enable the Federating Units to harness their abundant resources and thereby realise their full potentials for growth and development.
Perhaps because Atiku appreciates the pivotal role of education in providing opportunities for him in life he has, for decades, demonstrated a great passion for education. He appreciates that education is an essential tool for preparing citizens for self-development, fostering equality and opportunities and developing in citizens the capacity for initiatives and innovation. Long before he established the American University of Nigeria in Yola, he had nurtured ABTI schools. Today AUN is one of the best private universities in Nigeria in terms of physical infrastructure, the environment for learning and its curriculum which places special emphasis on ICT, entrepreneurship and self-development. The institution is geared towards developing global citizens and preparing them for the jobs of the future.
A pip into Atiku’s Policy Document also reveals the high premium placed on Human Capital Development with education and health as the main building blocks. For him, adequate education and sound health not only have social but economic benefits in the immediate and long run because a well-educated and healthy child is a potentially more productive and self-reliant citizen who will NOT constitute great social costs in the future. Not surprisingly, he has proposed a budgetary provision of 25% and 15% for education and health respectively.
The linkages between good education, sound health, youth and woman empowerment, entrepreneurship and employment run-through the Atiku Policy Document. He has always been an advocate of creating an enabling environment for the private sector to be the engine of growth and the major creator of employment opportunities. He understands the roles of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and has well thought out policies for making them effective instruments for massive employment generation.
When Atiku talks about creating job opportunities he does so as a “practitioner”.
His enterprises which span Education, Oil and Gas, Agriculture, Manufacturing and Logistics make him one of the highest employers of labour in Nigeria. With particular reference to women empowerment, he has stated at various fora that his decision to establish a Microfinance Bank was to defeat poverty particularly among women. He has also disclosed that 80% of the bank’s customers are women who, significantly, have an impressive repayment record.
What elevates Atiku beyond his fellow contestants for President in 2023 is his level of preparation for the job. He was, by all standards, a most effective Vice President who acted as President many times or held fort for the President especially during his many diplomatic shuttles aimed at restoring Nigeria’s dignity among the comity of nations. Besides, there is hardly any politician in recent times who has devoted as much time as he has done to analysing and proffering well appropriate policies for effectively addressing Nigeria’s multi-dimensional problems. For example, in the build up to the 2019 Presidential Election he presented a One Hundred and Eighty- Four Page Policy Document which covered the whole gamut of Governance, Anti-corruption and Rule of Law, National Security, Development of Human Capital, Youth and Women Empowerment and Infrastructure for Power, Technology, Housing as well as Petrochemical and Refining.
In fact, it is incontestable that Atiku’s propensity for meticulous planning in everything he does, coupled with his practical experience on the job as well as his personal attributes and accomplishments make him the most adequately prepared for the role of the President of Nigeria especially at a time when the nation is buffeted by seemingly intractactable security, economic and social Problems.
Given his track record and his propensity for being proactive, it is inconceivable that the nation can descend to its present social and economic nadir on Atiku’s watch. He would have deployed his economic management capabilities and assembled the most competent and talented Nigerians at home and in the diaspora to find practical solutions. He would also have utilised his attributes of a consensus builder and Negotiator/Mediator- in-Chief to address frontally issues like incessant and prolonged strikes as well as the numerous security threats in the country. Furthermore, in view of the fact that he recognises that the Youth are usually the greatest victims of our societal failures, he has made it repeatedly clear that they will constitute the front and centre of his social and economic policies not only as beneficiaries but also as participants in his Administration.
In summary, it is instructive that the national situation which the PDP administration inherited in 1999 was, in many respects, as daunting as our prevailing economic and social situation. By 1999 the country had been plunged into deep economic crisis owing to decades of excessive, direct State involvement in all spheres of economic activities with its attendant inefficiencies, corruption and an unsustainable debt burden. There was lingering divisiveness arising from the annulment of June 12 election and mounting restiveness in some parts of the country due to allegations of inequitable resource allocation and agitation for resource control. In addition, many years of military rule had led to near-total abandonment of due process in the conduct of government business, flagrant abuse of human rights and disdain for the rule of law all of which had effectively consigned us to a Pariah Status among the comity of nations.
The new Administration under the leadership of Chief Olusegun Obansajo and the unflinching and capable support of Atiku moved with deliberate speed to stabilise the polity and to create the enabling environment for the far-reaching reforms that ushered in macro-economic stability, good governance and global best practices.
Today, many of the gains have been reversed and the nation stands precariously at the precipice due to unprecedented economic hardships, spiralling unemployment, grinding poverty, galloping inflation, seemingly intractable insecurity and state-induced devisiveness. These are the issues that should preoccupy all discerning Nigerians as we approach the crucial 2023 Presidential election. It is clearly evident that Atiku has the best credentials and practical experience to see the nation out of the woods. This assertion is based on his antecedents and the following attributes from which the nation benefited immensely between 1999 and 2007:
- His practical experience as an effective Vice President who was saddled with many crucial and sensitive responsibilities and his preparedness to be President from day one without requiring any learning period.
- His Political, Savvy and democratic credentials.
- His entrepreneurial spirit
- His incisiveness and adequate grasp of issues.
- His great courage, high principles and decisiveness.
- His track record as a bridge/consensus builder and Negotiator/Mediator-in-Chief who inspires confidence and trust – this is essentially what makes him a great unifier.
- A great manager of men and resources coupled with his ability to identify, assemble and provide leadership for highly competent and talented people.
- A meticulous and proactive leader with a predilection for painstaking planning.
- A cosmopolitan and detribalised Nigerian.
- His passion for education, Youth development and women empowerment.
- His understanding of the imperatives of reform and innovation.
- His entrepreneurship and impressive record as a job/wealth creator.
- His understanding/knowledge of security and intelligence.
Finally, the forthcoming 2023 Presidential Election is bound to be a watershed event in the annals of this country in view of the pervasive and overwhelming social, economic and security challenges that have led to dire forebodings about the unity of the country and the well-being of its citizens. Although Political Parties and their manifestoes are important, the events of the last seven years have shown very clearly that the capacity and attributes of the person at the helm of the national affairs can make all the difference. The implication is that the best guaranty for avoiding the dismal performance of the present administration is to dispassionately subject the Presidential candidates to the greatest scrutiny. It requires that we juxtapose their antecedents and performance with the enormity of our present and future challenges. This is why an attempt has been made to show in this writes up all the factors that make Atiku Abubakar the most qualified candidates to pull the nation out of its present socio-economic morass.
Headline
Court Grants INEC Permission to Reconfigure BVAS
The Presidential Election Petition Court sitting at the Court of Appeal in Abuja, on Wednesday, granted the request of the Independent National Electoral Commission to reconfigure the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System it used for the presidential election.
The court, in a unanimous decision by a three-member panel of justices, held that preventing
the electoral umpire from reconfiguring the BVAS would adversely affect the forthcoming governorship and State Assembly elections.
It dismissed objections by the Labour Party and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, against the request.
According to the court, allowing the objections by Obi and his party, would amount to “tying the hands of the Respondent, INEC”.
Dismissing objections by LP and Obi, the court held that the backup files on the server cannot be lost and that restraining INEC will affect the forthcoming governorship elections.
Justice Joseph Ikyegh who presided over the panel chided the applicants for repeating their request to be allowed to scan and make copies of the electoral materials in INEC’s possession stating that it amounted to an abuse of court process.
It noted that INEC had in an affidavit filed before the court, assured that the accreditation data contained in the BVAS could not be tampered with or lost.
It further stated that neither Obi nor LP filed a counter affidavit to challenge the argument in INEC’s affidavit.
The court, however ordered INEC to allow the Applicants to inspect and carry out digital forensic examination of all the electoral materials used in the conduct of the elections, as well as to avail them the Certified True Copy, of result of the physical inspection of the BVAS.
The PUNCH reports that INEC had assured that information in BVAS used for February 25 presidential poll is intact.
The electoral commission lead counsel, Tanimu Inuwa, gave the assurance on Tuesday at the Court of Appeal in Abuja, while opposing an application filed by the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on BVAS deployed in the presidential poll.
Opposing the application, Inuwa argued it would delay the conduct of governorship and houses of assembly elections scheduled for Saturday.
Earlier, Obi, lead counsel, Dr Onyechi Ikpeazu, SAN, had argued that the essence of the application was to enable the legal team to extract data embedded in the BVAS, “which represent the actual results from polling units.”
Obi’s lawyers also applied to obtain the certified true copy of all the data in the BVAS.
The Punch
Headline
Reclaim Our Mandate, Atiku Charges 19 SANs Engaged to Challenge Tinubu’s Victory
The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has put together a legal team of 19 Senior Advocates of Nigeria to challenge the outcome of the February 25 election.
Atiku briefed them on Wednesday at his campaign Headquarters in Abuja, asking them to “establish the claim of illegality in the election and reclaim the mandate of the Nigerian people.”
The team is headed by a seasoned litigation and commercial lawyer, JK Gadzama.
He further declared that it is crucial for them to go through this process not just for himself and PDP, but also to reinforce constitutional democracy and safeguard it for future generations.
The list of SANs includes Chief Chris Uche, Paul Usoro, Tayo Jegede, Ken Mozia, Chief Mike Ozekhome, Mahmood Magaji, Joe Abraham, Chukwuma Umeh, Garba Tetengi and Chief Emeka Etiaba – as well as Chief Goddy Uche, Professor Maxwell Gidado; PDP’s National Legal Adviser A.K. Ajibade; O.M. Atoyebi; Nella Rabana; Paul Ogbole; Nuremi Jimoh and Abdul Ibrahim.
Atiku Abubakar and his Labour Party counterpart, Peter Obi, have refused to concede defeat in the February 25 presidential election, vowing to recover their mandate in court.
The two candidates rebuffed the gesture of conciliation made by the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, who in his acceptance speech after he was declared the winner of the poll on Wednesday, asked them to support him in the task of building the nation.
The Independent National Electoral Commission declared Tinubu as the President-elect after the 70-year-old polled 8,794,726 votes to defeat his closest rivals, Atiku and Obi who scored 6,984,520 and 6,101, votes, respectively.
Both Atiku and Obi respectively approached to Presidential Election Court to seek permission for the inspection of election materials used during the presidential poll.
With the move, the Court of Appeal in Abuja last Friday granted leave to Atiku and Obi to have access to all the sensitive materials used for the conduct of the election.
A panel of the appellate court led by Justice Joseph Ikyegh made the order after it heard two separate ex parte applications the two aggrieved presidential candidates filed alongside their political parties.
Listed as respondents in the matter were INEC, All Progressives Congress, and its presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, who was declared the winner of the election and is now the President-elect.
Both applications were predicated on Section 146 (1) of the Electoral Act 2022, Paragraph 47 (1, 2 &3) of the First Schedule of the Electoral Act of 2022, as well as under the inherent jurisdiction of the court as referenced by Section 6 (6) A & B of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).
The Punch
Featured
Nigeria: February 25 And The Aftermath- Reuben Abati
By Reuben Abati
Nigeria held its Presidential and National Assembly elections on Saturday, February 25, 2023 across all the 36 states of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory. It was the most competitive election since the country’s return to democratic rule in 1999, the seventh in the cycle. It was also the election with the lowest turn-out: just about 25. 2 million voters voted in that election. Close to one million votes were voided, the declared winner won just about 8.8% of the total votes cast out of 93.4 million registered voters, with a collated figure of 87.2 million registered voters. Many commentators have attributed the low voter turn-out to voter suppression, voter intimidation and the scarcity of money and fuel, although those may not have been serious reasons for voter apathy. The people were enthusiastic, but they were disappointed by INEC’s gross incompetence.
In 1999, voter turn-out was 52.3 %; in 2003, over 63 million voters showed up– that is 69.1% turn out in Nigeria’s Presidential and National Assembly elections of that year; in 2007, the reported figure was 57.5%; and in 2011, 53.7%, with the loser in that election – General Buhari getting as many as a little over 15 million votes. In 2015, the turn-out figure dropped to 43.7%; later in 2019, 34. 75%, The bigger point to be made is that Nigeria’s 2023 Presidential election has had the worst turn-out in the whole of Africa in the last decade. In 2017, Rwanda recorded a 98.15% voter turn-out, which was considered the highest in the world.
What we can hold on to is that whereas Nigerians were very enthusiastic about the National Assembly and Presidential elections of February 25, 2023, there were great apprehensions among the people which hindered the eventual outcome of the process. Nigerians now have a President-elect in the person of Senator/Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), with the lowest margin of victory in contemporary Nigerian history. The total number of valid votes in this election is not even up to the total number of votes won by just two candidates in previous elections. But what the law states is that the man with the majority of votes and the highest number of votes in two thirds of the 36 states of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory is to be declared winner. Section 134 of the 1999 Constitution which addresses this is already a matter of contention in both the public domain and the courts. It would be interesting to see how in the course of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunals, this diminishes or enhances the county’s jurisprudence in that regard.
But for now, what we know is that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the APC, winner of the Presidential election of February 25. INEC did not also waste time in giving the Certificate of Return to the APC candidate. We have not seen the same haste with the other elections, the National Assembly elections of February 25 and their legislative winners. None of them has received the Certificate of Return the following day, or nine days after. But the President-elect got his post-haste. He has also since embarked on victory laps to key political figures including the President in his home state of Daura, his wife, supported by other APC wives has visited Mrs Aisha Buhari in Aso Villa, and to cap it all, the President-elect has led a delegation to the Oba of Lagos just to say thank you. Tinubu has since moved into the Defence House in Abuja, the holding bay for a President in waiting. By now, he would be receiving daily security briefings from all relevant agencies of state. In terms of optics, Tinubu himself is already hob-nobbing with the international diplomatic community. He is visiting local traditional rulers and taking messages from foreign diplomats. He has done a victory lap of sorts to Lagos and no one should be surprised if he goes to all principal Yoruba towns and kings. He is playing a game of self-affirmation, laying concrete beneath his “Emilokan” (it’s my turn”) declaration. He has not only managed to win the election; he is already seeking to consolidate the gain by playing a fast game ahead of others. He is striving to establish himself as master and owner of the game.
I think I have a fair idea of what is playing out. The last time I ran for elective office – in the 2019 Gubernatorial race, I recall some wise persons in our camp, telling us at the time, that the way Nigerian politics is played, it is better to win the election and allow other parties and candidates to be the ones to complain. While they are preparing to go to court, you take charge of the victory and take the game to another level. Resort to the tribunal and the courts is constitutionally provided for as the place of last resort for aggrieved politicians, but the received wisdom in Nigerian politics is that if you know your way, that could be difficult to enforce at the gubernatorial level and even more difficult at the Presidential level. Nigerian politicians seem to have this implicit confidence that if you know how the system works, it would be difficult to lose the certificate of return that has been issued to you. The matter is further compounded by the fact that election matters are sui generis. This is a euphemism for the fact that in an election matter, the verdict can go in any direction.
The heavy burden of proof is on the plaintiff to prove that he has been cheated. The courts have a presumption of regularity in favour of the respondent and the electoral commission. The test in election matters is substantial compliance. It is partly why some of the election cases that go all the way to the Supreme Court always produce strange outcomes. In Presidential matters, it would be recalled that the Nigerian Supreme Court has never up-turned any Presidential dispute from Awolowo vs. Shagari to Atiku vs. Jonathan and after. Their Lordships of the Supreme Court always find a way of ruling in favour of the man who already has the Certificate of Return! The ink was yet to dry on the ballot papers before INEC produced and handed over the Certificates of Return for the Presidential election to the President-elect and the Vice-President-Elect as announced for the All Progressives Congress (APC).
The general impression, among Nigerians, with the sole exception of the supporters of the ruling party now declared elected, is that Nigeria’s electoral commission simply keyed into the President-elect’s “emilokan message”. Whereas the technological innovation in form of BVAS – the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System and iREV – the INEC results reporting portal -was supposed to ensure transparency and accountability in form of real-time loading of results from polling units, on election day, the same BVAS process as provided for in Section 60 of the Electoral Act and Clause 38 of INEC’s own Guidelines failed on election day. To be specific, it worked seamlessly for National Assembly elections but failed to upload Presidential elections. The same device, in the same locations, in the same elections conducted on the same day chose to behave in a discriminatory manner due, I suspect, to human error or human failure. But INEC places the blame conveniently on “technical glitches” arising from the fact that this was not an off-cycle election but a general election. The people were assured that the glitches would be fixed by the engineers. Nine days later, INEC was yet to load the results from over 176, 800 polling units for the Presidential election on its portal, the engineers have not fixed anything, and yet they have declared a winner of the Presidential election. It is difficult to dismiss the aggrieved Nigerians who have blamed INEC for imposing something in the shape of “election magic” on Nigerians on February 25. The major political parties that lost out are on their way to the courts. They have asked for the leave of court to inspect INEC documents to put evidence together. The People’s Democratic Party has staged “a black uniform” demonstration in Abuja to show the party’s displeasure.
But would this make any difference? Nigeria is a funny country. Heavens don’t fall around here when people’s expectations are not fulfilled. Not in normal, everyday life. Not during elections. Expectations die daily in Nigeria. The truth is: the people are used to that reality. They hem and haw when they are aggrieved. The same people would later move on, and behave as if nothing is amiss. The psychology of the Nigerian to adapt to everything and anything is one of the major wonders of the world. The APC strategists know this. They believe it. It is why they can beat their chests and boast with the authority of the courts. They have not only been declared elected, they have assumed the authority of the courts. Meet us there! Their confidence is typically Nigerian. In reality, there is no truly independent institution in Nigeria. When you look deeply enough, you’d find some magic lying underneath.
It is okay for the international community to urge Nigerians to seek legal and necessary means to resolve disputes. That is the standard script in these matters as a way of maintaining peace and order. It is even more important to prevent a country of over 200 million from descending into chaos. Nigeria is so delicate and so strategic, you can do just about anything, people can hurt you as they wish, and no matter how, everyone would still beg you to calm down. Hence, the aggrieved political parties are expected to calm down. Only three of the parties are openly aggrieved by the way out of 18 political parties: the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP) and the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP). Only three parties are talking of going to court. Other aggrieved parties like Omoyele Sowore’s African Action Congress (AAC) have been heard making small noises, but the majority of the other parties, like the Social Democratic Party (SDP) seem to have taken a pragmatic view of the matter. Nobody should be surprised if some of the other smaller political parties show up in court to support the President-elect, and argue that there was nothing wrong with the elections of February 25. No one should be surprised either if INEC finds ways of blocking the access of the aggrieved parties to critical data and evidence.
Those who will be hurt, those to whom Nigeria has happened, after a manner of speech, are those Nigerians who got brutalized before, during and after the election (I hope Mrs Efedi Bina Jennifer’s face has healed – she got stabbed in the face on election day in Surulere, Lagos), those whose votes were never counted because BVAS failed or INEC officials threw away their papers into the bush, or simply refused to upload results, those whose votes were set ablaze because hoodlums seized ballot boxes and set fire to them, those who voted, heard the results at the polling units, only to hear INEC Headquarters later announcing a different set of results. It must be painful to such persons to be told that their choice was determined by “technical glitches”. And now, four days to another round of elections – INEC seeks the leave of court to reconfigure its BVAS. What INEC could not do for months, and in nine days, it wants to do in 4 days? Candidly, no be juju be that? The biggest loser in the just concluded election is of course INEC. For failing the people, it failed as an institution. It lost the people’s trust and confidence. Whatever it does going forward, the people would be full of doubts. I pity Professor Yakubu Mahmood, the INEC Chairman. Whatever reputation he may have had before now, has been thrown out of the window. He won’t be the first INEC Chairman that would end up on the wrong side of history. But he may end up as the most vilified, and go down in history as the man who presided over the most competitive and most disputed elections in Nigerian history since the return to civilian rule in 1999. How does he hope to move about distinguished company when all this is won and lost?
He has now promised to conduct better elections on March 11 – the Gubernatorial and Houses of Assembly elections. The stakes are lower. If the technology – BVAS and iREV – works smoothly on March 11, that would be solid proof that February 25 was truly an exercise in witchcraft. Both ways: INEC and Yakubu Mahmood will lose. It does not matter what they do on Saturday, March 11. They have failed woefully in the court of public opinion. Besides, the security agencies were nowhere to be found on election day. In their presence, unscrupulous voters suppressed and intimidated voters, snatched ballot boxes, set ballot boxes ablaze – most of the reports indicated that the security agencies stood arms akimbo and did nothing. In one report, the police also helped ad hoc INEC officials to thumb-print ballot papers. The police have not reported any arrests nor have they come forward to disown the men who wore police uniforms. The same police collected money and equipment from President Buhari to ensure a hitch-free election. The only security agency that showed up on election day was the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) whose officials arrested persons who moved money about to buy votes or tried bank transfers to influence voters. The only news that came from the Civil Defence was that its officials had an accident on their way to a polling booth. That must have been due to careless driving because there was no traffic on the roads on election day! General Lucky Irabor boasted that soldiers would give anybody who tried to disrupt the elections, “a bloody nose”. Nobody saw the soldiers on duty!
What next for Nigeria, then? I believe it is a good thing to test our laws – the Electoral Act, the 1999 Constitution and INEC guidelines to deepen our democracy and jurisprudence. But I do not think that the courts would up-turn the Presidential election. Judges are also citizens. They know how the game is played. They will not allow themselves to be used as scapegoats when other institutions of state have failed. What we all can hold on to is Bola Tinubu’s promise of conciliation, unity and his agenda for prosperity. We may not have paid close enough attention to his agenda for “restored hope” before now, but it is time to do so. We must take charge of the future, and define for the President-elect what Nigeria needs going forward. Anyone thinking and dreaming that he would relinquish that certificate of return, which he says he regards, as “a world cup trophy” should stop dreaming. For Nigeria, the days ahead are bound to be even more interesting. I wait to be proven wrong.
