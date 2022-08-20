Adding Value
Adding Value: The Value of a True Friend by Henry Ukazu
Dear Destiny Friends,
Rare as is true love, true friendship is rarer – Jean De La Fontane.
One of the best things that can happen to someone is to have a good friend. The value of a true friend is priceless. It cuts across all sectors of life. Whether you are a student, entrepreneur, married, politician, clergy etc, you need honest, loyal, and trustworthy friends as you journey through life.
The hallmark of friendship is loyalty, and one’s loyalty to another will always be tested. That is why it’s highly advisable to marry your friend with whom you can be vulnerable. It is noteworthy that vulnerability is one of the strongest tests of marriage, because one must trust the person he is vulnerable to when he lets his guards down.
We all want great friends, but most times, we don’t act like one. The best way to get a great friend is to be one, but unfortunately, some people don’t understand what the word friend really means. They just used it freely. In reality, your best friend is someone who brings out the best in you.
Good friends are medicinal. They help to increase one’s life span. They are very therapeutic. They help our mental health. They help to increase our happiness. It has been determined that people who value both their family and friendship enjoy greater health and higher happiness.
In our contemporary society, many people lose true friends because they are dressed like work. Yes, true friendship is earned. It’s easy to make an enemy, but it’s hard to make a friend. While poverty minds think a friend is someone who gives you money, rich means think a friend is someone who corrects you, looks out for you, and gives you an opportunity. The big questions we need to ask ourselves is, what are the traits of friendship? What are the characteristics of friendship? How do you know a true friend?
You cannot overestimate the value of friendship. Here are some characteristics and points to note before you confidently say someone is your friend.
Trust & confidentiality: You need to know the people you tell your secret.
Loyalty: This is the true test and hallmark of friendship because just like your marriage will be tested, your friendship must surely be tested.
A true friend is someone who accepts you the way you are. A friend is someone who respects you, especially when you disagree with them. Mutual respect is one of the most powerful traits of a good friendship, and a lack of it raises a red flag. A true friend is kind and shares with you. He plays with you, and is on hand to protect your interest.
It’s a well-established fact that nothing good comes easy. True friends take time to grow. Just like the journey of a thousand miles begins with a step in the right direction, true friends must be tested like a marriage to stand the test of time.
According to Beth Elkassih, there are four traits to look out for in a friend as follows:
Reliability: A true friend is a dependable ally as opposed to a fair-weather friend.
Listening: A true friend must have a listening ear without being judgmental. A friend is that person who knows all about you and still loves you.
Authenticity: There’s nothing that pleases a friend more than authenticity. The reason many friendships don’t last is because “supposed friends” are not authentic. They only speak what their colleagues want to hear.
Trust-worthy: This is one of the pillars of true friendship. In my calculated opinion, it is the foundation and cornerstone of all success because you can confide in someone without being afraid of betrayal.
Friendship does not mean absence of disagreement, or that everything will be rosy, no, great friends experience challenges in their friendship to come come out great just like gold must go through fire to become gold. What’s important to note is that a true friend will be your cheerleader as opposed to being a critic. If you are not getting it right, a friend can be your third eye, and constructively criticise you with love.
To put it in perspective, fans are critics who can woo or cheer you up depending on your performance, but a coach will always cheer you up regardless of your performance. A coach sees your potential and helps you become a better version of yourself.
Just like a critic sees your weaknesses and attacks your worst self, a cheerleader sees your strengths and celebrates your best self. Would you rather be a critic or a cheerleader?
The following are some of the rewards of true friendship – It helps to kill loneliness and social isolation.
Friendship helps to reduce stress. It provides emotional support, and helps us in the race of personal development. It also gives us a sense of belonging when we know people are always there for us when we need them.
If you really want to know whether someone is a friend, just ask yourself if the person is adding value to your life and making you genuinely happy.
I will conclude with some great quotes on what a great friendship entails.
There is nothing on this earth more to be prized than true friendship -Thomas Aquinas
A true friend is one who overlooks your failures and tolerates your success – Doug Larson
True friends are those rare people who come to find you in dark places and lead you back to the light.
Henry Ukazu writes from New York. He's a Human Capacity & mindset coach. He's also a public speaker, youth advocate and creative writer. He works with the New York City Department of Correction as the Legal Coordinator. He's the author of the acclaimed book Design Your Destiny – Actualizing Your Birthright To Success and President of gloemi.com. He can be reached via info@gloemi.com
Adding Value: Nigeria on the Verge of Electoral History by Henry Ukazu
Dear Destiny Friends,
It is that time of the year again. The whole world has set its compass on Nigeria because of its presidential elections. The Nigerian election is important to the global world because it is the most populous black nation in the world with a population of about 250 million. But it is sad to note that despite the country being blessed with huge human and natural resources, she’s yet to take her position in the comity of Nations.
Nigeria is regarded as the giant of Africa for many reasons chiefly among them are her population and economy. She is considered the biggest economy in Africa with a Gross Domestic Product of $452 billion. With the level of human and natural resources at its disposal, one will begin to wonder why the citizens are suffering? Well, the answer is not far-fetched, there’s poor leadership, and this is why today’s Presidential election is very crucial to every Nigerian.
With joy and fulfilment I write this article knowing that the time has finally come for Nigerians to wake from their sleep to take what rightly belongs to them. Yes, Nigerian youths have finally risen from their slumber to possess their possession.
It’s obvious that since Nigeria got her independence in 1960, she’s yet to get it right. The case of Nigeria is like moving one step forward and three steps backward. When we think we have got it right, we hit the rock again. With so many coups which set the country backward and the Nigerian Civil War which claimed about a million lives, Nigeria has never remained the same again. Since then, there seems to be bad blood, distrust, and hatred against the Igbo because of the civil war. The feelers are like the Igbo caused the war, and as such must pay for it.
This singular act made a certain group of leaders in the North to make it difficult for the Igbo to get into a sensitive position not to talk of the Presidency. Since Nigeria returned into Civilian administration in 1999, the Igbo have not had the opportunity of producing the President and Vice President. This, and more are reasons there’s so much agitation in the Southeastern part of the country.
This is why the 2023 Presidential election is taking a new dimension because for the first time in the history of Nigeria, the majority of the youths in the six geo-political zones are in alignment for change of government. The last time we saw such voting participation was in 1993 when Chief M.K.O Abiola energized Nigerians with his Social Democratic Party (SDP) with a message of hope tagged “Hope 93”. He was able to win sympathy despite having a Vice Presidential candidate who is also Muslim. The election was adjudged to be the fairest in Nigeria, but quite unfortunately, the election was annulled by the then military regime headed by Gen. Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida for reasons best known to him.
Since then, Nigerians have been crying for good government. The bad government in Nigeria has caused Nigerian youths incessant strikes in universities, lack of jobs upon graduation, poor health facilities, little or no infrastructure and most importantly insecurity in the country. This bad government has dominated Nigeria for a while and made the citizens lose trust in her leaders. This lack of trust divided the citizens along religious and ethnic lines. The leaders on their part weaponized poverty and toyed with the ignorance of gullible Nigerians, using religion and tribalism to separate the citizens.
The closest to change in Nigerian came in 2020 during the #EndSARS protests when the youths revolted against bad government. The government was smart and technical enough to know that they are losing money and if the protests and riots are not being controlled, it will cause more harm to the government, they therefore, organized security agents and thugs to cause mayhem on the peaceful protesters and attributed it to the youths. The security agents fired bullets at the innocent protesters. However, the youths sent a clear message; ‘we shall meet at the ballot soon’ and that’s the message the country is about to witness.
You may be wondering what led to this change. Well, the answer is not far fetched, Nigerian youths and progressive thinkers have seen the man who will lay the foundation which will usher the country into the promised land. The man is no other than the former Governor of Anambra State, H.E Peter Gregory Obi. It’s important to note that Peter Obi was Governor of Anambra from November 2006 to May 2007 and from May 2007 to March 2014. He later joined the Labour Party in May 2022 when he sensed that he might not be able to get the party’s presidential ticket due the “monetary politics at play”. He was dismissed as a little fly with no structure to run a presidential campaign that can upstage the two dominant parties; the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the ruling All Progressive Party (APC). These big parties fail to understand that the youths are the floaters who decide the election, and they were gradually behind the candidacy of Peter Obi. Several people made mockery of him and his party, but he never doubted himself. He continued to spread his message of hope to Nigerian youths by telling them this is their election and that they are running for election through him. His message penetrated the minds of the youths who have since been looking for a messiah to liberate and salvage them from their suffering. Peter Obi was smart to speak the language of the youths using his verifiable track records as Governor and the message resonated well with the youths.
It’s interesting to note that, a couple of years back, Peter Obi has been speaking on a Christian socio-political platform which advocates good government, “The Platform”. His message inspired the participants who were mostly youths.
By the time Peter Obi left PDP, his message had already infiltrated the town, and people were beginning to buy into his ideas and vision. Peter Obi based his campaign on character, competence, capacity, trust, and verifiable record. This, according to him, is what youths should look out for in a candidate. He further told them to hold him accountable when he becomes president.
Such audacity seems to be strange to the citizens. They haven’t seen such before and they immediately keyed into his campaign by taking it personal and began organizing rallies, sensitizing people, and supporting with whatever they can. While this was ongoing, the big parties were gradually beginning to see something different. From dismissing Peter Obi’s party as three people tweeting in a room who are only popular on social media, to a fringe party which might get sympathy votes. It’s now crystal clear to them if all goes well, the Labour Party is likely going to win Southeast, South-South and North Central, then Southwest will be a battleground between APC, PDP and Labour Party.
Peter Obi picked Yusuf Datti-Ahmed as his Vice-Presidential candidate and majority of Nigerians loved the combination because they represent a new breath of air for Nigerians. Both are accomplished technocrats, who made their name and money before getting into political office and have remained so after they left politics.
Now, let’s talk about the presidential candidate of the PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar; he has been contesting the Presidential election since 1993 when he stepped down for Chief M.K.O Abiola. In 1999, President Olusegun Obasanjo nominated him to be his Vice. They later had a misunderstanding which later made Obasanjo use scathing remarks against him as a corrupt man. That stigma has been with him ever since, and many youths and progressive minds believe he is old and as such should leave the stage for the energetic candidate like Peter Obi. Former Vice President Atiku picked the Governor of Delta State, H.E Ifeanyi Okowa, who is Christian as his Vice-Presidential candidate, but at the end of the day, the youths are the ones that will decide the election.
For Bola Ahmed Asiwaju, his biggest albatross is his health. Majority of the citizens feel he’s very sick, corrupt, and old and as such he might not be able to deal with the rigorous duties associated with the office of the President. The idea of picking a Muslim as his Vice-Presidential candidate also affected his chances of winning the election. This is because Nigeria is usually divided along religious lines so isolating the Christian didn’t go well with them.
The interesting question on the minds of the citizens is what’s the possibility of Peter Obi winning the election. Before I state my permutation, it is important to note that to win the Presidential election, a party must win 25% in 24 States. Here are my thoughts. If Atiku can pick more 25% in the South, he becomes the President
If Obi can pick at least 25% in 6 States in the North, he becomes the President
If Tinubu can pick 25% in 8 States in the North, he becomes the President
Finally, pay attention to curve balls. The unexpected might win. Twisters and disruptors are the candidates to watch. Peter Obi will do very well in the south. Tinubu might win the south.
From the look of things, APC will struggle in Oyo and Osun and will take Ekiti, Ogun, and Ondo.
PDP will make a strong showing in Osun and may take it. Edo is definitely a Labour Party state.
APC will struggle in Kwara and not make a dent in Delta, Akwa Ibom- for presidential, Cross River, Bayelsa, and Rivers
Wike is a major handicap for APC in Rivers and is more of a liability than an asset.
Labour Party will do very well in Benue, Taraba, and Plateau.
PDP is holding down NE as Governor Shettima is a boy scout beside Atiku.
Kogi is shaky and can go either way. The Gov of Kogi is a liability and loose head.
Labour Party will take the whole of Southeast, and Soludo will be embarrassed. APC is already unraveling in the region with the suspension of Orji Kalu hours to the election. It may struggle to have a good showing in Ebonyi, but it won’t be enough to shake Labour Party in that region
Kano will be split between Kwakanso and Gadunje, further weakening Asiwaju’s chances, and PDP will take Northwest because of Tambuwal.
The power of incumbency is shaky for APC as the money redesign policy, BVAS, and other policies have shown that the incumbent president is going for legacy rather than being a party man.
Overall, I see a tie or a very slim victory for either Obi or Atiku. In the case of a tie, Obi will decide the presidency. The prayer is to avoid the courts as they have lost credibility and may not do justice in the event of their deciding a winner for us. This is the most colourful election ever, and I wish you all well.
In conclusion, will the youths and progressive minds come out to vote and defend their votes? Is Peter Obi going to make history? This will be a very interesting election and a lot is at stake, especially as President Muhammadu Buhari is appearing like a man who wants to redeem his name by giving the country a credible election. How far this will go will be tested at the polls. For now, I’m wishing all the candidates success, especially H.E Peter Obi. Amen.
Henry Ukazu writes from New York. He’s a Human Capacity & mindset coach. He’s also a public speaker, youth advocate and creative writer. He works with the New York City Department of Correction as the Legal Coordinator. He’s the author of the acclaimed book Design Your Destiny – Actualizing Your Birthright To Success
Adding Value: Make Sacrifices for Your Greater Future by Henry Ukazu
Dear Destiny Friends,
The word ‘sacrifice’ is not new to any of us, and in one way or another, each of us have made sacrifices. Sacrifice means different things to different people. To a student, sacrifice might be avoiding social events and depriving himself sleep to study. To someone desirous of good health, sacrifice might mean avoiding sugary and fatty foods, as well as alcoholic drinks, to retain splendid health. To an entrepreneur, sacrifice might mean depriving yourself the goodies of life by practicing delayed gratification to invest in your business. It should be noted that without delayed gratification, ambition is just wishful thinking.
The importance of sacrifice cannot be overemphasize in everything one does, wishes to do or achieve in life. Sacrifice is a prerequisite. Sacrifice is the hallmark of passion. When you are passionate about achieving a particular cause or target, you will do all that is necessary to get the desired result.
Sacrifice, however works in different ways. A young lady may likely sacrifice being with a wealthy and handsome man just to be with a man who cares and loves her. A man will sacrifice his money to please a lady, who respects him as opposed to a beautiful lady who doesn’t respect him.
It’s instructive to note that there are certain heights and opportunities you can’t attain unless you make sacrifices. Sacrifice, when done with understanding is powerful. Most people sacrifice their time and resources for causes that are not worthy. Some lack information on what’s needed. It is effective and works when there’s understanding on what needs to be done.
For you to succeed in life, there must be different dimensions of sacrifice whether demonic or spiritual. If you decide to get power for personal interest, you can seek demonic powers from the underworld which will not last, but if you decide to seek power and relevance on worthy causes, you can be sure the creator of the universe will not forsake or abandon you.
To truly sacrifice, you must have courage. It takes courage to sacrifice. Courage is not sourced, it is generated. If you are desirous of making an impact in the future, you must sit down and ask yourself critical questions. What is required to get to the peak of my career? If you can answer that question, you will know that sacrifice will play a big role.
It’s imperatively important for you to sacrifice for your future. On a personal note, I have sacrificed my sleep, social events, time, and money by working on my vision. For instance, depending on what I want to achieve, I know where to invest my time and money; that to me, is the greatest definition of sacrifice. While most people buy clothes, drink, and invest their money and time in other causes, I buy books, invest in people, read voraciously, and invest my time on causes which might sound unpopular. I will share with you a practical example.
In 2017, I resigned from my job as a Case Manager to see my late grandmother. That singular decision sounded unreasonable to some people because they were wondering how I will survive when I come back to New York. They failed to understand that seeing my grandmother was more important to me than getting a job because I strongly believe in the efficacy of her prayers.
Guess what, when I arrived home, she was so excited to see and passionately prayed for me and her prayers have been working wonders for me.
I will share another interesting story with you, in 2022, I had to embark on a one-month prayer and fasting session to seek the face of God to be a partner with the United Nations Development programme, and at the end of the day, my wishes came through in a spectacular manner.
In conclusion, depending on what you intend to achieve in life, you will have to endeavor to sacrifice your time and money for it to see the light of the day. You are on the path to a greater future if only you can stoop, and sacrifice something some pleasures today.
Question, what are you willing to sacrifice for?
Henry Ukazu writes from New York. He’s a Human Capacity & mindset coach. He’s also a public speaker, youth advocate and creative writer. He works with the New York City Department of Correction as the Legal Coordinator. He’s the author of the acclaimed book Design Your Destiny – Actualizing Your Birthright To Success
Adding Value: Knowledge As a Critical Asset by Henry Ukazu
Dear Destiny Friends,
There is a fundamental discourse in our contemporary society as to whether it makes sense to attend college with loans instead of using the money to learn a trade or invest in business. Well, depending on where you choose to stand, you are right if you really know yourself and know what you want. Education no doubt is important, it secures the future, it provides numerous opportunities and more importantly, empowers you to make a difference in yourself in the society.
On the other hand, business is also important if you have the skills. I guess the rational behind those in support of business hinges on the fact that why invest so much time and money acquiring formal or theoretical knowledge when you know too well, you’ll do exceedingly well if you invest same time and money in your business, especially having the assurance that school is not technically for you.
It’s important to note that before you make money, you will need to learn the art and skill of making money. It is sad to note that some lazy minds want to earn without learning.
Let’s get something clear, both knowledge and money are good. What’s important at any point in time is to know when to apply both. It’s directly compared to politics and life generally; if you want to be respected, you must either have money or have sound academic qualifications. But if you have both, you will not only be highly respected and revered, but you will also be highly sought after.
As a self-discovery coach, it’s very important to know who you are. When you know who you are, you will know your purpose. Your ability to know your purpose will help you to know how to navigate your life because you will know whether to invest in your education or business
To succeed in life, you must have knowledge. Knowledge is a currency if properly acquired and implemented. There are several kinds of knowledge; we have revealed knowledge, which was given to those who wrote the Bible; empirical knowledge, which is knowledge based on observation or experience; intuitive knowledge, which is knowledge which comes up spontaneous from one’s mind; rational knowledge, which is knowledge derived using human reason; and authoritative knowledge, which is derived from one’s expertise in particular field.
To tell you how important knowledge is, I will share a story with you. This is a story of how a giant engine failed while on transit, the owner of the ship got several experts to fix it, but none was able to fix it. An old man who has been fixing ship since he was a young boy was introduced to him, the old man brought his toolbox and looked at the ship. He gently tapped something and instantly, the engine started working. The owners were happy and asked him to send his service bill.
A week later, the owners received a bill from the old man for ten thousand dollars. The owner exclaimed. “He hardly did anything!” So, the owner wrote a note saying, “Please send us an itemized bill. The man sent a bill that read: Tapping with a hammer = $2.00, knowing where to tap = $9,998.00. The moral of the story is that effort is important, but knowledge of where to put in effort is more important.
It is important to note that effort is nothing without knowledge, and knowledge is also nothing without effort. You can’t compare hard work and knowledge. Much as both are important, it should be noted that hard work is not enough to be successful. Being smart is more important.
Knowledge works in different styles. It can come in place of talent, effort, and attitude. It’s instructive to note that if you rely just on your talent, chances are you won’t get anywhere. Even the most talented person is not able to utilize his talent to the full extent without the right attitude and focus.
In conclusion, in whatever you do, seek knowledge because it will set you apart from your contemporaries.
Henry Ukazu writes from New York. He’s a Human Capacity & mindset coach. He’s also a public speaker, youth advocate and creative writer. He works with the New York City Department of Correction as the Legal Coordinator. He’s the author of the acclaimed book Design Your Destiny – Actualizing Your Birthright To Success
