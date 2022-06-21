Opinion
Supreme Court Justices Deserve More
By Chief Mike Ozekhome SAN
Recently, in an unprecedented manner in the 58 years annals of the Supreme Court of Nigeria Nigeria, all the 14 serving Justices of the Supreme Court protested their horrific welfare and deplorable conditions of service to the Chief Justice of Nigeria ( CJN ). In a world that has since become a global village, the memo leaked. Who did this to this revered institution? Who caused this national rockus and bedlam?
The CJN, taking the issues seriatim through Isah Ahuraka, his spokesperson, said replied inter alia, that the apex court does not exist outside the economic and socio-political environment in white which every the country has found itself. It affects the apex court just as it bites everyone.
The CJN may be right, based on facts available to him as the head of the third arm of government.However, it must be noted that the entire annual allocation meant for the Supreme Court is like a drop of water in an oasis. That is not all. The N110 billion yearly allocation to the Supreme Court has not changed in the last four ( since 2018).This means that every year, in spite of the hyper inflationary trend which has become geometrical and not merely arithmetical, the allocation to the apex court remains static. It also means that since the time when the exchange rate was about N180 to N250 to a dollar, which is today about N612 to the dollar, the apex court ‘s allocation has not changed. It also means that the Justices’ quality of life has thereby been receding, rather than appreciating.
These Supreme Court Justices are members of the same society that we live in and they reside in it. They have their wives and husbands to care for; they have their children and teeming dependants to take care of.
I do not believe that the CJN was arguing that because the parlous economy affects everybody, the Justices of the Supreme Court should perish. No. He may not have put it quite reassuringly.
What I expected the CJN to have done is to have balmed their oozing bruises; bandaged their bleeding economic sores and say ‘’Ok, I have heard you loud and clear.I am going to take up your complaints and champion your cause before the executive and legislative arms of government, arms that have turned themselves into rampaging bulldogs.As the head of the Judiciary which is the third arm of the government, I will make sure that you have more allocation,your welfare enhanced and your life made better.’’ Sikena.
It was Alexander Hamilton in his Federalist paper number 78, who once said the Judiciary is the weakest of the three arms of government; and that it has neither purse, nor sword to enforce its judgments.
Are we going to say that the Judiciary should remain forever in doldrums, trampled upon by the two other arms of government? I think not. When I read about the entire annual allocation the Judiciary, I wept. My heart bled.The entire allocation is like what some governors in this country simply pocket as security votes and walk away as if nothing has happened. The allocation is less than ¼ of what some ministries have in this country; and we have more than 30 ministries in Nigeria. Yet,we are talking about the head of the whole third arm of government – the Supreme Court. Yet we expect these Justices to be aliens from another planet, may be from Saturn, Mars, Uranius, Neptune, Pluto,Mercury, Venus, or Jupiter so that they won’t be corrupt. We expect them to act like Archangel Michael or Angel Gabriel, who must not touch money with a ten foot pole, even when they are hungry and starved.So, when we are crying that some Judges are corrupt, we also have to look at it from the angle of the rotten milieu within which they operate. Whilst not advocating for corruption ( God forbid; very far from it, because I believe that any corrupt element within the judiciary should be kicked out and dismissed after proper investigation and trial ),
I also believe that we must not allow a system where corruption becomes so attractive as to form a clear and present danger and become a fundamental objective and directive principle of state policy. We have a proverb in my language, which translates to say that you must keep away the white cloth from the palm oil, just the same way you must keep the palm oil away from the cloth. If you bring an insect-infected piece of firewood into your house, you have requested for a visitation of a colony of lizards. So, you must not complain when you see a colony of lizards descend on you because you asked for it. If you starve Judges and Justices, and you make them believe that they don’t matter and will never have a house to retire to, and some justices of the Supreme Court, in spite of the danger inherent in their job are renting houses inside towns, living amongst people, some of whom have been tried and jailed by these same Judges and Justices, then you are begging corruption to embrace them. You are not even giving them enough protection and security.
The society must not appear to be telling the Justices to either take it or leave it; to either kow-tow and agree with their present perilous, impoverished, sorry situation, or they resign. It should never be like that.
I expect the CJN to engage them more and pacify them. I want to believe that before they wrote that letter, they must have complained severally, and serially quietly in secret, in the underground, without being heard, or their complaints being remedied. That must apparent apparently why they went so formal by writing that historic letter. Everyone knows the spirit of camaraderie that works in the Supreme Court and in all superior courts, where they have to hold several meetings to decide upon a case before a final judgment is written. If that is the case, as I want to believe it is, the CJN must go ahead and take up their grievances and fight it through with the executive arm of government that is holding on to more than 70 per cent of our national resources,with the legislature holding on to the rest.
Have you not heard how much senators receive every month? Some receive between N10 million and N14 million every month. Compare that with Justices’ salary and those of Judges of High Courts, where Judges are receiving salaries of about N500, 000 per month, a sum that is not everyone even enough for local government chairmen to fuel their fleet of cars.
When you see some ministers or governors move, they go in convoys of between six and 20 vehicles. To fuel those vehicles alone is more than N500, 000 in a month.
If you treat Judges so shabily, then we must be ready to go and invite our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ,who is sinless, to come and sit over judgment in Nigeria. This is why I support the case filed recently by Sebastian Hon (SAN). I am part of that epochal case which came up about two weeks ago,asking for better salaries and welfare packages for Judges across board. I feel very sad that a critical arm of government that is dispensing judgment and justice; that is the sentinel that watches over our fundamental rights, the rule of law and over good governance, is so lacking of funds that it has become the whipping child. So, I expect the CJN to take up this matter with the seriousness and urgency it deserves. The urgency of yesterday.
Opinion
Making Things Happen: It Begins with YOU
By Olamide Adenuga
Have you heard of this sentence comprising eight words before, or perhaps you have read about it somewhere? Strong inspiring motivational words to make a short sentence; it’s a short sentence that drops responsibility on your door step and puts the spotlight on you. Hear this; “If it’s to be, it’s up to me”.
These words tell you that you are the architect of your destiny, you are the sole determinant of what becomes of your life, you can if you think you can, and likewise you cannot if you think you cannot. It’s that simple, I tell you.
If you can believe it, you can achieve it. If you can think it you can do it. If you can dream it, then it’s possible. You need to get to a point in life when you realize that you need to stop making excuses and take life head on. Your life is in your hands; your destiny is in your hands, if you will be successful. It’s in your hands, to be or not to be? It begins with you.
The sooner we realize that other people will not take responsibility for whatever becomes of us, the better for us, because then will we wake up to the reality of life and go all out to make things happen for ourselves because now we have come to the realization that If it’s to be, it’s up to me.
Think about your goals and think about your dreams, also think about how you can make them happen, how you can bring them to fruition, how you can translate them from possibilities to realities.
You have high hopes and aspirations, you have lofty goals and beautiful dreams for your future, you have so many good things that you wish will happen for you, even beyond that, you dream and scheme about them, and I want you to know that it is possible. All you need to do is roll up your sleeves and get to work keeping these words in mind; “if it’s to be, it’s up to me”
Below are two thoughts I will like to share with you that I believe will be a benefit in helping you to stand strong, go on towards your dreams and step into your destiny, now that you realize that succeeding and making the most of your life begins with you.
- Have a Positive Mentality; it’s important and imperative that you are positive as regards your life, always be positive, this will help you to stay in the game. Even when things are not going your way and you encounter various challenges and setbacks along the way, you should be positive; this is my life, I will make it work, I refuse to lie down and give up, I will remain positive. One of my favorite quotes is by Les Brown; “when life knocks you down always try and land on your back, because if you can look up, you can get up”. Having a positive mentality will keep you on the go, it will keep you pressing forward and pushing forward.
- Have the Motivation to Act;It’s good you have developed a positive mentality, but you also need the motivation to act. Act is from the word Action. You need to carry out actions that are in consonance with what you believe in, take actual steps towards becoming who you want to become. It’s not just enough to be positive and think and dream about your future, you need to take action; go all out for it, go full steam. Your car tank is full, gas pedal is on the right, just go full throttle into your future and be who you were born to be.
Dear friend, you have greatness inside of you no doubt, but for it to materialize and come to the fore, you must do something about it. Remember; “if it’s to be, it’s up to me”. Great things are standing in queue, waiting to happen in your life, but it all begins with you; be positive always and have the motivation to take action, I wish you the best in everything you do.
Lamide Adenuga is an author and an International Conference Speaker
He is a Business Development Consultant/Business Management Consultant, a well sought out for motivational and inspirational Speaker changing the narrative across Africa, and a Business Coach to entrepreneurs, aspiring entrepreneurs and business starters. He is also an Angel of strategy, publicity, and organization and has featured on several Radio and Television shows.
Lamide is a Public Relations Specialist and has written articles in various newspapers, journals and magazines. He is a Personal Effectiveness columnist in OVATION International Magazine. He is also a Television host with his Motivational telecast, “MAKING THINGS HAPPEN” on WAP TV and also “FAMILY TALK WITH LAMIDE” on WAP TV, and ITV Abuja.
lamideadenuga@gmail.com +234-8032454647
Adding Value
Adding Value: The Success of 2023 by Henry Ukazu
Compliments of the season. Today is a special day globally because many countries are already celebrating New Year’s Eve. No doubt, the year 2022 has been an interesting and eventful year. Depending on who you are speaking to you, some will opine that it was filled with challenges, experience, success, and memorable feelings. But one thing is certain, we came, we saw, and we “conquered” by the special grace of God. This is because we were not consumed by 2022 despite the numerous setbacks and challenges.
The greatest testimony anyone can appreciate in 2022 is practicing gratitude and appreciation. It will be foolhardy for anyone to say there’s nothing to celebrate in 2022 simply because they couldn’t meet their expectations. If nothing else, celebrate the fact that you are alive, or your family member is alive. Feeble minds fail to realize that once there’s life, there’s hope. That your plans didn’t work out in 2022 doesn’t mean that you are a failure. Sometimes in life, you will have to fail to gain. There might be lessons or nuts you must tighten up.
As the New Year unfolds in less than twenty hours time, it is pertinent to examine how your life was structured in 2022. Taking a holistic stock of your life will let you know what you did right and wrong. As we all plan to enter the new year in a grand style, it’s important to define what the New Year holds for you. You need to have a realistic vision board to decide what you’ll like to do in 2023.
I will be sharing ideas on some of the principles and strategies you can use to overcome 2023. It’s instructive to note that there are spiritual laws of success and there are principles of success. These laws and principles are universal if properly applied. Your ability to decipher how they work will be the game changer in 2023. I will be sharing some examples of spiritual laws of success and principles of success. Let me make a disclosure here, these principles and strategy are not exhaustive, they are merely suggestions you can apply. Everyone works differently. However, if you can apply them, I strongly believe you’ll thank me later.
To succeed in 2023, the first point of call you need is your creator. I don’t know what you believe in, but as for me and my household, we serve the living God. I cannot overemphasize the importance of God in your life. Most people just believe on their own they can achieve success without God, some don’t even believe in the existence of God, yet this set of individuals can’t authoritatively and intelligently say how they came into existence. To understand how God works, can you tell what happens when you are asleep? Can you determine the kind of dream you dream? Do you control what happens in your dream? Finally, do you decide when you’ll wake up from your sleep? I believe your answer is no. This is simply because when you are sleeping, you are practicing how you will die. If you wake up, it’s God that decides to give you a new life. Do you see that life and dreams can be spiritual?
I strongly believe there are forces that control heaven and earth which mere mortals like us don’t know. As generally acclaimed, the spiritual controls the physical. I also believe success in life is a result of principles and strategies and that’s what I will be sharing with you today.
For you to succeed in 2023, there are spiritual laws of success you must apply and there are principles of life you must apply. You can’t afford to miss them and expect to succeed. There might be other variable factors that can facilitate your success.
The first question you’ll need to ask yourself is, what do I want in life and what I do I want in 2023? These questions might sound so easy, but trust me, they are the hardest questions anyone can answer. Your ability to answer these questions will set you apart from your contemporaries. Your ability to know what you want will determine how to work on your long- and short-term goals. It will also determine how you can use the S.M.A.RT. (Specific, Measurable, Articulate, Realistic and Timely) goals to achieve success.
The second step will be writing it down. I have a workable plan which I call P.L.A.N. (Plan carefully; launch globally; Adjust your plan; and Network globally). This second step encompasses all you need to strategically win in 2023.
There are some spiritual laws of success which you can strategically apply. These laws are very dynamic. They don’t happen spontaneously; you must literally live with them daily just like you breathe. For example, the law of giving says, the giver’s hand is always on top, and the giver never lacks. To reap the fruits of this principle, you must know how to give right. You can’t give foolishly and expect some form of spiritual blessings. However, when you sacrificially give, God will look at your intention to reward you. You may be wondering how this works; you must look for people in need and share with them. For instance, when you give to widows and those who can’t help themselves and they pray for you, their prayers can go a long way.
You can also give to your contemporaries who are in need. Their kind words and wishes might be the prayer God can answer. Giving is like laying seeds on fertile ground, you don’t know soil and seed that will produce a plantation. Giving can also take the form of giving those who already have, like your mentors or those in position of authority. This form of giving does not entail giving them so they can support you, rather it should come in the form of appreciation or gratitude to them.
Another way you can benefit from 2023 is by going all out to help people selflessly. Whenever you find an opportunity to help anyone, please don’t think twice about it. Do it if you can. The universe has a way of paying you back. I strongly believe in the principle which says, you will get what you want faster when you help other people to achieve what they want. This principle works well when you help people who can’t pay you back for what you have done for them.
Another principle that triggers success is practicing gratitude. It is often said when you thank someone for what they have done, they are more likely to do more for you. In our contemporary society, gratitude is lacking. Most people are always in the habit of asking as opposed to thanking people who have assisted them in the past. Progressive minds who truly understood how this principle works tapped into it and cashed out. As human beings, most times, we are always in the habit of looking out for what we lack as opposed to looking inwards on what we have.
To truly understand how this principle works, thank the universe for all that happened to you whether it’s negative or positive. There might be one or two things you can learn from each experience regardless of if it was negative or positive. Moral: Look at the bright side of life and learn from your experience.
Furthermore, in 2023, you must learn to strategically know how to network. I call this strategic principle the universal game changer because it works like magic. Most times, as human beings, we think our grades, skills, intelligence and God factor will help us get us an opportunity. Yes, to a reasonable way, they can, however, your ability to know the right people and how to approach them can be the ultimate game changer because the right contact might prefer to work with you more than the person with skills, grades, God factor, intelligence etc. if they like you and you have the basic needs key performance indicators especially when they, trust and like you.
In conclusion, 2023 is like any other year, the only difference will be how you will make it work for you. If you need assistance on how to make 2023 work for you, please feel free to contact me with the email below and I’ll be glad to serve you.
Henry Ukazu writes from New York. He's a Human Capacity & mindset coach. He's the author of the acclaimed book Design Your Destiny – Actualizing Your Birthright To Success
Opinion
Voice of Emancipation: A costly Illusion
By Kayode Emola
The wise king Solomon wrote in Proverbs 24 that “if you faint in the day of adversity, thy strength is small”. Definitely, if a student has not prepared properly for an exam, then failure is inevitable. We had promised a new dawn for our Yoruba people this year 2022 and unfortunately, it seems what we have succeeded in delivering is nothing but chaos and more confusion. Does that mean our strength was small or that some people were really sent to derail our forward trajectory?
We started the year 2022 on a high note, and a lot of our folks were convinced that Yoruba nation is possible before the end of the year. However, we allowed ourselves to be carried away by sweet talks and empty promises without substance from people who meant no good to our struggle. This hindered those who were well-equipped to move this project forward, eventually causing the work to stall or even retrogressed in some instances.
I felt really sad when it became obvious that the Yoruba sovereign nation final push was going to be put on hold in the last minute, not because our strength was small but because one individual was determined to cause our people a lot of pain. We have set at the beginning of the Yoruba sovereign nation campaign to pursue it with all sense of responsibility, dignity, and integrity. However, when someone took it upon themselves to abrogate power that was not vested in them in order to cause a lot of damage, there was no alternative than to take a pause. It was inevitable that if this was not sorted out, we risked the chance of scuttling the whole project altogether.
I must say, however, that the Yoruba nation struggle is in a good shape and we are hopefully going to achieve our sovereign nation sooner than we would anticipate. I would only urge our people to remain resolute in their determination to achieve their own independent Yoruba nation. For if we don’t, the alternatives are very dire and one to be only imagined and not prayed to experience.
A note of caution to our leaders would be to stop any form of suggestive timetable in achieving our Yoruba sovereign nation. All this does is to slow down the work, as people are bogged down on a particular date that this must happen. The lifespan of a nation far surpasses anyone or even several generations. It would therefore be injurious for any one person to think of the project as their individual assignment.
The granting of a nation is in the hands of Olodumare, and He has graciously given us our land and its people. I know that He would preserve us in the space that He has provided for us and those of us who want to force the hands of God to act on our own timetable are completely missing the point.
It is a shame that someone who only arrived on the scene just recently believes that the struggle was all about them. The struggle is not all about any particular person, therefore, if we must get to the finish line, we must understand that it is a relay. In a relay, if the baton has not been passed to you, then you don’t leave your spot, otherwise, you will jeopardise the chances of your team winning the race. However, very few people do not understand this and started running ahead of themselves, thereby lengthening our journey for freedom.
My appeal to our Yoruba people is not to give up on the struggle as it is very easy to throw everything away and move on as a lot of people have already done. However, if someone like Prof. Banji Akintoye can still be standing and fighting, I believe we the youths have no excuse not to stand up and fight for our God-given land. It is ours and we must fight for it, no matter what
As we move into 2023, I want us to move with a renewed sense of responsibility to our Yoruba nation. We must call out those who stand to derail our journey quickly and support those who are helping to lift the hands of our leaders. Every one of us has a duty and role to play and if we just play our role, then we will get to our destination sooner rather than later.
I use this medium to wish our people a happy new year 2023 and pray that the good Lord will in His infinite mercy grant us our heart’s desire for a new nation, where justice and equity shall prevail.
