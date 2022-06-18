Opinion
The Oracle: How China is Re-Colonising Nigeria (Pt. 1)
By Mike Ozekhome
INTRODUCTION
Nigeria has the largest population in Africa and one of the largest in the entire world (214.4 million people as at 18th February, 2022). Nigeria has about 374 ethnic groups (Onigu Otite) amongst its population, with over 500 languages and roughly 65% younger than 25 years. The Nigerian government runs on a democratic presidential system modeled after the American system. One of the oldest locations that showed signs of human existence with evidence dating back as far as 9000 BC, Nigeria has the potential to become one of the strongest economies in the world. Some have even tipped Nigeria to top the charts by the year 2050.
The economy has since become the largest in Africa. However and most unfortunately, Nigeria is highly dependent on revenue from a-mono-product from oil and gas, being one of the largest producers of crude oil globally. Changes have now been proposed to help diversify the economy with other industries showing significant growth opportunities being consumer goods and retail, real estate, agriculture and infrastructure.
INCENTIVES TO INVESTORS
The Nigerian government has also introduced a number of incentives to attract foreign investors. These include a favorable company income tax, Pioneer Status Grants, Free Trade Zones and tax relief for research and development. Investors can also repatriate 100% of profits and dividends, while full ownership of companies is granted in all sectors apart from oil and gas.
CHALLENGES OF DOING BUSINESS IN NIGERIA
Outside these advantages, the potential challenges of doing business in Nigeria include wide-spread corruption, cyber threat and political risk with violence, terrorism, armed banditry and ransom-oriented kidnappings. Furthermore, analysts and risk-managers cite difficult macroeconomic conditions and market volatility as other obstacles to be aware of when considering to business in this part of Africa. For these reasons, Nigeria appeared better suited to experience and establish export missions, rather than early-stage start-up companies.
THE SINO-NIGERIAN PACTS
In the light of the foregoing, Nigeria and the People’s Republic of China established formal diplomatic relations on February 10, 1971. Relations between the two nations grew closer as a result of the international isolation and Western condemnation of Nigeria’s military dictatorships (1970s-1998). Nigeria has since become an important source of oil and petroleum for China’s rapidly growing economy, while Nigeria looks up to China for help in achieving high economic growth China has since provided extensive economic, military and political support to her. Bilateral trade reached US$3 billion in 2006 – up from $384 million in 1998. During Chinese President Hu Jintao’s visit in 2006, China secured four oil drilling licences and agreed to invest $4 billion in oil and infrastructure development projects in Nigeria. Both nations agreed to a four-point plan to improve bilateral relations – a key component of which was to expand trade and investments in agriculture, telecommunications, energy and infrastructure development. Furthermore, China agreed to buy a controlling stake in the Kaduna oil refinery that would produce 110,000 barrels per day (17,000 m3/d). Nigeria also promised to give preference to Chinese oil firms for contracts for oil exploration in the Niger Delta and Chad Basin. In 2006, China also agreed to grant a loan of $1 billion to Nigeria to help it upgrade and modernize its railway networks. In 2005 Nigeria agreed to supply PetroChina with 30,000 barrels per day (4,800 m3/d) of oil for $800 million. In 2006 the CNOOC purchased a share for $2.3 billion in an oil exploration block owned by a former defence minister. China has also pledged to invest $267 million to build the Lekki free trade zone near Lagos.
CHEAP CHINA, CHEAP ARTICLES
Chief Dana Chen, Chairman China-Africa Business Council (CABC); early 2021, promised to increase the volume of trade between China and Africa from $30 billion to $300 billion. However, the “flooding” of Nigerian markets with cheap Chinese goods has become a sensitive political issue, as – combined with the importation of second-hand European products – it has adversely affected domestic industries, especially in textiles. This has led to closure of 65 textile mills and the laying-off of 150,000 textile workers across the country over the course of a decade. Nigerian militants had also threatened to attack Chinese workers and projects in the Niger Delta. In 2010, trade between the two countries was worth US$7.8 billion. In 2011, Nigeria was the 4th largest trading partner of China in Africa and in the first 8 months of 2012, it was the 3rd. Today, Nigeria with over $26 billion is the second largest trading partner to China, next only to South Africa with about $54 billion.
In April 2018, Nigeria signed a $2.4-billion currency swap deal valid for 3 year. In 2019, bilateral trades between China and Nigeria reached $19.27 billion. From 2000 to 2011, there are approximately 40 Chinese official development finance projects identified in Nigeria through various media reports. These projects range from a $2.5 billion loan for Nigerian rail, power, or telecommunications projects in 2008; to an MoU for $1 billion construction of houses and water supply in Abuja in 2009, and several rail networks.
Since 2000, trade relations have risen exponentially. There has been an increase in total trade of over 10,384 million dollars between the two nations from 2000 to 2016.
However, the structure of the Sino-Nigerian trade relationship has become a major political issue because Chinese exports accounted for around 80 percent of total bilateral trade volumes. This has resulted in a serious trade imbalance with Nigeria importing ten times more than it exports to China. Nigeria’s economy is becoming over-reliant on cheap foreign imports to sustain itself, resulting in a clear decline in Nigerian Industry under such arrangements. In September 2018, Nigeria yet again signed a $328 million loan with China to heavily boost the development of telecommunication infrastructures in Nigeria.
China has provided the financing for the following projects in Nigeria:
- Abuja-Kaduna Railway; Abuja Metro Light Rail, Abuja and Port Harcourt Airport terminals;
- Lekki Free Trade Zones, Ogun – Guangdong;
- Zungeru Hydro Power Dam; and
- University of Transportation, Daura.
In exchange, Nigeria often systematically hired a Chinese firm to oversee its development projects, such as the 3,050 MW Mambilla hydroelectric Power Station. China’s investment in Africa and by extension Nigeria, is phenomenal and has over time progressively transformed into Africa’s largest trading partner surpassing traditional partners such as Europe and the United States of America.
THE CATCH
Perhaps, not many developed countries of the world will be ready to play the big role that China is currently playing in Africa to develop infrastructural projects that will liberate the continent from the clutches of acute poverty due to a lack of basic infrastructures. Nigeria, the most populous nation in Africa is a major beneficiary of some of these initiatives through ambitious infrastructural projects that are springing up across the country. But, this at a huge cost.
In Nigeria, it is estimated that over 70 per cent of imported products are fake and substandard. The high volume of counterfeit and sub-standard products in the domestic market is threat to Nigeria’s economy, raising serious doubts on current efforts by the Federal Government to resuscitate the real sector to contribute meaningfully to Gross Domestic Product (GDP). In 2015, I went with my wife to China. We wanted to buy transformers and generators. The Chinese sellers asked us pointedly if we wanted the standard original, or the Nigerian downgraded version. We were shocked.
An estimated N15billion is believed to be lost annually to fake or counterfeit goods in terms of loss of tax revenue to the government, income to local manufacturers, and employment generation to Nigerians. In fact, it is a tragedy to report that in Nigeria, for every fast-selling genuine product circulating, counterfeiters would either pirate or produce something similar without regards for standards and specifications, especially to the health and safety of the populace.
There is virtually or hardly any product that is not either faked or its quality sub-standard when compared with the original. From the pharmaceutical to the textile; beverage, ceramics, electrical and electronics; book publishing; music and even Nigeria’s fast rising home video industry. The greatest fear nursed by genuine investors remains how best to recoup their investments and remain in business amid challenges of infrastructure and the untrammeled influx of fake counterfeit goods, counterfeiting and piracy in the country.
Counterfeiting destroys creativity, acts as a bane to the efforts of genuine manufacturers, discourages investments and entrepreneurship, as it renders their goods non-competitive. But more worrisome is the fact that sub-standard goods are inimical to the health and safety of citizens. Hundreds of Nigerians are reported to have died after consuming sub-standard drugs. The establishment of NAFDAC in 1993, was in fact government’s direct response to the high casualty rate recorded from the use of fake drugs.
There are many cases of collapsed buildings which are linked to the usage of sub-standard materials by builders. People die like chickens under such circumstances. In the road construction industry, billions of naira are invested in road construction only for them to collapse after few months of their commissioning due to use of substandard materials.
Modern infrastructure availability is one of the indicators of advancement of any society today. It is the blood that keeps any modern society and economy alive. This ranges from roads, bridges, airports, seaports, railways, power plants, dams, telecommunication facilities, etc. Indeed, the level, quality and standard of the infrastructure of a country is a core indicator of its rating in development or advancement.
One major area of the Chinese strategic relationship with Nigeria is the building of rail infrastructure as stated earlier, which is gradually positioning Nigeria as a modern economy with infrastructural underpinning. In this stead, in recent years, the China Civil Engineering Construction Company (CCECC) has delivered four major railway projects after completion, all with a total stretch of 712km. However, critics who have travelled abroad believe that qualities of the projects are highly suspect.
Take note, sometime in December 2020, one of the latest of China’s many industrial investments in Nigeria, the railway line between Lagos and Ibadan, became operational. Running 156 kilometres long and costs about $1.5 billion US dollars. Its opening was accompanied by public fanfare in Nigeria and China, where it was seen as another double victory for Chinese-led development, and China’s public image in sub-Saharan Africa. (To be continued).
FUN TIMES
“As you dey wear leg chain try rub cream for the leg this dry season make your leg no resemble stock fish we dem use rubber band tie”.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“We cannot be mere consumers of good governance, we must be participants; we must be co-creators”. (Rohini Nilekani).
How Atiku’s $10bn Economic Stimulus Plan Will Affect You
By Kunle Oshobi
According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), 59 million Nigerians
representing 84.02% of Nigeria’s total labour force work in the Micro, Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (MSMEs) sub-sector of the economy. This effectively makes the sector the biggest employer of labour in the Nigerian economy and where we need to focus on if we are serious about growing the economy. However, despite the huge number of Nigerians employed in this sector, many more Nigerians remain unemployed with our unemployment rate currently hovering around 33% and many more of those that are employed being actually under employed and unable to maximize their potentials.
Analysis by Statista further reveals that while we have an estimated 41,469,947 micro enterprises in the country, there are also 71,288 small enterprises and 1,793 medium scale enterprises operating in the country with a vast majority of the micro enterprises being one-man businesses.
Various studies however reveal that the biggest challenge being faced by most MSMEs in the country is access to capital to finance their operations and the prohibitive cost of the capital in the rare occasion that it becomes available.
It is also a fact that if we are to grow our economy, create jobs for our people and pull Nigerians out of poverty, we must stimulate economic activity and increase productivity within the economy. This essentially is what the Atiku stimulus plan intends to achieve as it will directly be addressing the single biggest problem that is inhibiting productivity within the Nigerian economy by providing concessionary loans to large numbers of existing and potential entrepreneurs to help finance their business growth.
To fund the stimulus plan if elected into office, Atiku intends to use the proceeds from the sales of the refineries which have now become a drainpipe costing the government over N100 billion annually to maintain even though they are not producing any fuel. By so doing, Atiku will be converting a liability which is costing us billions of Naira to maintain every year into a resource that can be used to finance economic growth and positively impact the lives of Nigerians.
In addition to that, part of the money saved from the removal of fuel subsidy which is estimated to cost the federal government $15 billion this year alone will also be redirected to fund the stimulus plan. Effectively speaking the plan aims to redirect funds from consumption activities (subsidy) to
productive activities (MSMEs financing) thereby killing two birds with one stone unlike those who bandy slogans of moving Nigeria from consumption to production without any effective plan to achieve such objectives.
In implementing the stimulus plan, unlike the “Trader money” charade which turned to be a vote buying racket, the funds will be disbursed through competent financial institutions where the funds can be professionally managed and processes put in place to ensure that the funds are not abused. With this move, the Atiku stimulus plan would also have ignited a credit culture within the Nigerian economy and help deepen the financial services industry in the country as the risk appetite of our financial institutions will increase based on the implementation of the plan.
Various studies have also revealed that Nigeria can double her GDP within six to seven years if we can develop a thriving credit system in the country in which credit facilities will be available to most entrepreneurs and consumers as this will unlock a lot of potentials within the economy, stimulate an increase in demand and supply within the economy and translate to more jobs and income for Nigerians.
With the $10 billion stimulus plan, as many as five million Nigerian entrepreneurs could benefit from the loans in the first instance and if an average of just two jobs are created per beneficiary, that means that ten million Nigerians can be taken off the labour market in the short term. Other benefits of the stimulus plan will include human capacity development programs to train beneficiaries on how to manage their businesses better and ensure that the funds disbursed are well managed and that they become more productive.
With increased productivity, not only will the entrepreneurs earn more and put them in a better position to grow their businesses, government also stands to earn more in terms of taxes which will further enable them to enhance their service delivery to Nigerians.
The good news is that this stimulus will spill over to all sectors of the Nigerian economy and affect everyone positively as the increased purchasing power that Nigerians will collectively have as a result of pulling millions out of the unemployment market will mean more patronage for existing business owners that didn’t benefit directly from the stimulus plan and more income for their workers. Less people will also resort to crime when more jobs are available thus making our country safer for all.
With the implementation of the Atiku $10 billion stimulus plan along with other policies like the Atiku plan to incentivize the power sector as was done in the telecoms sector to attract more private sector investors into the industry along with his plans to ensure that the private sector becomes the engine of growth of the Nigerian economy, the average Nigerian will be the biggest beneficiary as this will translate into more jobs and higher income for all Nigerians. It is certainly in our enlightened best interest to support the Atiku plan to #RecoverNigeria by joining hands to vote him in as the next president of our beloved country.
Kunle Oshobi is a spokes-person for the Atiku/Okowa campaign organization
Voice of Emancipation: The Final Journey to Freedom
By Kayode Emola
Christmas means a lot of things to a lot of people. For Christians, it marks the time that the greatest gift was handed over to man on the face of the earth. The birth of the Messiah signified the rebirth of the relationship lost between man and his God in the garden of Eden. For once, man was no longer afraid of death as his hope for eternal life was rekindled with a relationship with his Maker.
That said, the birth of Christ as much as it brought freedom and hope of eternal life to all, not everyone in the world embraces this concept. The same is not far from my folks asking for an independent Yoruba nation. A nation that will give every one of its citizens the freedom and liberty to live a dignified life. I am not surprised today that a lot of our people living in abject poverty are still not convinced that an independent Yoruba nation is achievable.
Indeed, many people are asking cogent questions regarding the actualisation of an independent Yoruba nation this year 2022 in just a matter of days as was promised at the beginning of the year. My answer is, it is still possible and we must continue to have faith that it will happen, rather than being timid to ask for our rights. Take the situation of Czechoslovakia, it was a peaceful protest that led to the dissolution of that country.
If what we truly believe in is to have our freedom, then we must know that Nigeria as a country cannot guarantee us the freedom that we desire. Therefore, the only choice left for us is to exit this contraption that has brought nothing but retrogression in all of its facets of life. Our peaceful protest is now being felt all across the government quarters in Nigeria and all around the world. Our emphatic statement is now very clear, that we will stay on the streets until the Yoruba nation is achieved, No more, No less.
With the beginning of the big rally on 17 December 2022 and still ongoing across Yorubaland, my plea to our folks is to know that we have a golden opportunity to get our sovereign nation now. We have the opportunity to restore the years, the locust and the cankerworms, and the caterpillars that have eaten from the Yoruba people. A renewed 4 years for any politician in 2023 will bring nothing but misery for our people and may mean a big calamity for the millions who are already trapped in poverty.
We must all grab this golden opportunity to express our anger to the Nigerian government and to make the rest of the world know about our plight in this death trap called a country. Nigeria has become a place where the lives and livelihood of the citizens mean nothing to those who swore to protect it and the country must not be allowed to continue. We have everything it takes to free ourselves from this shackle and we must not let anything or anyone hinder us.
As we celebrate Christmas this weekend, we must remember the message of peace and hope that it brings. Just like the message of Christmas prevailed over 2,000 years ago, so also shall the Yoruba people prevail in this present predicament that we find ourselves in. We must pull ourselves from the brink of extinction to become the most successful black nation on earth.
The world is waiting for our manifestation as a nation and we must not fail to deliver our promise of the desired freedom our people were promised. I will urge all of us to do our part in this crucial hour for our nation. The nation is heavily pregnant and we must help her to deliver the child of freedom that it carries.
On a final note, may I use this medium to solicit your support in whatever way that you can to make this rallying effort a success? Your contributions to those on the ground will go a long way to sustain the mass protest rally. We must as a matter of urgency scale up the protest to ensure victory is assured and it requires a lot of resources.
If you truly desire freedom, then this is the time to support with your donations. A little from everyone will go a long way than a lot from a very few. Remember that your nation needs you now and I urge you all to show your support of love. Let us support our folks on the field with everything we can and I can assure us that victory is sure. Wishing you all a merry Christmas and a Happy New Year 2023 in our sovereign Yoruba nation.
Adding Value
Adding Value: Have a Merry, Joyful Christmas by Henry Ukazu
Dear Destiny Friends,
I believe it is in order to say compliments of the season. We are officially in the Christmas season. It is that time of the year when we, especially Christians, celebrate the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ. Christmas always comes with its own special treat, joy, package, energy, and most importantly, vibe. This is because there’s this special feeling and aroma that most people, especially Christians, usually feel whenever this season approaches. Some people use it to give themselves, family, friends, colleagues, and people of interest a special treat by organizing Christmas parties, buying gifts, having sumptuous meals among others. Some people even use it to celebrate all their hard work for the year, while many others celebrate it for other interesting reasons best known to them.
However, one question needs to be asked, and that is, what is the significance of Christmas? To the best of my knowledge and understanding, Christmas is the celebration of the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ. Christians all over the world celebrate Jesus Christ as our saviour. The importance of Christmas is celebration, but this celebration is not the type mentioned earlier; this involves celebrating with the less privileged and the universe. Christmas can also be used as a season to unite with families, friends, and even detractors.
While some people may have reasons not to celebrate the season, it should be mentioned that gratitude and appreciation is one of the best ways to enjoy life. This is because regardless of the challenges and experience you may have had; it could have been worse, and there could be other people with the worst of situations and experience more than you are feeling. This is because most people are going through life challenges; some are depressed, some are dealing with severe pains and anxiety, some are dealing with health issues, and some have the fear of the unknown. The list is literally endless.
The point I’m trying to make is that the aim of Christmas is celebrating with people who don’t have. It is not the time when you show class, rather it is the time to show empathy, humility, emotional intelligence, love, compassion, appreciation and gratitude to God and humanity. Trust me, it’s not easy to see another Christmas celebration, you and your loved ones, friends, and others could have left the surface of this earth, but here you are celebrating life. Hence, this is the reason you should celebrate people who are not as joyful as you due to circumstances beyond their control.
In conclusion, as you celebrate the Christmas season, be on the lookout for people you can celebrate the season with. Don’t celebrate it alone.
Happy Christmas to you and your loved ones.
Henry Ukazu writes from New York. He’s a Human Capacity & mindset coach. He’s also a public speaker, youth advocate and creative writer. He works with the New York City Department of Correction as the Legal Coordinator. He’s the author of the acclaimed book Design Your Destiny – Actualizing Your Birthright To Success and President of gloemi.com. He can be reached via info@gloemi.com
