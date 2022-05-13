No One Has the Right to Summarily Terminate Life, Dele Momodu Condemns killing of Deborah Samuel

By Eric Elezuo

Frontline presidential hopeful, Aare Dele Momodu has condemned the brutal killing of Deborah Samuel, a student of the Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto for alleged blasphemous utterance by Islamic fundamentalists.

In a short statement, Momodu said that no reason is worth the killing of the student, and the manner it was carried out.

“The bizzare killing of Ms DEBORAH SAMUEL, a student of the College of Education, Sokoto, for whatever reason is unjustifiable, condemnable and absolutely punishable,” he said.

The statement:

My full names are JOSEPH AYOBAMI DELE ABAYOMI OJUTELEGAN AJANI JACOB-MOMODU… I have stated this deliberately because of the unfortunate religious intolerance, and the conflagration, that has just occurred in Sokoto, a beautiful city I departed just days ago… The bizzare killing of Ms DEBORAH SAMUEL, a student of the College of Education, Sokoto, for whatever reason is unjustifiable, condemnable and absolutely punishable!!

I’m privileged to have had grandparents who were Muslims and parents who were Christians. I carry my surname of MOMODU very proudly and that is the name of our great prophet of peace… No man or woman has the right to summarily terminate life…

May DEBORAH’s soul rest in peace…