No One Has the Right to Summarily Terminate Life, Dele Momodu Condemns killing of Deborah Samuel
By Eric Elezuo
Frontline presidential hopeful, Aare Dele Momodu has condemned the brutal killing of Deborah Samuel, a student of the Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto for alleged blasphemous utterance by Islamic fundamentalists.
In a short statement, Momodu said that no reason is worth the killing of the student, and the manner it was carried out.
“The bizzare killing of Ms DEBORAH SAMUEL, a student of the College of Education, Sokoto, for whatever reason is unjustifiable, condemnable and absolutely punishable,” he said.
The statement:
My full names are JOSEPH AYOBAMI DELE ABAYOMI OJUTELEGAN AJANI JACOB-MOMODU… I have stated this deliberately because of the unfortunate religious intolerance, and the conflagration, that has just occurred in Sokoto, a beautiful city I departed just days ago… The bizzare killing of Ms DEBORAH SAMUEL, a student of the College of Education, Sokoto, for whatever reason is unjustifiable, condemnable and absolutely punishable!!
I’m privileged to have had grandparents who were Muslims and parents who were Christians. I carry my surname of MOMODU very proudly and that is the name of our great prophet of peace… No man or woman has the right to summarily terminate life…
May DEBORAH’s soul rest in peace…
Collation Officer Suspends Rivers Result Announcement over Threats to Life
The collation officer appointed by the Independent National Electoral Commission for the Presidential election in Rivers State, Prof Charles Adias, has suspended the collation of results over alleged threats to life.
Prof Adias who is also the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University, Otuoke in Bayelsa State, said this at the resumption of collation at the INEC headquarters in Port Harcourt on Tuesday morning, saying the threats were from supporters of a particular political party.
He stated, “I have been receiving threats, messages and calls to my life and that of my family for two days now. My picture is all over the social media that I was sent to rig the elections in Rivers State.
“Every one hour, I receive more that one million calls of threats to my life and other things. I hereby stand down collation until the INEC and security agencies can guarantee my safety to continue this national assignment.”
Nigeria Decides: Atiku Wins Kebbi with 285,175 Votes
The Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has emerged winner of Saturday’s presidential election in Kebbi with 285,175 votes.
The State Collation Officer, Prof. Usman Saidu, while presenting the result in Birnin Kebbi said the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, polled 248,088 votes.
Saidu said the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, also scored 10,682 votes while the New Nigeria Peoples Party, scored 5,038 votes.
He gave the state total registered voters as 1,983,985, number of accredited voters as 599,201; total votes cast- 591,475; total valid votes-559,522 while 31,953 votes were rejected.
Speaking with newsmen shortly after the declaration of the result, the Director-General, PDP Presidential Campaign Council, Kebbi State and party agent, Alhaji Bala Dole, welcomed the results.
He claimed that if not for some ”little hitches” his party would have gotten more votes.
Also, the All Progressives Congress agent, Alhaji Ja’afar Ahmed, said there were issues with the result, insisting that the exercise was characterised by violence, late arrival of election materials, malfunctioning of BIVAS as well as inducement in different forms.
Responding, the Resident Electoral Commissioner in the State, Alhaji Ahmed Bello-Mahmud, expressed appreciation that the elections were conducted peacefully, fairly, credibly and conclusively collated devoid of any rancour.
He appealed to the electorate to maintain the tempo in the forthcoming elections for the good of all.
INEC Suspends Results Collation in Imo Constituency, PDP Leads
The Independent National Electoral commission has suspended collation of results in Nkwerre/ Nwangele/ Njaba/ Isu Federal Constituency of Imo State.
The suspension followed the disappearance of the results sheets and results of the election for Njaba Local Government Area.
INEC said that the results of the three LGAs collated indicated that the Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Ugonna Ozurigbo scored 16, 846 votes while Harrison Nwadike of the All Progressives Congress got 6, 784 votes.
The Labour Party candidate polled 6, 609 votes to be trailing on a third position.
The returning officer for the election, Roseline Ogechukwu, who suspended the election said that she could not return any candidate with the results of the four LGAs not yet fully collated.
She said all matters relating to the election be transferred to the INEC Headquarters in Owerri, the state capital.
PDP won in the three LGAs collated so far for the constituency’s election.
