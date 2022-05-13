We’ve No Plans to Attack Northerners, Others in Igboland – IPOB

Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), led by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has assured that it has no plans, whatsoever, to attack Northerners or any other non-indigenes living in Biafran territory.

Reacting to the internal memo from the Nigeria military, allegedly intercepted by IPOB intelligence unit, the M. Branch, the group maintained that Biafrans are the only race that will defend a visitor or sojourner against his own brother/sister, because their culture and the land of Biafra forbid injustice.

A statement released by the IPOB Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, yesterday, and made available to newsmen in Awka, reads: “Based on the internal memo from the Nigerian military, intercepted by IPOB intelligence unit, the M.Branch, we the global movement and family of the IPOB, led by Kanu, wish to reiterate, for the umpteenth time and assure all non-Biafrans resident in Biafra land, as well as the general public, that IPOB has no plans, whatsoever, to attack Northerners or any other non-indigenes living in the Biafran territory.

“The reference No. of the memo from the Nigerian military headquarters, Gariki Abuja is AHQ DAOPS/G3/240/197/1, dated 5th of May 2022 and dispatched to 82 division Enugu.

“This malicious and fallacious memo, intercepted by our M. Branch, emanating from the Nigerian military, is simply the figment of the imagination of the purveyors. We are aware of the avowed plan of the Nigerian army, together with other security agencies to instigate violence in Biafra land, as well as other parts of Nigeria, then turns around and accuse IPOB, a peaceful freedom movement.

“We saw them play this out during the Ghana- Nigerian match at the MKO Stadium in Abuja, even though they had credible intel that Fulani terrorists were planning to attack the stadium. Their intention then was to create distrust between Biafrans and Yoruba nation.

“Now they want to play the same game by this attempt to create distrust and confusion between Biafrans and Northerners living in Biafra land, with the singular aim of jeopardising and endangering the lives of Biafrans resident in Northern Nigeria.

“The Nigerian Army working in collaboration with the Department of State Security (DSS) must know that their gimmicks and antics are dead on arrival because IPOB have continued to protect non-indigenes resident in Biafra land against any form of intimidation or attack from Fulani Herdsmen.”

The Guardian