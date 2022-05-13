Featured
Mum As Tambuwal Meets Security Chiefs, Christian Leaders over Lynching of Student Accused of Blasphemy
The Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, has met with Christian leaders and heads of security agencies in the state following the lynching of a student for allegedly making blasphemous comments.
The governor’s spokesman, Muhammad Bello, said in a statement that the governor cut his political engagements to return to Sokoto to meet the stakeholders.
The meeting was attended by the chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Nuhu Iliya, and other officials of the association.
“Gov. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto state cut short his engagements in Abuja, the nation’s capital following the killing of Miss Deborah Samuel, a student of the College of Education, Sokoto; and returned to Sokoto where he held a closed-door meeting with heads of security agencies in the state as well as the state Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Fr. Nuhu Iliya at the Government House,” Mr Bello said.
He didn’t provide details of the discussion, however.
APC in Terse Press Conference, ‘Attacks’ Arise Correspondent for Asking for a Change in Language
By Eric Elezuo
The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has held a press conference in Abuja, where they addressed the state of the ongoing vote Collation exercise, and the call by some political parties to cancel the entire electoral process and remove the present Independent National Electoral Commission chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu.
During the conference, which appeared terse, the APC chieftains, led by media adviser to the presidential campaign council, Dele Alake, the party expressed their disdain to the call for cancelation, saying that there is no election that is perfect.
Alluding to Nigerians with languages ranging from ‘ignorant’, ‘common sense’ and more, the APC agreed that no one has the monopoly of violence.
During question, Arise TV correspondent had pointed out that the language being used by the men on the table was not appropriate considering that they are on live broadcast. She had barely finished when she descended on, and shouted down by the chieftains. Most of them including Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, who repeated muttered that the correspondent was rude, and has no right to tell them how to address their press conference, were placate by Mr Dele Alake, who led the team.
The APC believes that their candidate has already the election, and called on the candidates of the PDP and LP to call and congratulate their candidate.
Presidency: Call Tinubu and Congratulate Him, APC PCC Urges Atiku, Obi
By Eric Elezuo
The All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council has called on the presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, to as a matter of urgency, call the APC candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and congratulate him on his election victory for the purposeof peace.
The APC stalwarts, led by Dele Alake, made the call while addressing the press on the state of the election, and responding to the call by the PDP, LP, ADC and others to cancel the election, and removal of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu.
Protest Breaks Out in Asaba over Elections
Protest has broken out in Asaba, the Delta State capital, over the just concluded presidential and National Assembly elections.
In a video seen on Tuesday morning making the rounds on social media, youths in their hundreds are seen chanting the name of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi.
The voice behind the video said, “This is happening live in Asaba now. Obi must be the president of Nigeria whether they like it or not. Our votes now.”
The Peter Obi Grassroots Mobilisation captioned the video, “The Asaba youths are protesting right now demanding that INEC should do the right (thing) and stop the ongoing rigging.”
Another tweep, Charles, who posted another video from the protest wrote, “Peaceful protest ongoing in Asaba. We will take this country back from them by God’s grace.”
The Punch
