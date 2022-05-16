Featured
ASUU, Others Insist on Strike, Say No Agreement with FG
The Academic Staff Union of Universities and the Joint Action Committee of the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions and Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities have said the Federal Government did not reach a strong agreement with them that can lead to calling off the industrial actions.
All the university unions in the country are presently on strike.
ASUU started its strike on February 14, 2022 and JAC commenced its own on April 14, 2022.
The unions embarked on industrial actions while demanding improved welfare packages, better working conditions and implementation of various labour agreements signed with the Federal Government between 2009 and 2020.
The national leaders of ASUU and JAC of SSANU and NASU, Prof Emmanuel Osodeke and Mr Mohammed Ibrahim, respectively told our correspondent that the Federal Government and all stakeholders in the education sector and religious leaders had a meeting with the four unions but no strong agreements were reached.
The Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, was quoted in a report at the weekend as saying, “We had a cordial and fruitful discussion; we looked at the issues dispassionately and reached some agreements, to the satisfaction of everybody in attendance.”
But Osodeke said Ngige’s claim after the meeting that the unions would call off the ongoing strike this week was a political statement.
He said, “We are not aware that we are calling off the strike. We met but there was nothing concrete between us and the government. Like we said before, we do not want promises, we want actions, if they show action and implement all the issues, we will go to our members, but knowing their antecedents, we know they will not do anything.
“They promised us since December 2020 and it is going to a year and a half, they have not done anything. We are waiting for them.
“As far as we are concerned, only when they sign our agreements, accept UTAS, release EAA and revitalisation funds will we call the strikes off.”
Ibrahim added that the major progress he could point at during the meeting was the ordering of the National Information Technology Development Agency, by the presidency who was represented by the Chief of Staff to the President and Chairman of the meeting, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, to subject the three payment solutions; Integrated Payroll and Personnel information system , University Transparency and Accountability Solution and University Peculiar Payroll Payment System, to integrity test and submit in three weeks.
“We are not talking about calling off strike now,” he said.
The Punch
Featured
Akwa Ibom 2023: “I’ll Prioritize Job Creation, Rural Development & Agri-business- Umo Eno
Featured
Fare Profiteering: NANTA Visits, Partners FCCPC
Solutions to foreign carriers fare profiteering in Nigeria, took a different flight, weeks after International Air Transport Association ( IATA) brokered intervention over the vexing issue tabled by National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies ( Nanta) clearly became untenable.
Susan Akporiaye, President National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA) in company of some of executives, stormed the Abuja headquarters of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) to seek guidance and next line of action over foreign airlines high fares and closing of lower inventories to travel agents across Nigeria.
Earlier, during a media briefing in Lagos, NANTA had decried the foreign Airlines high handness on the matter, which had created uproar among Nigerian travelling public and also evidently led to the shut down of many travel trade companies and consequent job losses.
Addressing the FCCPC team, led by its Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Babatunde Irukera, NANTA President, Mrs Susan Akporiaye, disclosed that the association is committed to protecting its members and their businesses from any form of exploitation and unfair practices from any quarter, hence the visit to the FCCPC for guidance and solutions driven advice on the face off with foreign airlines over unfair airfare pricing in Nigeria.
“Sir, we strongly view, from our professional experience and knowledge of fare mechanism, that the reactions of foreign airlines on trapped funds is grossly unfair to the Nigerian travelling public and gravely threatens the survival of NANTA members” Mrs Akporiaye explained.
Noting that, she and her team, comprising Mr Chima Ihe, Second Deputy President, NANTA, Yinka Folami and Mrs Uloma Ibiwari Kemabonta, Vice Presidents for Lagos and Abuja zones of the association respectively, further requested the Federal Government Competition and Consumer Protection regulatory Commission to assist NANTA, and the Nigeria travelling public, with remedies to curb the unfair practices in the down stream aviation sector and how best to articulate its position going forward.
Responding, FCCPC Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Babatunde Irukera, commended NANTA Leadership for the trust and confidence in government structured Competition and Consumer Protection ecosystem, adding that the commission will study the issues, and engage necessary interventions which may include inviting parties and stakeholders involved.
“We at FCCPC welcome your request for guidance , and will do our best to help determine possible steps to solve this problem which affects Nigerians, but will first put up an investigation team to determine what led to this impasse and possibly infractions against the travelling public,” the FCCPC boss assured.
Also at the meeting was Dr Kemi Pinheiro (SAN) accompanied by a Partner in Pinheiro LP; who are counsels to NANTA.
Featured
Supreme Court Orders Old Naira Notes Back into Circulation, Accuses Buhari of Dictatorship
The Supreme Court on Friday ordered that old N200, N500, N1,000 notes remain in circulation till December 31, 2023.
The apex court also nullified the Federal Government’s naira redesign policy, declaring it as an affront to the 1999 Constitution.
Justice Emmanuel Agim, who read the lead judgement, held that the preliminary objections by the defendants (the Attorney General of the Federation, Bayelsa and Edo states) are dismissed as the court has the jurisdiction to entertain the suit.
Citing Section 23(2)1 of the constitution, the court held that the dispute between the FederaL Government and states must involve law or facts.
The apex court further held that President Muhammadu Buhari in his broadcast admitted that the policy is flawed with a lot of challenges.
The court said the policy has led to some people engaging in trade by barter in this modern age in a bid to survive. The court added that the President’s disobedience of the February 8 order, is a sign of dictatorship.
Sixteen states of the Federation instituted the suit to challenge the legality or otherwise of the introduction of the policy.
The suit initially instituted by Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara states has been slated as the first case on the cause list for final verdict.
Justice John Inyang Okoro who led a seven-man panel of Justices of the Court had on February 22 fixed today for the court to make its decision known on the suit.
The 16 states led by Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara are praying the apex court to void and set aside the policy on the ground that it is inflicting hardships on innocent Nigerians.
They accused the President of usurping the function of the CBN in the introduction and implementation of the policy and asked that the directive issued by Buhari be voided.
Akwa Ibom 2023: “I’ll Prioritize Job Creation, Rural Development & Agri-business- Umo Eno
Fare Profiteering: NANTA Visits, Partners FCCPC
Adding Value: Discover Your Gift, Impact Your World by Henry Ukazu
Opinion: Strategic Positioning to Prevail and Prosper
Supreme Court Orders Old Naira Notes Back into Circulation, Accuses Buhari of Dictatorship
Election: Chioma Akpotha, Georgina Onuoha Fight Dirty
The Oracle: Ethics and Discipline in Law: Akin to Waiting for Godot (Pt. 7)
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
Who are the early favorites to win the NFL rushing title?
Boxing continues to knock itself out with bewildering, incorrect decisions
Steph Curry finally got the contract he deserves from the Warriors
Phillies’ Aaron Altherr makes mind-boggling barehanded play
The tremendous importance of owning a perfect piece of clothing
Trending
-
News4 years ago
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
-
Featured5 years ago
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
-
Boss Picks5 years ago
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
-
Headline4 years ago
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
-
Headline4 years ago
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
-
Headline4 years ago
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
-
Headline5 years ago
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
-
Headline4 years ago
2019: Parties’ Presidential Candidates Emerge (View Full List)