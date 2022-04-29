The Oracle: Of Rape, Rapists and False Rape Peddlers (Pt. 5)

By Mike Ozekhome

INTRODUCTION

All through the passage of time women have always been perceived as the weaker vessel, and so have been subjugated and oppressed by culture in most African societies, including Nigeria. Today, we shall conclude our 5 part treatise on this vexed issue of rape that has become a rampaging monster in our societies.

HOW TO CURB THE SCOURGE OF RAPE IN NIGERIA

Parents should strictly monitor their children and be mindful of those in whose care they are left, be it friends, relatives, or guardians; Parents should have regular open discussion with their children and also create room for their children to freely express themselves, as no child will want to discuss with stone-walling parents.

The current Laws governing rape are antiquated and were mostly copied from the Common Law. There is the urgent need to embrace international best practices, which include creating room for rape of the male gender. Medical forensic evidence must be encouraged once a victim reports at a hospital or Police station. Forensic examination resources and personnel such as rape kits, voice analysis, facial recognition systems, handwriting analysis and fingerprints impression should be made readily available and immediate response be given to individual cases as rape is a very sensitive matter that should be given urgent attention. Traces of DNA from blood, hair, skin, saliva, semen, teeth bite, scratches, bruises, must can be quickly obtained to aid corroborative evidence.

Procedural tests should be carried out to diagnose infections that may have been contracted during rape; the length of trial of rape cases should be abridged to enable victims to be able to recount the assault experience with very slight or no variation while giving evidence.

To reduce social stigma, victims of rape should be accorded secrecy through giving recorded evidence or taking evidence whilst being screened away from open court.

CONCLUSION

Rape has become a scourge, a pandemic and an embarrassment to Nigeria. It is a constant and prevailing problem in our country and we can no longer continue to turn deaf ears to its evils. It is in our best interest as Nigerians to see that rape is comprehensively defeated in Nigeria.

Rape is like corrosive cancer. It has no respect for age, sex or race. It starts from a spot and then gradually spreads to the entire body system. While spreading, it steals a victor’s pleasurable desires, purposeful drive and prospective dreams and in many cases, life. It causes one to start questioning their beliefs and reasons for existence.

Rape is highly condemnable, it is an unjustifiable act in our society and it is, finally, time that we rise as a nation to condemn and eradicate this despicable act. The fight against rape cannot be left only for the government to curb alone. For it is better to avoid a problem than to look for a solution. Everyone should be enlightened about the evils of rape, as everyone has a relative that is a child. Legislative reform is one of the mechanisms available to respond to problems arising from the ills of rape in our society. The rich provisions of the fundamental human rights as enshrined in chapter 4 of the 1999 Constitution promise a beautiful future for women/girls, but only if the government fulfills its obligations. In the light of the current realities, the NASS should redeem its image and show its commitment by passing a bill on violence against the girl-child, with maximum punishment.

To end rape, the society itself must also shatter the rape culture that it has developed overtime. We need to start teaching consent and sex education right from Nursery and Primary schools. Boys need to be taught that they are not entitled to anyone’s body or thing; that before you can have sexual relations with a lady, you need her to permit you. Men need to be taught that women do not exist merely as objects of gratification of their libidinous excesses; that you do not (own any woman) not even your wife. We all need to understand that being in a relationship with a girl does not automatically give you the right over her bod; that spending money on a girl does not entitle us to force sex with her. We must appreciate that the fact that a girl has turned you on sexually does not mean that she wants sex with you; and that consent can be withdrawn midway through sex. We need to understand that “no” means “no” and does not mean “convince me”. The girl child must be taught proper dressing that does not expose her body; not to unduly seduce men; and to keep away from strangers or family members of questionable character.

We also need law reforms to recognize spousal rape and post-penetration rape in our legal system. Rape must be made wholly unattractive – by activating the full weight of the law on violators through adequate punishment. Rape accusers must be diligently prosecuted. In the end, whether we like it or not, we are all stakeholders involved in the war against the rape scourge. (Concluded).

DID PRESIDENT BUHARI RESHUFFLE HIS CABINET?

I simply guffawed when someone first drew my attention to President Buhari’s alleged much expected cabinet reshuffle. I told him to hold his peace because it was impossible for Buhari to reshuffle his cabinet, as he was quite happy, comfortable with, and fixated with unbalanced lop-sidedness of his cabinets in the well over 6 years of his rudderless and lack- lustre administration.

Was it that President Buhari wanted power for the sake of it? Just to match Olusegun Obasanjo as having been both military and civilian President? Just to enjoy the unending pecks of office, fly presidential jets and get sent forth and heralded by kakaaki- blowing trumpeters and a horde of fawning obsequious and fawning aids? I cannot understand. Or, can you understand?

I was proved right after all, upon reading the text of the alleged reshuffle. Buhari did not carry out any cabinet reshufflement. All he did was to merely toss out two unwanted Northern Ministers and immediately, but expectedly, replace them with two wanted Northern serving Ministers whom he disingenuously drew from existing ministries. Thus, Minister of Agriculture, Alhaji Mohammed Sabo Nanono, was replaced by the Minister of Environment, Alhaji Mohammed Mahmoud Abubakar, whom he poached from the Environment Ministry. Similarly, Buhari replaced Alhaji Mamman Saleh of the Ministry of Power with Alhaji Abubakar Aliyu, the erstwhile Minister of State, Works and Housing.

As expected, I saw only Alhajis on the chessboard of his four players. I searched in vain, but did not see or hear of a Revd Tunji, Evangelist Okechukwu, Chief Ejiro, Dr Oshozokha, Elder Tyehimba, Mosignor Effiong, Mrs Toritsefe, Miss Ibiere, or Mr Anoko, I didn’t see any. Or, did you?

So, what has changed, nearly two and half years down the road after Buhari cobbled together one of the most impotent, uninspiring and incompetent cabinets ever assembled in the history of Nigerian governance? Nothing; absolutely nothing at all! At best, Buhari merely put new recycled wine into old tired skins.

Mind you, fellow compatriots, if the two sacked Ministers were of Southern extraction, Buhari would have promptly, with immediate alacrity, replaced them with Ministers from his Northern geopolitical enclave. Such nepotistic, prebendalistic, cronystic and sectionalistic mindset is what has done, perhaps the greatest damage to his colourless leadership.

My humble suggestion to Buhari, as a full- blooded Nigerian patriot ( not imported marauding AK-47- wielding foreigners killing and seizing indegenes’ lands and ancestral homes ) , is that he should immediately dismantle the entire cabinet, rejig and reinvigorate it with some flesh blood that can lift from the sorry State of nadir, his already failed government. He can of course retain some of the very few performing ones if he so desires. They are quite few and in-between. You can simply count them on your right hand finger tips.

President Buhari has told Nigerians that he will, in due course, replace the dismissed Ministers with substantive ones. Mr President sir, I hereby humbly challenge you to prove me wrong for once, only just for once, by appointing Southerners in place of your sacked Northern clique. Prove me wrong sir; and I will applaud you from my little inconsequential corner.

FUN TIMES

“Poor countries have the longest national anthem because they explain all their problems in it”-Anonymous.

THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK

“Blaming the victim is an act of refuge and self-deception. It allows the blamer to sit in judgment, imagining some mystical justice that means bad things happen only to bad people, thus ensuring their own safety.” (Una).