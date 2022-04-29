Opinion
Goodluck Jonathan is Constitutionally Qualified to Run for Presidency
By Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN, OFR, FCIARB, LL.M, Ph.D, LL.D.
INTRODUCTION
Nigeria is a country of one major news item per day. At times, one scandal per day. The hot issue in the polity currently generating national ruckus, hoopla and bedlam is the presumed intention of Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan to run for the 2023 presidency. It does not matter that he has never himself confirmed to anyone, the swirling rumour about his purported planned defection from his opposition PDP party under which he was once elected President, to the ruling APC party. The discussants are prepared, as in now commonplace in Nigeria, to predict and to shave his hair in his absence.
I have carefully read the many arguments of those (I call them antagonists) who believe that Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan is disqualified from contesting the 2023 presidential election. According to them, he had already done two terms of 4 years each and will thus be ineligible to contest for a third term. They cite the Fourth Alteration (No 16) Act, which was signed into an Act by President Muhammadu Buhari on the 11th of June, 2018. The section they are relying on is section 137(3) of the said Fourth Alteration to the 1999 Constitution, which provides that “a person who was sworn in to complete the term for which another person was elected as president shall not be elected to such office for more than a single term”.
THE ANTAGONISTS ARE DEAD WRONG IN THEIR LEGAL POSTULATIONS
The truth of the matter is that the antagonists of Jonathan running in 2022, in their strange line of argument, are mainly relying on the above section 137(3). They have probably not adverted their minds to the provisions of sections 141 of the Electoral Act, 2010, as amended; and section 285(13) of the same Fourth Alteration to the 1999 Constitution, as amended, the very Alteration they are relying on. More revealing is that these antagonists are probably not aware of an extant and subsisting Court of Appeal decision where Jonathan was frontallly confronted and challenged before the 2015 presidential election, with the same ground of being ineligible to contest the said 2015 election, having allegedly been elected for two previous terms of office. The very section 137(3) being relied upon by the antagonists, was signed into law in 2018, three years after Jonathan had left office; and 7 years after he took the oath of President upon Yar’Adua’s demise. Can Jonathan be caught in the web of section 137(3) retrospectively? We shall see that anon.
The case of Jonathan running had been challenged in CYRIACUS NJOKU V GOODLUCK EBELE JONATHAN (2015) LPELR-244496 (CA). In that case, the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, held that President Goodluck Jonathan had only taken the oath of office once and therefore upheld his eligibility to contest the then Nigeria’s presidential election slated for March 28, 2015.
The intermediate court held that the oath of office President Jonathan took in 2010 was merely to complete the “unexpired tenure” of late President Umar Yar’Adua, who had died while in office as President.
The appeal had been lodged before the court by one Cyriacus Njoku, who had challenged the ruling of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, which on March 1, 2013, had dismissed the suit he filed to stop President Jonathan from contesting the 2015 polls.
In the lead judgement delivered by Justice Abubakar Yahaya, the full panel of the court unanimously held that President Jonathan had only spent one term in office as President, going by the provisions of the 1999 Constitution.
Recall that the then Vice President Jonathan had been empowered as Acting President on February 9, 2010, following a motion for operation of the “doctrine of necessity”, by the Senate, owing to the protracted stay of late President Umaru Yar’Adua in Saudi Arabia on medical grounds.
When President Yar’Adua eventually died on May 5, 2010, Jonathan was sworn in as president to serve the unexpired residue of office of Yar’Adua. Jonathan was later elected President in 2011 for the first time, on his own merit, after he contested the election.
Mr. Njoku had contended in his suit that Jonathan had already taken the oath of office and allegiance twice and therefore, should be disqualified from contesting the 2015 election, as any victory he secured would amount to being sworn in thrice.
However, the Court of Appeal held that the oath that Jonathan took in 2010 was merely to complete the unexpired tenure of late Yar’ Adua; adding that by virtue of Section 135 (2)(b) of the 1999 Constitution, Jonathan only took his first oath in May, 2011; and not May 5, 2010, when he succeeded late Yar’ Adua. The Court of Appeal further held that disqualification is through election, not oath taking.
The intermediate court’s luminous judgement read in part:
“In this appeal, it is not controverted by the appellant that the first oath taken by the first defendant (Jonathan) was the oath he took as the Vice President and not as President… But he took the oath in May 2010 to complete unexpired tenure of late Umaru Musa Yar’Adua. Section 37(1)(b) disqualifies a person from contesting for president if he had been elected twice. Disqualification is through election and not oath taking. Election is a process of choosing a person to occupy a position by voting. When election is given its literal meaning, it connotes when a voting is employed to choose a person for political office. This did not take place when Jonathan stepped into the shoes of his Principal who went to the great beyond. To say these things were done is to import words not used by the constitution. Section 146(1) of the constitution cannot be deemed an election for a VP to step into the office of a President. Election involves conducting primaries by party, nomination, election and announcement of results. All these processes were not done. If a VP succeeds a President that dies, that cannot be challenged. It is a mode of stepping into the vacant office provided for by the constitution. When a President dies, the Vice President automatically becomes President as provided for by S130 (1)(2) of the 1999 constitution… It was not election that produced the first respondent in May 2010, the oath he took then was not an oath of elected President as provided for by Section 180 of the constitution. The process of election was followed in 2011. The oath of office taken in 2011 was the first oath taken by the first respondent as an elected President having fulfilled all the process of election.… Again, the succession of a Vice-President to the office of a President who died, in accordance with Section 146(1) of the 1999 Constitution, cannot be “deemed an election”, especially for the purpose of taking away a right that has been vested. As stated earlier, an election under the 1999 Constitution involves primaries, nominations, voting and declaration of results. That is the mode prescribed in electing a President, and once it is so prescribed, it must be followed, and no other method can be employed. All these processes can be challenged in a Court of law and if successful, the election would be annulled. But if a Vice-President succeeds a President who died, that cannot be challenged because it is a Constitutional provision, and the succession cannot be annulled. It is a mode of assumption to the office of the demised President, an ‘appointment’ by the Constitution, as it were, as no letter of appointment is necessary from anybody. The Vice-President automatically becomes the President, by virtue of his being the Vice-President. An example can be found in Section 130(1) and (2) of the 1999 Constitution.” Per ABUBAKAR DATTI YAHAYA, JCA (Pp 40 – 41 Paras E – D)
The Court of Appeal further upheld the decision of the lower court which had dismissed Mr. Njoku’s suit for lack of locus standi. It noted that “it is fundamental that where a party lacks locus, the court cannot assume jurisdiction….We agree with the lower court that the appellant has no locus to sue”.
On the question of the cause of action, the court held that the case of the appellant was “speculative and imaginary as none of the reliefs he sought accrued to him any benefit”.
Indeed, the Court of Appeal had awarded the sum of N50, 000 each as cost to the defendant, President Jonathan.
DID PRESIDENT JONATHAN SATISFY THE PROVISIONS OF THE CONSTITUTION AND THE ELECTORAL ACT WHEN HE SUCCEDED YAR’ADUA IN MAY, 2010?
For a candidate to be declared elected winner, he must have participated in all the stages of the election. These are the words of section 385(13) of the Fourth Alteration to the 1999 Constitution and section 141 of the Electoral Act, 2010, as amended. They provide that “an election tribunal or court shall not under any circumstance declare any person a winner at an election in which such a person have not fully participated in all the stages of the said election”.
Surely, when President Jonathan in May, 2010 stepped into the shoes of late President Yar’Adua, he merely fulfilled constitutional provisions. He did not and could not have participated in all stages of the election such as to be deemed to have been a candidate. It was not an election, but the “doctrine of necessity”, that made him President. In the eye of the law therefore, Jonathan never contested any election. See the cases of MODIBBO V. MUSTAPHA USMAN & ORS (2020) NWLR (Pt 1712)470 (SC); OZOMGBACHI V. AMADI (2028) LPELR-45152 (SC); CPC V. OMBUGADU (2013) LPELR-21007 (SC); PDM & ANOR V. INEC (2020) 17 NWLR (Pt 1753) 303 (SC).
NO ONE IS ASKING FOR TENURE EXTENSION FOR JONATHAN
The case of SENATOR RASHIDI LADOJA V. INEC (2007) 12 NWLR (Pt 1047)119 (SC) is quite distinguishable from the Jonathan scenario. The Supreme Court held in that case that neither it nor any other court has the power to extend the period of four years prescribed for a Governor of a state beyond the terminal date of either 4 years or cumulative 8 years.
This also accords with the case of MARWA V. NYAKO (2012) 6 NWLR (Pt 1296) 199 (SC), where the apex court described the time fixed by the Constitution for doing anything as “immutable, fixed as the rock of gibrata which cannot be extended, elongated, expanded, or stretched beyond what it states”. See also section 180(1),(2) and (3); and section 182 (1)(b) of the 1999 Constitution.
Indeed, in dealing with the amendment of July, 2010, in section 180(2) (2A), the Supreme Court again kicked against retrospectivity in the same MARWA V. NYAKO (supra), when, coram Adekeye, JSC, it declared: “The amendment of July, 2010, is not meant to be retrospective as the event in this appeal occurred in 2007 and 2008 respectively. The amendment has not changed the law, but is merely a clarification to the existing provision”
RETROSPECTIVITY OF LEGISLATION
Aside Jonathan being completely cleansed of the virus of ineligibility to contest the 2023 presidential election by the still extant Court of Appeal decision in Njoku’s case, as Naaman the leper was, after dipping himself in the River Jordan seven times, Jonathan is also aided by the golden canon of interpretation to the effect that an enactment does not operate retrospectively or retroactively to take away from citizens, enured and vested rights.
We may now ask the question: What is the effect of Buhari signing into law section 137(3) of the Fourth Alteration to the 1999 Constitution in 2018? The answer is found in section 2 of the Interpretation Act which provides that:
“1. An Act is passed when the President assents to the Bill for the Act, whether or not the Act then comes into force;
2. Where no other provision is made as to the time when a particular enactment is to come into force, it shall, subject to the following subsection, come into force
a. In the case of an enactment contained in an Act of the National Assembly, on the day when the Act is passed;
b. In any other case, on the day when the enactment is made”.
It is therefore clear from section 2 of the Interpretation Act that section 137(3) of the Fourth Alteration to the Constitution took effect from 11th June, 2018, when President Muhammadu Buhari assented to it, and not earlier. Section 137(3) is anchored on section 318(4) of the 1999 Constitution which provides that, “the Interpretation Act shall apply for the purposes of interpreting (its) provisions”.
Section 137(3) is one piece of legislation that can be termed retrospective or retroactive legislation, and it is frowned upon.
On retrospectivity of legislation, the apex court, coram Justice Kekere-Ekun, J.S.C, held in the case of SPDC V. ANARO & ORS (2015) LPELR-24750(SC) at (Pp. 64 paras. B), thus:
“There is a general presumption against retrospective legislation. It is presumed that the legislature does not intend injustice or absurdity. Courts therefore lean against giving certain statutes retrospective operation. Generally, statutes are construed as operating only in cases or on facts, which come into existence after the statutes were passed unless a retrospective effect is clearly intended. It was held inter alia, in: OJOKOLOBO VS ALAMU (1987) 3 NWLR (Pt.61) 377 @ 402 F-H that it is a fundamental rule of Nigerian law that no statute shall be construed to have a retrospective operation unless such a construction appears very clearly in the terms of the Act or Law; or arises by necessary and distinct implication. See also: Udoh Vs O.H.M.B. (1993) 7 NWLR (Pt.304) 39 @ 149 F – G; ADEGBENRO VS AKINTOLA (1963) All NLR 305 @ 308.”
Similarly, in ALEWA V. SOKOTO STATE INEC (2007) LPELR-8388(CA) (PP. 32 PARAS. A), the Court of Appeal, per Ariwoola JCA (as he then was), held thus:
“It is however settled law that, unless the law makers expressly state otherwise, a statute operates prospectively but not retrospectively. It is a cardinal principle of English Law that no statute shall be construed to have retrospective operation unless such a construction appears very clearly in the terms of the Act, or arises by necessary and distinct implications. The position is the same in this Country. In OLANIYI VS. AROYEHUN (1991) 5 NWLR (pt 194) 652, the Supreme Court held that:- “A construction like other statutes operates prospectively and not retrospectively, unless it is expressly provided to be otherwise. Such legislation affects only rights which came into existence after it has been passed.” See also; CHIEF C. ODUMEGWU OJUKWU VS. CHIEF OLUSEGUN OBASANJO & ORS. (2004) 7 SCM 53 at 93; AFOLABI & ORS. V. GOVERNOR OF OYO STATE (1985) 2 NWLR (pt 9) 734; OJOKOLOBO VS. AREMU (supra);
ADESANOYE V. ADEWOLE (supra) at 147 B-C & D-E; West v. Gwyne (1911) 2 CH 1; A.G. Federation v. A.N.P.P. (2003) 15 NWLR (844) 600 at 648 G -H; SA’AD V. NYAME (2004) All FWLR (201)1678; EGUNJOBI V. FRN (2012) LPELR-15537(SC), (PP. 34-35 PARAS. F); ADEGBENRO V. AKINTOLA (1963) 2 SCNLR 216; ADESHINA V. LEMONU (1965) 1 All NLR 233; THE SWISS AIR TRANSPORT CO. LTD V. AFRICAN CONTINENTAL BANK LTD (1971) 1 All NLR 37; ATTORNEY GENERAL EAST CENTRAL STATE V. UGWUH (1975) 5 SC 13″.
Indeed, section 4(9) of the Constitution strips the NASS “in relation to any criminal offence”, the power to “make any law which shall have retrospective effect”. Though this section specifically deals with criminal offences, judicial decisions clearly show that it operates with equal force to civil matters.
Thus, in MODU V. FRN (2016) LPELR-40471 (CA), the intermediate court held that:
“The argument that the Interpretation Act applies to civil legislations only is not only untenable but flawed. A legislation is a legislation and there is nothing in the Interpretation Act to indicate that it only applies to civil and not criminal legislations”. Per YARGATA BYENCHIT NIMPAR, JCA (Pp 18-18 Paras C-E)
CONCLUSION
For those who were too young to know that Jonathan left office since May 29, 2015, the oath of office and oath of allegiance which he subscribed to in 2015 were taken prior to the enactment of section 137(3) of the Constitution in 2018. Consequently, as held in MODU V. FRN (supra), all rights, duties, obligations and interests created under section 137 (3) are inapplicable to his rights, duties and obligations which had accrued to or enured in him before the said enactment.
Thus, the court held in the case of the ATTORNEY GENERAL OF THE FEDERATION V. ALL NIGERIAN PEOPLES PARTY (ANPP) & 2 ORS. (2003) 15 NWLR (Pt. 844) 600 @ pages 648-649, paras. E-B, that:
“A statute is deemed to be retrospective where it takes away any vested right acquired under existing laws or creates a new obligation or imposes a new duty or attaches a new disability in respect of transactions or considerations already past… Based on the presumption that a legislature does not intend what is unjust, the courts have always leaned against giving statutes a retrospective effect and usually regard them as applying to facts or matters which came into existence after the statutes were passed unless it is clearly shown that a retrospective effect was intended by the legislature. In the instant case the constitution came into being on 29th May, 1999 and all rights, liabilities and privileges as contemplated by the circumstance of the arose as of that day. Consequently, its provisions can only be read prospectively.”
Furthermore, the court held at page 649, paras. C-D; 661-662, paras. F-C; 665, paras. A-B as follows:
“One of the cardinal principles of interpretation of statutes is that no rule of construction is that a retrospective operation is not to be given to a statute so as to impair an existing right or obligation otherwise that as regards matters of procedure, unless that effect cannot be avoided without doing violence to the language of the enactment…”.
The court nailed it when it held at page 667, paras. C-D that:
“A constitution, like other statutes, operates prospectively and not retrospectively unless it is expressly provided to be otherwise. Such legislations affect only rights which came into existence after it has been passed.”
A cursory examination of the various provisions of the Constitution and all the appellate court decisions cited above make it crystal clear that the speculated disqualification of Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan is grossly misconceived by the antagonists, as the Constitution must be progressively and not retrogressively construed; prospectively and not retrospectively interpreted. More significantly, the Alteration Act itself does not make any express provision that the said inserted sub-section 137(3) would operate retrospectively. To that extent, the principle of expressio unius est exclusio alterius (the express mention of one thing is the exclusion of others) applies here. See MADUMERE & ANOR V. OKWARA & ANOR (2013) LPELR-20752(SC).
It is clear that those deliberately or erroneously misinterpreting the clear position of the law may be baying for Jonathan’s blood, possibly as a potential candidate who may subvert the chances of their preferred candidates. I do not view issues from such narrow ad homine prism and blurred binoculars. It will be grossly unfair, unconstitutional, unconscionable and inequitable to deny Jonathan of the right to contest the 2023 presidential election when our extant laws and appellate court decisions permit him to. The question of whether Jonathan really needs to subject his glittering credentials and internationally acclaimed reputation to the muddy waters of a fresh competition with persons, some of whom were his personal appointees as president, is another matter altogether. Only him, and not the present state of the laws in Nigeria, can answer that question and decide his own fate. But, as regards his eligibility to contest, Dr Goodluck Ebele Azikiwe Jonathan is pre-eminently constitutionally, morally and legally qualified to contest the 2023 presidential election. So, run, run, run, GEJ, if that is your wish and desire. Goodluck to Goodluck.
2023: Whatever is Best Administered is the Best
By Alaba Yusuf
For a starter, there isn’t so much in common between politics and religion in terms of scientific exactitude. Yet, there still exists an unbreakable cord of commonality between the duo. That is their tenacious hold on humanity; be it their cult followership based on fervent and reasonable belief or outright superstitious brainwashing by a group of sociological strategists or psychological influencers.
However politics, unlike religion, leans more on logical definition and arithmetic of addition and subtraction while deciding the winner at any election. Meanwhile, religion on the other hand prefers to walk the softer patch of the park called divination or divine intervention – unseen hands of the Almighty! Little wonder political election has been tagged “a game of numbers” while religion is seen as “a leap in the dark or an opium of the masses.” These definitions notwithstanding, mankind still falls prey to the strong forces of religion and politics or an amalgam of both. The nexus being man and his ultimate search for betterment in this life or “life after life.”
Let’s shelve the abstract for now, and bring the chickens home to roost. Let’s turn our focus on the locus of the February 25 Presidential Elections in Nigeria. Barely in a fortnight, the citizens of the world’s most populous Black Democracy, Nigerians, would be casting their ballots to elect once again a driver of their political locomotive. Will this pilot of national destiny be the catalyst for positive change that millions are yearning for, or yet another negative chapter in the country’s current sad history?
From the pinnacle of political permutations, only four contestants stand out amongst the 18 INEC registered presidential candidates for the said poll, slated for two weeks’ time. A further microscopic examination will, without an iota of doubt, narrow down the real contending gladiators to two: Atiku Abubakar and Bola Ahmed Tinubu.
This means in effect an imaginary subtraction of Dr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the NNPP and his Labour Party counterpart, famous trader-turned-politician, Peter Obi. The dream of the former, an ex-Governor of Kano State, ex-Minister and ex-Senator Kwankwaso becoming the next President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, may just be an exercise in futility, akin to finding a needle in a haystack. A herculean task!
Dreams may also die fast for Obi; whose presidential adventure has been comically branded as “a bubble in political waters.” The numbers would hardly add up for both Kwankwaso and Obi, as neither of them would be able to garner the 25% of votes cast in 24 States of the Federation, as required by INEC for Presidential electoral victory. Reasons for this conclusion are not without a solid premise. Both the NNPP and LP are newcomers to the Nigerian political firmament. They are yet to gel or mature as commonplace brands.
Meanwhile, a successful electioneering campaign requires enormous human and administrative structural architecture. These witty and weighty capital assets are not in the kitty for Engineer Rabiu, nor in the vault of Obi, a serial entrepreneur glorified as “Peter the Rock.” Those wishing to contest this standpoint of mine are jolly welcome to doing so. The beauty of democracy relies heavily on people’s participation, through persuasive and polemical sharing of knowledge on public canvass. After all, freedom of speech and that of association are enshrined in the 1999 Nigerian Constitution, as Amended.
At this juncture, let’s engage the two true contenders in this presidential election and the parties whose flags they are flying. Alphabetically, let’s commence with Alhaji Atiku Abubakar former Vice President of Nigeria (1999-2007). The seasoned public servant, business tycoon and political juggernaut was born 25 November 1946 in Jada town, in present day Adamawa State. He is traceable genealogically, educationally, professionally, politically, wealth and health wise. Atiku’s grandparents and parents are properly listed in his biography. Ditto for his education from Jada Primary School to Yola Provincial College, School of Hygiene Kano, a stint in Police College and graduation from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria-Kaduna State; and recently his convocation following a Master’s Degree from Cambridge University, United Kingdom.
Atiku’s job history is also well documented. His enlistment and meritorious performances in the then Nigerian Customs and Excise Department, where he later retired voluntarily in 1989 as a Deputy Director, are free literature in cyber libraries. And his political odyssey cum value addition to the defence of democracy and constitutionalism in our country, are never in dispute. They are well recorded for the benefit of unborn generations of Nigerians and political analysts worldwide.
A further glimpse into history shows zero-to-hero Atiku as a child of destiny who had to do adult tasks to cater for himself and his widowed mother, after losing his breadwinning father at a tender age of nine. His local trader dad drowned in a river while commuting from one village to the other for business. Despite this initial lull, Atiku skipped the hurdles of life to becoming a detribalised household name in Nigeria and the world over.
His simplicity, humility and immense generosity are second to none. Atiku is a consummate statesman and patriotic philanthropist. Never in the league of boastful donors or vengeful dictators.
At 76, Atiku is still blessed with a wealth of good health; physical ability, mental stability, tremendous intellectual capacity, administrative sagacity and vast experience at national governance as former Vice President and Chairman, National Economic Council. Thus making him the doyen of Nigerian politics and envy of his peers. Atiku is a unifier, friend of the business class, defender of democracy and constitutionalism, exponent of women and youth inclusivity, national security, equitable development and sustainable prosperity.
Aside, the global community is equally receptive to a tolerant and accessible Atiku Presidency. On top of it all, Atiku is a quintessential family man, leadership mentor, wealth creator and education investor. Little wonder that Atiku is in pole position as the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and the frontline candidate to beat in the February 25 election.
Sadly, the embattled ruling government party in Nigeria, the All Progressive Party (APC) has fractured the unity of the nation, collapsed its economy, sent the citizenry into abject poverty, gross unemployment, hopelessness and general insecurity.
To worsen the bad situation, against the logic of reasoning and mathematical management of diversity, the APC went all out for a Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket featuring controversial ex-Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the godfather of Lagos politics, and ex-Governor Kashim Shettima, a politician from North East Nigeria. Probable double trouble of a heavy yoke that can break the back of any beast of burden, politically.
Curiously, the true history of the Man Tinubu – his genealogy, education, health and revenue avenues – seems forever shrouded in secrecy. His inability to locate or name his primary and secondary schools, classmates and teachers have not helped to clear the cumulus cloud of doubt on his true parentage, state of origin, educational attainment, sources of his stupendous wealth and the uncertainty over his medical fitness.
Finally, as Nigerians are scheduled to troop to the polls to elect a replacement for President Muhammadu Buhari who’s eight-year tenure ends May 29, it is advisory that people should vote a National Pilot along the dictates of commonsense, based on scientific exactitude, rather than mere brainwash of emotional sentimentality, ethnicity, region or religion.
As aggrieved Nigerians go out to vote on February 25, please think deeply and make a right choice of the driver or pilot that you can entrust your life into his hands in another four year’s journey. Will it be the articulate Atiku of PDP or a secretive, self-idolising Emi Lokan and unsteady BalaBlu Tinubu, of the hunger and inflation inflicting APC? Wisely choose your choice with a loud voice.
Because, as Alexander Pope, British philosopher and English poet (1688-1744) said, “For forms of government let the fools contest; whatever is the best administered is the best.”
Chief Alaba Yusuf, a global communication strategist and publicist, writes in from London.
Adding Value: Knowledge As a Critical Asset by Henry Ukazu
Dear Destiny Friends,
There is a fundamental discourse in our contemporary society as to whether it makes sense to attend college with loans instead of using the money to learn a trade or invest in business. Well, depending on where you choose to stand, you are right if you really know yourself and know what you want. Education no doubt is important, it secures the future, it provides numerous opportunities and more importantly, empowers you to make a difference in yourself in the society.
On the other hand, business is also important if you have the skills. I guess the rational behind those in support of business hinges on the fact that why invest so much time and money acquiring formal or theoretical knowledge when you know too well, you’ll do exceedingly well if you invest same time and money in your business, especially having the assurance that school is not technically for you.
It’s important to note that before you make money, you will need to learn the art and skill of making money. It is sad to note that some lazy minds want to earn without learning.
Let’s get something clear, both knowledge and money are good. What’s important at any point in time is to know when to apply both. It’s directly compared to politics and life generally; if you want to be respected, you must either have money or have sound academic qualifications. But if you have both, you will not only be highly respected and revered, but you will also be highly sought after.
As a self-discovery coach, it’s very important to know who you are. When you know who you are, you will know your purpose. Your ability to know your purpose will help you to know how to navigate your life because you will know whether to invest in your education or business
To succeed in life, you must have knowledge. Knowledge is a currency if properly acquired and implemented. There are several kinds of knowledge; we have revealed knowledge, which was given to those who wrote the Bible; empirical knowledge, which is knowledge based on observation or experience; intuitive knowledge, which is knowledge which comes up spontaneous from one’s mind; rational knowledge, which is knowledge derived using human reason; and authoritative knowledge, which is derived from one’s expertise in particular field.
To tell you how important knowledge is, I will share a story with you. This is a story of how a giant engine failed while on transit, the owner of the ship got several experts to fix it, but none was able to fix it. An old man who has been fixing ship since he was a young boy was introduced to him, the old man brought his toolbox and looked at the ship. He gently tapped something and instantly, the engine started working. The owners were happy and asked him to send his service bill.
A week later, the owners received a bill from the old man for ten thousand dollars. The owner exclaimed. “He hardly did anything!” So, the owner wrote a note saying, “Please send us an itemized bill. The man sent a bill that read: Tapping with a hammer = $2.00, knowing where to tap = $9,998.00. The moral of the story is that effort is important, but knowledge of where to put in effort is more important.
It is important to note that effort is nothing without knowledge, and knowledge is also nothing without effort. You can’t compare hard work and knowledge. Much as both are important, it should be noted that hard work is not enough to be successful. Being smart is more important.
Knowledge works in different styles. It can come in place of talent, effort, and attitude. It’s instructive to note that if you rely just on your talent, chances are you won’t get anywhere. Even the most talented person is not able to utilize his talent to the full extent without the right attitude and focus.
In conclusion, in whatever you do, seek knowledge because it will set you apart from your contemporaries.
Henry Ukazu writes from New York. He’s a Human Capacity & mindset coach. He’s also a public speaker, youth advocate and creative writer. He works with the New York City Department of Correction as the Legal Coordinator. He’s the author of the acclaimed book Design Your Destiny – Actualizing Your Birthright To Success
The Oracle: Ethics and Discipline in Law: Akin to Waiting for Godot (Pt. 4)
By Mike Ozekhome
INTRODUCTION
When is a Nation developed and advanced?
Is Nigeria in that category? Let me proffer an answer.
A nation is said to be developed when her citizens have easy access to quality healthcare and education, advanced technology and infrastructure, sophisticated, diverse and well-balanced economic sectors, such as industrial, service, and agriculture, and a relatively high gross domestic product (GDP) per capital. Of course, national ethics; Discipline helps one manage one’s time better. Discipline helps one achieve your goals. Discipline boosts one self-esteem. Discipline helps one master things. Discipline makes one more reliable. Discipline improves one’s ability to manage challenging emotions. When you have discipline in your life you can make tomorrow. That’s life. Waiting for Godot is a tragicomedy in two acts by Irish writer Samuel Beckett, published in 1952 in French as En attendant Godot and first produced first produced in 1953. Waiting for Godot was a true innovation in drama and the Theatre of the Absurd’s first theatrical success.
It is from this perspective we commence our discourse this week, continuing with National Ethics.
NATIONAL ETHICS
There is also an ongoing debate between theorists who favor cultural/ethical relativism (the idea that the “moral rightness and wrongness of actions varies from society to society and that there are no absolute universal moral standards binding on all men at all times” -John Ladd, Ethical Relativism) and those who favor the idea that all human beings share an inherent sense of right and wrong, which can be determined objectively. Given these difficulties and controversies, any discussion of religion in the classroom or other educational settings can present special challenges.
The search for religious tolerance in the world has become particularly pressing today in promoting peaceful coexistence in a religiously plural society like Nigeria. In Nigeria, religious tolerance as a means for peace is expedient because of the near frequent occurrences of religious strife during the past three decades. Religious intolerance has most often times led to gruesome assailment of persons whose words, actions and/or inactions somewhat do not align the religious beliefs of their assailants.
For instance, many Nigerians would be learning about the existence of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto, for the first time. It wouldn’t be a good first impression for this 52-year-old institution of higher learning. When this college opened its doors in 1970 as Advanced Teachers College, many who are parents today – and many of the people all over who would be smearing the institution with all kinds of foulness – were not even born. There must have been so many other things about the college over the decades. Its alumni would look back with varied feelings. They might recall the time students unionism had thrived there. The Kegites Club might have held gyrations there; it might even have had an Ilya as part of the vibrant Northern Hemisphere of the socio-cultural club. There would be nostalgic remembrances of feats by the college and its past, but the present of the college has been enmeshed in an ugly row of religious intolerance. The college has become super prominent because of the gruesome murder of Deborah Yakubu.
Deborah was, until Thursday, 12 May, 2022, a student of the college. She was stoned to death allegedly by a mob of her fellow students for alleged blasphemy against the holy Prophet of Allah. Deborah had reportedly vehemently kicked against the posting of religious materials by other students to a WhatsApp group to which she belonged, believed to be that of students of her class. Going by a voice note said to be hers, she had reacted in annoyance to the posts and said things that her accusers considered blasphemous against Prophet Muhammed.
Another report claimed that she was killed by a mob in the college for daring to contend, in an online argument, that she managed to pass her examinations, which she was said to be writing at the time of the incident, with the help of Jesus. “She (Deborah) was having an argument with some of her school mates over their ongoing examinations and when she was asked how she managed to pass her exams, she said it was Jesus. She was asked to withdraw the statement and apologize, which she refused to do. The school security officers intervened, took her to their post, but they were overpowered by the protesting students who brought her out and killed her. After killing her, her body was burnt on the school premises.”
Yet another report of the circumstances that led to the stoning to death of Deborah held that the events that culminated in her death had been brewing since the month of Ramadan when the college was on break. It had smoldered through the period but did not die. There was online altercation in their WhatsApp group, the third report said, during which she allegedly blasphemed Prophet Muhammad. “When they sighted her at school today (Thursday 12th May, 2022), all available Muslim male students surrounded her and started stoning her. They continued until she fell. They made sure she died and subsequently set her body ablaze.”
Barring the gaps in the reports, one outstanding thing lacking in the accounts is not about how Deborah was killed, that is an established pattern. It is also not about how others who had gone the same way as Deborah in our religiously volatile North met their end. The reports highlight, in vivid reality, the obvious mis-education of the ever-ready stoning mob found in northern Nigeria. Their religious education, in no small way, shows lack of humanity and that is one area that we would need the Ulama to step in and help the country. There is no contending the entrenched position that Islam means peace, but there are acts by some adherents of the religion which bring this assertion to disrepute. From a distance, and going by Islam as seen practiced in the Southern parts of Nigeria, the intent of any teacher of the faith that could pass for a member of the Ulama, is not to teach his pupils to kill at will. A body of Muslim scholars recognized as having knowledge of Islamic sacred law and theology would know that Islam recognizes civil authorities and would encourage Muslims to be law-abiding. Islam teaches the sanctity of human life. So, where does the teaching that we should descend into blinding violence and kill for the sake of Almighty Allah and his holy Prophet come from? Who is fuelling this mis-education and for what purpose?
Of course, we would be foolish and insensitive not to recognize our religious differences and defer to them as often as we should. It is sure naivety for you to toy with the sensitivity of people of the same faith or who do not share the same faith with you. The same goes for cultural and other differences. However, because of the kind of education given to millions in the North over the years, Nigerians have been made to perpetually walk on eggshells when the issue is religion. The common example is the air of tetchy volatility of religious matters that makes all who visit the North to be wary of the grounds they step on. There is a thin line between what could kill you and otherwise – the case of a child walking with death without realizing it.
At Easter, Sterling Bank did what many people considered as despicable. Easter is the height of Christian celebration; Easter, the resurrection of Christ, is the hub of the Christian religion. Sterling Bank Plc saw the need to greet Christians at Easter; and the bank also felt that the best way to celebrate with Christians was to compare the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead to the yeast-induced rising of ‘Agege bread’. The bank published that insensitive message on Twitter, but took it down soon after it saw the angry reaction of Nigerians. People showed how much they abhorred the message, but not by rioting or killing of anyone or burning of property. The bank did not have any of its branches across the country under any threat. Yet there were protests and reactions, so much that the Advertisers Practitioners of Nigeria (APCON) announced that it would sanction the bank. That type of protest and reaction cannot resonate with the kind of education some Islamic clerics give their followers. Education makes a lot of difference. But what type of education?
For the sake of ‘Whataboutism’, arguments have risen to the hilt in many quarters and comparisons cited of the dastardly reign of terror unleashed on the South East region by the destructive and condemnable activities of IPOB. There is no mincing word that each (tribe, religion, geo-political zone) has his own shortcomings, but the degree matters a lot to the cohesiveness, growth and development of the country. Violence is condemnable everywhere and every time.
The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Saad Abubakar III, has condemned the killing of Deborah. Muslim media practitioners have condemned the killing and described it as ‘not Islamic’. The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto, Matthew Hassan Kukah, has also condemned the killing.
Both religious leaders have charged the state government and the security agencies to deal with the perpetrators. They are criminals who have stepped out of the bounds of Islam to give the beautiful religion a bad image.
Religious tolerance can be effectively promoted when one understands the experiences and the history of the people who abide by them. Hindu-Buddhism, Chinese religions and Abraham Monotheism all emanated from a series of events or encounters that shaped those faith systems.
Some issues were political such as the warring states in China and Taoism; others were social such as the need to stick to certain social structures as in Hinduism. In essence different experiences led to different conceptual frameworks hence religions. It is this statement that makes religious tolerance possible
- Self reliancein the Constitution means that Nigerians should be able to feed themselves without looking for others to support them. That is, Nigerians should device legal means by which they can feed, clothe and shelter themselves. It also means government should direct all Nigerians to work hard towards making Nigeria a great nation where we produce what we eat. This is in line with the various poverty alleviation programmes where Nigerians are encouraged to have sustainable means of livelihood.
The term “self-reliance” was coined by an American transcendentalist and philosopher, Ralph Waldo Emerson (1803-1882) in a similarly titled essay published in 1841. The essay emphasized trust in one’s present thoughts, skills, originality, belief in own capabilities and genius and living from within. Some interesting quotes from this essay include:
- “To be yourself in a world that is constantly trying to make you something else; is the greatest achievement”.
- “The only person you are destined to be is the person you decide to be”
- “There is a time that envy is ignorance, and a time that imitation is suicide”
- “A foolish consistency is the hobgoblin of little minds, adored by little statesmen and philosophers and divines”. (To be continued).
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“In just about every area of society, there’s nothing more important than ethics”. (Henry Paulson).
