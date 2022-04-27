Featured
APSS Proposes New Preemptive Approach for Africa’s Governance
At a time when Africa’s attempts at good governance are found wanting, Africa Private Sector Summit (APSS) has proposed a new pre-emptive approach for Africa’s governance with the proposal for an objective body established by the AU and the African Business Council (AfBC) to help assess good and responsible governance.
Since the beginning of the year, two events have conspired to remind the framers of the APSS White Paper why it is a critical document. First is the instability and insecurity of coups that has bedeviled the West African and Sahel sub-regions. The second is the UNDP-supported AU Conference on Unconstitutional Change in Government, which subject matter was the theme of the next edition of APRM’S flagship “Africa Governance Report ”.
For APSS, it should not stop there, but represent an opportunity for the AU to consider a continental award scheme that African leaders would be encouraged to compete for as an incentive tool for advancing good and responsible governance on the continent.
APSS’ proposal comes at a time when the much-touted Mo Ibrahim Award – a more breathtaking enterprise at US5 million than even the Nobel Peace Prize at US 1.3 million – has apparently run out of steam as it has, since 2007 when instituted, been unable to serve as an effective incentive for change. Conceivably, even with its challenges, it can serve as a complementary tool for the African Governance landscape in a way that will spur positive change.
The change that Africa needs is one that would enable the implementation of the RECS and AfCFTA protocols, as well as the flagship Agenda 2063.
Central to APSS’ argument is the point that the private sector should play a more interventionist role in Africa’s developmental process, as advancing good governance and democracy has been identified as an essential pillar for advancing the APSS agenda titled “Strategic Initiatives for the Africa We Want”.
The APSS is calling upon the AU to enlarge the scope of its operations to assess and award good governance and developmental policies by political aspirants – rather than seeking corrective measures after candidates have been elected.
Inherent in the proposal is for a commitment by aspirants at the Political Party level to commit to compete, which should be contractually-enshrined in the manifestos of Political parties.
The aspirants should commit to the public good, and political stability, failing which they must be prepared to face prosecution.
While the APSS appreciates the good work the African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM) has played in promoting good governance on the Continent for almost two decades, the lacuna of the private sector in governance conversations signals a necessity to innovate around good governance in a way that the private sector, as major stakeholders in society, become involved in a preemptive process.
For more information, you can find the full document on the APSS website.
About APSS
APSS is a think-tank seeking to promote and support strong partnerships between academia, chambers of commerce, business associations at the national and regional levels, and at the AU through the Africa Business Council (AfBC).
I Will Develop Calabar Port, Construct Rail lines When Elected – Atiku
The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has promised to develop the Calabar port as part of efforts to promote commercial activities in the South-South region of the country.
He made the promise on Monday while addressing the electorate in Cross River State during the PDP presidential campaign rally at the UJ Esuene Stadium in Calabar.
He said he will also ensure the construction of rail lines from Lagos through Calabar to Port Harcourt while promising to link the state with other parts of the country through the construction of road infrastructure.
“If you open up the Calabar port it will create massive business and important opportunities for the people of Cross River State. Another thing you should understand, the moment the Calabar port is expanded and is functional, it is going to be an attraction to factories and businesses and it will be to the benefit of the people of Cross River State.
“This is just one, again agricultural potentials are going to be multiplied. So developing Calabar port alone is going to be an abundant opportunity for the people of Cross River and I promise you, if you vote for PDP for the president and governorship, we will work together with your governors, your legislators we will implement this policy which has been grounded by APC.
“There is the issue of infrastructural development, that is first of all, the road networks connecting you with neighbouring states and then secondly the proposed rail line from Lagos through Calabar to Port Harcourt,” Atiku said.
Also speaking, the Chairman of the PDP Campaign Council and governor of Akwa-Ibom state, Udom Emmanuel assured the people of Cross River, what Atiku will do when elected.
He said: “Our colour is PDP, our colour is capacity, our colour is human development, our colour is delivering prosperity, development and then poverty alleviation. I want to assure you that infrastructure in terms of the road network under Atiku Abubakar will be very well developed.”
In a vague reference to the governor of Cross River state, Ben Ayade and others who defected from PDP, the National Chairman of the party, Senator Iyorcha Ayu, who also spoke at the campaign rally, said they will come back.
“You have voted for some of our great sons and daughters in the PDP, unfortunately, some of them have disappointed you. But wherever they are going, they will come back home because the people of Cross River state will not go with them.
“I want to beg of you that on the 25th of this month, vote for one person who will unify this country, who will wipe your tears, who will make sure that the economy of Nigeria comes back to be the first and best economy in the continent.
“When we left office in 2015, Naira was exchanged at N180 to a dollar. How much is naira exchanging to a dollar today, N800 to a dollar? That brings poverty to you. When we left, we left a foreign debt of $9.6 billion. Within seven years, the APC has increased that debt to $97 billion dollars.
”In order words, each one of you standing here is a debtor and it is affecting the economy of this country because all the money we are earning, we spend on servicing debt,” he said.
Other party chieftains including the vice presidential candidate, Ifeanyi Okowa, National Chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu, Akwa Ibom State governor, Udom Emmanuel, former governor of Cross River State, Liyel Imoke among others were also part of the campaign trail to Calabar.
Atiku Abubakar Will Win in Nigeria 2023 Election – Study
Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is projected to win the Nigerian 2023 election scheduled for February 25, 2023. The interim report from nine months study led by Dr. Oludare Ogunlana of June Group Research and Council for African Security Affairs (CASA) with other Intelligence practitioners in the United States, Europe, and Nigeria pointed to the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party of Nigeria as a potential winner. Atiku rated higher than other candidates from All Progressive Congress (APC) and Labour Party (LP), and New Nigeria Peoples’ Party (NNPP), using four key variables: political geography, Religion, Resources, and Class.
The study’s scope is limited to observing political actors and interviews with stakeholders in organizations from across six zones of Nigeria and the Nigerians in the Diaspora: political leaders, women groups, religious organizations, civil societies, trade unions, and youth organizations. In each interview, we focused on five areas: the personality of the candidates, ethnic influence, religion, power of incumbency, voters’ behavior, emotions’ role, political socialization, and tolerance of diversity of political views. The study that started in May 2022 accurately predicted the outcome of the PDP and APC primaries and the emergence of Alh Atiku Abubakar and Senator Bola Tinubu as candidates for their respective parties.
We identified where the political influencers, religious leaders, organizations, and Nigerians in the Diaspora stood with voting President in February 2023 and how it aligned to victory for each candidate. In addition, we gathered data from facilitated workshops and interactive survey sessions with Nigerian political thought leaders, which include lawyers, political activists, and former and current serving political office holders.
While we respect various polls that have put a particular candidate as the preferred candidate to win the election, we state that data alone does not speak for itself significantly when such data is based on manipulation and sectional polling. The result of every data must be put into context, including understanding the people, culture, pattern, geographical spread of the platform, and historical antecedents.
In conclusion, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar is expected to garner 64% from the three zones in the North, rake 45% from the South-South region where his running mates come from, acquire 37 % from the South-East with 27% from the South-West, which is the stronghold of the APC candidate.
Police Condemn Attack on LP, Peter Obi Supporters in Lagos, Begin Probe
The Lagos State Police Command has condemned the attack on Labour Party (LP) supporters in the state, saying investigations into the incident have started.
Some LP supporters were attacked during the party’s presidential campaign rally in the nation’s commercial centre on Saturday.
Hours after the incident, the Lagos Police Command spokesman Benjamin Hundeyin described the attack as “regrettable”.
“Jakande Ward Chairman of the Labour Party commendably reported an attack on his party members at Ilasan Division. Four injured persons have been given medical attention. DPO Ilasan has commenced preliminary investigations while SCID is to fully take over investigations,” he said in a tweet.
“The injured and other witnesses are assisting the Police with relevant information that would aid the apprehension and prosecution of the attackers.
“This attack is reprehensible! It is verifiable that the Command had stationed, since yesterday, patrol vehicles and officers at the Tafawa Balewa Square venue of today’s rally. We had already secured the venue to prevent any breakdown of law and order.
“The regrettable attack happened about 15km away from the rally venue. As earlier stated, the SCID will take over investigations towards apprehending and prosecuting the attackers.”
