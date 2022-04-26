Drug Abuse Campaign: Ogbia Diocese Partners Silec Initiatives

With our firm determination to complement the efforts of government to curb the heightened state of drug abuse in the country, which has become a source of concern to all and sundry, both corporate citizens and the general public, the Diocese of Ogbia Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) has expressed readiness to join efforts with Silec Initiatives in the continuous fight against drug abuse in Nigeria particularly in Bayelsa state, where reports have it that the rate at which young people are consuming hard drugs is becoming colossal.

In a letter signed and addressed to the founder and president, Silec Initiatives, Amb. Sunny Irakpo by Mrs Marie Zakana, the Co-ordinator, Action and Outreach unit of the women ministry of the Diocese of Ogbia as directed and led by the President, Mrs. Ayebaene F. Oruwori, stating the commitment of the women ministry to join in the collaborative fight against drug abuse and addition amongst young people. Our choice of Silec Initiatives being one of Nigeria’s most active Not- for -Profit Making organizations with a rich history of partnering with different state governments, religious and corporate organizations to tame the monster of drug abuse, we are delighted to be working with this reputable international body to address this enemy of the youths.

In a swift conversation with the Women leader, she concluded that the rate at which the country is going, if this issue of drug abuse is not tackled meticulously with the key stakeholders such as Silec Initiatives to act timely, many of our youths will be totally destroyed as a result of ignorance and peer group pressure. The women leader said the high rate of drug abuse in her state prompted her office to identify and engage with SILEC after the powerful and insightful presentation that our team and I delivered to the standing committee meeting of the Church of Nigeria Anglican Communion upon the Episcopal Invitation of the Primary of all Nigeria Anglican Church, The Most Revd. Henry Chukwudum Ndukuba on this subject some few months ago. Seeing Silec Initiatives being a critical stakeholder and a major player in the struggle to rid our streets of drugs, the Action and Outreach unit of the church requested extension of such Nation building drive of that young man to Bayelsa where many of our youths are losing their minds and senses as a result of this menace to handle the 3-days anti-drugs campaign of the Diocese Tagged: BAYELSA SAY NO TO DRUGS (Ogbia In Focus) to commence from the 13-15th May,2022 to kick start the campaign project for the state under the Episcopal Leadership of His Grace, the Rt. Revd. James A. Oruwori, the Diocesan Bishop of Ogbia as Chief Host.

Sunny Irakpo while thanking the Women leader of the ministry for this collaborative efforts to save our youths, especially in Bayelsa state, we cannot appreciate enough the Lord Bishop of Ogbia Diocese for this great move for the Diocese to join in the Fight against drug abuse In the country.

In my humblest appeal, I am calling on the government of Bayelsa State under the able administration of His Excellency, Sen. Douye Diri to join the Diocese of Ogbia to rescue the lives of young people from the substance use disorder ravaging the country particularly in Bayelsa state,where the news of drugs is not pleasant to the ears. I also extended such call to all sons and daughters of Bayelsa State home and in the diaspora and Goodwill individuals to join in this fight against drug abuse currently having devastating effects on the youthful population who should be the pillars of progress for Nigeria. I enjoined all Nigerians to take this fight personally in the interest of the country, I strongly advise youths to stay out of drugs totally not partially in order for them not to destroy their dreams and Aspiration, Irakpo concluded.