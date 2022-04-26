2023: It’s Betrayal Not to Serve Nigeria As President, Says Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Monday visited the Ondo State Governor, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu, some leaders of the All Progressives Congress, and some political office holders in the state as the presidential primary of the party draws nearer.

During the visit, Osinbajo said it would be an act of betrayal to the country if he failed to serve the country by contesting the 2023 presidential election.

He said, “Opportunity comes once in a while. It is also a privilege to serve. Our country needs service that will bring the country out of the woods.

“Nobody can be anything without the endorsement of God. I declare my intention because I have served for over seven years as vice president. I was given a very serious responsibility as an acting president.

“Now, the opportunity has come, with the experience I have, the connection and contacts that I have both locally and internationally, it will be a betrayal to the country not to accept to serve the country.

“Many people are dying for the country every day. If with all that has been given to me by the grace of God, all experiences, I now retire to Lagos or Ikenne to go and be writing my memoir, it would be a great injustice to this country.”

In his remarks, Akeredolu said delegates from the state love and respect Osinbajo but added it is God that enthrones.

“It is only God that can enthrone, if God says it is you (Osinbajo), it will be you,” Akeredolu declared