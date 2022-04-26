DSS Uncovers Plot to Renew Bomb Explosions, Issues Public Alert

By Eric Elezuo

The Department of State Services (DSS) has said it has uncovered plans by criminal elements to renew bomb explosions in different parts of the country during and after the forthcoming festive periods while warning the general public to stay alert.

The alert, which was contained in a statement titled PUBLIC ALERT ON RENEWED BOMB EXPLOSIONS, and signed by the Service’s Public Relations Officer, Peter Afunanya, advised patrons and managers of public places to ensure all security measures are put in place to nip any security breach in the bud.

The Department of State Services (DSS) hereby draws public attention to plans by criminal elements to return the country to the pre-2015 era reminiscent of IED attacks on soft and hard targets in parts of the country.

Though there are already reported cases of such incidents in some areas, the Service has uncovered a ploy by suspected criminal gangs to forge an alliance among themselves with a view to launching further attacks on critical infrastructure and other frequented public places like worship and relaxation centres, especially during and after the holidays and festive celebrations. The objective is to achieve some self- serving interests as well as cause fear among the citizenry. The Service, however, recalls its earlier warning that some groups and individuals were plotting to stoke violence in the country.

Following these, patrons, owners and managers of aforementioned public places are advised to be wary of this development and implement basic security measures to deter the threats. While the Service is committed to the disruption of this trend and pattern of violent attacks, it will continue to partner with other security agencies to ensure that necessary drills are emplaced in order that public peace and order are not jeopardized.

To this end, residents are enjoined to go about their lawful businesses and share, with security and law enforcement agencies, useful information on the activities of criminals.

Meanwhile, the DGSS, Alhaji Yusuf Magaji Bichi, fwc wishes all and sundry a hitch free Workers’ Day and Sallah celebrations.