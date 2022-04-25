Mother Earth Day: Dangote Cement Intensifies Measures to Curb Environmental Degradation

As the world celebrates the United Nations International Mother Earth Day, leading Cement manufacturer in Africa, Dangote Cement Plc has reiterated its commitment to protecting the earth through efforts aimed at mitigating environmental degradation.

Speaking on the planned activities to observe the Earth Day in Lagos, the global headquarters of the Cement Company, the Group Managing Director, Mr Michel Puchercos noted one sure way to address the problems of the environment is through the conversion and co-processing of waste as alternative fuel.

He remarked that poor waste management is a known environmental challenge on the continent and that “Dangote cement is addressing this problem through co-processing of various alternative fuels. He recalled that last year alone, the Cement Company co-processed 89,000 tonnes of wastes as an alternative fuel, in the form of biomass, scrap tyres, fly ash, spent oil and greases, just to mention a few.

Emphasizing that adequate measures were being taken to checkmate environmental degradation, he lamented the environmental challenges the world faces, which stem from climate change, drought, desertification, deforestation, famine, violence, improper disposal of solid and chemical waste as well pollution of various degrees.

The key message for Earth Day, according to him is to act in a bold way, innovate in a broad way, and implement climate action in an equitable manner which supports Dangote Cement’s contributions to SDG 13 and aligns with the Environment pillar of the Dangote way.

In his remark, the Head, Alternative Fuel Project, Dangote Cement Plc, Mr. Peter Anagbe said this year’s Earth Day offers Dangote Cement the opportunity among others to “demonstrate our contribution to sustainable waste management and the inclusion of local communities in our value chain through the Alternative Fuel (AF) Project. This is our response to the UN’s call to action to promote harmony with nature and mother earth.”

He listed several circular economy initiatives to be implemented such as a community stakeholder enlightenment campaign to communicate the importance of managing and reusing waste responsibly. As part of the initiative, a visit will be conducted to communities where AF material is sourced and prevented from going to landfills.

Also speaking on the occasion of the World Earth Day, the Head, Sustainability, Dr. Igazeuma Okoroba explained that Dangote Cement has done a lot to protect the mother earth through strategic actions to protection of the environment from further pollution and degradation.

It would be recalled that the United Nations 2015 established the sustainable development goals. These goals are inclusive of climate change, responsible consumption and production, sustainable cities and communities, affordable and clean energy, clean water and sanitation. All of which bear on environmental issues.