Mother Earth Day: Dangote Cement Intensifies Measures to Curb Environmental Degradation
As the world celebrates the United Nations International Mother Earth Day, leading Cement manufacturer in Africa, Dangote Cement Plc has reiterated its commitment to protecting the earth through efforts aimed at mitigating environmental degradation.
Speaking on the planned activities to observe the Earth Day in Lagos, the global headquarters of the Cement Company, the Group Managing Director, Mr Michel Puchercos noted one sure way to address the problems of the environment is through the conversion and co-processing of waste as alternative fuel.
He remarked that poor waste management is a known environmental challenge on the continent and that “Dangote cement is addressing this problem through co-processing of various alternative fuels. He recalled that last year alone, the Cement Company co-processed 89,000 tonnes of wastes as an alternative fuel, in the form of biomass, scrap tyres, fly ash, spent oil and greases, just to mention a few.
Emphasizing that adequate measures were being taken to checkmate environmental degradation, he lamented the environmental challenges the world faces, which stem from climate change, drought, desertification, deforestation, famine, violence, improper disposal of solid and chemical waste as well pollution of various degrees.
The key message for Earth Day, according to him is to act in a bold way, innovate in a broad way, and implement climate action in an equitable manner which supports Dangote Cement’s contributions to SDG 13 and aligns with the Environment pillar of the Dangote way.
In his remark, the Head, Alternative Fuel Project, Dangote Cement Plc, Mr. Peter Anagbe said this year’s Earth Day offers Dangote Cement the opportunity among others to “demonstrate our contribution to sustainable waste management and the inclusion of local communities in our value chain through the Alternative Fuel (AF) Project. This is our response to the UN’s call to action to promote harmony with nature and mother earth.”
He listed several circular economy initiatives to be implemented such as a community stakeholder enlightenment campaign to communicate the importance of managing and reusing waste responsibly. As part of the initiative, a visit will be conducted to communities where AF material is sourced and prevented from going to landfills.
Also speaking on the occasion of the World Earth Day, the Head, Sustainability, Dr. Igazeuma Okoroba explained that Dangote Cement has done a lot to protect the mother earth through strategic actions to protection of the environment from further pollution and degradation.
It would be recalled that the United Nations 2015 established the sustainable development goals. These goals are inclusive of climate change, responsible consumption and production, sustainable cities and communities, affordable and clean energy, clean water and sanitation. All of which bear on environmental issues.
IPMAN Retracts, Directs Members to Reopen Stations, Resume Sales
The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) said it has called off the suspension notice earlier sent to its members following amicable resolution of the issues of contention.
The association, had earlier on Monday sent out a notice to its members, directing them to suspend sale of petrol and to shut all their filling stations.
However, the association confirmed to LEADERSHIP that the issues have been resolved and its members have been told to resume operations.
Spokesman of IPMAN office in Maiduguri, Borno State, where suspension notice emanated from, Abdulkadir Mustapha, told LEADERSHIP on Tuesday via telephone that, “Yes, the suspension notice is confirmed as genuine but we have already resolved the issue and directed all the members to start dispensing fuel since an hour ago.”
In a statement dated February 6, 2023, and signed by Mohammed Kuluwu, chairman of IPMAN, in Maiduguri, Borno State, the marketers were also ordered to suspend payment of ordering products from source until further notice.
The association said the decision followed “the critical situation as it affect our sourcing and selling of product at lose and the action of the authority to impose the selling of product at a lose price on our side.”
CBN Orders Banks to Pay New Notes Across Counter with Immediate Effect
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has directed commercial banks to start paying the redesigned naira notes to customers over the counter.
In a statement on Thursday, Godwin Emefiele, CBN governor, said the new directive was to alleviate the challenges that Nigerians are experiencing with getting access to the new notes, as well as reduce queues at the automated teller machines (ATMs) nationwide.
Dangote, Sinoma Sign Agreement On 6Mta Cement Plant in Itori, Ogun State
Dangote Industries Limited (DIL) has signed an agreement with China Sinoma International Engineering to build a six million tons per annum cement plant in Itori, Ogun State. The agreement was signed by the Chairman of Dangote Cement Plc, Aliko Dangote alongside the Group Executive Director, Strategy, Capital Projects & Portfolio Development, DIL, Devakumar Edwin, while China Sinoma Engineering was represented by its Group President, Yin Zhisong, and the company’s Chairman, Liu Renyue.
Dangote speaking at the signing ceremony, said that new integrated cement plant at completion will strengthen the local production capacity of Dangote Cement, bringing its local capacity to 41.25 million tons per annum and total African capacity to 57.6 million tons per annum. He said the Itori Cement Plant will also increase Nigeria’s capacity to export cement, thereby enabling more diversification and foreign exchange inflows for the economy.
According to Dangote, the project is further expected to develop the domestic economy through creation of thousands of indirect and direct jobs and drive economic development in the Itori axis. Ancillary businesses, he stated will be drawn to the axis, who will be seeking to take advantage of the location of the cement plant to provide goods and services to staff, contractors and other stakeholders.
He added that constructing the new cement plant is in line with Dangote Group’s vision of producing locally goods that were formally imported despite the abundance of raw materials for local production of such goods.
He described Sinoma as a strategic partner who has been instrumental to the success of key projects in Dangote Group. He said, “We are comfortable working with your company. You have handled some of our key projects and I am positive that this project will be completed as scheduled.
Group President of China Sinoma Engineering, Yin Zhisong, expressed satisfaction with the commitment and determination of the Dangote Group in building cement plants across Africa. He said: “It is an honour for us to build another cement plant for Dangote Group. We are proud and happy to be on this journey with the company again.
When operational, the plant is expected to have two Lines x 6,000 TPD Clinker Production with an installed daily total capacity of 12,000 TPD of Clinker production. It is expected to be completed within 27 months with best-in-class equipment in the cement industry, sourced from Europe’s major equipment suppliers.
The plant will have its own captive power plant to generate electric power for use by cement kilns and other production processes.
Itori Cement Plant will be Dangote Cement’s fourth cement plant constructed as a green field project in Nigeria, the rest are Obajana, Ibese and Okpella Plants.
Dangote Cement is Africa’s leading cement producer with 51.6Mta production capacity across Africa with Nigeria accounting for 35.25Mta.
Obajana plant in Kogi state, Nigeria, is the largest in Africa with 16.25Mta of capacity across five lines; Ibese plant in Ogun State has four cement lines with a combined installed capacity of 12Mta; Gboko plant in Benue state has 4Mta; and Okpella plant in Edo state has 3Mta.
